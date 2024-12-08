Maury 20 Green Run 14

Defending State champion Maury made it back to the Class 5 State championship game with a 20-14 win over Green Run. The Commodores led 14-0 after the 1st quarter then held on for their 4th straight title game appearance.



The Commodores senior Au’Tori Newkirk threw a touchdown pass to Indiana commit Lebron Bond with 10:27 remaining in the 1st quarter. Sophomore running back TayShawn Branche added a 12-yard touchdown run the end of the 1st quarter and Maury led 14-0.



However, Maury started the 2nd quarter with star dfensive end Ari Watford on the sildelines with an injury. He was dominatint in the 1st quarter with a sack and a tackles for loss. The momentum started to change after the Clemson commit left the game.



The next time Green Run got the football, they drove 66 yards on 12 plays to cut the Maury lead in half. Dezhawn Smith scored on an 18-yard run with 7:24 to go before halftime.



Maury extended the lead to 20-7 when Bond and Newkirk connected on a 2nd touchdown from 26-yards out with 6:31 to go in the 3rd.



The Stallons used a nice drive to start the 4th quarter and scored on a 1-yard run from UConn quarterback commit K'Saan Farrar. Green Run stopped Maury on downs and took over at their own 28-yard line with 3:07 remaining in the game. Farrr completed a 15-yard pass to the 43 yard line but Maury junior Damon McDaniel Jr. caught a deflected pass to end the threat.