ADVERTISEMENT

Blog LIVE Game Blog - Kempsville (3-2) at Ocean Lakes (4-1)

matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
15,135
764
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Greetings from Ocean Lakes High School in Virginia Beach on this Senior Night, where it's 61 degrees and rather sunny and we're ready for a 6:30 PM EST early kick-off of Beach District Football.

It's the Dolphins of Ocean Lakes at 4-1 playing host to the visiting Kempsville Chiefs, who come in at 3-2 overall.

We'll have updates here + on Twitter or 'X' as they call it @hatfieldsports

Before we start with Kempsville receiving the opening kickoff, let's give you our mini preview and picks from earlier on the V.I.P. Board...


Kempsville (3-2) at Ocean Lakes (4-1) . . . The Dolphins had won nine in a row over Kempsville 2010-18, but the Chiefs have now reeled off three straight in this series, including 28-20 last year. It was not a thing of beauty for Kempsville in its 16-12 win over Landstown last week, but they are looking for that defense – headed up by LB Darryl Veal and DB Jaylen Hatton (4 INT’s) – to contain an Ocean Lakes attack putting up 40.6 points per game. Ocean Lakes scored two non-offensive touchdowns in their 32-24 loss to Cox last week, where they led by double-digits early before getting shut out in the second half.

Ocean Lakes QB Noah Colon has been a dual-threat weapon this season with 651 yards passing and 10 TD’s on 33 completions to go with 591 yards rushing and 5 TD’s on 62 attempts. Colon committed this past week to play his College Football at Hampton University, where he will likely be used a slot receiver. His go-to target is WR Devin McGill (13Rec. 262Yds. 2 TD’s), though he’s doing a nice job of spreading the ball around.

Kempsville has used different players at the QB spot. The key to them in this one will be establishing the ground attack, sparked by sophomore Robert Hughes, and controlling the line of scrimmage. Senior LG Makai Bacon anchors the Chiefs o-line, which has its hands full blocking Dolphins pass rusher Taylor Vogel (12 sacks).

Matt Hatfield Says – Ocean Lakes 24-21
Coach Ed Young Says – Ocean Lakes 26-20
 
Kempsville starts off at their own 25 and it's lanky senior Christopher 'CJ' Spence in at QB, scrambling for 9 yards on the first play from scrimmage. A pair of Dolphins limit tailback Robert Hughes Jr. from moving the sticks on 2nd & 1. The 3rd & 1 play results in Spence rolling around and eventually getting rid of it, but it falls incomplete.

So a successful 3 & out forced by James Yeager's Dolphins. The punt is downed at the OL 40 with 10:53 to go in the opening period.
 
Ocean Lakes goes 3 & out offensively on its first series with senior halfback Sin'Cere Bracey gaining 6 yards, but then losing a couple with junior d-lineman Lahai Massaquoi coming through the line for the tackle behind the line of scrimmage. Noah Colon's first pass of the night, coming on 3rd & 6 from his own 44, falls incomplete.

The Dolphins punt it away and Kempsville begins its second offensive series at their own 32 with 9:18 to go in the first quarter. Taylor Vogel keeps Robert Hughes Jr. to a gain of 1 on the ground. On 2nd & 9, it's C.J. Spence at QB throwing back away from where he's rolling to RB Hughes for a screen that generates four yards.

Junior DB Michael Walter reads the 3rd & 5 play well, dropping Spence for a loss of 3. Kempsville has to punt it away again.

Ocean Lakes starts its second drive at the 50 with exactly 7:00 left in the first quarter clock.
 
Kempsville junior LB Elijah McDaniel makes a wonderful play, dropping Sin'Cere Bracey for a loss of 5 on the blitz. But on 2nd & 15, QB Noah Colon answers for the Dolphins, finding Bracey in the flat area on the move for a gain of 16 to move the sticks down to the Kempsville 39.

Good pace going now for the Dolphins with Colon running for 7 yards. Out of the read option on 2nd & 3, the play is blown up with Colon dropped for a loss of 3 by Jason Galloway Jr. and fellow junior Drew Ashbury. So on 3rd & 6, the Dolphins decide to get Colon running to his right and the pass is broken up by McDaniel.

Decision time now for Ocean Lakes with 5:19 to go in this first period, facing 4th & 6 from the Chiefs 35...
 
Ocean Lakes leaves the offense on the field for 4th & 6 from the Kempsville 35 and Noah Colon's pass along the far sideline, intended for Sin'Cere Bracey, is incomplete. Kempsville did a fine job in coverage on that one, so the Chiefs now take over with 5:13 left in the first quarter.

The Chiefs have been pretty conservative offensively, but Coach Daryl Cherry knows it may just be a matter of time before his ground game and offensive line can start to take ownership of this one.
 


Kempsville moved the chains three straight times - beginning with C.J. Spence's 10-yard pass to James Releford, V - and then they went with the ground attack as junior Warren Powell rumbled for 22, followed by Spence's 14-yard run inside the 5.
 
Kempsville almost broke a long return following the kickoff return for a touchdown by Ocean Lakes with their own Jahlen Batty, but a penalty brings it back to their own 23 with 1:18 remaining in the first period.

The Chiefs proceed to go 3 & out with a pair of incomplete pases, followed by an 8-yard gain from RB Robert Hughes Jr. on a pass underneath from QB Christopher 'C.J.' Spence. It's punted away by the Chiefs.

Ocean Lakes starts their third offensive possession at their own 13 with 50 seconds to go in the first quarter. A QB keeper with Noah Colon gains 1 as Jason Galloway Jr. halts him almost immediately from his linebacker position.

To close out the opening frame, it's a sweep with Devin McGill gaining 6 yards, although there's a flag on the play as well. The holding penalty will push the Dolphins backwards to their own 7 with one untimed down. A false start puts them half the distance to the goal. So this is not turning out too well for Ocean Lakes. It goes from bad to worse to the Dolphins with Elijah McDaniel bringing a rolling Noah Colon down in the end zone for a safety.
 


Surprised Ocean Lakes didn't try something more on the safe / cautious side than to have their QB scrambling from his own end zone. That swings momentum back towards the Chiefs as we begin the 2nd period.

Jahlen Batty returning the ensuing kickoff 25 yards, giving Kempsville the ball at their own 45 with 11:51 to go in the second period.
 
Tell you what - - like this junior Warren Powell how quickly he hits the hole for Kempsville. His first three runs tonight have gone for +22, +5 and +9, moving the sticks on a couple of different occasions as they have now moved into Ocean Lakes territory at the 41.

However, an errant option pitch out of the speed option with QB Chris Spence results in a fumble, which Ocean Lakes recovers with junior LB Jamarie Sanders.

So the Dolphins are set up with pretty good field position, at the Kempsville 47, with 10:41 to go in the first half. A personal foul is then called on the Chiefs, putting Ocean Lakes even closer at the KHS 32. After an incomplete pass, the Dolphins go QB power with Noah Colon and he gains 7 yards. On 3rd & 3, it's Sin'Cere Bracey stopped by a trio of Chiefs short of the first down marker.

Looks like Ocean Lakes will burn a time-out before 4th & 2 from the Kempsville 24 with 9:05 to go in the first half. Probably a tad out of range for a field goal try.
 
Ocean Lakes is able to move the sticks with QB Noah Colon on the keeper, getting just enough - precisely 2 yards - and then Kempsville also got hit with a personal foul penalty. They now move inside the 15 to the Chiefs 11. But the Dolphins lose a few yards on a run play, only gain 1 on a short completion from Colon to WR Devin McGill, and a delay of game penalty put them at the 19, facing 3rd & 18.

Colon gets pressured out of bounds back at the 23, so the Dolphins will trot out kicker Austin Cox, who has a reliable leg that can hit from 35 to 45 yards.
 


However, Kempsville fumbles it right back to Ocean Lakes with senior LB Zach Jones of Ocean Lakes recovering at the Chiefs 16-yard line with 7:24 till half-time.

Daryl Cherry has to be livid about the two costly takeaways because now Ocean Lakes has a golden opportunity, again, to go in front.
 


Darryl Veal Jr. started off the possession in a great way for the Kempsville defense with a sack. From there, the Dolphins couldn't generate much offensively as this group seems to be stuck in mud right now in terms of moving the football.

Now can the Chiefs take care of the football and play keep away before the end of the half? They move the chains on a 2nd & 6 with Robert Hughes Jr. running for +7. A missed shot down the field through the passing game brings up 2nd & 10, where QB C.J. Spence runs for a couple of yards.

On 3rd & 8, Spence fires a bullet to WR Tyron Kellam, who dives to haul it in for 12 yards to move the chains. Or so we think. The officials are huddled up and discussing whether it will stand... and it does. Kellam came in as the team's top receiver with 13 grabs for 237 yards and 2 TD's. Big catch.
 
Warren Powell continues to run with explosion for the Kempsville running game. His latest burst is worth 16 yards to the Ocean Lakes 39.

An incomplete on a shovel pass, along with a tackle for loss by Ocean Lakes LB Zach Jones on RB Robert Hughes Jr., puts the visiting Chiefs in a tricky 3rd & 12 from the Dolphins 41 with 2:48 till half-time.

Sophomore DB Camryn Winston breaks up the pass over the middle, so Kempsville has a decision to make on 4th & 12. They leave the offense on the field from the OL 41 with 2:42 to go in the second quarter. QB C.J. Spence rolls along the sideline and right before he steps out of bounds, he just heaves it over the middle of the field and it's incomplete.

Right now the Chiefs passing game - 4 of 11 for 34 yards - is not producing the way they'd like. Also perplexed that Coach Daryl Cherry didn't punt it away and try to pin Ocean Lakes inside its own 10.

The Dolphins take over fairly close to midfield - at their own 41 - with time to try to get in field goal range.
 
An incredible leaping INT by Kempsville senior DB Jaylen Hatton, who is tall at 6-foot-1, but really skied for his 5th pick of the year.

That has to be demoralizing for Ocean Lakes, right when they thought they could capitalize before the break.

The Chiefs have it at their own 40 with 2:26 to go in the second period. C.J. Spence hits junior Jorden Mitnaul for a gain of 11 to the Ocean Lakes 49, then finds Tyron Kellam for 6 more. However, on 2nd & 4, they lose a couple of yards. The next two passes are incomplete.

The turnover on downs gives Ocean Lakes yet another chance, at their own 45 with 1:34 till half-time.

Crazy first half this has been here on Senior Night.
 
Ocean Lakes gets a solid drive-starter with Will Maisenbacher catching the pass from QB Noah Colon for a gain of 6, but then Colon scrambles, loses a yard and is only able to move forward for a couple on third down.

Without any time-outs, Ocean Lakes Coach James Yeager decides to punt it away on 4th & 3 from the Kempsville 48 and Austin Cox delivers a very fine boot with 37 seconds to go in the first half.

Kempsville will just run out the clock and get to the break, ahead by a couple of points.
 
Stats at the Half:

Kempsville 9:
Christopher 'C.J.' Spence - 6-15 for 51Yds; 6Car. 34Yds. 2 lost fumbles
Warren Powell - 4Car. 52Yds.
Robert Hughes Jr. - 10Car. 21Yds; 2Rec. 12Yds.
Tyron Kellam - 2Rec. 18Yds.
Jorden Mitnaul - 1Rec. 11Yds.
James Releford, V - 1Rec. 10Yds.
Elijah McDaniel - 5 Tackles (4 Solo), 2 TFL, Sack, PBU
Jason Galloway - 4 Tackles, 1.5 TFL, Sack

Chiefs - 35 plays for 158 total yards (6-15 for 51 yards passing; 20 rushes for 107 yards, 2 lost fumbles); 5 penalties for 51 yards; 2 turnovers


Ocean Lakes 7:
Noah Colon - 3-11 for 23Yds; 10Car. 0Yds.
Sin'Cere Bracey - 1Rec. 16Yds.
Will Maisenbacher - 1Rec. 6Yds.
Zachary Jones - 7 Tackles (5 Solo), TFL
Breontay Joiner - 5 Tackles, TFL
Taylor Vogel - 74-yard KR TD; 4 Solo Tackles

Dolphins - 26 plays for 21 total yards (3-11 for 23 yards passing, 1 intercept; 15 rushes for minus 2 yards); 3 penalties for 23 yards; 1 turnover
 


On the second play from scrimmage of the third quarter, it's QB Noah Colon running the read option and getting to the outside, where he had room to sprint towards the end zone. Though he didn't quite get there, his 56-yard scamper set them up at the 5. The Dolphins gave him a breather, put Devin McGill in as the Wildcat QB, gaining 4, and then re-inserted Colon to take the lead.

Even better for the Dolphins, they're able to increase the lead with McGill running in the two-point conversion.

Let's see how Kempsville defends that package on the next series. For now, the Chiefs go back to work on offense from their own 20 with 10:10 showing on the third period clock.
 
Kempsville is on the move with its rushing attack as QB C.J. Spence attacks for 15 yards and then Robert Hughes Jr. runs for 7 to get them to their own 42 for 2nd & 3.

Now the Chiefs change QB's, going with senior Sawyer Whitmore. All he sees is relentless pressure in his face from Will Maisenbacher, nearly sacking him, and then Josiah Lloyd hurrying him on third down for an incomplete. Of his first three passes, one did get complete for 8 yards to WR Tyron Kellam. But the Chiefs end up punting it away.

Ocean Lakes will start its second series at their own 30 with 7:34 to go in the third quarter.
 
Some pass protection issues are showing up for Ocean Lakes with QB Noah Colon, scrambling around and trying to avoid a major negative play. However, a Kempsville penalty makes it 3rd & 5 from their own 35. That's where Colon runs right, back to left and Jason Galloway Jr. keeps him to a minimal gain. Punting unit is back on for the Dolphins.

Thought we might see Ocean Lakes try to go with some between the tackles running on that series.

Kempsville takes over at their own 35 with 6:07 to go in the third period and they get some solid chunks via the ground game with both QB C.J. Spence and RB Robert Hughes Jr. The two runs that stand out were Huges for 9 on 1st & 10 from their own 45 and his 11-yard das on 2nd & 6 down to the Dolphins 28.
 
After running it seven straight plays, Kemspville decides to go to the air on 2nd & 11 from the 29 of the Dolphins. The pass by C.J. Spence is throw into the end zone, where sophomore DB Camryn Winston made an excellent play to victimize him.

That's the third takeaway of the night for the Dolphins, who take over at their own 20 with 1:13 to go in the third period.
 


As great as that takeaway was for Ocean Lakes, they're now facing 3rd & 12 from their own 18 to begin the 4th quarter as the Kempsville defensive front - headed up by Jason Galloway Jr. and Elijah McDaniel tonight - continue to make it tough for the Ocean Lakes ground game to string together multiple quality runs between the tackles.

Colon's 3rd & 12 pass over the middle is incomplete. So they'll be punting it away with 11:55 to go in regulation.
 


Kempsville executed that series - from their blocks, to finishing runs and staying disciplined to avoid any self-inflicted wounds via penalties.

If this score holds, you have to feel good if you're a Kempsville fan for QB Sawyer Whitmore, who was crushed emotionally from the INT at the start of the fourth quarter in the opener against Salem when they were deadlocked.

Robert Highes Jr. did a nice job on his 4th & 2 run to stretch it to the outside to get more yardage out of the play.

The ensuing squib kick bounces off an Ocean Lakes player, but the Dolphins are fortunately to cover it with Antonio Osegeura at their own 47 with 9:32 to go.
 
Kempsville's run defense with Jason Galloway Jr. and Elijah McDaniel as well as Darryl Veal Jr. have totally clamped down on the Dolphisn ground game. The last two runs for Ocean Lakes go backwards for a loss of yardage. That forces Ocean Lakes, trailing by a point, to go to the air on 3rd & 17 from their own 40.

That's where Kempsville DB Jaylen Hatton gets his 2nd INT of the night - and 6th of the season - and he returns it about 20 yards to the Dolphins 43 with 7:46 left in the contest.
 


Posted it earlier and will post it again. This Warren Powell has some scoot to him - - now 95 yards rushing on 6 attempts. Look for his touches to increase moving forward for Daryl Cherry's Chiefs, looking to finish this one out strong.

Ocean Lakes is not out of it, though. They have scored a TD tonight, followed by a successful two-point conversion, which they'll need to have an opportunity at rallying.
 
Another squib kick and after the scrum one of the officials points in the direction of it being Kempsville possession. Yet, the officials give the ball to Ocean Lakes with 6:50 to go. Coach Daryl Cherry of Kempsville burns a time-out, hoping to get an explanation.

Not sure he got the one he was looking for... and the Dolphins have it at their own 45. Noah Colon finds Devin McGill for a gain of 9 through the air, then Colon runs for 3 more to move the chains to the Kempsville 43 as we tick under 6 minutes to go.
 
Elijah McDaniel of Kempsville makes his 9th tackle of the night, 5th for loss, as he drops Ocean Lakes backwards 3 yards. The defense then hurries QB Noah Colon out of the pocket to throw it away. There's a penalty that pushes them back 5 and an incomplete pass makes it 3rd & 18 from their own 49 with 4:42 left to play.

Off the mits of Remi Lynch, the intended target of Ocean Lakes, down the field and the Dolphins are sending out the punting unit with 4:33 to go. Kempsville's defesne has been superb tonight with the exception of just one long run by Noah Colon - that 56-yarder that set them up inside the 5.
 
Can't quite comprehend why Ocean Lakes tries a fake punt - with a run - on 4th &^ 18 from their own 49, given that we still have 4+ minutes left in the game AND they have all three time-outs left. They don't fool the Chiefs as Elijah McDaniel makes yet another stop, this one behind the line of scrimmage.

So Kempsville takes over at their own 48 with 4:17 to go, sensing a chance to run the clock out.
 
Will Maisenbacher makes a tackle for loss on 3rd & 3 with Robert Hughes Jr. unable to run the clock out for the Chiefs. With 2:44 to go out of a time-out and looking at 4th & 4 from the Dolphins 42, the Kempsville coaching staff is leaving the offense out there rather than punt it away.

Junior DB Michael Walter tackles Hughes for no gain.

Mind-boggling.

So Ocean Lakes takes over at their own 42 with 2:43 to go, trailing by 8 and all three time-outs.
 
Noah Colon scrambles for 6 yards, then is dropped for a loss of 2 by Jason Galloway Jr. On 3rd & 6, Noah Colon doesn't see a wide open Will Maisenbacher. They go back to the air on 4th & 6 and he just misfires towards Maisenbacher.

Kempsville - with 1:31 to go at the Dolphins 46 - can run the clock out pretty much since the Dolphins have just one time-out left.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

matthew328826

Predictions Hatfield & Young's Thursday Night Tidewater Football Predictions - 10.10.24 (Week 7)

Replies
0
Views
50
V. I. P. - 'MEMBERS ONLY' CLUB
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

Blog LIVE Game Blog - Green Run (5-0) at Salem-VB (4-0)

Replies
29
Views
502
SCOREBOARD
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

Blog LIVE Game Blog: Salem-VB 28, Kempsville 14 - FINAL

Replies
28
Views
708
SCOREBOARD
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

Blog LIVE Game Blog - King's Fork (3-0) at Nansemond River (2-1)

Replies
33
Views
694
SCOREBOARD
pizzzzza
pizzzzza
matthew328826

Blog LIVE Game Blog - Lafayette (4-0) vs. Grafton (1-3) at Bailey Field

Replies
28
Views
505
SCOREBOARD
matthew328826
matthew328826
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back