Greetings from Ocean Lakes High School in Virginia Beach on this Senior Night, where it's 61 degrees and rather sunny and we're ready for a 6:30 PM EST early kick-off of Beach District Football.



It's the Dolphins of Ocean Lakes at 4-1 playing host to the visiting Kempsville Chiefs, who come in at 3-2 overall.



We'll have updates here + on Twitter or 'X' as they call it @hatfieldsports



Before we start with Kempsville receiving the opening kickoff, let's give you our mini preview and picks from earlier on the V.I.P. Board...





Kempsville (3-2) at Ocean Lakes (4-1) . . . The Dolphins had won nine in a row over Kempsville 2010-18, but the Chiefs have now reeled off three straight in this series, including 28-20 last year. It was not a thing of beauty for Kempsville in its 16-12 win over Landstown last week, but they are looking for that defense – headed up by LB Darryl Veal and DB Jaylen Hatton (4 INT’s) – to contain an Ocean Lakes attack putting up 40.6 points per game. Ocean Lakes scored two non-offensive touchdowns in their 32-24 loss to Cox last week, where they led by double-digits early before getting shut out in the second half.



Ocean Lakes QB Noah Colon has been a dual-threat weapon this season with 651 yards passing and 10 TD’s on 33 completions to go with 591 yards rushing and 5 TD’s on 62 attempts. Colon committed this past week to play his College Football at Hampton University, where he will likely be used a slot receiver. His go-to target is WR Devin McGill (13Rec. 262Yds. 2 TD’s), though he’s doing a nice job of spreading the ball around.



Kempsville has used different players at the QB spot. The key to them in this one will be establishing the ground attack, sparked by sophomore Robert Hughes, and controlling the line of scrimmage. Senior LG Makai Bacon anchors the Chiefs o-line, which has its hands full blocking Dolphins pass rusher Taylor Vogel (12 sacks).



Matt Hatfield Says – Ocean Lakes 24-21

Coach Ed Young Says – Ocean Lakes 26-20