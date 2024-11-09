LIVE Game Blog - Cox (8-1) at Kempsville (7-2)

Here's our Preview before Cox kicks it off to Kempsville to start things...





Cox (8-1) at Kempsville (7-2) . . . One of the crazier endings of a football game in 2023 came in the Region 5A quarterfinals, where the Kempsville Chiefs as a No. 7 seed stunned No. 2 seed Cox by a count of 26-20 on a 78-yard return for a touchdown of a blocked field goal by Darryl Veal Jr. Cox had erased a 13-0 deficit and knotted the score at 20-apiece before the wild drama, which included a turnover by each team in the game’s final 30 seconds before the jaw-dropping special teams play. Cox won the regular season encounter, 22-21, and enter this matchup with a chance to lock down the No. 2 seed in the playoffs, otherwise a three-way tie with these two teams and Salem could occur.



Coach Tyler Noe of Cox has to like what his offense has done this year out of their triple-option system in putting up 36 points per game, which includes 39.4 PPG during a five-game winning streak. Five times they have hit for 40+ points. Amazingly, they’ve only attempted 79 passes with 37 completions and just two interceptions, whereas their opponents have thrown it 193 times, yet the Falcons have nabbed 13 INT’s. The running game is their bread and butter with Max Palmerton (836 yards, 17 TD’s rushing) and sophomore Tyre Jefferies (821 yards, 10 TD’s rushing).



Kempsville comes in on a five-game winning streak themselves, surrendering just 11.4 PPG during this hot streak and 14.1 PPG on the year. They have given up 20+ points on just two occasions, both being losses to Salem and Green Run, which was their closest battle of the year in a 24-7 tussle in the rain. Linebackers Elijah McDaniel and the aforementioned Veal have collected 122 total tackles, 61 apiece. Jaylen Hatton is having one of the best seasons by a Kempsville DB in program history with eight interceptions, two of which he’s returned for scores. Jahlen Batty (4 INT’s) is another takeaway threat on the defense.



Believe it or not though, this one might come down to how the Kempsville offense does against a stingy Cox defense that gives up just 15.1 PPG. The Chiefs are putting up 26.7 PPG and need efficiency from the QB spot, no matter who operates there as it has been a few different players taking snaps, so that it takes pressure off the run game, keyed by Robert Hughes Jr. (695Yds. 8 TD’s rushing). The Cox defense has 13 different players with tackles for loss, not leaning on just one guy to halt the opposition.



