Greetings from Powhatan Field in Norfolk, two weeks before Halloween. We've got some Thursday Night Football and we're not talking about the Denver Broncos visiting the New Orleans Saints, which fans of the NFL can check out on Amazon Prime Video. Or even the Virginia Tech Hokies hosting Boston College.



It's the unbeaten Granby Comets at 6-0 overall, enjoying their best start in 12 years, hosting the Churchland Truckers (3-3) in an Eastern District matchup.



The weather is beginning to get colder with the temperature at 58 degrees, meaning the long-sleeve shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies are coming out of the closet in full force.



We'll have updates here tonight on the Blog + on Twitter or 'X' @hatfieldsports ... but before that and kick-off at approx. 7 PM EST, let's get to the Predictions that were posted earlier on the V.I.P. Board...





Churchland (3-3) at Granby (6-0) . . . Each of the past six meetings in this series have been won by Churchland, including 21-20 a year ago when the Truckers erased a 14-0 deficit. In that contest, tailback Dontavius Booker (90Car. 771Yds. 7 TD’s) ran the rock 31 times for 176 yards. Also in that game, WR/DB Kingston Hall (21Rec. 252Yds. 3 TD’s) had a 70-yard scoring reception and a key interception.



This is the first foe with a record of .500 or better that will face the Comets, who have outscored opponents 363-13 with an incredible five shutouts so far this year. Granby QB J’Shaun Reddin has been an incredible groove slinging the football with a 27-1 TD/Int. ratio, passing for 619 yards and 13 scores over the past eight quarters against the likes of Lakeland Lake Taylor. If the Churchland defense is unable to get a pass rush on him and disrupt the timing with his dynamic cast of receivers that feature Eamon Cuffee (14Rec. 300Yds. 6 TD’s), Shaineek Wright and Gensis Rhodes (16Rec. 410Yds. 5 TD’s), it’ll be a long night for the visitors from Portsmouth.



Matt Hatfield Says – Granby 30-10

Coach Ed Young Says – Granby 40-8