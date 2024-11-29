



TaySean Jones, who had 2 TD's in the earlier matchup between these two teams this season, is able to make up for what happened on play earlier. On the second down play, he dropped what would've been a sure-fire 46-yard TD pass on a vertical shot. This time, John Brown and the Eagles dial up a quick screen to the far side of the field, near their sideline, and he's off to the races once he hauls in the pass from QB Brock Brimhall.



Patriot's defense has done a fine job on first and second downs for the most part, but have struggled to get off the field on the third and fourth down plays. Those have been killer to this point.