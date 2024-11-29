matthew328826
Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
-
- Jul 20, 2004
-
- 15,627
-
- 797
-
- 113
Watching two games simultaneously with the Region 5D Finals featuring Briar Woods at Riverbend and this Region 6B Championship on the NFHS Network.
John Brown's Colonial Forge Eagles comes in as the No. 6 seed at 9-3 overall, visiting Sean Finnerty's Patriot Pioneers, the No. 5 seed and also at 9-3 overall.
Patriot ended a seven-game losing skid in its series to Battlefield by toppling the unbeaten Bobcats in the regional semis, while Forge got here by avenging regular season losses to both Stafford and North Stafford in the first two rounds of the playoffs.
