184-28 (86.8%)177-35 (83.5%)A 22-2 week for Hatfield with only losses on Bayside over Kellam and Granby slipping by Norcom increased the lead over Coach Young, who went 20-4. Ed missed on Cox beating Salem, Oscar Smith defeating King’s Fork as well as Booker T. Washington topping Manor and Heritage of Newport News prevailing over Gloucester.While this will be the final game of the season for a Warriors team that has scored just 18 points all season, Heritage can actually find themselves in the playoffs potentially in Region 3A with a victory, despite allowing 34.8 points per game on the season. Kecoughtan leads the all-time series 14-13, but fell to the Hurricanes by a count of 34-7 last year. The Canes got two rushing scores and a pick-six in last week’s 21-14 win over Gloucester.Heritage-NN 27-9Heritage-NN 30-6This Halloween matchup will have some playoff implications for each with the Crabbers trying to secure the No. 2 seed in Region 4A and the Bruins aiming to be no worse than the No. 6 seed in Region 5B. Tailback Amari Pryear (1077 yards, 18 TD’s rushing) has raised his level of playing during Bethel’s four-game winning streak. His o-line with Seveon Gilbert, Xavier Tisdale, Caleb Smith, TJ Ricks and Ethan Wiggins are creating nice running room. Sophomores at QB in Derek Fisher and Jayden Short at WR give them two more weapons on offense to keep defenses honest.To deny Bethel of its best season since finishing 8-3 overall in 2012, the Crabbers will need to tackle a lot better on defense than they did in last week’s 49-0 loss to Warwick. One game prior, sophomore QB Marcus Chapman connected 11 of 15 passes for 215 yards and 5 TD’s for Hampton in its 40-point triumph over Menchville. Junior WR/DB Casey Lassiter could be an x-factor in this one for the Crabbers on either side of the ball. Lassiter had three takeaways against Heritage, including a pick-six, and he found the end zone four times vs. Denbigh.Bethel 23-21Hampton 23-21