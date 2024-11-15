REGION 6A:



#8 Grassfield (2-8) at #1 Oscar Smith (10-0) . . . Oscar Smith leads the all-time series with Grassfield 23-0, which includes five postseason triumphs over the Grizzlies. It also includes a 49-0 shutout earlier this year in the regular season. Grassfield hasn’t scored double-digits on the Tigers since a 26-21 loss in the 2016 regular season finale, which means if they fail to do so in this spot that streak will move to ten straight meetings. Furthermore, Oscar Smith hasn’t lost in the first round of the playoffs since 2003 when they were beaten by Landstown 35-6 at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex. That marked the program’s first ever playoff game. They’ve gone 59-16 in the postseason since that contest.



Matt Hatfield Says – Oscar Smith 48-6

Coach Ed Young Says – Oscar Smith 45-0







#5 Thomas Dale (6-4) at #4 Manchester (7-3) . . . Each of the past meetings was won by Manchester, all coming in the playoffs from 2017-23. The closest of that bunch was a 38-35 nail-biter in the 2022 regional semifinals before the Lancers went on to fall to Western Branch in the Region 6A title game. Manchester, under the direction of first-year Head Coach Jason Harrell, has reeled off four straight wins since a 32-7 loss to Huguenot. The turning point might’ve been their 16-7 victory over L.C. Bird. Someone will be ousted from the opening round of the playoffs for the first time since 2013. That year, Colonial Forge knocked Dale out in the first round, while Douglas Freeman eliminated Manchester.



Matt Hatfield Says – Manchester 20-16

Coach Ed Young Says – Manchester 26-21







#6 Western Branch (4-6) at #3 Glen Allen (9-1) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Glen Allen 32-7

Coach Ed Young Says – Glen Allen 36-0







#7 Landstown (4-6) at #2 Highland Springs (7-3) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Highland Springs 35-3

Coach Ed Young Says – Highland Springs 33-8







REGION 6B:



#8 Gar-Field (7-3) at #1 Battlefield (10-0) . . . Believe it or not, this is the first ever encounter on the gridiron between the Bobcats of Battlefield and Red Wolves from Gar-Field, once nicknamed the Indians. The Battlefield defense comes in as arguably the stingiest in all of Class 6, surrendering just 4.5 points per game with no foe yet to crack double-figures. What shouldn’t go overlooked is how consistent their offense has been, hitting for no fewer than 29 points in any game while averaging 49 PPG.



Matt Hatfield Says – Battlefield 39-9

Coach Ed Young Says – Battlefield 45-8







#5 Patriot (7-3) at #4 Gainesville (8-2) . . . Earlier this season when these two squared off in Nokesville, Patriot gave the home fans something to cheer about in a 35-20 triumph. However, the Pioneers enter these playoffs off back-to-back losses to Gar-Field by a count of 40-27 and to Battlefield by a 29-7 margin. Gainesville, which is 0-3 all-time against Patriot, is trying to notch its first ever playoff win in program history after falling in its postseason debut last year, 49-26 to Colonial Forge.



Matt Hatfield Says – Gainesville 27-24

Coach Ed Young Says – Patriot 24-18







#6 Colonial Forge (7-3) at #3 Stafford (9-1) . . . A touchdown in the closing seconds lifted Stafford a 35-31 comeback victory over Colonial Forge back on September 27th, ending a 12-game winning streak in the series that dated all the way back to 2012.



Matt Hatfield Says – Colonial Forge 23-21

Coach Ed Young Says – Colonial Forge 28-16







#7 Woodbridge (7-3) at #2 North Stafford (8-2) . . . These two teams have met 16 times with 11 of the victories going to Woodbridge, who won the Cardinal District crown to the surprise of many this year. The Vikings have won four of the past five encounters with North Stafford, including a 7-6 nail-biter that came as recent as 2022.



Matt Hatfield Says – North Stafford 24-18

Coach Ed Young Says – Woodbridge 22-20







OCCOQUAN REGION 6C:



#8 Robinson (3-7) at #1 Lake Braddock (8-2) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Lake Braddock 35-14

Coach Ed Young Says – Lake Braddock 45-6







#5 South County (4-6) at #4 West Potomac (5-5) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – South County 21-19

Coach Ed Young Says – South County 23-20







#6 Mount Vernon (5-5) at #3 Fairfax (7-3) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Fairfax 34-14

Coach Ed Young Says – Fairfax 26-24







#7 Thomas Edison (4-6) at #2 West Springfield (6-4) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – West Springfield 23-7

Coach Ed Young Says – West Springfield 30-14







REGION 6D:



#8 Chantilly (5-5) at #1 James Madison (10-0) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – James Madison 42-6

Coach Ed Young Says – James Madison 44-0







#5 Herndon (8-2) at #4 Westfield (8-2) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Westfield 27-16

Coach Ed Young Says – Westfield 21-20 (OT)







#6 George Marshall (6-4) at #3 Langley (8-2) . . . The Saxons of Langley have lost their last four playoff games. Langley’s last postseason triumph came in 2013 over Battlefield, 28-21. While Langley leads the all-time series with George Marshall 28-24-1, the Statesmen won the regular season encounter 28-21.



Matt Hatfield Says – George Marshall 22-20

Coach Ed Young Says – Langley 26-21 [upset alert!]







#7 Yorktown (6-4) at #2 Washington-Liberty (10-0) . . . Back on September 21 it was all Washington-Liberty in its matchup with Yorktown, 46-14. That was one of seven regular season games in which they scored 40-plus points and their lowest output of the year was 28 on two different occasions that were wins over Langley and Herndon.



Matt Hatfield Says – Washington-Liberty 41-14

Coach Ed Young Says – Washington-Liberty 40-12







REGION 5A:



#8 Ocean Lakes (5-5) at #1 Green Run (10-0) . . . The Stallions, who won every game on the field this season by at least 17 points, beat Ocean Lakes 35-10 in last week’s regular season finale.



Matt Hatfield Says – Green Run 42-7

Coach Ed Young Says – Green Run 48-6







#5 Kempsville (7-3) at #4 Indian River (7-3) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Indian River 24-16

Coach Ed Young Says – Indian River 24-21







#6 Bayside (6-4) at #3 Salem-VB (8-2) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Salem-VB 30-10

Coach Ed Young Says – Salem-VB 28-20







#7 Deep Creek (5-5) at #2 Cox (9-1) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Cox 20-7

Coach Ed Young Says – Cox 28-21







REGION 5B:



#8 Woodside (5-5) at #1 Maury (10-0) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Maury 56-3

Coach Ed Young Says – Maury 52-0







#5 Granby (9-1) at #4 Warwick (9-1) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Warwick 21-0

Coach Ed Young Says – Warwick 28-12







#6 Bethel (6-4) at #3 Nansemond River (8-2) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Nansemond River 32-26

Coach Ed Young Says – Nansemond River 24-21







#7 Menchville (5-5) at #2 King’s Fork (9-1) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – King’s Fork 49-13

Coach Ed Young Says – King’s Fork 33-12







REGION 5C:



#8 Prince George (5-5) at #1 William Fleming (9-1) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – William Fleming 28-12

Coach Ed Young Says – William Fleming 26-24







#5 Louisa (8-2) at #4 Midlothian (7-3) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Louisa 26-18

Coach Ed Young Says – Midlothian 23-21







#6 Hermitage (6-4) at #3 L.C. Bird (7-3) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – L.C. Bird 20-13

Coach Ed Young Says – L.C. Bird 21-18 [upset alert!]







#7 Patrick Henry-Roanoke (7-3) at #2 Matoaca (9-1) . . . Enjoying their first 9-0 start since 2006, the Matoaca Warriors squandered a 19-point lead in a 45-39 loss at Dinwiddie to close out the regular season.



Matt Hatfield Says – Matoaca 32-20

Coach Ed Young Says – Matoaca 28-26







REGION 5D:



#6 Massaponax (1-9) at #3 Independence (6-4) . . . From 1999-2003, the Massaponax Panthers went 205-90 under Eric Ludden, who guided the program to 26 playoff victories during that span. His son, Shane Ludden, took over as Head Coach before this season and they won the opener, 35-12 over Independence. Oddly enough, that’s their only win on the year, struggling mightily on defense in giving up in excess of 40 points on six separate occasions during their current nine-game losing streak.



Matt Hatfield Says – Independence 30-27

Coach Ed Young Says – Independence 40-6







#5 Stone Bridge (3-7) at #4 Lightridge (4-6) . . . In just the program’s fifth season of existence, the Lightridge Lightning enjoyed a landmark victory when they beat Stone Bridge 21-14 back on October 18th. Prior to that loss, the team had suffered five straight losses with three of those defeats by seven points or fewer. They now come into the playoffs having won three of four games, averaging 27.5 PPG in that stretch.



Matt Hatfield Says – Stone Bridge 14-7

Coach Ed Young Says – Stone Bridge 22-16







REGION 4A:



#6 Denbigh (2-8) at #3 Hampton (7-3) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Hampton 46-16

Coach Ed Young Says – Hampton 28-12







#5 Warhill (5-5) at #4 Churchland (5-5) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Churchland 28-14

Coach Ed Young Says – Churchland 28-20







REGION 4B:



#8 Powhatan (6-4) at #1 Dinwiddie (9-1) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Dinwiddie 42-21

Coach Ed Young Says – Dinwiddie 30-12







#5 Courtland (7-3) at #4 King George (8-2) . . . Back on October 4th it was a relatively easy 41-20 triumph for King George over Courtland.



Matt Hatfield Says – King George 35-21

Coach Ed Young Says – King George 26-23







#6 Eastern View (7-3) at #3 Huguenot (10-0) . . . In early September, Huguenot won its season opener by a commanding count of 53-13 for Huguenot over Eastern View, which features four-star recruit and Virginia Tech commit Brett Clatterbaugh at linebacker. The Cyclones have to figure out a way to slow down a potent Falcons offense that is piling up 49.6 points per game, easily the best in program history. Their next most prolific offensive season would be the 38 PPG during a 9-2 season in 1997.



Matt Hatfield Says – Huguenot 44-20

Coach Ed Young Says – Huguenot 26-12







#7 Hanover (6-4) at #2 Varina (8-1) . . . It was a 28-13 win for Varina over Hanover when these two last squared off back on October 17th.



Matt Hatfield Says – Varina 31-14

Coach Ed Young Says – Varina 30-16







REGION 4C:



#6 Heritage-Leesburg (4-6) at #3 Loudoun County (7-3) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Loudoun County 20-6

Coach Ed Young Says – Loudoun County 33-12







#5 Woodgrove (6-4) at #4 Loudoun Valley (6-4) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Woodgrove 27-21

Coach Ed Young Says – Loudoun Valley 24-23







REGION 4D:



#8 E.C. Glass (5-5) at #1 GW-Danville (9-1) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – E.C. Glass 30-28

Coach Ed Young Says – GW-Danville 28-24







#5 John Handley (8-2) at #4 Salem (8-2) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Salem 34-20

Coach Ed Young Says – Salem 28-26







#6 Orange County (8-2) at #3 Jefferson Forest (8-2) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Jefferson Forest 24-13

Coach Ed Young Says – Orange County 26-20







#7 James Wood (7-3) at #2 Sherando (9-1) . . . It was a 35-0 shutout during the regular season back on October 11th in favor of the Warriors, who pitched four shutouts in their nine victories this year. They gave up no more than 14 points in any of those nine wins and they only team to torch the defense was Kettle Run in a 45-20 triumph on October 18th. In fact, Sherando leads the all-time series with James Wood 31-4 with each of the past seven wins in the series dating back to 2016 coming by no less than 34 points.



Matt Hatfield Says – Sherando 41-14

Coach Ed Young Says – Sherando 33-30







REGION 3A:



#8 Petersburg (4-6) at #1 Lafayette (10-0) . . . What a year Andy Linn’s Rams are turning in, especially on the defensive side of the ball in limiting opponents to just 5.3 points per game with four shutouts and nine of the ten foes to date being held to single-digits. They haven’t faced off against Petersburg since 2014 in the playoffs when the Rams rolled to the tune of 49-8 in Williamsburg.



Matt Hatfield Says – Lafayette 45-9

Coach Ed Young Says – Lafayette 38-12







#5 New Kent (4-6) at #4 Colonial Heights (4-6) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – New Kent 20-19

Coach Ed Young Says – New Kent 26-21







#6 Tabb (4-6) at #3 Hopewell (5-5) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Hopewell 28-8

Coach Ed Young Says – Hopewell 32-20







#7 Heritage-Newport News (3-7) at #2 Norcom (6-4) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Norcom 36-12

Coach Ed Young Says – Norcom 28-14







REGION 3B:



#8 Culpeper (3-7) at #1 Thomas Jefferson-Richmond (10-0) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Thomas Jefferson-Richmond 48-6

Coach Ed Young Says – Thomas Jefferson-Richmond 42-0







#5 Brentsville District (4-6) at #4 Skyline (7-3) . . . It was a 37-22 regular season win for Skyline over Brentsville District, which comes in on a three-game losing streak after notching three consecutive victories. After winning the first ever encounter with the Hawks 14-0 in 2007, the Tigers lost seven straight to Skyline from 2008-14 before controlling the series with wins in eight of the next nine meetings. But this Brentsville team is not nearly as experienced as recent ones that helped them capture three Region 3B titles in a row.



Matt Hatfield Says – Skyline 27-17

Coach Ed Young Says – Skyline 36-6







#6 James Monroe (3-7) at #3 Armstrong (9-1) . . . The only blemish on the slate to date for Armstrong came in a 28-14 loss to TJ-Richmond, who they knocked out of the second round of the playoffs 28-0 a year ago. James Monroe has a storied history with 48 playoff victories all-time, most of which were accumulated during the Rich Serbay era. The Yellowjackets have twice beaten Armstrong before in the postseason; 31-12 in 2013 and 56-0 in 2015. However, those Wildcats teams didn’t have Jahkei Chavis, who is having a season for the ages The Navy commit has run the ball 89 times for 1028 yards – an average of 11.6 per pop – with 16 TD’s to go with 20 catches for 691 yards and 9 TD’s. Plus, he’s racked up 289 kick return yards with three scores, 123 punt return yards and found the end zone on a pick-six for 29 total TD’s.



Matt Hatfield Says – Armstrong 48-13

Coach Ed Young Says – Armstrong 26-0







#7 Warren County (2-8) at #2 Kettle Run (10-0) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Kettle Run 49-7

Coach Ed Young Says – Kettle Run 45-0







REGION 3C:



#8 Broadway (7-3) at #1 Liberty Christian (9-0) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Liberty Christian 31-0

Coach Ed Young Says – Liberty Christian 33-12







#5 Rustburg (7-3) at #4 Heritage-Lynchburg (8-2) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Heritage-Lynchburg 14-13

Coach Ed Young Says – Heritage-Lynchburg 30-20







#6 Wilson Memorial (7-3) at #3 Alleghany (10-0) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Alleghany 27-17

Coach Ed Young Says – Alleghany 26-24 [upset alert!]







#7 Staunton (7-3) at #2 Turner Ashby (10-0) . . .



The closest encounter for the Knights to date came in a 24-7 victory over Wilson Memorial at Sam Ritchie Stadium in Bridgewater in early September. Staunton has lost its last three meetings with Turner Ashby, including a 28-27 double-overtime affair back in 2019.



Matt Hatfield Says – Turner Ashby 35-10

Coach Ed Young Says – Staunton 22-21







REGION 3D:



#8 Carroll County (5-5) at #1 Abingdon (9-1) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Abingdon 40-6

Coach Ed Young Says – Abingdon 30-12







#5 Staunton River (5-5) at #4 William Byrd (8-2) . . . These Golden Eagles over Staunton River opened eyes when they beat Magna Vista 23-15 to start the season, avenging their 35-13 loss to the Warriors from last year’s playoffs. Staunton River recovered from a 21-20 overtime loss late in the regular season by toppling previously undefeated William Fleming, 29-28, a week ago. So the reigning Region 3D Champion Terriers are well aware that they have their hands full in this matchup.



Matt Hatfield Says – William Byrd 17-16

Coach Ed Young Says – William Byrd 28-21







#6 Northside (5-5) at #3 Lord Botetourt (7-3) . . . The Cavaliers of Lord Botetourt had beaten Northside seven straight times until the Vikings pitched a 17-0 shutout on November 1st. For Botetourt to get revenge, their defense will need to contain dynamic two-way playmaker Mykell Harvey, a member of Northside back-to-back State Champion winning basketball teams.



Matt Hatfield Says – Lord Botetourt 21-13

Coach Ed Young Says – Lord Botetourt 30-28







#7 Christiansburg (5-5) at #2 Magna Vista (8-2) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Magna Vista 29-20

Coach Ed Young Says – Magna Vista 33-6







REGION 2A:



#8 John Marshall (2-8) at #1 Poquoson (9-1) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Poquoson 45-7

Coach Ed Young Says – Poquoson 33-8







#5 Greensville (6-4) at #4 Central-Lunenburg (6-3) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Central-Lunenburg 26-19

Coach Ed Young Says – Central-Lunenburg 28-26







#6 Nottoway (5-4) at #3 Bruton (8-2) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Bruton 28-14

Coach Ed Young Says – Bruton 28-26







#7 King William (4-6) at #2 Southampton (9-1) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – King William 27-21

Coach Ed Young Says – King William 33-28







REGION 2B:



#8 Madison County (4-6) at #1 Clarke County (10-0) . . . Under the direction of Head Coach Casey Childs, the Eagles polished off a perfect regular season by beating Madison County, 49-35, a week ago. It was the most points allowed by the Clarke defense since a 38-12 loss to Strasburg a year ago.



Matt Hatfield Says – Clarke County 36-16

Coach Ed Young Says – Clarke County 34-12







#5 Central-Woodstock (7-3) at #4 Buckingham (10-0) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Central-Woodstock 22-17

Coach Ed Young Says – Buckingham 28-21







#6 Stuarts Draft (7-3) at #3 Riverheads (8-2) . . . It’s hard to get a handle on Nathan Floyd’s Cougars, who won four in a row after a 3-2 start with the highlight being a 42-14 rout of visiting Riverheads back on October 25th. However, they followed that big win up with an unexpected 30-20 loss at Wilson Memorial. Riverheads had won the previous eight encounters in the series before the loss three Fridays ago.



Matt Hatfield Says – Riverheads 26-23

Coach Ed Young Says – Riverheads 30-28







#7 Fort Defiance (5-5) at #2 Strasburg (9-1) . . . Following a four-game winning streak, Fort Defiance suffered three straight losses – all by seven points or less to the likes of Stuarts Draft, Wilson Memorial and Staunton – before breaking through with a narrow 13-10 triumph over Buffalo Gap in the regular season finale. In last year’s opening round of the playoffs, fourth-seeded Strasburg took out fifth-seeded Fort Defiance by a count of 35-14.



Matt Hatfield Says – Strasburg 33-16

Coach Ed Young Says – Strasburg 30-0







REGION 2C:



#8 Martinsville (3-7) at #1 Glenvar (9-1) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Glenvar 48-16

Coach Ed Young Says – Glenvar 38-0







#5 Appomattox (4-6) at #4 Floyd County (5-5) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Appomattox 21-14

Coach Ed Young Says – Appomattox 21-18







#6 Nelson County (5-4) at #3 Gretna (7-3) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Gretna 30-13

Coach Ed Young Says – Gretna 21-18







#7 Patrick County (4-6) at #2 Radford (7-3) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Radford 27-7

Coach Ed Young Says – Radford 30-8







REGION 2D:



#8 Lee (5-5) at #1 Graham (10-0) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Graham 49-8

Coach Ed Young Says – Graham 46-0







#5 Lebanon (7-3) at #4 Virginia High (7-3) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Lebanon 21-14

Coach Ed Young Says – Virginia High 26-20







#6 Tazewell (5-5) at #3 Ridgeview (8-2) . . . It was Tazewell knocking Ridgeview out of the playoffs in the first round a year ago to the tune of 54-18. The year before, Ridgeview pitched a 35-0 postseason shutout of the Bulldogs.



Matt Hatfield Says – Ridgeview 30-19

Coach Ed Young Says – Ridgeview 24-16







#7 Gate City (6-4) at #2 Union (7-3) . . . Coming into this matchup, Union leads the all-time series with their Mountain 7 District rival Gate City 12-5, though the Blue Devils won the playoff encounter in 2022 by a count of 21-14.



Gate City running back Walker Hillman has run the football 197 times for 1370 yards and 16 TD’s. However, the Union defense limited him to his third lowest rushing output of the season – 66 yards on 15 attempts with a score – when the Bears won 28-19 back on September 30th.



Matt Hatfield Says – Union 31-15

Coach Ed Young Says – Union 21-20







REGION 1A:



#8 King & Queen (4-6) at #1 Rappahannock (10-0) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Rappahannock 34-0

Coach Ed Young Says – Rappahannock 33-8







#5 Northumberland (6-4) at #4 Westmoreland (6-4) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Westmoreland 27-23

Coach Ed Young Says – Northumberland 28-22







#6 Middlesex (6-3) at #3 Northampton (8-2) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Northampton 20-12

Coach Ed Young Says – Northampton 26-18







#7 West Point (4-6) at #2 Essex (9-1) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Essex 42-6

Coach Ed Young Says – Essex 33-0







REGION 1B:



#5 Surry (3-7) at #4 Sussex Central (5-5) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Sussex Central 30-16

Coach Ed Young Says – Sussex Central 33-24







#6 Franklin (3-7) at #3 Buffalo Gap (4-6) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Buffalo Gap 34-14

Coach Ed Young Says – Buffalo Gap 18-16







#7 William Campbell (1-9) at #2 Brunswick (6-4) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Brunswick 28-7

Coach Ed Young Says – Brunswick 30-0







REGION 1C:



#8 Fort Chiswell (2-8) at #1 Bath County (9-0) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Bath County 42-8

Coach Ed Young Says – Bath County 40-0







#5 Parry McCluer (6-4) at #4 Narrows (5-4) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Parry McCluer 28-27 (OT)

Coach Ed Young Says – Parry McCluer 21-14







#6 Craig County (6-4) at #3 Grayson County (6-3) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Grayson County 27-0

Coach Ed Young Says – Grayson County 18-12







#7 Giles (4-6) at #2 George Wythe (7-3) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – George Wythe 30-7

Coach Ed Young Says – George Wythe 22-20







REGION 1D:



#8 Rural Retreat (5-5) at #1 Rye Cove (10-0) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Rye Cove 42-21

Coach Ed Young Says – Rye Cove 33-12







#5 Grundy (6-4) at #4 Honaker (7-3) . . . Grundy is currently riding a five-game winning streak coming into this matchup. Two of their losses this season were by razor-thin margins; 54-50 to Patrick Henry-Glade Spring and 33-32 to Tazewell. Sandwiched in between that was a rousing 42-8 victory over Honaker, which had pummeled them 58-6 in last year’s matchup. The reigning Region 1D Champs have had multiple coaching changes from a season ago to now.



Matt Hatfield Says – Honaker 34-30

Coach Ed Young Says – Honaker 12-8







#6 Thomas Walker (7-3) at #3 Eastside (9-1) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Eastside 36-7

Coach Ed Young Says – Eastside 28-26







#7 Patrick Henry-Glade Spring (5-5) at #2 Holston (9-1) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Holston 27-21

Coach Ed Young Says – Holston 22-0