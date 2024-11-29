Oh what a fun time of year this is - - Thanksgiving weekend with family, food and football! Does it get much better?We offer up Predictions for ALL 24 VHSL Region Football Championship games and this is the only place where you have two fearless forecasters doing so. You can also tune in to reaction during 757 Saturday Sports Talk on CoVA Sports TV as well as here on VirginiaPreps.com from Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young.This marks the third ever encounter on the gridiron between the Springers and Tigers, a couple of storied programs that have won a combined nine state titles since 2008. Highland Springs has won five State Championships under Head Coach Loren Johnson, while Oscar Smith is pursuing its fifth crown and third under current Head Coach Chris Scott.Highland Springs won both of the previous meetings, including 28-7 in last year’s regional semifinals behind a stingy defense and strong ground attack that produced four rushing touchdowns, two by tailback Eric Byrd. A couple of Oscar Smith’s main components on offense – such as First Team All-Region QB Lonnie Andrews III (130 of 210 for 2123 yard, 23-5 TD/Int. ratio) and First Team All-Region WR Travis Johnson (43Rec. 725Yds. 11 TD’s) – are a year more seasoned as Andrews III is now a sophomore and Johnson one of the nation’s most sought after junior prospects.The Oscar Smith defense has been smothering all season long with seven shutouts pitched and surrendering just 5.1 points per game. Only one team – Hickory – has hit them for more than 20 points in a game. Playoff foes Grassfield and Manchester found it mighty difficult to move the ball through the air, combining to go 13 of 38 for 199 yards passing with an interception. The secondary with Cincinnati Jahmari DeLoatch at corner, junior Jayden Covil at the other corner and Army pledge Jaden Dabbs at safety keeps most everything in front of them.As for Highand Springs on defense, the backbone of their unit is LB/S Brennan Johnson, a Virginia Tech commit who is a two-time State Defensive Player of the Year and recently was chosen as Region 6A Defensive Player of the Year yet again. If the Springers are unable to provide rushing lanes for their backs and dual-threat QB Nelson Layne, an Army commit who can do as much damage with his legs as his arm, then it could be a third loss on the season to a team from the ‘757’ area code. Earlier in the season, two defending State Champs from Tidewater beat the Springers on their field with Phoebus prevailing 23-7 and Maury also rolling to the tune of 38-7.Oscar Smith 22-10Oscar Smith 14-13Both teams reached this point behind stout defense as Colonial Forge toppled second-seeded North Stafford 17-6 in the regional semifinals, while Patriot ended a seven-game losing streak in its series with Cedar Run District rival Battlefield, upending the previously unbeaten Bobcats 10-7. This is also a re-match of a regular season battle that Colonial Forge won over Patriot, 35-27 back on September 20th. In that game for Patriot, tailback Jackson McCarter was a big focal point in defeat with 275 yards and 2 TD’s. However, McCarter, who ran for 1372 yards and 25 TD’s through eight contests, has been out the past four games due to injury.In the absence of McCarter, the Pioneers have made a greater emphasis to get the ball in space to WR Diasian ‘Buddy’ Noakes (1196Yds. 13 TD’s receiving), who has 18 catches for 230 yards and a score in these playoffs so far, quickly becoming a go-to target of QB Tyler Knutson (2136 yards, 27 TD’s passing). Colonial Forge prefers to establish its run game with Josiah Bryson (805 yards, 16 TD’s rushing) to set up shots in the passing game with QB Brock Brimall (2159 yards, 19 TD’s passing) and shifty WR TaySean Jones (879 yards, 10 TD’s receiving).Colonial Forge 20-13Colonial Forge 24-22It’s a re-match of last year’s Occoquan Region 6C Finals, where Lake Braddock bounced Fairfax 39-20 before falling to Highland Springs, 35-10 in the State Semis. Mike Dougherty’s Bruins have rebounded from a 1-2 start, with back-to-back losses to Madison and Westfield, with nine straight victories. They’ve scored 35+ points on seven different occasions during this nine-game winning streak and that includes in a 35-21 triumph over these Lions they face here back on September 27th. In fact, Fairfax trails the all-time series 9-2, only winning both the regular season and playoff encounters in 2022 on their way to a trip to the State Semis.Lake Braddock 41-23Lake Braddock 33-20Coach Justin Counts of the Madison Warhawks has his team on the cusp of a fifth consecutive State Semifinal appearance. This 2024 edition of the Warhawks has won every game by at least 17 points with the exception of two battles against Concorde District rival Westfield; 26-21 in the regular season and 35-28 last week in the regional semifinals. Their defense is yielding just 8.7 PPG, putting them on track to hold foes to below 10 PPG for the third time in five seasons.Washington-Liberty’s defense is playing lights out football, too, holding every opponent it has played to no more than 18 points. On the season, the Generals are giving up just 9.8 PPG, fresh off a 20-14 escape against Langley in the regional semis. This marks the program’s first appearance in a regional title game since 1975. Big reasons for their success are defensive lineman Ben Hughes, the Liberty District Defensive Player of the Year, and dependable WR Jon Malatesta, chosen the Liberty Offensive Player of the Year. Ben’s older brother, Elijah Hughes, is now playing his College Football at USC in the Big Ten.What may ultimately decide this one is how W&L’s defense goes about trying to stop electric Madison playmaker Dominic Knicely, a First Team All-State performer from a season ago that makes things happen as a rusher, pass catcher and return man. In fact, during the regular season, Knicely had 24 total scores with 129 rushes for 876 yards and 13 scores, 29 catches for 576 yards and nine more scores, plus turned his 17 kick/punt returns into 397 more yards and two end zone trips.Madison leads the all-time series 17-4 with 17 straight victories over the Generals from 1976-2022.Madison 27-7Madison 18-12After years of frustration against the Sun Devils with 13 consecutive losses to Salem from 2011-21, the tide has turned for Green Run against their Beach District rival. The Stallions under Head Coach Brandon Williams have won each of the past six meetings with Salem, which includes a couple of competitive playoff encounters the last two years with a 21-13 victory in 2022 and 18-10 triumph last November. Earlier this year in the regular season, Green Run pulled away in the second half for a 40-18 win, where the Stallions racked up 475 total yards.In that matchup back in October, UConn commit K’Saan Farrar sizzled from the QB spot by connecting on 18 of 27 passes for 262 yards and 4 TD’s to go with 92 yards rushing and a score. Virginia Tech commit Jayden Anderson at wide receiver broke free with nine receptions for 175 yards and a couple of touchdowns.The Stallions had a much closer call in its regional semifinal than Salem, which quickly recovered from an early deficit against seventh-seeded Deep Creek to wallop the Hornets, 42-3. Green Run was able to avenge its loss to Indian River from last year’s Region 5A Finals, but needed double-overtime to outlast the Braves, 22-19, winning on a TD run from a yard out by Farrar on fourth-and-goal.Green Run 28-13Green Run 33-24It’s the first ever meeting on the gridiron between the Commodores and Bulldogs. King’s Fork faces a Maury team that is riding a 27-game winning streak and might be the most complete squad this year, regardless of classification. Dyrri McCain’s Commodores are averaging 56.7 points per game and allowing just 5 PPG. Starring in a major way in their 41-7 romp of Warwick in the regional semifinals was versatile two-way standout Kendall Daniels, a South Carolina commit that had hauled in two touchdown passes and also took back one of his two interceptions for a score.The Bulldogs have one of the most accomplished rushers in Hampton Roads history in JaVon Ford, who has well over 4500 yards in his career. When forced to throw, the Bulldogs better be able to block a fierce pass rush that features the likes of Clemson recruit Ari Watford, Maryland pledge Carlton ‘C.J.’ Smith and Leslie Hines. The duo of Hines and Smith come in with 33 sacks between them.Defensively, King’s Fork has an opportunistic group with Zach Walton, D’andre Artis-Boone and Reggie Davis all as takeaway threats, but this will be the most productive passing attack they’ve seen yet with QB Au’Tori Newkirk coming in having already produced 47 touchdowns and over 3600 yards of offense in 12 contests, several of which saw him rest in the second half due to large leads.Maury 34-9Maury 30-12This is the first ever meeting on the football field between the Skyhawks and Colonels. Bird is no stranger to playoff success with a 42-33 all-time postseason record that features a string of three consecutive state titles from 2012-14. William Fleming, which got to the Region 5C Final as a No. 8 seed last year by stunning top-seeded Patrick Henry-Roanoke and ousting Douglas Freeman, opened this season 9-0 overall. They were tripped up by Staunton River, 29-28 in double-overtime, during the regular season finale. The Colonels erased a 20-6 half-time deficit against Louisa before rallying for a 27-26 win over the Lions, who were stopped on a two-point conversion try late in the contest.L.C. Bird 20-17William Fleming 20-17For Briar Woods, this is the program’s deepest playoff run since 2013 when they made it to UVA’s Scott Stadium and fell to L.C. Bird in the State Championship, 35-28. Coach Mike Burnett guided both Broad Run and Tuscarora to State Championship game appearances. Now his goal is to get the Falcons back in that round, but they’ll have to contend with a Bears team that has picked up steam as this season has gone along behind their star running back, JoJo Thomas.In a 35-21 win over perennial power Stone Bridge in the regional semifinals, Thomas had 145 yards rushing and 3 TD’s, upping his season totals to 1861 yards and 25 scores on the ground. The Bears didn’t complete a single pass in that win and attempted just one the entire evening. However, their power run game behind a sturdy offensive line can pose issues the Falcons defense, especially if this develops into a back-and-forth battle.Briar Woods isn’t lacking for firepower on the offensive end, though. Navy commit Brady Carmical at QB accounted for five scores in last week’s 39-27 victory over Massaponax and hurts opponents with both his arm and legs as well as defensively from the linebacker spot. Carmical has thrown for 2029 yards and 17 TD’s to go with 629 yards rushing and 9 TD’s.The weapon on the outside that Riverbend’s defense must be able to keep check in WR Colin Capistrant, who proved lethal against the Panthers with seven catches for 200 yards and 3 TD’s.Briar Woods 27-21Riverbend 24-23Coach Jeremy Blunt’s Phoebus Phantoms are riding a 46-game winning streak that is the longest active one in all of Virginia. Their first test at the beginning of October was a 37-3 win over archrival Hampton, which has won only three times in the past 22 encounters. In fact, Phoebus will try to make it ten in a row over the Crabbers, who haven’t eliminated the Phantoms from the playoffs since doing so 29-7 in 2005 when they went on to win their last state title behind QB Tyrod Taylor, now the backup to Aaron Rodgers with the NFL’s New York Jets.Tailback Davion Roberts, known as The Bull for the Phantoms, has been a workhorse with 1521 yards rushing and 28 TD's. While the ground and pound is the bread and butter for Phoebus, their passing game has been able to step up when called upon behind sophomore QB Maurikus Banks and receivers like Noah Jefferson and Romeir Smith, who caught the huge fourth down pass to keep their win streak alive late in the fourth quarter against Warwick. Defensively, linebackers Brenden Thompson and Kaleb Tillery - co-Peninsula District Defensive Player of the Year - are the backbone for a unit that allows just 5.3 PPG.Hampton QB Marcus Chapman is one of the better sophomores in Tidewater who figures to evolve into a prospect to watch statewide in the years to come. While he's fully capable of throwing or running for over 100 yards in any given game, he will need to avoid a rough stretch like the one he had in the previous meeting with Phoebus where he had 16 straight incomplete passes following a 6 for 8 start passing the football.Phoebus 28-6Phoebus 44-0How phenomenal has USC running back commit Harry Dalton been at the quarterback spot for Coach Billy Mills and his Generals? To date, he’s accounted for a staggering 11,010 total yards and 156 touchdowns. Dalton enters this game with 5778 yards passing and 65 touchdowns to go with 5232 yards rushing and 91 more scores. Just this season alone, he's accounted for 3396 yards and 44 TD's broken down into 1314 yards and 22 TD's rushing while completing 141 of 265 passes for 2082 yards and 22 TD's.Meanwhile, the Varina defense has been exceptional ever since their season-opening loss, where they squandered a late lead and fell to Indian River, 37-31 in double-overtime. The Blue Devils have held 10 straight foes to 19 points or fewer. That includes notching two shutouts over the past three games, none more impressive than the one against a Huguenot team that was putting up an eye-popping 49.5 points per game prior to running into Varina in the regional semis.So while the intrigue is certainly on how the Varina defense tries to contain Dalton and the host of weapons around him in the up-tempo offense that the Generals employ, don’t be surprised to see this one be decided by how well the Dinwiddie defense performs against a Varina offense engineered by composed sophomore triggerman Kaleb Wyche (2066 total yards, 21 TD’s total).Dinwiddie 26-24Dinwiddie 21-18This is the first 11-0 start in the history of John Champe, which began playing football in 2012. A year ago, Lee Carter’s Knights had a fourth quarter lead before the Huskies of Tuscarora rallied to beat them, 24-21 in the Region 4C Finals. Tuscarora has won four of the five all-time meetings with Champe’s lone breakthrough being a 28-27 overtime battle during the 2018 regular season.It’s a great contrast between Champe’s prolific offense that puts up 38.5 PPG and is known as ‘Air Aldie,’ against a Tusky defense that is limiting opponents to a mere 5.1 PPG. Jared Toler’s Huskies have held nine straight foes to seven points or less since their lone blemish, a 21-20 loss to Independence back on September 6th.Tuscarora 18-16John Champe 20-18These two programs have some history with one another, particularly in the playoffs. Salem beat Sherando 20-12 in the Group AA Division 4 State Championship back in 1996. That is one of their ten state titles the Spartans have captured. Sherando got a measure of revenge with a 7-0 win over Salem in the 2013 State Semis, whereas Salem returned the favor with a 49-14 rout in 2017. Eight starters – five of which play on defense – are back from Salem’s team that fell to Phoebus in the closing seconds of the Class 4 State Championship. They come in riding a nine-game winning streak with really only one close call, a 31-28 escape against Handley in the regional quarterfinals.For Sherando, their QB Micah Carlson is a game-time decision after sustaining an injury in the second half of their 20-14 win over Jefferson Forest in the regional semis. He’s a big factor with 116 rushes for 855 yards and 18 TD’s on offense to go with 1394 yards passing and a 16-7 TD/Int. ratio on 68.7% completions. Both junior safety Coen Logan and sophomore DB Jordan McCadden have made interceptions in these playoffs for Don Holter’s Spartans.Salem is not fancy on offense and they want to run the rock at will behind JMU commit Josiah Persinger (23 rushes for 174 yards and a TD with a TD catch vs. Handley) and Kyshead Arrington. Sherando’s defense will have to tackle well on first and second downs to force passing situations on third down. Keying their effort is senior linebacker Breiden ‘BB’ Lowery with 125 total tackles, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions.Salem 30-27Sherando 28-26Believe it or not, Norcom leads the all-time series 2-1 over Lafayette, which includes a 25-7 playoff triumph over the Rams in 2019. The Greyhounds come in averaging 30.8 points per game with three of their losses to teams that are presently undefeated in Oscar Smith, Maury and Thomas Jefferson of Richmond. Lafayette would like to add another to that list in their quest to return to the Class 3 State Finals, where they were beaten a season ago by Liberty Christian.Norcom has some significant firepower on the offensive end with four-star recruit Matthew Outten, a Penn State recruit, and Marquel Johnson, a duo with over 1000 yards receiving. On defense, Head Coach Anthony Hawkins describes edge rusher Rhamir Schoolfield (11 sacks) as an animal. Proving they can run the ball on a Lafayette defense giving up just 5.5 points per game will be a major challenge.The Rams feature Breon Stokes (10 sacks), Bay Rivers District Defensive Player of the Year Daniel Jackson (13 sacks) and LB Baum Hogge (almost 100 total tackles) in their defensive front. As a whole, the Lafayette defense has posted 55 sacks, 29 takeaways and scored five touchdowns. The offense is a ball-control one powered by BRD Offensive Player of the Year Brayden Smalls, who comes in with 1129 yards rushing and 18 scores on the ground.Lafayette 24-8Lafayette 33-12These two have seemingly been on a collision course all season long. Kettle Run had to overcome multiple 12-point deficits to outlast Armstrong, 36-34, in last week’s regional semifinals as a missed field goal in the closing seconds from allowing the Wildcats to move on in an All-Richmond Region Final.Thomas Jefferson comes in with a stifling defense that has shut out the opposition on seven occasions. Kai Thompson and Isiah Brown have combined for 206 total tackles. On offense, dual-threat QB Rashaud Cherry – who was unavailable for last year’s playoff run – is now healthy and carving up defenses to the tune of 2118 yards passing and 24 TD’s on 67.3% completions to go with 1145 yards rushing and 19 more TD’s on 100 carries. His go-to guy is speedy wide receiver Amare’ Gough with 32 catches for 754 yards and 11 TD’s.Kettle Run has a slippery QB in Jacob Mulhern, who has thrown for 2350 yards and 32 TD’s. Colton Quaker came back from an injury that kept him sidelined during the regional quarterfinals and they will need a big effort, provided he’s able to go, along with Haydynn Bell. Each makes things happen running and catching the ball along with Zach Roth (739 yards, 12 TD’s). Mulhern must get time to throw because the TJ defense has sacked the QB 49 times on the season, and if protection breaks down, the Cougars will find themselves in the State Semis for a second time in three years.TJ-Richmond 26-19TJ-Richmond 24-23A year ago, Liberty Christian took down Turner Ashby with complete ease, 63-14 in the Region 3B Final. Frank Rocco’s Bulldogs piled up 505 total yards of offense in that contest. In that game, Clemson commit and reigning VHSL Class 3 State Offensive Player of the Year Gideon Davidson ran the ball for 357 yards and 6 TD’s.Turner Ashby will have to be a lot better defensively than they showed in that game as well as from last week's 44-20 regional semifinal triumph over previously unbeaten Alleghany, where Beau Baylor shined with 200 yards rushing, 5 TD's, an interception on defense and a couple of tackles for loss. Averaging 40.3 points per game, the Knights have yet to score less than 24 points in any contest as moving the ball and finding the end zone is seldom ever a problem with playmakers like Baylor and Micah Matthews, a Virginia Tech commit for both football and baseball.Liberty Christian 42-26Liberty Christian 36-30A year ago, it was William Byrd handling Lord Botetourt by a count of 41-14 in the regional semifinals on their way to capturing the Region 3D crown. Earlier this season, the Cavaliers got revenge with a 21-13 win in front of the faithful in Daleville back on October 18th. Four of Byrd’s games have been decided by eight points or less, including their 21-20 overtime win over Staunton River at the start of November and a 28-23 triumph over top-seeded Abingdon in the regional semis.Botetourt is no stranger to close games either; dropping its season opener by an 11-8 count to E.C. Glass in overtime and also escaping a 43-41 OT nail-biter with Northside at the start of the regional playoffs. Tristan Overbay ran for 202 yards and a touchdown on 29 attempts in last week’s 36-26 triumph over Magna Vista in the regional semis, where they got some timely plays from Quinten Jones (16 carries, 73 yards, 2 TD’s in the win), Cody McConnaughey (6 catches for 81 yards, TD in the win) and QB Angel Rigney as well.Lord Botetourt 24-23Lord Botetourt 16-12These two teams have met four times in the playoffs since 2019 with King William winning the first two encounters by sizeable margins of 46-20 in ’19 and 64-30 in 2021, while Poquoson got revenge by doubling up the Cavaliers 14-7 in 2022 and prevailing 14-6 last year. So with that in mind, this can be considered the rubber match.Poquoson 20-16Poquoson 28-24 (but upset alert!)Is there a better defense right now at the Class 2 level than Buckingham’s? Seth Wilkerson’s Knights have given up no more than 15 points in any game and they have held ten straight opponents to seven points or less. Of course, statistically speaking, the Strasburg defense is mighty strong, too, allowing just 10.3 PPG to go with an offense that’s piling up 34.7 PPG – their highest average in a season since the 2012 campaign when they put up 35.3 PPG on their way to a 10-2 overall finish.This will mark the first ever playoff of regular season match between these two programs. It might be the first team to crack double-figure points to win. The matchup that most intrigues me is how the Strasburg running game with Takhi Coates, who has over 1000 yards rushing on the season, does against a strong Buckingham defensive front, headlined by senior linebacker William Motley and junior DE Emerson Edwards.Strasburg 10-7Strasburg 14-12 (but…)It was quite a thriller at Lester Bond Field last year when the Highlanders and Hawks squared off the first time ever in the Region 2C semifinals. Glenvar wound up winning it, 38-34, before falling to eventual Class 2 State Champ Radford the next week, 29-24 in a heart-breaker. The Glenvar offense has really kicked it into high gear behind junior QB Brody Dawyot (14 total TD’s in the playoffs with 12 passing) as the Highlanders are averaging a whopping 43.7 points per game. That’s an even better average than during their 2014 state title season when they went 14-1 overall and put up 28.1 PPG.Glenvar 32-18Glenvar 33-16There doesn’t seem to be a better rivalry in all of Southwest Virginia these days than the Bears and G-Men. When they hooked up in Big Stone Gap at Bullitt Park on September 20th, it took a fourth touchdown to lift Graham to a 7-6 win in an absolute defensive battle. Ironically enough, that victory gave Graham a 7-6 advantage in the all-time series that dates back to 2012 and includes eight playoff encounters. Graham won last year’s Region 2D Championship over Union, 33-24, as RB Ty’Drez Clements ran for 316 yards and 4 TD’s.One of the primary playmakers for the G-Men is WR/DB Chris Edwards, a three-year starter that earned All-State accolades a season ago with 76 receptions for 1103 yards and 14 TD’s. The G-Men are not easy to run the football on and score against, yielding just 6.3 points per game. It’s on track to be the fewest they’ve allowed since 1989.Graham 14-10Graham 28-20All Essex has done is dust its first two playoff foes, West Point and Middlesex, by a combined count of 136-0. They clearly wanted another crack at Rappahannock, which beat them 13-8 back on October 11th. That win for William West’s Raiders was a landmark one because it ended a 28-game losing streak to Essex and brought them their first celebration in the series since a 20-19 triumph in 2001. Rappahannock is putting up 46.8 points per game on the season and the Trojans are the only team to hold them below 30 points in any game in 2024.Essex 23-12Essex 28-26The 49.9 points per game the Colonels are averaging this season has them on pace for a school-record. At this juncture, it’s greater than even the 41.3 PPG they put up during the perfect 15-0 season in 2014 when a guy by the name of Juan Thornhill, who now plays for the NFL’s Cleveland Browns, starred for them on both sides of the ball. Buffalo Gap is not your ordinary No. 3 seed at 6-6 overall, though. The Bison put up 44 points on sixth-seeded Franklin, then rolled up 65 at second-seeded Brunswick to show they’ve hit another level offensively.Altavista 49-27Altavista 38-18This matchup in Hot Springs will be the first one ever between Bath County and Grayson County. For Bath County, this is their deepest playoff run since 2003 when they fell to Sussex Central by a count of 20-0 in the State Championship game in Harrisonburg.Grayson County 21-14Bath County 24-22From 2011-21, the Eastside Spartans dominated this series with 10 straight wins over Rye Cove. However, things changed when Gary Collier arrived as Head Coach for Rye Cove in 2002, beginning a four-game winning streak over the Spartans. In last year’s playoffs, the Eagles won a 15-6 defensive battle. Earlier this season back on October 11th, Rye Cove used a punishing ground attack to overwhelm Eastside, 40-8, in a game where they were a perfect 5-for-5 on two-point conversion tries. Rye Cove QB Landon Lane has had a tremendous season for the Eagles with 2481 total yards and accounted for 46 touchdowns.Rye Cove 28-13Rye Cove 30-28