Predictions Hatfield & Young's Occoquan Region 6C Second Round Playoff Predictions for Tuesday (11.26.24)

With Hayfield withdrawing from the playoff, it moves on fourht-seeded Fairfax to the Occoquan Region 6C Championship on Saturday, where they await the winner of Lake Braddock / West Springfield in the semifinals.


Occoquan Region 6C:

#3 West Springfield (7-4) at #2 Lake Braddock (9-2) . . . The Bruins, who are trying to get back to the State Semifinals for a second straight year, won the reuglar season encounter between these two Patriot District rivals by a count of 23-12 back on October 25th.

Matt Hatfield Says – Lake Braddock 37-17
Coach Ed Young Says – Lake Braddock 28-21
 
