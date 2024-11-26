With Hayfield withdrawing from the playoff, it moves on fourht-seeded Fairfax to the Occoquan Region 6C Championship on Saturday, where they await the winner of Lake Braddock / West Springfield in the semifinals.





Occoquan Region 6C:



#3 West Springfield (7-4) at #2 Lake Braddock (9-2) . . . The Bruins, who are trying to get back to the State Semifinals for a second straight year, won the reuglar season encounter between these two Patriot District rivals by a count of 23-12 back on October 25th.



Matt Hatfield Says – Lake Braddock 37-17

Coach Ed Young Says – Lake Braddock 28-21