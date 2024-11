We have Occoquan Region 6C action beginning its playoff games tonight - after Hayfield was reinstated to the postseason by a judge last Friday - so we scrap our original postseason picks from last week due to that and have new ones for you in our next post. By the way, the region semis will be coming up on Tuesday in Region 6C with Finals on Sat. Nov. 29th.





Hatfield's Round 1 Picks:

Region 6A = 4-0

Region 6B = 3-1 (missed on Gainesville/Patriot)

Region 6D = 3-1 (missed on Langley/George Marshall)

Region 5A = 4-0

Region 5B = 4-0

Region 5C = 4-0

Region 5D = 1-1 (missed on Massaponax/Independence)

Region 4A = 2-0

Region 4B = 4-0

Region 4C =2-0

Region 4D = 3-1 (missed on GW-Danville/E.C. Glass)

Region 3A = 3-1 (missed on Colonial Heights/New Kent)

Region 3B = 4-0

Region 3C = 4-0

Region 3D = 4-0

Region 2A = 4-0

Region 2B = 2-2 (missed on Madison County/Clarke County & Buckingham/Central-Woodstock)

Region 2C = 4-0

Region 2D = 3-1 (missed on VA High/Lebanon)

Region 1A = 4-0

Region 1B = 3-0

Region 1C = 3-1 (missed on Narrows/Parry McCluer)

Region 1D = 3-1 (missed on Patrick Henry-Glade Spring/Holston)



Hatfield's Total: 75-10 (88.2%)





Young's Round 1 Picks:

Region 6A = 4-0

Region 6B = 3-1 (missed on North Stafford/Woodbridge)

Region 6D = 4-0

Region 5A = 4-0

Region 5B = 4-0

Region 5C = 3-1 (missed on Louisa/Midlothian)

Region 5D = 1-1 (missed on Massaponax/Independence)

Region 4A = 2-0

Region 4B = 4-0

Region 4C = 1-1 (missed on Woodgrove/Loudoun Valley)

Region 4D = 3-1 (missed on Jefferson Forest/Orange County)

Region 3A = 3-1 (missed on Colonial Heights/New Kent)

Region 3B = 4-0

Region 3C = 3-1 (missed on Turner Ashby/Staunton)

Region 3D = 4-0

Region 2A = 4-0

Region 2B = 3-1 (missed on Buckingham/Central-Woodstock)

Region 2C = 4-0

Region 2D = 4-0

Region 1A = 3-1 (missed on Westmoreland/Northumberland)

Region 1B = 3-0

Region 1C = 3-1 (missed on Narrows/Parry McCluer)

Region 1D = 3-1 (missed on Patrick Henry-Glade Spring/Holston)



Young's Total: 84-11 (86.5%)