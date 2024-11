Three of the State Champions from 2023 - Maury, Phoebus and Liberty Christian - are still undefeated we reach Round 2 of this 2023 postseason, whereas there will be new Champs crowned for sure in Class 6 and Class 1.



Below, you can see how the Picks did for quarterfinal action by VirginiaPreps.com Publisher Matthew Hatfield and his 757 Saturday Sports Talk Podcast comrade, Coach Ed Young...





Hatfield's Round 1 Picks:

Region 6A = 4-0

Region 6B = 3-1 (missed on Gainesville/Patriot)

Revised Region 6C = 6-1 (missed on West Springfield/South County)

Region 6D = 3-1 (missed on Langley/George Marshall)

Region 5A = 4-0

Region 5B = 4-0

Region 5C = 4-0

Region 5D = 1-1 (missed on Massaponax/Independence)

Region 4A = 2-0

Region 4B = 4-0

Region 4C = 2-0

Region 4D = 3-1 (missed on GW-Danville/E.C. Glass)

Region 3A = 3-1 (missed on Colonial Heights/New Kent)

Region 3B = 4-0

Region 3C = 4-0

Region 3D = 4-0

Region 2A = 4-0

Region 2B = 2-2 (missed on Madison County/Clarke County & Buckingham/Central-Woodstock)

Region 2C = 4-0

Region 2D = 3-1 (missed on VA High/Lebanon)

Region 1A = 4-0

Region 1B = 3-0

Region 1C = 3-1 (missed on Narrows/Parry McCluer)

Region 1D = 3-1 (missed on Patrick Henry-Glade Spring/Holston)



Hatfield's Total: 75-10 (88.2%)





Young's Round 1 Picks:

Region 6A = 4-0

Region 6B = 3-1 (missed on North Stafford/Woodbridge)

Region 6D = 4-0

Region 5A = 4-0

Region 5B = 4-0

Region 5C = 3-1 (missed on Louisa/Midlothian)

Region 5D = 1-1 (missed on Massaponax/Independence)

Region 4A = 2-0

Region 4B = 4-0

Region 4C = 1-1 (missed on Woodgrove/Loudoun Valley)

Region 4D = 3-1 (missed on Jefferson Forest/Orange County)

Region 3A = 3-1 (missed on Colonial Heights/New Kent)

Region 3B = 4-0

Region 3C = 3-1 (missed on Turner Ashby/Staunton)

Region 3D = 4-0

Region 2A = 4-0

Region 2B = 3-1 (missed on Buckingham/Central-Woodstock)

Region 2C = 4-0

Region 2D = 4-0

Region 1A = 3-1 (missed on Westmoreland/Northumberland)

Region 1B = 3-0

Region 1C = 3-1 (missed on Narrows/Parry McCluer)

Region 1D = 3-1 (missed on Patrick Henry-Glade Spring/Holston)



Young's Total: 74-11 (86.5%)





*** Find Round 2 Picks along with On the Hash with Hatfield Video Analysis in the next post! ***