142-23 (86.1%)138-27 (83.6%)Both Young and Hatfield went 20-4 last week, each missing on Western Branch over Deep Creek, Kempsville defeating Ocean Lakes and Menchville outlasting Woodside in triple-overtime. Matt got the better of Ed with Bruton’s 14-10 comeback triumph over Tabb, while Young kept from losing any ground thanks to Norcom’s 36-20 win over Portsmouth rival Churchland.** Tune in to Hatfield & Young on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on CoVA Sports TV from 9:30 to 11:30 AM EST on YouTube! *Each of the past six meetings in this series have been won by Churchland, including 21-20 a year ago when the Truckers erased a 14-0 deficit. In that contest, tailback Dontavius Booker (90Car. 771Yds. 7 TD’s) ran the rock 31 times for 176 yards. Also in that game, WR/DB Kingston Hall (21Rec. 252Yds. 3 TD’s) had a 70-yard scoring reception and a key interception.This is the first foe with a record of .500 or better that will face the Comets, who have outscored opponents 363-13 with an incredible five shutouts so far this year. Granby QB J’Shaun Reddin has been an incredible groove slinging the football with a 27-1 TD/Int. ratio, passing for 619 yards and 13 scores over the past eight quarters against the likes of Lakeland Lake Taylor. If the Churchland defense is unable to get a pass rush on him and disrupt the timing with his dynamic cast of receivers that feature Eamon Cuffee (14Rec. 300Yds. 6 TD’s), Shaineek Wright and Gensis Rhodes (16Rec. 410Yds. 5 TD’s), it’ll be a long night for the visitors from Portsmouth.Granby 30-10Granby 40-8After an 0-4 start, the Trojans of New Kent have won back-to-back games over the likes of Tabb and Jamestown. Their latest win, 14-7 over Jamestown, saw Nathaniel Christian reach the end zone twice on a pair of five-yard runs. Meanwhile, York has dropped consecutive road contests to Smithfield and Poquoson following a 3-1 start. Four of the past five meetings in this series have been decided by seven points or fewer with the one that wasn’t being a 36-21 York victory in 2021. New Kent’s defense can be susceptible against the pass at times, so it’ll be interesting if Falcons QB A.J. Wilson takes advantage, likely targeting Anthony Custis and Jamarcus Tyler through the air when opportunities present themselves.York 26-16York 20-12What a night Bruins junior running back Amari Pryear had in the 58-0 thumping of Gloucester, rushing for 315 yards and 7 TD’s on 23 attempts. He also had 142 yards rushing and a couple of scores against the vaunted Phoebus defense. If he continues his torrid pace in this one, with say 205 yards on the ground, it’ll put him at 1000 for the season. The Heritage defense is giving up 36.7 points per game and has held just two foes below 20 points, one of which was Denbigh in their lone victory this year, 32-14. The Canes had just 68 total yards and three interceptions in last week’s 62-18 loss to Hampton, which will definitely cut it in this matchup.Bethel 40-13Bethel 28-12*** Be sure to check back for the rest of the Tidewater Predictions on Friday on VirginiaPreps.com! ***