Norfolk Collegiate 69 Peninsula Catholic 64

Jul 4, 2006
Norfolk Collegiate took a big step towards winning the TCIS regular season championship with a 69-64 win over Peninsula Catholic. The Mighty Oaks improved to 19-3 including a perfect record in conference.

Khalil Caple led Norfolk Collegiate with 20 points before fouling out. He also had six rebounds. Justin Burrough had 16 points including 7 of 7 from the foul line while adding six rounds and four blocks. Senior Rashaad Williams also had 16 points.

The Mighty Oaks had a 19-7 lead eary in the 2nd quarter but saw the lead evaporate. Jaylen Wynn had nine points in the quarter and his assist to Malcolm Velmar tied the game at 21 with 3:42 to go before halftime. A three by Brayden Mann at the halftime buzzer gave the Knights a 28-25 halftime lead.

Norfolk Collegiate opened the 3rd quarter on a 9-0 run to regain the lead. Williams and Caple combined for 12 points in the quarter. Burrough converted a 3-point play for a 46-37 lead.

The lead increased to 12 points in the final quarter and Norfolk collegiate still had a 10 point lead with under four minutes to go. Peninsula Catholic pulled the lead to within three (67-64) after a three by E.J Joyner but time ran out before they could score again.

Wynn came off the bench to lead Peninsula Cathoic with 24 points along with eight rebounds and five assists. Joyner had 10 points in the 4th quarter to finish with 14 points. Mann just missed a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds.
 
