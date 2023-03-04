Paul VI vs St Anne's-Belfield (D1 Championship)

wgarlick
1st quarter
2:45 STAB 9 PVI 4
Deshawn Harris-Smith 1 of 2 free throws STAB 9 PVI 5
1:20 STAB 10 PVI 5 Lang 1 of 2
22 seconds 3-point play Darren Harris 10-10 tie
Paul VI 10 STAB 10
2nd Quarter
5:39 Paul VI 17 STAB 15
4:16 Paul VI 17 STAB 15
2:49 Free Throws by Darren Harris 21-15 PVI over STAB
2:17 Three by Garrett Sundra PVI 24 STAB 15
38 seconds Paul VI 25 STAB 18
0.00 Darren Harris ends the 1st half with a three PVI 28 STAB 18
Last edited: