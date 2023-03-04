Paul VI vs St Anne's-Belfield (D1 Championship)

1st quarter

2:45 STAB 9 PVI 4
Deshawn Harris-Smith 1 of 2 free throws STAB 9 PVI 5
1:20 STAB 10 PVI 5 Lang 1 of 2
22 seconds 3-point play Darren Harris 10-10 tie
Paul VI 10 STAB 10

2nd Quarter

5:39 Paul VI 17 STAB 15
4:16 Paul VI 17 STAB 15
2:49 Free Throws by Darren Harris 21-15 PVI over STAB
2:17 Three by Garrett Sundra PVI 24 STAB 15
38 seconds Paul VI 25 STAB 18
0.00 Darren Harris ends the 1st half with a three PVI 28 STAB 18
 
3rd Quarter

6:43 Deshawn Harris-Smith two free throws PVI 32 STAB 20
5:37 short jumper Isaiah Abraham PVI 36 STAB 22
Isaiah Abraham layup 4 straight points PVI 38 STAB 22
Great Move by Ben Hammond PVI 43 STAB 24
STAB 10-2 run trail 45-34 with under two minutes
End 3rd quarter Paul VI 49 STAB 36

4th Quarter
- Deshawn Harris-Smith at the free throw line makes one. He has 18 points
5:28 Carter Lang 3-point play 56-45
3:52 Carter Lang scores and fouled again Timeout PVI 58 STAB 47
3:51 Rebound Stickback Desmond Roberts PVI 58 STAB 49
2:20 three by Chance Mallory gives him 11 PVI 61 STAB 52
1:28 foul Harris-Smith at the line makes two PVI 63 STAB 52
35 seconds Paul VI 67 STAB 56

Final PVI 69 STB 56
 
