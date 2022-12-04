GREENVILLE- Riverheads had nothing to prove as their legacy, discipline, and success speaks for itself. The visiting Trojans however had a lot to prove in which they intended on showing that they had the group to end the Gladiators trips to the championship game. The Class 1 state semi-final contest had a huge vocal crowd urging their teams on to see who would be making the trip to Salem.Riverheads started with possession of the football and went right to work. Gaining 3-5 yards a carry, the defending champions moved the ball down the field. The Trojans could not stop the combination of Luke Bryant, Cody Cash, and Cayden Cook-Cash from grinding yards. The offensive line of the Gladiators would also push ahead the file quite consistently gaining any extra yard they could. The opening drive would take 6:44 off the clock as Cook-Cash would go in from 6 yards out to give Riverheads a 7-0 lead.Essex would come out looking to respond. They would try to get the ball in the flat but it wouldn't materialize and the Trojans would go 3 and out. Riverheads would look to strike to take a bigger lead but Bennett Dunlap's first pass would be intercepted by Kam Robinson and returned to the 28 of the Gladiators.Early in the 2nd, Michael Brimmer would throw a perfect pass to Robinson for a 19 yard touchdown. It worked so well that the Trojans went back to it for the conversion. Essex would take a 8-7 lead.Riverheads drive would stall and Essex would attempt to ride the momentum they had taken. The Trojans would get baited by Cook-Cash who read a pass attempt to Robinson and got the interception and stepped out of bounds at their own 36 yard line. Riverheads would then march down the field, tiring the Trojans out and ending with a 5-yard Cook-Cash run. 14-7 Riverheads with 0:31 before the half. The Gladiators David Austin would get an interception before the half to stop a threat of giving up a score.Neither team had committed a penalty in the first half. Fireworks were expected in the 2nd half as Essex would come out strong moving the football. In the red zone, the Trojans looked as if they were certainly going to cash in more points but Essex would fumble the ball away at the Riverheads 10.Red Pride would pound the ball and another successful drive. Bryant would find a crease off the hip of his blockers and into the endzone to distance themselves by making it 21-8 with only 6:23 to go. Javione Garner-Rich would have a huge kick-off return to the Gladiators 25. Soon after Essex would cough up the ball.Essex still had a chance as Riverheads fumbled at their own 31. The Trojans would have several near misses for touchdowns. They would face a 4th and 6 and a pass for the first would skip the ground and ruled incomplete. And just like that Riverheads was moving on finishing the game with no penalties.Riverheads (12-1) will face off with George Wythe (11-3) Saturday in Salem. Essex could not overcome the 5 turnovers and finishes at 13-1 and will look to reload as Riverheads won't be in their path next season.