Woodberry Forest 34 Trinity Episcopal 28

Woodberry Forest defeated Trinity Episcopal 34-28 in a Virginia Prep League matchup. The Tigers trailed 28-17 at halftime but didn't allow a score in the 2nd half. The Tigers outscored Trinity Episcopal 17-0 in the 2nd half including 10 points off of turnovers.Senior quarterbackled two 3rd quarter scoring drives that gave Woodberry Forest the lead. He ended a 7-play 55 yard scoring drive with a 4-yard play action pass tothat cut the lead to 28-24 with 6:09 remaining in the 3rd quarter.After an interception byWamhoff led an 8-play, 90-yard scoring drive that ended with sophomore running backscoring on a 23-yard touchdown run for a 31-28 lead. Hudgens finished the afternoon with 23 carries for 174 yards rushing.Another turnover by Trinity Episcopal resulted in a field goal that extended the Tigers lead to 34-28 early in the 4th quarter.Trinity Episcopal ended the game with a turnover and finished with four turnovers that led to 17 Woodberry Forest points. A slew of penalties resulted in two Titan touchdowns being negated. The teams combined for over 20 accepted penalties.Freshmanwas a threat for the Trinity Episcopal offense with 118 yards on 10 carries in the 1st half. However, it appeared he had a leg injury, and he was limited to only four more carries and finished with 136 yards. His limited availability in the 2nd half stymied the Titans offensive flow.Senioraccounted for all four Trinity Episcopal touchdowns. He scored two rushing touchdowns and connected with Rivals 4-star receiverand tight endfor two passing touchdowns.