King & Queen Central at Essex 844 new photos added to shared album

Finally a highly anticipated game was going to be played east of I-95 involving a Class 1 squad. #5 King & Queen Central traveled to face #6 Essex for the first time in 23 years. The Trojans have been the established powerhouse while the Tigers looked to earn some respect and prove their ranking was truly valid. That they would definitely do.After a big kick-off return of 47 yards by Kam Robinson set Essex up pretty, it would not be enough to allow them to strike first. The Trojans would see their drive cut short when Malik Holmes would leap up to make a superb grab of a Tre'vaughn Ball's hurried pass. The Tigers quickly got an adrenaline rush!Kam Berry found daylight from mid-field scampering 27 yards to set the team up at the 21 of the Trojans. Jadyn Nelson would burst through the middle into the endzone from there. The extra point would be blocked and the score would be 6-0 Royal Tigers.King & Queen had more opportunities to capitalize off drives but unfortunately had them stalled or shut down by the Essex defense. It looked as if they would escape the half with the lead but the Trojans would get within the Tiger 5 yard line with under a minute to play. Kam Robinson would go in from 2 yards out to tie the game 6-6. Connor Morris would convert the important extra point to give the Royal Tigers 7-6 lead at the half.The Tigers got the ball to start the 2nd half with dreams of retaking the lead. Those dreams would be dashed as Dorian Harris would come up with a key interception to switch the momentum into the home team's favor. Essex would have trouble but on 4th down Ball would find David Lacks for a sliding touchdown but the officials ruled him out of bounds.Holmes would then awaken on offense gaining big yardage to move the Tigers into Trojan territory. The Tigers appeared to be riding an unstoppable wave when sounds of gunfire came from the Essex parking lot which is close proximity to the home crowd. Players dashed toward the locker room with little hesitation and fans scattered as quickly as possible. After moments of the crowd and players finding a secure spot another round of gunfire could be heard. Law enforcement would quickly secure the area and fans departed the area. No fans or players were injured. Law enforcement was treated at the nearby hospital for minor injuries involving a parking lot altercation prior to the gunshots.No word on whether the game would be finished as school officials will decide.