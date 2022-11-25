POQUOSON (8-4) at KING WILLIAM (9-3) Friday 7pmThe Cavaliers have cruised through the playoffs so far but tonight just might be a little tougher to deal with. Poquoson brings in an improved squad to Central Garage that was able to upset the second seed Thomas Jefferson in Richmond last week. The Bull Islanders rushing attack can put a defense in a daze and when you least expect it a big play from the air will have their opponents confused. Wide receiver Ron Foskett and tight end Ryan Burke are big time playmakers who can give the Cavaliers trouble if they don't bring their "A" game. Eli Tyndall is the efficient quarterback who gets the group going and Chase Bullard consistently makes an impact on the game.King William has been strong running the football with Tre Robinson, Monta Roane, and Kaleb Shelton will need to put plenty of stress on the Bull Islander defense. Each of the 3 playmakers will need to do their part especially if Poquoson is able to make each possession be big. Shelton, who has the vision and skill set of a running back at qb, should have a huge opportunity to get this going early and prevent a low scoring contest which would favor the visitors.KEYS TO THE GAME:Poquoson must try to duplicate last week and keep the score under 25 and give themselves a chance to capture the victory in the fourth. 3 and outs will need to be avoided early and it may take some gutsy calls to plan on making the desired outcome happen.King William has to make the Bull Islanders one - dimensional offensively so the play action isn't as effective. Not making turnovers and connecting on the big play early can help force Poquoson to throw more than plan but not by surprise.BOTTOMLINE:King William has the overall speed and explosiveness to pull away in this one. A tight game favors Poquoson and the Cavaliers are too hungry to not make multiple visits to the end zone.PREDICTION:KING & QUEEN CENTRAL at ESSEX (12-0) Saturday 1pmThe last time these two clashed the Royal Tigers were taken out early and found themselves down 42-8 at the half. Coach Dylan DeHart's group could not get things going offensively and could stop the high powered offense enough to stay in it. So can King & Queen make the necessary adjustments to get their veteran group rolling? Everything starts with quarterback Malik Holmes who will need to give his best performance of the year if he doesn't want Saturday to be their last outing together. Kam Berry must have success running the football and converting on 3rd downs. The receivers will have to create spacing early if they plan to help be the difference in this one.Essex has to avoid thinking that this time will be an instant replay of their last meeting. The Trojans have been the most explosive squad in Class 1 all season. Having their offensive line dominante in the trenches will be a priority because going forward could make the difference between advancing and staying home. With weapons like Michael Brimmer at quarterback and receivers Mekhi Allen and Michael Thornton can easily make one want to air it out. Dynamic running back Dorian Harris has been the leader in the rushing attack and he will need to find daylight early and often once again.KEYS TO THE GAME:Jaden Stanley will need to win his match up in order to take the attention off the running game. Holmes will not have much time and it will be important to take what the defense gives them. Trying to keep the Trojans off balance will be difficult but it must be done.Essex defense will need to force turnovers and short possessions and the result can be very similar to the last meeting. Kam Robinson should be able to make big plays defensively and open opportunities for others to stop the Tiger offense from being a factor.BOTTOMLINE:This group for King & Queen Central has been special but do they have any upset ability left in them? Essex has too much defensive speed so countering that is the first obstacle that must be dealt with. A tighter game but no doubt in the victor.PREDICTION:CENTRAL LUNENBURG (11-0) at RIVERHEADS (10-1) Friday 7pmThe Chargers were in a dogfight last week with Buffalo Gap and would need to be in a battling mindset if they hope to stay close with the Gladiators. 3 strong runners usually lead the Chargers offense and they are all capable of breaking the big run. KJ Watson, Bam Jones, and Thomais Morrison will need to have success moving the football and keeping Big Red's offense on the sideline. If Central Lunenburg can not get great production from their big 3 then it will be a very long night.Riverheads had a slow start last week but by no means are they expecting to have that type of start be their norm. Running back Cayden Cook-Cash and a host of other runners will need to conduct business as usual. The Chargers rushing attack has more big play potential but they won't be able to keep up with a scoring match with the Gladiators. Bennett Dunlap will have more chances than normal to go deep in this if the need arises. Cody Cash and Luke Bryant should have big nights with Cayden getting eyed all night.KEYS TO THE GAME:Central Lunenburg has to have success running the ball and avoiding 3rd and long. The Chargers will need to take chances offensively if they plan on staying in this one. Getting to the 2nd level will rely highly on the offensive line winning at the line of scrimmage.The Gladiators will need to be patient and allow the blocks to develop early despite wanting to show the focus this time. The passing game will be open and expect Riverheads to keep Central Lunenburg on their heels.BOTTOMLINE:Central Lunenburg's defense bends but never breaks. They rise to the occasion whenever that guts is required. Great tackling and being in position could be the only thing stopping the Chargers from advancing. The rushing attack of the champs is just too strong.PREDICTION: