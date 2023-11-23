The season is quickly ending as the intensity raises here on Thanksgiving Regional Championship weekend! We hope everyone will have a very safe and "Happy Thanksgiving!" Now each region will feature a big matchup that will be on the brains of many as families feast. We will take a look at these key games and give you an idea of what to expect.Class 1Region A ChampionshipThe Indians will be hoping their offense can go blow for blow without losing any steam this time as they face the Trojans in a rematch of a high scoring regular season matchup. All season defensive woes have plagued the Indians who gave up 54 points to the Trojans in their 10/13 meeting. Despite being one of the highest scoring offenses in Class 1, it doesn't paint an optimistic outcome if the defense cannot hold the opponent for less. Markiel Cockrell and Milton Laws will need to help lead the charge of scoring as much as possible to give them a shot.Essex defense has been achieving greatness most of the season and you should expect a crowning performance for the regional title. Though the buzz and excitement hasn't reached 2022 proportions, it definitely should as Essex has their best chance for a title. The defense hasn't allowed a point in the playoffs thus far. Any weaknesses in the secondary will get plenty of attention Saturday afternoon and we will see if the improvement isn't a mock.KEYS: The Indians will need to capitalize when Essex brings the pressure. Essex must have success rushing early and will take the will from Northumberland.BOTTOMLINE: As long as Essex doesn't have any self inflicted wounds their rushing attack should be too strong to not have a big day.Region B ChampionshipBoth teams are coming off of close battles from the previous week and they have a lot to be thankful for. They will also need to bring their best game in this one. Sussex Central cannot get off to a slow start against the Colonels who look to push the ball downfield with big shots. Altavista's Jordin Pippen is not shy and will let it rip. Ladainian Stone is a big factor on both sides of the ball and will need to be tracked wherever he may be.The Tigers have a talented group but they can't be inconsistent if they plan on making it to December. Brunswick torched the Colonels secondary for over 263 yards passing and though that might seem appealing, running the football is going to be the main agenda and the biggest obstacle for the Colonel defense. Edward Birchett is more than capable of providing a balanced dose to keep Altavista defensively honest.KEYS: Sussex Central must have better play in their secondary and will need the defensive line to get some sacks. Altavista must cash in any turnover which could happen on the cool misty night.BOTTOMLINE: If Sussex Central allows Pippen to see comfortably and throw then the night will be very interesting. Expect him to be on the run most of the night.Other Predictions:Class 2 Region A Friday 7pm @PHS: Poquoson finally gets their offense cranked up in this one.Class 2 Region B Friday 7pm @CHS: Riverheads improved since that first meeting and it will show.