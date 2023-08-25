matthew328826
Let's take a look at the senior prospects who have given a commitment to accept a scholarship offer at Division I schools from the FBS and FCS levels.
These prospects are from the Class of 2024 and can officially sign in December or February. We'll add Division II and Division III commitments that trickle in as well.
The list below is in alphabetical order by High School.
FBS & FCS Commitments:
Albemarle WR Noah Grevious – VMI
Amelia County WR Anthony Harris – VMI
Armstrong DB Anthony Allen – VMI
Atlantic Shores DE Nathaniel McDonald – William & Mary
Atlee OL Brock Taylor – Massachusetts
Battlefield WR Brandon Binkowski – Villanova
Benedictine TE Lucca Puccinelli – Wake Forest
Brentsville District LB Langston White – Villanova
Broad Run RB Aslin Shipe – VMI
Broad Run WR Victor Young – VMI
Brookville RB/DB Jor’dyn Whitelaw – William & Mary
Colonial Forge WR Ethen Horne – VMI
Cox DL Gerard Johnson – Virginia Tech
Cox K Sam Braidwood – William & Mary
Dinwiddie OLB Se’Von McDowell – Coastal Carolina
Douglas Freeman DE Max Vest – Navy
Fairfax LB Kristopher Jones – Georgia
Fairfax LB Drew Taylor – Davidson
Flint Hill CB/WR Joshua Clarke – Virginia Tech
Flint Hill RB Andrew King – Richmond
Franklin County TE/OLB Haven Mullins – William & Mary
Freedom-PW ATH Elijah ‘E.J.’ Reid Jr. – Wake Forest
Freedom-PW S Kameron Courtney – Virginia
Glen Allen TE Gavin Widener – Navy
Green Run WR Keylen ‘Brodie’ Adams – Virginia Tech
Green Run CB Milton Ferguson – James Madison
Green Run S Caleb Turner – Eastern Michigan
Green Run WR Tasean Young-Stieff – Norfolk State
GW-Danville ATH Kemori Dixon – Boston College
Hanover LB/RB Peyton Seelmann – Richmond
Henrico DB Javion Randall – Stanford
Highland QB Khristian Martin – Maryland
Highland Springs DB Noah Jenkins – Virginia Tech
Highland Springs OL Jayvier Frazier – Morgan State
Highland Springs OL T’Khi Alexander – Towson
Highland Springs ATH Jakyre Henley – Lafayette College
John Champe ATH Greg Spiller – Delaware
Kecoughtan DB Knowel Smith – Navy
Kempsville OL Deacon Rawls – James Madison
Kempsville WR/DB Ryley McIntosh – Marshall
King George WR Chanz Wiggins – Virginia Tech
King George WR Mekhai White – Maryland
Lake Braddock OL Benjamin York – Virginia
Lake Taylor WR/TE Elijah Washington – Syracuse
Landstown DE/TE Avir Johnson – Norfolk State
Lord Botetourt DE Kendal Howard – Wake Forest
Lord Botetourt OG/DT Kesean Anderson – Ohio
Loudoun Valley OT Mason Wade – Clemson
Manchester OL Kenny Walz – East Carolina
Manchester DE Makai Byerson – West Virginia
Manchester WR/DB Kyree Richardson – Richmond
Manchester WR Ty’ee Stephens – Maine
Marion DE Austin Coe – Air Force
Maury DB Da’Vontae Floyd – Duke
Maury OLB Fred Johnson – South Carolina
Maury S Jaden Ratliff – William & Mary
Maury DB LaVontay Bond – Norfolk State
Mountain View DE Eric Mensah – Ohio State
Nansemond River OLB/DE Immanuel Ezeogu – James Madison
Nansemond River OL Roman Soriano – Norfolk State
Norfolk Academy DB Zahir Griffith – Navy
North Cross OL Moritz Schmoranzer – Pittsburgh
North Cross RB Kam Johnson – VMI
Oscar Smith DT Cameryn Heath – William & Mary
Oscar Smith OT/C Eliajh Blow – Hampton
Patrick Henry-Ashland WR/DB Jeremiah Grant – Navy
Patrick Henry-Roanoke OLB Bodie Kahoun – Notre Dame
Phoebus OLB/DE Anthony Reddick – Maryland
Phoebus OLB/DE Taysean Stevenson – Old Dominion
Phoebus OL Emery D’Urso – Hampton
Radford ATH Landen Clark – Elon
St. Christopher's DE/TE Henry Omohundro – Virginia
St. Michael the Archangel OLB Michael Matthews-Canty – Hampton
Salem RB Peyton Lewis – Tennessee
Salem LB Chris Cole – Georgia
Salem DB Chris Martin – Georgetown
South County S/OLB Julius Person – Navy
South Lakes TE Colin Rutland – Youngstown State
Stone Bridge DB Myles Turpin – Wake Forest
Stone Bridge WR Na’eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding – Old Dominion
Stone Bridge OL Kadin Zlacki – Morgan State
Stone Bridge DT Nathan Moorehead – Wagner
Thomas Dale QB Ethan Minter – Virginia
Thomas Dale WR/DB Nick Tyree – Delaware
Thomas Dale DE Phoenix Ward – VMI
Thomas Edison WR Andreas Hill – Richmond
Trinity Episcopal S Zahir Rainer – Minnesota
Trinity Episcopal CB Cornell Allen – Charlotte
Trinity Episcopal WR Brennan Ridley – Navy
Trinity Episcopal C Ryan Mitchell – Penn
Tuscarora OT Fletcher Westphal – Florida
Tuscarora DE/TE Jonah Ulloa – West Virginia
Varina WR Eric Smith – Liberty
Warhill ATH Liam Francisque – Delaware State
Warhill WR/DB Taylen Eady – North Dakota State
West Springfield DL Brady Echols – William & Mary
Western Branch ATH Devin Cook – Wake Forest
Western Branch OL Aiden Lorsong – Norfolk State
Woodberry Forest WR Jaden Ferguson – Lehigh
PWO’s (D-1):
Lord Botetourt ATH Jakari Nicely – VMI
Riverheads RB/LB Cayden Cook-Cash – Virginia
Division II, Division III and JUCO:
Bethel WR/PR Victor Romain Jr. – Emory & Henry
Bethel DB Kamare Dillard – Emory & Henry
Bethel DL Andrell White Jr. – Elizabeth City State (D-2 in NC)
Brentsville District RB/LB Nico Orlando – Christopher Newport
Brooke Point LB Joseph Ngante – Virginia Union
Catholic LB Alex Rios – Wheeling-Jesuit (D-2 in WV)
Deep Creek DE Rickey Foreman – Virginia Union
Douglas Freeman WR/FS Jake Lohmann – Washington & Lee
Douglas Freeman SB Cole Chizuk – Roanoke College
Gainesville ATH Trevor Moody – Christopher Newport
Graham RB Ty’Drez Clements – UVA-Wise
Grassfield LB Jacob Brown – Lawrence (Wisconsin)
Highland Springs DT Tim Jones Jr. – Christopher Newport
Highland Springs ATH Jaymon Lewis – West Virginia State
Indian River OL/DT Malik Riddick – Virginia State
Jamestown LB Sim Tighe – Shenandoah
James River-Midlothian DB Henry Brown – Virginia Union
King George QB Jack Pearson – Shenandoah
Landstown OL Cohen Jones – Salisbury
L.C. Bird DB Tyrek Collins – Virginia Union
Life Christian OL Floyd Hall – Virginia Union
Manchester DL Elijah Candia – Virginia Union
Manchester DB Jaden Plantin – Virginia Union
Manchester DB Jayden Clark – Randolph-Macon
Nansemond River RB Nicholas Grier – Emory & Henry
Nansemond-Suffolk Academy QB Napoleon Ellison – Elizabeth City State
Northumberland WR/FS Khayleb Williams – Virginia State
Oscar Smith DE/OLB Jerrod Wilson – Virginia State
Oscar Smith DL Jordan McDowell – Virginia State
Oscar Smith WR Isaiah Acres – Randolph-Macon
Phoebus RB/WR Paul Stephen Davis – Virginia State
Salem-VB DB Adam Murphy – Christopher Newport
Salem-VB DL Ky’Ron Black – Christopher Newport
Tabb OL Diego Morin – Emory & Henry
Tallwood OL/DL Tavin Whitehead – Virginia State
Tallwood ATH Reginald Custalow – Christopher Newport
Tallwood TE Luke Beachum – Christopher Newport
Tallwood DB/WR Jerrell Burse – Apprentice School
Tuscarora QB Tommy Peede – Southern Virginia University
Varina LB Cole Felix – Livingstone College (D-2 in NC)
Varina SS/WR Jordan Edwards – Christopher Newport
Varina S Malakiah Moore – Randolph-Macon
Warwick RB Ri’jon Hammond – Virginia State
W.T. Woodson OL Peter Phan – Emory & Henry
Western Branch LB Caleb Hammond – Averett
Western Branch DE Jacob Logan – Randolph-Macon
Woodside OL Jerel Butler – Christopher Newport
*** Are we missing anyone who has committed to a scholarship offer from a FBS or FCS program in the state of Virginia out of the Class of 2024? Drop us a note via e-mail at hatfieldsports@gmail.com ***
