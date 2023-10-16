Football Scores - 10/12/23 through 10/14/23 (WEEK 8 of 2023 Season)

matthew328826
WEEK 8:
Final Scores from the eighth full week of the 2023 Virginia High School Football season - from Thursday, October 12, 2023 through Saturday, October 14, 2023 - can be seen below...
Thursday, October 12, 2023:
Amelia County 30, Cumberland 12
Armstrong 30, Atlee 26
Brunswick Academy 60, Kenston Forest 0
Kecoughtan 59, Denbigh 20
Menchville 28, Hampton 24
Monacan 42, Richmond City School of the Arts 0
Friday, October 13, 2023:
Alleghany 27, Glenvar 10
Appomattox 51, Chatham 26
Bath County 49, Eastern Montgomery 0
Battlefield 42, Gainesville 0
Baylor, Tenn. 49, Life Christian 10
Benedictine 27, Collegiate-Richmond 0
Bland County 27, Jenkins, Ky. 8
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 68, Richmond Christian 8
Blue Ridge 55, Atlantic Shores Christian 19
Briar Woods 28, Potomac Falls 0
Broadway 42, William Monroe 21
Brookville 43, Amherst County 9
Brunswick 33, Franklin 0
Bruton 14, Arcadia 7
Catholic 41, Norfolk Christian 8
Central of Lunenburg 69, Nottoway 32
Christiansburg 62, Hidden Valley 20
Churchland 21, Granby 20
Clarke County 54, Page County 0
Colonial Forge 41, Riverbend 21
Colonial Heights 32, Prince George 13
Courtland 49, James Monroe 12
Culpeper 37, Chancellor 19
Dan River 54, Nelson County 46
Dinwiddie 61, Petersburg 21
Douglas Freeman 56, J.R. Tucker 0
Eastern View 49, Spotsylvania 7
Edison 55, Annandale 6
Essex 56, Northumberland 35
Floyd County 20, Carroll County 6
Fluvanna 23, Orange County 16
Fork Union Prep 42, Fredericksburg Christian 22
Fort Chiswell 41, Auburn 7
Fort Defiance 35, Wilson Memorial 14
Frank Cox 21, Landstown 18
Franklin County 31, Staunton River 28
Freedom-PW 66, Colgan 0
Freedom-South Riding 7, Unity Reed 6
GW-Danville 36, Bassett 7
Galax 14, Giles 6
Gar-Field 13, Forest Park 9
Gate City 26, Lee High 19
George Wythe 58, J.I. Burton 0
Glen Allen 17, Hermitage 16
Goochland 21, Western Albemarle 9
Graham 59, Lebanon 14
Grassfield 21, Hickory 14
Grayson County 35, Bluefield, W.Va. 30
Green Run 38, Ocean Lakes 0
Gretna 26, Altavista 16
Grundy 50, Hurley 34
Halifax County 56, Tunstall 18
Hayfield 24, Mount Vernon 0
Henrico 47, Mechanicsville 34
Heritage-Leesburg 21, Dominion 3
Highland Springs 48, Potomac, Md. 0
Holston 60, Northwood 6
Honaker 74, Narrows 51
Huguenot 12, Lloyd Bird 9
Independence 22, Riverside 21
Indian River 45, Nansemond River 38
James River-Midlothian 35, Cosby 16
James Robinson 27, W.T. Woodson 14
James Wood 20, Fauquier 10
Jefferson Forest 23, E.C. Glass 0
Jefferson, W.Va. 35, Millbrook 28
John Champe 50, Woodgrove 29
John Paul II Catholic, N.C. 28, Hargrave Military 0
Justice 34, John R. Lewis 20
Kettle Run 41, Sherando 7
King George 59, Caroline 13
King’s Fork 84, Lakeland 12
Lafayette 52, Tabb 0
Lake Braddock 52, Alexandria City 14
Lake Taylor 49, Manor 21
Liberty Christian 49, Liberty-Bedford 0
Liberty-Bealeton 33, Skyline 19
Loudoun County 44, Broad Run 7
Loudoun Valley 14, Virginia Academy 0
Louisa 62, Charlottesville 8
Magna Vista 52, Martinsville 6
Manchester 48, Clover Hill 8
Matoaca 35, Hopewell 7
Maury 63, Booker T. Washington 0
Meridian 56, Manassas Park 7
Middlesex 27, Charles City 0
Monticello 37, Albemarle 36
Mountain View 34, Brooke Point 6
Nandua 21, Col. Richardson, Md. 15
Norfolk Academy 46, Nansemond-Suffolk 13
Oscar Smith 35, Deep Creek 7
Park View-Sterling 19, TJ-Alexandria 7
Parry McCluer 45, Craig County 12
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 35, Cave Spring 28
Patriot 47, Osbourn 0
Phoebus 65, Gloucester 0
Poquoson 20, Smithfield 7
Powhatan 33, Midlothian 25, OT
Prince Edward County 24, Randolph-Henry 14
Pulaski County 69, Blacksburg 13
Radford 55, Patrick County 27
Rappahannock 27, Colonial Beach 12
Ridgeview 28, John Battle 12
Riverheads 42, Buffalo Gap 13
Rural Retreat 21, Chilhowie 14
Rustburg 22, Heritage (Lynchburg) 16
Salem-Va. Beach 13, Kempsville 7
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 56, Roanoke Catholic 6
South Lakes 56, Oakton 18
Southampton 43, Greensville County 0
Spotswood 21, Harrisonburg 7
Stafford 27, North Stafford 6
Stone Bridge 63, Lightridge 0
Strasburg 42, Luray 0
Stuarts Draft 49, Waynesboro 27
Surry County 72, Windsor 39
TJ-Richmond 53, Deep Run 15
Tallwood 41, First Colonial 14
Tazewell 38, Marion 7
The Covenant School 62, Rappahannock County 12
Thomas Dale 42, Meadowbrook 8
Thomas Walker 43, Twin Valley 8
Turner Ashby 47, East Rockingham 0
Tuscarora 45, Rock Ridge 6
Twin Springs 28, Eastside 20
Union 48, Central-Wise 0
Varina 38, Hanover 9
Virginia High 28, Richlands 24
Warhill 35, Grafton 6
Warwick 45, Woodside 0
West Springfield 34, West Potomac 25
Western Branch 28, Great Bridge 7
Westfield 35, Centreville 0
William Byrd 16, Lord Botetourt 0
William Fleming 40, Northside 7
Woodberry Forest 27, St. Christopher’s 20, OT
Woodstock Central 30, Madison County 7
York 24, New Kent 17
Yorktown 31, Langley 28
Saturday, October 14, 2023:
Bishop Ireton 35, St. John Paul the Great 0
Christchurch 60, Quantico 0
Flint Hill 50, Potomac School 0
George Marshall 21, Wakefield 3
Georgetown Prep, Md. 31, St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes 0
Greenbrier Christian 49, Massanutten Military 0
Heritage-Newport News 24, Bethel 0
Herndon 31, McLean 28
John Handley 48, Warren County 7
Kellam 23, Bayside 0
Landon, Md. 21, Episcopal 14
Randolph-Macon Academy 38, Coventry Christian, Pa. 3
Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 42, Central Virginia Home School 0
St. Mary's Ryken, Md. 28, Bishop O'Connell 0
Scores compiled by Associated Press, Score Stream, VirginiaPreps posters (a big thanks to pizzzzza), Twitter and other various news sources.
... See a missing score or result reported incorrectly? Please post a replay here on this thread and/or shoot an e-mail to hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
