Football Scores - 10/17/23 through 10/23/23 (WEEK 9 of 2023 Season)

WEEK 9:
Final Scores from the ninth full week of the 2023 Virginia High School Football season - from Tuesday, October 17, 2023 through Monday, October 23, 2023 - can be seen below...
Tuesday, October 17, 2023:
Phoebus 35, Bethel 0
Thursday, October 19, 2023:
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 45, Fuqua 6
Brunswick 30, John Marshall 7
Cosby 27, Huguenot 26, OT
Courtland 42, Chancellor 7
Dinwiddie 70, Prince George 21
Eastside 28, Thomas Walker 18
Johnson County, Tenn. 43, Holston 6
Kecoughtan 18, Woodside 10
Northampton 35, Snow Hill (MD) 24
Rustburg 59, Amherst 34
Rye Cove 28, Chilhowie 17
Spotswood 64, Rockbridge County 6
Tazewell 60, Giles 33
Thomas Jefferson-Richmond 53, J.R. Tucker 0
Turner Ashby 55, Harrisonburg 7
Twin Springs 47, Hancock County, Tenn. 14
York 22, Bruton 14
Friday, October 20, 2023:
Abingdon 49, Ridgeview 14
Albemarle 34, Charlottesville 6
Alleghany 58, Patrick County 13
Altavista 48, Parry McCluer 8
Appomattox 47, William Campbell 17
Bath County 62, Craig County 3
Battlefield 59, Osbourn Park 0
Bayside 6, Ocean Lakes 0
Benedictine 49, Mt Zion, Md. 12
Booker T. Washington 36, Manor 0
Brentsville 56, Fauquier 0
Briar Woods 34, Lightridge 20
Brunswick Academy 55, Lee Christian, N.C. 0
Buckingham County 47, Prince Edward County 6
Central of Lunenburg 48, Cumberland 6
Chantilly 37, Centreville 14
Chatham 42, Dan River 18
Churchland 36, Lake Taylor 24
Clover Hill 21, Richmond 0
Colonial Forge 35, Brooke Point 14
Deep Creek 21, Great Bridge 7
Douglas Freeman 32, Mills Godwin 7
Edison 56, Justice 0
Essex 52, Colonial Beach 8
Fairfax 36, James Robinson 14
Flint Hill 28, Collegiate-Richmond 7
Frank Cox 31, First Colonial 11
Freedom-PW 65, Potomac 0
Friendship-Edison, D.C. 28, St. Michael Catholic 21
GW-Danville 69, Halifax County 14
Gainesville 20, Osbourn 8
Galax 42, Richlands 7
Gar-Field 27, C.D. Hylton 7
Gate City 25, John Battle 13
George Wythe 55, Fort Chiswell 38
Glen Allen 42, Deep Run 0
Glenvar 52, James River 7
Grafton 16, Tabb 13
Graham 52, Pulaski County 24
Grayson County 49, Auburn 13
Green Run 54, Salem-Va. Beach 7
Greenbrier Christian 47, Quantico 0
Greensville County 42, Windsor 7
Gretna 55, Nelson County 7
Hanover 30, Henrico 7
Heritage (Lynchburg) 56, Liberty-Bedford 0
Heritage-Newport News 47, Gloucester 19
Herndon 31, George Marshall 28
Hickory 35, Lakeland 0
Hidden Valley 30, Blacksburg 6
Honaker 26, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 18
Hopewell 39, Meadowbrook 8
Indian River 43, Western Branch 6
Isle of Wight Academy 29, Middlesex 0
J.I. Burton 46, Castlewood 28
James River 13, Midlothian 12
Jefferson Forest 38, Brookville 14
John Champe 64, Park View-Sterling 7
John Handley 49, Liberty-Bealeton 21
King & Queen 80, Charles City 22
Kettle Run 57, Warren County 8
King George 28, Eastern View 16
King William 42, Mechanicsville 14
King's Fork 21, Oscar Smith 19
Lafayette 61, Jamestown 0
Lake Braddock 41, West Springfield 37
Landstown 14, Kellam 7
Lee High 24, Central-Wise 7
Liberty Christian 35, E.C. Glass 13
Lord Botetourt 14, William Fleming 13
Loudoun Valley 28, Heritage-Leesburg 14
Louisa 38, Fluvanna 27
Madison County 69, Page County 20
Magna Vista 27, Bassett 10
Manassas Park 21, TJ-Alexandria 20
Manchester 22, Lloyd Bird 7
Marion 21, Grundy 16
Massaponax 28, North Stafford 20
Matoaca 46, Petersburg 0
Maury 85, Norview 0
Mecklenburg County 22, Tunstall 8
Millbrook 19, Sherando 0
Monticello 35, Western Albemarle 0
Mount Vernon 48, Annandale 14
Mountain View 14, Patriot 13
Nandua 50, Arcadia 16
Nansemond River 43, Grassfield 12
Nansemond-Suffolk 44, Norfolk Christian 0
Narrows 60, Eastern Montgomery 6
North Cross def. Fishburne Military, forfeit (2-0)
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 30, Christiansburg 21
Poquoson 54, New Kent 3
Potomac Falls 35, Riverside 21
Powhatan 23, Monacan 20
Radford 46, Floyd County 0
Rappahannock 20, Lancaster 14
River View, W.Va. 47, Twin Valley 8
Riverbend 34, Stafford 8
Riverheads 28, Stuarts Draft 3
Roanoke Catholic 28, Hargrave Military 20
Rural Retreat 47, Northwood 6
Rustburg 59, Amherst County 34
Salem 51, Cave Spring 3
Skyline 34, Meridian 20
South County 56, W.T. Woodson 13
South Lakes 12, James Madison 7
Southampton 57, Surry County 14
Spotswood 64, Rockbridge County 6
Spotsylvania 32, James Monroe 6
St. Anne’s-Belfield 45, Catholic 0
St. Mary's Ryken, Md. 49, St. John Paul the Great 6
Staunton 40, Buffalo Gap 0
Staunton River 42, Northside 14
Stone Bridge 43, Independence 10
Strasburg 38, Clarke County 12
Sussex Central 36, Franklin 8
Tallwood 60, Princess Anne 20
Thomas Dale 28, Patrick Henry-Ashland 17
Tolsia, W.Va. 44, Hurley 14
Tuscarora 49, Dominion 6
Varina 41, Atlee 3
Virginia High 61, Jenkins, Ky. 14
Warhill 63, Smithfield 26
Warwick 36, Hampton 0
Washington-Liberty 21, McLean 7
Westfield 50, Oakton 13
William Byrd 18, Franklin County 10
William Monroe 39, East Rockingham 25
Wilson Memorial 35, Waynesboro 28
Woodbridge 21, Colgan 20
Woodgrove 44, Broad Run 14
Woodstock Central 54, Luray 7
Saturday, October 21, 2023:
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 13, Bishop O’Connell 3
Bethel 38, Denbigh 7
Bishop Ireton 26, Paul VI Catholic 14
Blue Ridge 33, Norfolk Academy 20
Bullis, Md. 28, St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes 10
Colonial Heights 42, Caroline 7
Fredericksburg Christian 21, Atlantic Shores 18
Granby 13, Norcom 12
Highland Springs 36, Hermitage 6
Kenston Forest 72, Richmond Christian 32
Life Christian 32, National Christian Academy, Md. 13
Maret, D.C. 43, Potomac School 21
Northern Virginia HomeSchool 13, Virginia Academy 12
Northumberland 49, Westmoreland 8
Phoebus 35, Menchville 0
Randolph-Macon Academy 48, Valley Forge Military, Pa. 13
Trinity Episcopal 28, St. Christopher’s 21
Monday, October 23, 2023:
Amelia County 36, Randolph-Henry 22
Scores compiled by Associated Press, Score Stream, VirginiaPreps posters (a big thanks to pizzzzza), Twitter and other various news sources.
... See a missing score or result reported incorrectly? Please post a replay here on this thread and/or shoot an e-mail to hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
