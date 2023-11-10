Football Scores - 11/9/23 through 11/11/23 (WEEK 12 of 2023 Season; Round 1 of Playoffs)

matthew328826
Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
-
- Jul 20, 2004
-
- 14,616
-
- 742
-
- 113
WEEK 12: (ROUND 1 of the Playoffs)
Final Scores from the twelfth week of the 2023 Virginia High School Football season and Round 1 of the playoffs - from Thursday, November 9, 2023 through Saturday, November 11, 2023 - can be seen below...
Thursday, November 9, 2023:
VHSL First Round Playoff Scores
Region 5A
Green Run 17, Deep Creek 12
Salem-VB 39, Tallwood 14
Kempsville 26, Cox 20
Indian River 48, Bayside 16
Region 5B
King's Fork 49, Bethel 7
Region 4B
King George 40, Hanover 28
Dinwiddie 42, Eastern View 25
Region 3A
Hopewell 34, Booker T. Washington 17
Lafayette 42, Tabb 0
Region 3B
Thomas Jefferson 20, Goochland 0
Region 3D
Magna Vista 35, Staunton River 13
Region 2A
Poquoson 20, Nandua 6
Region 2D
Gate City 28, Marion 14
Region 1B
Sussex Central 54, Cumberland 0
William Campbell 44, Franklin 0
Region 1C
Grayson County 14, Giles 6
Friday, November 10, 2023:
VHSL Playoffs=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Class 6=
Battlefield 26, Patriot 6
Colonial Forge 49, Gainesville 26
Fairfax 32, Edison 20
Freedom-PW 75, Potomac 7
Herndon 28, McLean 21
Highland Springs 49, Cosby 6
James Madison 42, Langley 6
Lake Braddock 49, Mount Vernon 16
Manchester 42, Landstown 0
Mountain View 48, Forest Park 6
Oscar Smith 28, Glen Allen 17
South County 22, West Potomac 18
Thomas Dale 31, Western Branch 22
West Springfield 41, Hayfield 19
Westfield 30, Washington-Liberty 7
Yorktown 7, South Lakes 6
Class 5=
Douglas Freeman 46, Hermitage 41
Massaponax 35, Lightridge 14
Matoaca 28, Lloyd Bird 0
Maury 63, Kecoughtan 0
Mills Godwin 32, Louisa 24
Nansemond River 35, Granby 20
Riverbend 41, Independence 16
Warwick 57, Menchville 6
William Fleming 23, Patrick Henry 16
Class 4=
Churchland 70, Gloucester 0
E.C. Glass 38, Sherando 30
Huguenot 25, Powhatan 20
Jefferson Forest 20, GW-Danville 13
John Handley 21, Millbrook 7
Loudoun County 42, Woodgrove 22
Loudoun Valley 42, Broad Run 7
Phoebus 104, Jamestown 0
Salem 55, Liberty-Bealeton 7
Varina 43, Courtland 0
Warhill 59, Manor 12
Class 3=
Armstrong 52, William Monroe 14
Brentsville 49, Meridian 20
Christiansburg 26, Abingdon 3
Heritage-Newport News 30, Grafton 6
Kettle Run 47, Skyline 7
Lake Taylor 38, Colonial Heights 0
Liberty Christian 56, Fluvanna 6
Lord Botetourt 42, Bassett 10
Rustburg 40, Alleghany 29
Spotswood 21, Monticello 14
Turner Ashby 26, Heritage (Lynchburg) 14
William Byrd 45, Pulaski County 21
Class 2=
Amelia County 24, Greensville County 20
Appomattox 49, Chatham 6
Central-Woodstock 34, Stuarts Draft 7
Clarke County 21, Buckingham County 7
Glenvar 56, Patrick County 0
Graham 56, Lee High 14
Gretna 28, Floyd County 27, OT
King William 54, Bruton 13
Radford 63, James River-Buchanan 0
Riverheads 69, Madison County 14
Southampton 44, Central of Lunenburg 30
Strasburg 35, Fort Defiance 14
Class 1=
Altavista 64, Surry County 16
Brunswick 41, Buffalo Gap 26
Essex 46, Colonial Beach 0
Fort Chiswell 48, Narrows 19
Galax 42, Bath County 7
George Wythe 45, Parry McCluer 20
Honaker 30, Rural Retreat 15
Lancaster 28, Rappahannock 27
Northumberland 70, Westmoreland County 24
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 49, Grundy 8
Rye Cove 15, Eastside 6
West Point 27, Northampton 22
Saturday, November 11, 2023:
Episcopal 34, Woodberry Forest 28
VHSL Playoffs=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Class 1=
Twin Springs 28, Chilhowie 21, OT
Class 2=
Tazewell 54, Ridgeview 18
Union 34, Virginia High 6
Class 4=
Hampton 32, Smithfield 25
VISAA Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Division I=
Benedictine 21, St. Christopher's 10
Trinity Episcopal 30, Flint Hill 28
Division II=
Blue Ridge 42, Atlantic Shores Christian 7
North Cross 35, Nansemond-Suffolk 0
Updated VHSL Playoff Brackets Here
Scores compiled by Associated Press, Score Stream, VirginiaPreps posters (a big thanks to pizzzzza), Twitter and other various news sources.
... See a missing score or result reported incorrectly? Please post a replay here on this thread and/or shoot an e-mail to hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
Final Scores from the twelfth week of the 2023 Virginia High School Football season and Round 1 of the playoffs - from Thursday, November 9, 2023 through Saturday, November 11, 2023 - can be seen below...
Thursday, November 9, 2023:
VHSL First Round Playoff Scores
Region 5A
Green Run 17, Deep Creek 12
Salem-VB 39, Tallwood 14
Kempsville 26, Cox 20
Indian River 48, Bayside 16
Region 5B
King's Fork 49, Bethel 7
Region 4B
King George 40, Hanover 28
Dinwiddie 42, Eastern View 25
Region 3A
Hopewell 34, Booker T. Washington 17
Lafayette 42, Tabb 0
Region 3B
Thomas Jefferson 20, Goochland 0
Region 3D
Magna Vista 35, Staunton River 13
Region 2A
Poquoson 20, Nandua 6
Region 2D
Gate City 28, Marion 14
Region 1B
Sussex Central 54, Cumberland 0
William Campbell 44, Franklin 0
Region 1C
Grayson County 14, Giles 6
Friday, November 10, 2023:
VHSL Playoffs=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Class 6=
Battlefield 26, Patriot 6
Colonial Forge 49, Gainesville 26
Fairfax 32, Edison 20
Freedom-PW 75, Potomac 7
Herndon 28, McLean 21
Highland Springs 49, Cosby 6
James Madison 42, Langley 6
Lake Braddock 49, Mount Vernon 16
Manchester 42, Landstown 0
Mountain View 48, Forest Park 6
Oscar Smith 28, Glen Allen 17
South County 22, West Potomac 18
Thomas Dale 31, Western Branch 22
West Springfield 41, Hayfield 19
Westfield 30, Washington-Liberty 7
Yorktown 7, South Lakes 6
Class 5=
Douglas Freeman 46, Hermitage 41
Massaponax 35, Lightridge 14
Matoaca 28, Lloyd Bird 0
Maury 63, Kecoughtan 0
Mills Godwin 32, Louisa 24
Nansemond River 35, Granby 20
Riverbend 41, Independence 16
Warwick 57, Menchville 6
William Fleming 23, Patrick Henry 16
Class 4=
Churchland 70, Gloucester 0
E.C. Glass 38, Sherando 30
Huguenot 25, Powhatan 20
Jefferson Forest 20, GW-Danville 13
John Handley 21, Millbrook 7
Loudoun County 42, Woodgrove 22
Loudoun Valley 42, Broad Run 7
Phoebus 104, Jamestown 0
Salem 55, Liberty-Bealeton 7
Varina 43, Courtland 0
Warhill 59, Manor 12
Class 3=
Armstrong 52, William Monroe 14
Brentsville 49, Meridian 20
Christiansburg 26, Abingdon 3
Heritage-Newport News 30, Grafton 6
Kettle Run 47, Skyline 7
Lake Taylor 38, Colonial Heights 0
Liberty Christian 56, Fluvanna 6
Lord Botetourt 42, Bassett 10
Rustburg 40, Alleghany 29
Spotswood 21, Monticello 14
Turner Ashby 26, Heritage (Lynchburg) 14
William Byrd 45, Pulaski County 21
Class 2=
Amelia County 24, Greensville County 20
Appomattox 49, Chatham 6
Central-Woodstock 34, Stuarts Draft 7
Clarke County 21, Buckingham County 7
Glenvar 56, Patrick County 0
Graham 56, Lee High 14
Gretna 28, Floyd County 27, OT
King William 54, Bruton 13
Radford 63, James River-Buchanan 0
Riverheads 69, Madison County 14
Southampton 44, Central of Lunenburg 30
Strasburg 35, Fort Defiance 14
Class 1=
Altavista 64, Surry County 16
Brunswick 41, Buffalo Gap 26
Essex 46, Colonial Beach 0
Fort Chiswell 48, Narrows 19
Galax 42, Bath County 7
George Wythe 45, Parry McCluer 20
Honaker 30, Rural Retreat 15
Lancaster 28, Rappahannock 27
Northumberland 70, Westmoreland County 24
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 49, Grundy 8
Rye Cove 15, Eastside 6
West Point 27, Northampton 22
Saturday, November 11, 2023:
Episcopal 34, Woodberry Forest 28
VHSL Playoffs=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Class 1=
Twin Springs 28, Chilhowie 21, OT
Class 2=
Tazewell 54, Ridgeview 18
Union 34, Virginia High 6
Class 4=
Hampton 32, Smithfield 25
VISAA Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Division I=
Benedictine 21, St. Christopher's 10
Trinity Episcopal 30, Flint Hill 28
Division II=
Blue Ridge 42, Atlantic Shores Christian 7
North Cross 35, Nansemond-Suffolk 0
Updated VHSL Playoff Brackets Here
Scores compiled by Associated Press, Score Stream, VirginiaPreps posters (a big thanks to pizzzzza), Twitter and other various news sources.
... See a missing score or result reported incorrectly? Please post a replay here on this thread and/or shoot an e-mail to hatfieldsports@gmail.com.