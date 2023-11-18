Football Scores - 11/17/23 through 11/18/23 (WEEK 13 of 2023 Season; Round 2 of Playoffs)

matthew328826
Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
-
- Jul 20, 2004
-
- 14,616
-
- 742
-
- 113
WEEK 13: (ROUND 2 of the Playoffs)
Final Scores from the thirteenth week of the 2023 Virginia High School Football season and Round 2 of the playoffs - from Friday, November 17, 2023 through Saturday, November 18, 2023 - can be seen below...
Friday, November 17, 2023:
VHSL Regional Semifinals=
Class 6=
Battlefield 21, Mountain View 18
Fairfax 30, South County 6
Freedom-PW 45, Colonial Forge 16
Highland Springs 28, Oscar Smith 7
James Madison 37, Herndon 7
Lake Braddock 38, West Springfield 21
Manchester 40, Thomas Dale 21
Westfield 21, Yorktown 14
Class 5=
Briar Woods 48, Riverbend 18
Green Run 18, Salem-Va. Beach 10
Indian River 22, Kempsville 14
Matoaca 36, Mills Godwin 0
Maury 34, Nansemond River 14
Stone Bridge 35, Massaponax 14
Warwick 42, King’s Fork 13
William Fleming 23, Douglas Freeman 20
Class 4=
E.C. Glass 27, Jefferson Forest 20
John Champe 35, Loudoun Valley 28
King George 46, Dinwiddie 29
Salem 42, John Handley 0
Tuscarora 28, Loudoun County 16
Varina 21, Huguenot 20
Warhill 31, Churchland 0
Class 3=
Armstrong 28, TJ-Richmond 0
Brentsville District 28, Kettle Run 7
Heritage-Newport News 23, Hopewell 6
Liberty Christian 45, Rustburg 13
Magna Vista 27, Christiansburg 20
William Byrd 41, Lord Botetourt 14
Class 2=
Amelia County 14, Southampton 8
Glenvar 38, Gretna 34
Graham 28, Gate City 7
Poquoson 14, King William 6
Radford 50, Appomattox 30
Riverheads 27, Clarke County 13
Woodstock Central 8, Strasburg 7
Class 1=
Altavista 30, Brunswick 26
Essex 36, Lancaster 0
Galax 14, Grayson County 0
George Wythe 35, Fort Chiswell 7
Northumberland 42, West Point 26
Sussex Central 38, William Campbell 24
Saturday, November 18, 2023:
VHSL Regional Semifinals=
Class 4=
Phoebus 56, Hampton 8
Class 3=
Lafayette 41, Lake Taylor 7
Turner Ashby 35, Spotswood 7
Class 2=
Union 27, Tazewell 6
Class 1=
Honaker 44, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 30
Rye Cove 18, Twin Springs 7
VISAA Championship=
Division I=
Benedictine 31, Trinity Episcopal 14
Division II=
North Cross 35, Blue Ridge 7
Updated VHSL Playoff Brackets Here
Scores compiled by Associated Press, Score Stream, VirginiaPreps posters (a big thanks to pizzzzza), Twitter and other various news sources.
... See a missing score or result reported incorrectly? Please post a replay here on this thread and/or shoot an e-mail to hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
Final Scores from the thirteenth week of the 2023 Virginia High School Football season and Round 2 of the playoffs - from Friday, November 17, 2023 through Saturday, November 18, 2023 - can be seen below...
Friday, November 17, 2023:
VHSL Regional Semifinals=
Class 6=
Battlefield 21, Mountain View 18
Fairfax 30, South County 6
Freedom-PW 45, Colonial Forge 16
Highland Springs 28, Oscar Smith 7
James Madison 37, Herndon 7
Lake Braddock 38, West Springfield 21
Manchester 40, Thomas Dale 21
Westfield 21, Yorktown 14
Class 5=
Briar Woods 48, Riverbend 18
Green Run 18, Salem-Va. Beach 10
Indian River 22, Kempsville 14
Matoaca 36, Mills Godwin 0
Maury 34, Nansemond River 14
Stone Bridge 35, Massaponax 14
Warwick 42, King’s Fork 13
William Fleming 23, Douglas Freeman 20
Class 4=
E.C. Glass 27, Jefferson Forest 20
John Champe 35, Loudoun Valley 28
King George 46, Dinwiddie 29
Salem 42, John Handley 0
Tuscarora 28, Loudoun County 16
Varina 21, Huguenot 20
Warhill 31, Churchland 0
Class 3=
Armstrong 28, TJ-Richmond 0
Brentsville District 28, Kettle Run 7
Heritage-Newport News 23, Hopewell 6
Liberty Christian 45, Rustburg 13
Magna Vista 27, Christiansburg 20
William Byrd 41, Lord Botetourt 14
Class 2=
Amelia County 14, Southampton 8
Glenvar 38, Gretna 34
Graham 28, Gate City 7
Poquoson 14, King William 6
Radford 50, Appomattox 30
Riverheads 27, Clarke County 13
Woodstock Central 8, Strasburg 7
Class 1=
Altavista 30, Brunswick 26
Essex 36, Lancaster 0
Galax 14, Grayson County 0
George Wythe 35, Fort Chiswell 7
Northumberland 42, West Point 26
Sussex Central 38, William Campbell 24
Saturday, November 18, 2023:
VHSL Regional Semifinals=
Class 4=
Phoebus 56, Hampton 8
Class 3=
Lafayette 41, Lake Taylor 7
Turner Ashby 35, Spotswood 7
Class 2=
Union 27, Tazewell 6
Class 1=
Honaker 44, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 30
Rye Cove 18, Twin Springs 7
VISAA Championship=
Division I=
Benedictine 31, Trinity Episcopal 14
Division II=
North Cross 35, Blue Ridge 7
Updated VHSL Playoff Brackets Here
Scores compiled by Associated Press, Score Stream, VirginiaPreps posters (a big thanks to pizzzzza), Twitter and other various news sources.
... See a missing score or result reported incorrectly? Please post a replay here on this thread and/or shoot an e-mail to hatfieldsports@gmail.com.