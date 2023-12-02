ADVERTISEMENT

Football Scores - 12/2/23 (WEEK 15 of 2023 Season; Round 4 of Playoffs)

matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
14,616
742
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Round 4 VHSL Football Playoff State Semifinal Scores from Saturday, December 2, 2023:

CLASS 6:
Freedom-PW 55, James Madison 14
Highland Springs 35, Lake Braddock 10

CLASS 5:
Maury 55, Indian River 0
Stone Bridge 21, Matoaca 10

CLASS 4:
Phoebus 25, King George 13
Salem 31, Tuscarora 21

CLASS 3:
Lafayette 17, Brentsville District 7
Liberty Christian 49, William Byrd 6

CLASS 2:
Radford 22, Graham 10
Riverheads 37, Poquoson 7

CLASS 1:
Essex 16, Altavista 8
Galax 49, Honaker 36


Updated VHSL Playoff Brackets Here


Scores compiled by Associated Press, Score Stream, VirginiaPreps posters (a big thanks to pizzzzza), Twitter and other various news sources.

... See a missing score or result reported incorrectly? Please post a replay here on this thread and/or shoot an e-mail to hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

matthew328826

Football Scores - 11/25/23 through 11/25/23 (WEEK 14 of 2023 Season; Round 3 of Playoffs)

Replies
0
Views
661
SCOREBOARD
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

Football Scores - 11/17/23 through 11/18/23 (WEEK 13 of 2023 Season; Round 2 of Playoffs)

Replies
0
Views
909
SCOREBOARD
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

Football Scores - 11/9/23 through 11/11/23 (WEEK 12 of 2023 Season; Round 1 of Playoffs)

Replies
0
Views
1K
SCOREBOARD
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

Football Scores - 11/2/23 through 11/4/23 (WEEK 11 of 2023 Season)

Replies
2
Views
688
SCOREBOARD
VHSL-helper
V
matthew328826

Predictions Hatfield's VHSL State Basketball Quarterfinal Picks (2/27/24)

Replies
1
Views
956
V. I. P. - 'MEMBERS ONLY' CLUB
matthew328826
matthew328826
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back