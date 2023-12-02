Football Scores - 12/2/23 (WEEK 15 of 2023 Season; Round 4 of Playoffs)

matthew328826
Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
-
- Jul 20, 2004
-
- 14,616
-
- 742
-
- 113
Round 4 VHSL Football Playoff State Semifinal Scores from Saturday, December 2, 2023:
CLASS 6:
Freedom-PW 55, James Madison 14
Highland Springs 35, Lake Braddock 10
CLASS 5:
Maury 55, Indian River 0
Stone Bridge 21, Matoaca 10
CLASS 4:
Phoebus 25, King George 13
Salem 31, Tuscarora 21
CLASS 3:
Lafayette 17, Brentsville District 7
Liberty Christian 49, William Byrd 6
CLASS 2:
Radford 22, Graham 10
Riverheads 37, Poquoson 7
CLASS 1:
Essex 16, Altavista 8
Galax 49, Honaker 36
Updated VHSL Playoff Brackets Here
Scores compiled by Associated Press, Score Stream, VirginiaPreps posters (a big thanks to pizzzzza), Twitter and other various news sources.
... See a missing score or result reported incorrectly? Please post a replay here on this thread and/or shoot an e-mail to hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
CLASS 6:
Freedom-PW 55, James Madison 14
Highland Springs 35, Lake Braddock 10
CLASS 5:
Maury 55, Indian River 0
Stone Bridge 21, Matoaca 10
CLASS 4:
Phoebus 25, King George 13
Salem 31, Tuscarora 21
CLASS 3:
Lafayette 17, Brentsville District 7
Liberty Christian 49, William Byrd 6
CLASS 2:
Radford 22, Graham 10
Riverheads 37, Poquoson 7
CLASS 1:
Essex 16, Altavista 8
Galax 49, Honaker 36
Updated VHSL Playoff Brackets Here
Scores compiled by Associated Press, Score Stream, VirginiaPreps posters (a big thanks to pizzzzza), Twitter and other various news sources.
... See a missing score or result reported incorrectly? Please post a replay here on this thread and/or shoot an e-mail to hatfieldsports@gmail.com.