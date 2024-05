VHSL State Quarterfinals - Tuesday 2/27/24::

It's here - the 2024 VHSL State Basketball Tournament. There are 24 quarterfinal matchups on the boys side and 24 on the girls side on this first Tuesday night, the final one of February 2024. Semifinal games are slated for Friday, March 1st, with some possibly shifting to Saturday, and then the Finals will take place at VCU's Siegel Center in Richmond from Thursday, March 7th through Saturday, March 9th.For the complete schedule, you can visit the VHSL's web site and / or check out Our Master 2024 VHSL Playoff Hoops Brackets Here that we regularly update.Below, you can get a look at how my Predictions have done this postseason + in recent years before my pick selections on each quarterfinal.Region C #2 Hayfield (21-7) at Region A #1 Landstown (21-4)Hat's Pick - Landstown by 12Region B #2 Potomac (24-3) at Region D #1 South Lakes (23-2)Hat's Pick - South Lakes by 6Region A #2 Oscar Smith (21-3) at Region C #1 West Potomac (20-7)Hat's Pick - Oscar Smith by 4Region D #2 Madison (15-12) at Region B #1 Patriot (22-4)Hat's Pick - Patriot by 17State Final Pick: Landstown over PatriotRegion C #2 Albemarle (23-4) vs. Region D #1 Potomac Falls (26-0) at Dominion HSHat's Pick - Albemarle by 1 in OTRegion D #2 Massaponax (20-6) at Region C #1 L.C. Bird (22-2)Hat's Pick - L.C. Bird by 16Region B #2 Maury (23-5; 20-5) at Region A #1 Green Run (18-7)Hat's Pick - Maury by 2Region A #2 Kempsville (20-5) at Region B #1 Woodside (24-1)Hat's Pick - Woodside by 19State Final Pick: Woodside over L.C. BirdRegion C #2 Tuscarora (23-3) vs. Region D #1 Charlottesville (23-4) at Monticello HSHat's Pick - Tuscarora by 3 in OTRegion D #2 Jefferson Forest (18-7) at Region C #1 Loudoun Valley (17-9)Hat's Pick - Loudoun Valley by 4Region B #2 Dinwiddie (17-9) vs. Region A #1 Hampton (22-2) at Heritage HSHat's Pick - Hampton by 18Region A #2 Churchland (17-8; 17-7) vs. Region B #1 Varina (21-1) at Highland Springs HSHat's Pick - Varina by 21State Final Pick: Varina over TuscaroraRegion C #2 Spotswood (26-1) at Region D #1 Northside (25-3)Hat's Pick - Northside by 1Region D #2 Tunstall (26-2) at Region C #1 Western Albemarle (21-5)Hat's Pick - Western Albemarle by 5Region B #2 Meridian (22-3) at Region #1 Lake Taylor (25-2; 23-1)Hat's Pick - Lake Taylor by 24Region A #2 Booker T. Washington (17-11; 16-10) at Region B #1 James Monroe (22-5)Hat's Pick - James Monroe by 2 in OTState Final Pick: Lake Taylor over NorthsideRegion C #2 Martinsville (17-9) at Region D #1 Virginia High (21-5)Hat's Pick - Virginia High by 13Region D #2 Graham (17-7) vs. Region C #1 Gretna (16-9) at Altavista HSHat's Pick - Graham by 7Region B #2 Clarke County (20-5) vs. Region A #1 John Marshall (22-3) at Huguenot HSHat's Pick - John Marshall by 41Region A #2 Bruton (18-7) at Region B #1 Luray (18-7)Hat's Pick - Bruton by 10State Final Pick: John Marshall over Virginia HighRegion C #2 George Wythe (20-7) vs. Region D #1 Honaker (21-7) at Lebanon HSHat's Pick - George Wythe by 12Region D #2 Chilhowie (17-10) at Region C #1 Auburn (21-6)Hat's Pick - Auburn by 14Region B #2 Brunswick (23-6) at Region A #1 Lancaster (23-2)Hat's Pick - Lancaster by 5Region A #2 Middlesex (18-5) vs. Region B #1 Carver Academy (23-2)Hat's Pick - Carver Academy by 8State Final Pick: George Wythe over Lancaster