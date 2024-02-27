ADVERTISEMENT

Predictions Hatfield's VHSL State Basketball Quarterfinal Picks (2/27/24)

It's here - the 2024 VHSL State Basketball Tournament. There are 24 quarterfinal matchups on the boys side and 24 on the girls side on this first Tuesday night, the final one of February 2024. Semifinal games are slated for Friday, March 1st, with some possibly shifting to Saturday, and then the Finals will take place at VCU's Siegel Center in Richmond from Thursday, March 7th through Saturday, March 9th.

For the complete schedule, you can visit the VHSL's web site and / or check out Our Master 2024 VHSL Playoff Hoops Brackets Here that we regularly update.

Below, you can get a look at how my Predictions have done this postseason + in recent years before my pick selections on each quarterfinal.


Hatfield's 2024 Region Playoff Record: 141-35 (80.1%)

Hatfield's 2023 State Final Picks: 8-4 (67%) with 5-1 Boys and 3-3 Girls
Hatfield's 2023 Boys State Tournament Total: 38-4 (90.5%)
Hatfield's 2023 VHSL Quarterfinal Total: 22-2 (91.7%)
Hatfield's 2023 Region Playoff Total: 153-39 (79.7%)

Hatfield's 2022 State Final Picks: 11-1 (91.7%)
Hatfield's 2022 Boys State Tournament Total: 34-8 (81%)
Hatfield's 2022 Girls State Tournament Total: 32-10 (76.2%)

Hatfield's 2022 Region Playoff Total: 156-45 (77.6%)

Hatfield's 2021 Region Playoff Record: 109-24 (82%)
Hatfield's 2020 Postseason Record: 207-60 (77.5%)
Hatfield's 2019 Region Playoff Record: 139-56 (71.3%)

Hatfield’s 2021 State Playoff Record: 12-6 (67%)
Hatfield’s 2021 State Finals Record: 3-3 (50%)
Hatfield’s 2021 State Semis Record: 9-3 (75%)


VHSL State Quarterfinals - Tuesday 2/27/24::

BOYS:

Class 6:
Region C #2 Hayfield (21-7) at Region A #1 Landstown (21-4)
Hat's Pick - Landstown by 12

Region B #2 Potomac (24-3) at Region D #1 South Lakes (23-2)
Hat's Pick - South Lakes by 6

Region A #2 Oscar Smith (21-3) at Region C #1 West Potomac (20-7)
Hat's Pick - Oscar Smith by 4

Region D #2 Madison (15-12) at Region B #1 Patriot (22-4)
Hat's Pick - Patriot by 17

State Final Pick: Landstown over Patriot


Class 5:
Region C #2 Albemarle (23-4) vs. Region D #1 Potomac Falls (26-0) at Dominion HS
Hat's Pick - Albemarle by 1 in OT

Region D #2 Massaponax (20-6) at Region C #1 L.C. Bird (22-2)
Hat's Pick - L.C. Bird by 16

Region B #2 Maury (23-5; 20-5) at Region A #1 Green Run (18-7)
Hat's Pick - Maury by 2

Region A #2 Kempsville (20-5) at Region B #1 Woodside (24-1)
Hat's Pick - Woodside by 19

State Final Pick: Woodside over L.C. Bird


Class 4:
Region C #2 Tuscarora (23-3) vs. Region D #1 Charlottesville (23-4) at Monticello HS
Hat's Pick - Tuscarora by 3 in OT

Region D #2 Jefferson Forest (18-7) at Region C #1 Loudoun Valley (17-9)
Hat's Pick - Loudoun Valley by 4

Region B #2 Dinwiddie (17-9) vs. Region A #1 Hampton (22-2) at Heritage HS
Hat's Pick - Hampton by 18

Region A #2 Churchland (17-8; 17-7) vs. Region B #1 Varina (21-1) at Highland Springs HS
Hat's Pick - Varina by 21

State Final Pick: Varina over Tuscarora


Class 3:
Region C #2 Spotswood (26-1) at Region D #1 Northside (25-3)
Hat's Pick - Northside by 1

Region D #2 Tunstall (26-2) at Region C #1 Western Albemarle (21-5)
Hat's Pick - Western Albemarle by 5

Region B #2 Meridian (22-3) at Region #1 Lake Taylor (25-2; 23-1)
Hat's Pick - Lake Taylor by 24

Region A #2 Booker T. Washington (17-11; 16-10) at Region B #1 James Monroe (22-5)
Hat's Pick - James Monroe by 2 in OT

State Final Pick: Lake Taylor over Northside


Class 2:
Region C #2 Martinsville (17-9) at Region D #1 Virginia High (21-5)
Hat's Pick - Virginia High by 13

Region D #2 Graham (17-7) vs. Region C #1 Gretna (16-9) at Altavista HS
Hat's Pick - Graham by 7

Region B #2 Clarke County (20-5) vs. Region A #1 John Marshall (22-3) at Huguenot HS
Hat's Pick - John Marshall by 41

Region A #2 Bruton (18-7) at Region B #1 Luray (18-7)
Hat's Pick - Bruton by 10

State Final Pick: John Marshall over Virginia High


Class 1:
Region C #2 George Wythe (20-7) vs. Region D #1 Honaker (21-7) at Lebanon HS
Hat's Pick - George Wythe by 12

Region D #2 Chilhowie (17-10) at Region C #1 Auburn (21-6)
Hat's Pick - Auburn by 14

Region B #2 Brunswick (23-6) at Region A #1 Lancaster (23-2)
Hat's Pick - Lancaster by 5

Region A #2 Middlesex (18-5) vs. Region B #1 Carver Academy (23-2)
Hat's Pick - Carver Academy by 8

State Final Pick: George Wythe over Lancaster
 
Latest posts

