matthew328826
Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
-
- Jul 20, 2004
-
- 14,616
-
- 742
-
- 113
It's here - the 2024 VHSL State Basketball Tournament. There are 24 quarterfinal matchups on the boys side and 24 on the girls side on this first Tuesday night, the final one of February 2024. Semifinal games are slated for Friday, March 1st, with some possibly shifting to Saturday, and then the Finals will take place at VCU's Siegel Center in Richmond from Thursday, March 7th through Saturday, March 9th.
For the complete schedule, you can visit the VHSL's web site and / or check out Our Master 2024 VHSL Playoff Hoops Brackets Here that we regularly update.
Below, you can get a look at how my Predictions have done this postseason + in recent years before my pick selections on each quarterfinal.
Hatfield's 2024 Region Playoff Record: 141-35 (80.1%)
Hatfield's 2023 State Final Picks: 8-4 (67%) with 5-1 Boys and 3-3 Girls
Hatfield's 2023 Boys State Tournament Total: 38-4 (90.5%)
Hatfield's 2023 VHSL Quarterfinal Total: 22-2 (91.7%)
Hatfield's 2023 Region Playoff Total: 153-39 (79.7%)
Hatfield's 2022 State Final Picks: 11-1 (91.7%)
Hatfield's 2022 Boys State Tournament Total: 34-8 (81%)
Hatfield's 2022 Girls State Tournament Total: 32-10 (76.2%)
Hatfield's 2022 Region Playoff Total: 156-45 (77.6%)
Hatfield's 2021 Region Playoff Record: 109-24 (82%)
Hatfield's 2020 Postseason Record: 207-60 (77.5%)
Hatfield's 2019 Region Playoff Record: 139-56 (71.3%)
Hatfield’s 2021 State Playoff Record: 12-6 (67%)
Hatfield’s 2021 State Finals Record: 3-3 (50%)
Hatfield’s 2021 State Semis Record: 9-3 (75%)
VHSL State Quarterfinals - Tuesday 2/27/24::
BOYS:
Class 6:
Region C #2 Hayfield (21-7) at Region A #1 Landstown (21-4)
Hat's Pick - Landstown by 12
Region B #2 Potomac (24-3) at Region D #1 South Lakes (23-2)
Hat's Pick - South Lakes by 6
Region A #2 Oscar Smith (21-3) at Region C #1 West Potomac (20-7)
Hat's Pick - Oscar Smith by 4
Region D #2 Madison (15-12) at Region B #1 Patriot (22-4)
Hat's Pick - Patriot by 17
State Final Pick: Landstown over Patriot
Class 5:
Region C #2 Albemarle (23-4) vs. Region D #1 Potomac Falls (26-0) at Dominion HS
Hat's Pick - Albemarle by 1 in OT
Region D #2 Massaponax (20-6) at Region C #1 L.C. Bird (22-2)
Hat's Pick - L.C. Bird by 16
Region B #2 Maury (23-5; 20-5) at Region A #1 Green Run (18-7)
Hat's Pick - Maury by 2
Region A #2 Kempsville (20-5) at Region B #1 Woodside (24-1)
Hat's Pick - Woodside by 19
State Final Pick: Woodside over L.C. Bird
Class 4:
Region C #2 Tuscarora (23-3) vs. Region D #1 Charlottesville (23-4) at Monticello HS
Hat's Pick - Tuscarora by 3 in OT
Region D #2 Jefferson Forest (18-7) at Region C #1 Loudoun Valley (17-9)
Hat's Pick - Loudoun Valley by 4
Region B #2 Dinwiddie (17-9) vs. Region A #1 Hampton (22-2) at Heritage HS
Hat's Pick - Hampton by 18
Region A #2 Churchland (17-8; 17-7) vs. Region B #1 Varina (21-1) at Highland Springs HS
Hat's Pick - Varina by 21
State Final Pick: Varina over Tuscarora
Class 3:
Region C #2 Spotswood (26-1) at Region D #1 Northside (25-3)
Hat's Pick - Northside by 1
Region D #2 Tunstall (26-2) at Region C #1 Western Albemarle (21-5)
Hat's Pick - Western Albemarle by 5
Region B #2 Meridian (22-3) at Region #1 Lake Taylor (25-2; 23-1)
Hat's Pick - Lake Taylor by 24
Region A #2 Booker T. Washington (17-11; 16-10) at Region B #1 James Monroe (22-5)
Hat's Pick - James Monroe by 2 in OT
State Final Pick: Lake Taylor over Northside
Class 2:
Region C #2 Martinsville (17-9) at Region D #1 Virginia High (21-5)
Hat's Pick - Virginia High by 13
Region D #2 Graham (17-7) vs. Region C #1 Gretna (16-9) at Altavista HS
Hat's Pick - Graham by 7
Region B #2 Clarke County (20-5) vs. Region A #1 John Marshall (22-3) at Huguenot HS
Hat's Pick - John Marshall by 41
Region A #2 Bruton (18-7) at Region B #1 Luray (18-7)
Hat's Pick - Bruton by 10
State Final Pick: John Marshall over Virginia High
Class 1:
Region C #2 George Wythe (20-7) vs. Region D #1 Honaker (21-7) at Lebanon HS
Hat's Pick - George Wythe by 12
Region D #2 Chilhowie (17-10) at Region C #1 Auburn (21-6)
Hat's Pick - Auburn by 14
Region B #2 Brunswick (23-6) at Region A #1 Lancaster (23-2)
Hat's Pick - Lancaster by 5
Region A #2 Middlesex (18-5) vs. Region B #1 Carver Academy (23-2)
Hat's Pick - Carver Academy by 8
State Final Pick: George Wythe over Lancaster
For the complete schedule, you can visit the VHSL's web site and / or check out Our Master 2024 VHSL Playoff Hoops Brackets Here that we regularly update.
Below, you can get a look at how my Predictions have done this postseason + in recent years before my pick selections on each quarterfinal.
Hatfield's 2024 Region Playoff Record: 141-35 (80.1%)
Hatfield's 2023 State Final Picks: 8-4 (67%) with 5-1 Boys and 3-3 Girls
Hatfield's 2023 Boys State Tournament Total: 38-4 (90.5%)
Hatfield's 2023 VHSL Quarterfinal Total: 22-2 (91.7%)
Hatfield's 2023 Region Playoff Total: 153-39 (79.7%)
Hatfield's 2022 State Final Picks: 11-1 (91.7%)
Hatfield's 2022 Boys State Tournament Total: 34-8 (81%)
Hatfield's 2022 Girls State Tournament Total: 32-10 (76.2%)
Hatfield's 2022 Region Playoff Total: 156-45 (77.6%)
Hatfield's 2021 Region Playoff Record: 109-24 (82%)
Hatfield's 2020 Postseason Record: 207-60 (77.5%)
Hatfield's 2019 Region Playoff Record: 139-56 (71.3%)
Hatfield’s 2021 State Playoff Record: 12-6 (67%)
Hatfield’s 2021 State Finals Record: 3-3 (50%)
Hatfield’s 2021 State Semis Record: 9-3 (75%)
VHSL State Quarterfinals - Tuesday 2/27/24::
BOYS:
Class 6:
Region C #2 Hayfield (21-7) at Region A #1 Landstown (21-4)
Hat's Pick - Landstown by 12
Region B #2 Potomac (24-3) at Region D #1 South Lakes (23-2)
Hat's Pick - South Lakes by 6
Region A #2 Oscar Smith (21-3) at Region C #1 West Potomac (20-7)
Hat's Pick - Oscar Smith by 4
Region D #2 Madison (15-12) at Region B #1 Patriot (22-4)
Hat's Pick - Patriot by 17
State Final Pick: Landstown over Patriot
Class 5:
Region C #2 Albemarle (23-4) vs. Region D #1 Potomac Falls (26-0) at Dominion HS
Hat's Pick - Albemarle by 1 in OT
Region D #2 Massaponax (20-6) at Region C #1 L.C. Bird (22-2)
Hat's Pick - L.C. Bird by 16
Region B #2 Maury (23-5; 20-5) at Region A #1 Green Run (18-7)
Hat's Pick - Maury by 2
Region A #2 Kempsville (20-5) at Region B #1 Woodside (24-1)
Hat's Pick - Woodside by 19
State Final Pick: Woodside over L.C. Bird
Class 4:
Region C #2 Tuscarora (23-3) vs. Region D #1 Charlottesville (23-4) at Monticello HS
Hat's Pick - Tuscarora by 3 in OT
Region D #2 Jefferson Forest (18-7) at Region C #1 Loudoun Valley (17-9)
Hat's Pick - Loudoun Valley by 4
Region B #2 Dinwiddie (17-9) vs. Region A #1 Hampton (22-2) at Heritage HS
Hat's Pick - Hampton by 18
Region A #2 Churchland (17-8; 17-7) vs. Region B #1 Varina (21-1) at Highland Springs HS
Hat's Pick - Varina by 21
State Final Pick: Varina over Tuscarora
Class 3:
Region C #2 Spotswood (26-1) at Region D #1 Northside (25-3)
Hat's Pick - Northside by 1
Region D #2 Tunstall (26-2) at Region C #1 Western Albemarle (21-5)
Hat's Pick - Western Albemarle by 5
Region B #2 Meridian (22-3) at Region #1 Lake Taylor (25-2; 23-1)
Hat's Pick - Lake Taylor by 24
Region A #2 Booker T. Washington (17-11; 16-10) at Region B #1 James Monroe (22-5)
Hat's Pick - James Monroe by 2 in OT
State Final Pick: Lake Taylor over Northside
Class 2:
Region C #2 Martinsville (17-9) at Region D #1 Virginia High (21-5)
Hat's Pick - Virginia High by 13
Region D #2 Graham (17-7) vs. Region C #1 Gretna (16-9) at Altavista HS
Hat's Pick - Graham by 7
Region B #2 Clarke County (20-5) vs. Region A #1 John Marshall (22-3) at Huguenot HS
Hat's Pick - John Marshall by 41
Region A #2 Bruton (18-7) at Region B #1 Luray (18-7)
Hat's Pick - Bruton by 10
State Final Pick: John Marshall over Virginia High
Class 1:
Region C #2 George Wythe (20-7) vs. Region D #1 Honaker (21-7) at Lebanon HS
Hat's Pick - George Wythe by 12
Region D #2 Chilhowie (17-10) at Region C #1 Auburn (21-6)
Hat's Pick - Auburn by 14
Region B #2 Brunswick (23-6) at Region A #1 Lancaster (23-2)
Hat's Pick - Lancaster by 5
Region A #2 Middlesex (18-5) vs. Region B #1 Carver Academy (23-2)
Hat's Pick - Carver Academy by 8
State Final Pick: George Wythe over Lancaster