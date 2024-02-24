Region titles went out to a bevy of teams - South Lakes, Green Run, Woodside, L.C. Bird, undefeated Potomac Falls, Varina, Charlottesville, James Monroe, John Marshall and Gretna (picture above after their first ever, courtesy of Robert Anderson) - on Friday.On this Saturday, we close out the regional playoffs with all 96 State Tournament berths - 48 on the guys and 48 for the gals - already locked up. Now, it is just a matter of seeding in the games going on today.Let's recap how the Picks did for Friday 2/23/24 in VHSL Region Basketball Playoff action...6D = 1-05A = 0-1 (missed on Green Run/Kempsville)5D = 1-05C = 0-1 (missed on L.C. Bird/Albemarle)4A = 1-04B = 1-04D = 1-03B = 1-03D = 2-02A = 1-02B = 1-12C = 0-1 (missed on Luray/Madison County)1C = 2-0FinalsCedar Run #1 Patriot (21-4) at Cardinal #1 Patriot (24-2)Hat's Pick - Patriot by 8Finals at RobinsonPatriot #3 West Potomac (19-7) at National #1 Hayfield (21-6)Hat's Pick - West Potomac by 2 in OTFinals at Norfolk State#1 Lake Taylor (24-2; 22-1) vs. #6 Booker T. Washington (17-10; 16-9)Hat's Pick - Lake Taylor by 21Finals at Virginia Tech#1 Tunstall (26-1) vs. #3 Northside (24-3)Hat's Pick - Northside by 3 in 2 OT'sFinals at Shenandoah University#5 Luray (17-7) vs. #3 Clarke County (20-7)Hat's Pick - Clarke County by 6Finals at Gate City Middle School#2 Graham (17-6) vs. #1 Virginia High (20-5)Hat's Pick - Virginia High by 6Finals#3 Middlesex (18-4) at #1 Lancaster (22-2)Hat's Pick - Lancater by 12Finals at Meadowbrook High School#3 Brunswick (23-5) at #1 Carver Academy (22-2)Hat's Pick - Carver Academy by 4Finals at Virginia Tech#1 Auburn (20-6) vs. #2 George Wythe (20-6)Hat's Pick - George Wythe by 5FinalsHogo #2 Chilhowie (17-9) vs. Hogo #1 Honaker (20-7)Hat's Pick - Honaker by 10