matthew328826
Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
-
- Jul 20, 2004
-
- 14,616
-
- 742
-
- 113
Region titles went out to a bevy of teams - South Lakes, Green Run, Woodside, L.C. Bird, undefeated Potomac Falls, Varina, Charlottesville, James Monroe, John Marshall and Gretna (picture above after their first ever, courtesy of Robert Anderson) - on Friday.
On this Saturday, we close out the regional playoffs with all 96 State Tournament berths - 48 on the guys and 48 for the gals - already locked up. Now, it is just a matter of seeding in the games going on today.
Let's recap how the Picks did for Friday 2/23/24 in VHSL Region Basketball Playoff action...
6D = 1-0
5A = 0-1 (missed on Green Run/Kempsville)
5D = 1-0
5C = 0-1 (missed on L.C. Bird/Albemarle)
4A = 1-0
4B = 1-0
4D = 1-0
3B = 1-0
3D = 2-0
2A = 1-0
2B = 1-1
2C = 0-1 (missed on Luray/Madison County)
1C = 2-0
Friday's 2/23/24 Total = 13-4 (76.5%)
Hatfield's Region Playoff Record: 133-33 (80.1%)
REGION PLAYOFF ACTION for SATURDAY 2/24/24:
Region 6B: Finals
Cedar Run #1 Patriot (21-4) at Cardinal #1 Patriot (24-2)
Hat's Pick - Patriot by 8
Occoquan Region 6C: Finals at Robinson
Patriot #3 West Potomac (19-7) at National #1 Hayfield (21-6)
Hat's Pick - West Potomac by 2 in OT
Region 3A: Finals at Norfolk State
#1 Lake Taylor (24-2; 22-1) vs. #6 Booker T. Washington (17-10; 16-9)
Hat's Pick - Lake Taylor by 21
Region 3D: Finals at Virginia Tech
#1 Tunstall (26-1) vs. #3 Northside (24-3)
Hat's Pick - Northside by 3 in 2 OT's
Region 2B: Finals at Shenandoah University
#5 Luray (17-7) vs. #3 Clarke County (20-7)
Hat's Pick - Clarke County by 6
Region 2D: Finals at Gate City Middle School
#2 Graham (17-6) vs. #1 Virginia High (20-5)
Hat's Pick - Virginia High by 6
Region 1A: Finals
#3 Middlesex (18-4) at #1 Lancaster (22-2)
Hat's Pick - Lancater by 12
Region 1B: Finals at Meadowbrook High School
#3 Brunswick (23-5) at #1 Carver Academy (22-2)
Hat's Pick - Carver Academy by 4
Region 1C: Finals at Virginia Tech
#1 Auburn (20-6) vs. #2 George Wythe (20-6)
Hat's Pick - George Wythe by 5
Region 1D: Finals
Hogo #2 Chilhowie (17-9) vs. Hogo #1 Honaker (20-7)
Hat's Pick - Honaker by 10