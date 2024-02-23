While we get excited for what's in store with March Madness, VHSL Basketball had its version of that on Thursday night with not one, not two, but three buzzer-beaters in playoff games that were of the win-or-go-home variety in the semifinal round. Two happened on the guys side and one with the ladies.For the gals, it was Avanni McDaniel's corner buzzer-beating three-pointer in the corner lifted Lake Taylor to a stunning 53-51 triumph over Grafton. Coach Saundra Sawyer - wife of longtime Titans Head Football Coach Hank Sawyer - is no stranger to winning in the postseason with four state titles from 2010-19.As for the fellas, Chilhowie 6-foot-6 post Will Godwin had the moment and shot of a lifetime to life the Warriors past their Hogoheegee District rival Patrick Henry-Glade Spring, 53-52 at UVA-Wise. The third time was truly the charm for Matt Snodgrass and company, who had lost the previous meetings to the Rebels 55-49 and 65-60 this season.The other buzzer-beater came between Patriot District rivals, where No. 3 seed West Potomac avenged its loss to No. 1 seed Fairfax from last week's district playoffs with a 57-55 victory, where sophomore Justin Edwards (pictured above) had a stick-back at the end. His game-winner puts a Wolverines team full of underclassmen that challenged itself with a tough schedule, including King's Fork in the VaPreps Classic during January, in the State Playoffs.There were a few other eyebrow-raising results, such as reigning two-time Class 6 State tChamp Hayfield rallying from an early deficit to oust Alexandria City, 73-58 behind 22 points from Alex McFarlane. While both are still moving on to the State Playoffs, Landstown dusted top-seeded Oscar Smith in its gym, 53-37, to capture the Region 6A crown as sophomore DeShawn Spellman dazzled again with 16 points and 17 rebounds.In the Region 4C Final, Loudoun Valley avenged three previous losses to Dulles District Tournament Champ Tuscarora as they toppled the Huskies, 58-55. Senior Joey Danielson paced the Vikings with 16 points. The Region 3C Final saw one of the remaining two unbeatens left in the state, Spotswood, go down as the Blazers were edged by second-seeded Western Albemarle, 50-47. That leaves Potomac Falls, who plays Massaponax in the Region 5D title game, as the lone undefeated team in VHSL Boys Basketball for this 2023-24 campaign.Kempsville made history, punching its ticket to the State Tournament for the first time in school history with a 62-51 comeback win over Cox. That earns the Chiefs a date with Green Run, which will be making its fifth State Playoff trip in six seasons, in the Region 5A title game. Darren Sanderlin, the Head Coach at Kempsville, won a state title as a player (1986) and also as a Head Coach at Booker T. Washington (in 2006).A quick review of how the Picks did on Thursday 2/22/24...6A = 1-06B = 2-06C = 1-1 (Hayfield/Alexandria City)6D = 1-1 (Madison/Wakefield)5A = 2-04C = 0-1 (Loudoun Valley/Tuscarora)3A = 1-1 (Booker T. Washington/Grafton)3C = 0-1 (Western Albemarle/Spotswood)2A = 2-02C = 2-02D = 1-1 (Graham/Gate City)1A = 1-11B = 1-1 (Carver Academy/Franklin)1D = 2-0Finals#2 Madison (15-11) at #1 South Lakes (22-2)Hat's Pick - South Lakes by 16Finals at Ocean Lakes High School#1 Kempsville (20-4) vs. #2 Green Run (17-7)Hat's Pick - Kempsville by 2 in OTFinals at Norfolk State#1 Woodside (23-1) vs. #2 Maury (23-4; 20-4)Hat's Pick - Woodside by 7Finals at J.R. Tucker High School#1 L.C. Bird (21-2) vs. #2 Albemarle (23-3)Hat's Pick - Albemarle by 4Finals#2 Massaponax (20-5) at #1 Potomac Falls (25-0)Hat's Pick - Potomac Falls by 8Finals#2 Churchland (17-7; 17-6) at #1 Hampton (21-2)Hat's Pick - Hampton by 13Finals#7 Dinwiddie (17-8) at #1 Varina (20-1)Hat's Pick - Varina by 19Finals#2 Jefferson Forest (18-6) at #1 Charlottesville (22-4)Hat's Pick - Charlottesville by 9Finals#2 James Monroe (21-5) at #1 Meridian (22-2)Hat's Pick - James Monroe by 6Semifinals at Virginia Tech#1 Tunstall (25-1) vs. #4 Cave Spring (15-9)Hat's Pick - Tunstall by 5#6 Abingdon (15-11) vs. #2 Northside (23-3)Hat's Pick - Northside by 14Region Tourney Final Pick: Northside over Tunstall in 2 OT'sFinals at Huguenot High School#2 Bruton (18-6) vs. #1 John Marshall (21-3)Hat's Pick - John Marshall by 38Semifinals#5 Luray (16-7) at #1 Madison County (19-7)Hat's Pick - Madison County by 7#7 Strasburg (13-12) at #3 Clarke County (19-7)Hat's Pick - Clarke County by 1Region Tourney Final Pick: Madison County over Clarke CountyFinals at Roanoke College#1 Martinsville (17-8) vs. #3 Gretna (15-9)Hat's Pick - Martinsville by 6Semifinals at Virginia Tech#1 Auburn (19-6) vs. #3 Grayson County (10-15)Hat's Pick - Auburn by 13#1 Parry McCluer (22-4) vs. #2 George Wythe (19-6)Hat's Pick - George Wythe by 11Region Tourney Final Pick: George Wythe over Auburn