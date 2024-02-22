ADVERTISEMENT

Predictions Hatfield's VHSL Region Playoff Picks for Thursday 2/22/24 + Recap of Wednesday 2/21/24 Action

matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
14,616
742
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Aidan Yates_TW-9515.JPG

As far as the games on Wednesday, most went according to form in terms of the higher seeds advancing. Of the seven regional playoff games on the guys side, four were decided by single-digits and literally finished with a margin of four points or fewer. That included Maury edging King's Fork by a point in Region 5B, unbeaten Potomac Falls outlasting Harrisonburg by two in Region 5D, Massaponax holding off Riverside by four in Region 5D, and No. 7 seed Dinwiddie toppling No. 3 seed COurtland by three.

Two of the defending State Champs - Woodside in Class 5 and Varina in Class 4 - cruised by 24 and 18 points, respectively.

In the middle of blowouts and nail-biting finishes was Charlottesville, the top seed in Region 4D that beat Handley by 12, thanks in large part to the 30-point effort from 6-foot-4 senior guard/forward Aidan Yates [pictured above], who went 19-of-23 from the free-throw line.

Make Sure You Save This Link Here with our VHSL Playoff Brackets / Landing Page OR the direct link below...
VHSL 2024 Hoops Playoff Brackets Here

A quick recap of how the Picks did on Wednesday 2/21/24...

5B = 2-0
5D = 2-0
4B = 1=1 (missed on Dinwiddie/Courtland)
4D = 1-0

Wednesday's 2/21/24 Total: 6-1 (85.7%)
Hatfield's Region Playoff Record: 103-21 (83.1%)

Most noteworthy is that the exact predicted margins for Massaponax and Maury were on the button. Dinwiddie kept me from a perfect mark as the Generals are not only the last Central District team standing, but have taken down a No. 2 seed in Henrico and now a No. 3 seed Courtland to punch their State Tournament ticket.


REGION PLAYOFF ACTION for THURSDAY 2/22/24:

Region 6A: Finals
#3 Landstown (20-4) at #1 Oscar Smith (21-2)
Hat's Pick - Landstown by 2


Region 6B: Semifinals
Cardinal #1 Potomac (23-2) at Commonwealth #1 Brooke Point (16-10)
Hat's Pick - Potomac by 6

Cardinal #2 Freedom-Woodbridge (16-9) at Cedar Run #1 Patriot (20-4)
Hat's Pick - Patriot by 10

Region Tourney Final Pick: Patriot over Potomac


Region 6C: Semifinals at Robinson
Patriot #1 Fairfax (19-7) vs. Patriot #3 West Potomac (18-7)
Hat's Pick - West Potomac by 4

National #1 Hayfield (20-6) vs. Patriot #2 Alexandria City (19-6)
Hat's Pick - Alexandria City by 2

Region Tourney Final Pick: Alexandria City over West Potomac


Region 6D: Semifinals
Concorde #3 Chantilly (13-12) at Concorde #1 South Lakes (21-2)
Hat's Pick - South Lakes by 20

Concorde #2 Madison (14-11) at Liberty #1 Wakefield (21-4)
Hat's Pick - Wakefield by 7

Region Tourney Final Pick: South Lakes over Wakefield


Region 5A: Semifinals at Kempsville
#5 Cox (15-7) at #1 Kempsville (19-4)
Hat's Pick - Kempsville by 12

#6 Indian River (12-10) vs. #2 Green Run (16-7)
Hat's Pick - Green Run by 10

Revised Region Tourney Final Pick: Kempsville over Green Run


Region 4C: Finals
Dulles #2 Loudoun Valley (16-9) at Dulles #1 Tuscarora (23-2)
Hat's Pick - Tuscarora by 8


Region 3A: Semifinals at Norfolk State
#12 Lakeland (6-18) vs. #1 Lake Taylor (23-2; 21-1)
Hat's Pick - Lake Taylor by 28

#2 Grafton (19-3) vs. #6 Booker T. Washington (16-10; 15-9)
Hat's Pick - Grafton by 5

Region Tourney Final Pick: Lake Taylor over Grafton


Region 3C: Finals
#2 Western Albemarle (20-5) at #1 Spotswood (26-0)
Hat's Pick - Spotswood by 6


Region 2A: Semifinals
#4 Amelia (16-7) at #1 John Marshall (20-3)
Hat's Pick - John Marshall by 48

#6 Nandua (13-9) at #2 Bruton (17-6)
Hat's Pick - Bruton by 9

Region Tourney Final Pick: John Marshall over Bruton


Region 2C: Semifinals at Bassett High School
#1 Martinsville (16-8) vs. #4 Radford (11-12)
Hat's Pick - Martinsville by 7

#3 Gretna (14-9) vs. #7 Chatham (10-13)
Hat's Pick - Gretna by 13

Revised Region Tourney Final Pick: Martinsville over Gretna


Region 2D: Semifinals at Gate City Middle School
Southwest #2 Graham (16-6) vs. Mountain 7 #1 Gate City (20-4)
Hat's Pick - Gate City by 8

Southwest #1 Virginia High (19-5) vs. Mountain 7 #2 Union (18-9)
Hat's Pick - Virginia High by 6

Region Tourney Final Pick: Gate City over Virginia High in OT


Region 1A: Semifinals
#4 Westmoreland (13-8) at #1 Lancaster (21-2)
Hat's Pick - Lancaster by 19

#3 Middlesex (17-4) at #2 Northampton (16-7)
Hat's Pick - Northampton by 6

Region Tourney Final Pick: Lancaster over Northampton


Region 1B: Semifinals
#5 Franklin (19-8) vs. #1 Carver Academy (21-2) at Meadowbrook HS
Hat's Pick - Franklin by 1

#3 Brunswick (22-5) at #2 Altavista (18-5)
Hat's Pick - Brunswick by 4 in OT

Region Tourney Final Pick: Franklin over Brunswick


Region 1D: Semifinals at UVA-Wise
Hogo #3 Patrick Henry-Glade Spring (19-9) vs. Hogo #2 Chilhowie (16-9)
Hat's Pick - Chilhowie by 3

Black Diamond #1 Grundy (17-8) vs. Hogo #1 Honaker (19-7)
Hat's Pick - Honaker by 11

Region Tourney Final Pick: Hoanker over Chilhowie
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

matthew328826

Predictions Hatfield's VHSL Region Playoff Picks for Tuesday 2/20/24

Replies
1
Views
959
V. I. P. - 'MEMBERS ONLY' CLUB
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

Predictions Hatfield's VHSL State Basketball Quarterfinal Picks (2/27/24)

Replies
1
Views
903
V. I. P. - 'MEMBERS ONLY' CLUB
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

Predictions Hatfield's VHSL Region Playoff Picks for Friday 2/23/24 + Recap of Thursday 2/22/24 Action

Replies
1
Views
1K
V. I. P. - 'MEMBERS ONLY' CLUB
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

Predictions Hatfield's VHSL Region Playoff Picks for Friday 2/16/24

Replies
1
Views
1K
V. I. P. - 'MEMBERS ONLY' CLUB
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

Predictions Hatfield's VHSL Region Playoff Picks for Saturday 2/24/24

Replies
1
Views
662
V. I. P. - 'MEMBERS ONLY' CLUB
matthew328826
matthew328826
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today