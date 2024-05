As far as the games on Wednesday, most went according to form in terms of the higher seeds advancing. Of the seven regional playoff games on the guys side, four were decided by single-digits and literally finished with a margin of four points or fewer. That included Maury edging King's Fork by a point in Region 5B, unbeaten Potomac Falls outlasting Harrisonburg by two in Region 5D, Massaponax holding off Riverside by four in Region 5D, and No. 7 seed Dinwiddie toppling No. 3 seed COurtland by three.Two of the defending State Champs - Woodside in Class 5 and Varina in Class 4 - cruised by 24 and 18 points, respectively.In the middle of blowouts and nail-biting finishes was Charlottesville, the top seed in Region 4D that beat Handley by 12, thanks in large part to the 30-point effort from 6-foot-4 senior guard/forward Aidan Yates [pictured above], who went 19-of-23 from the free-throw line. Make Sure You Save This Link Here with our VHSL Playoff Brackets / Landing Page OR the direct link below...A quick recap of how the Picks did on Wednesday 2/21/24...5B = 2-05D = 2-04B = 1=1 (missed on Dinwiddie/Courtland)4D = 1-0Most noteworthy is that the exact predicted margins for Massaponax and Maury were on the button. Dinwiddie kept me from a perfect mark as the Generals are not only the last Central District team standing, but have taken down a No. 2 seed in Henrico and now a No. 3 seed Courtland to punch their State Tournament ticket.Finals#3 Landstown (20-4) at #1 Oscar Smith (21-2)Hat's Pick - Landstown by 2SemifinalsCardinal #1 Potomac (23-2) at Commonwealth #1 Brooke Point (16-10)Hat's Pick - Potomac by 6Cardinal #2 Freedom-Woodbridge (16-9) at Cedar Run #1 Patriot (20-4)Hat's Pick - Patriot by 10Region Tourney Final Pick: Patriot over PotomacSemifinals at RobinsonPatriot #1 Fairfax (19-7) vs. Patriot #3 West Potomac (18-7)Hat's Pick - West Potomac by 4National #1 Hayfield (20-6) vs. Patriot #2 Alexandria City (19-6)Hat's Pick - Alexandria City by 2Region Tourney Final Pick: Alexandria City over West PotomacSemifinalsConcorde #3 Chantilly (13-12) at Concorde #1 South Lakes (21-2)Hat's Pick - South Lakes by 20Concorde #2 Madison (14-11) at Liberty #1 Wakefield (21-4)Hat's Pick - Wakefield by 7Region Tourney Final Pick: South Lakes over WakefieldSemifinals at Kempsville#5 Cox (15-7) at #1 Kempsville (19-4)Hat's Pick - Kempsville by 12#6 Indian River (12-10) vs. #2 Green Run (16-7)Hat's Pick - Green Run by 10Revised Region Tourney Final Pick: Kempsville over Green RunFinalsDulles #2 Loudoun Valley (16-9) at Dulles #1 Tuscarora (23-2)Hat's Pick - Tuscarora by 8Semifinals at Norfolk State#12 Lakeland (6-18) vs. #1 Lake Taylor (23-2; 21-1)Hat's Pick - Lake Taylor by 28#2 Grafton (19-3) vs. #6 Booker T. Washington (16-10; 15-9)Hat's Pick - Grafton by 5Region Tourney Final Pick: Lake Taylor over GraftonFinals#2 Western Albemarle (20-5) at #1 Spotswood (26-0)Hat's Pick - Spotswood by 6Semifinals#4 Amelia (16-7) at #1 John Marshall (20-3)Hat's Pick - John Marshall by 48#6 Nandua (13-9) at #2 Bruton (17-6)Hat's Pick - Bruton by 9Region Tourney Final Pick: John Marshall over BrutonSemifinals at Bassett High School#1 Martinsville (16-8) vs. #4 Radford (11-12)Hat's Pick - Martinsville by 7#3 Gretna (14-9) vs. #7 Chatham (10-13)Hat's Pick - Gretna by 13Revised Region Tourney Final Pick: Martinsville over GretnaSemifinals at Gate City Middle SchoolSouthwest #2 Graham (16-6) vs. Mountain 7 #1 Gate City (20-4)Hat's Pick - Gate City by 8Southwest #1 Virginia High (19-5) vs. Mountain 7 #2 Union (18-9)Hat's Pick - Virginia High by 6Region Tourney Final Pick: Gate City over Virginia High in OTSemifinals#4 Westmoreland (13-8) at #1 Lancaster (21-2)Hat's Pick - Lancaster by 19#3 Middlesex (17-4) at #2 Northampton (16-7)Hat's Pick - Northampton by 6Region Tourney Final Pick: Lancaster over NorthamptonSemifinals#5 Franklin (19-8) vs. #1 Carver Academy (21-2) at Meadowbrook HSHat's Pick - Franklin by 1#3 Brunswick (22-5) at #2 Altavista (18-5)Hat's Pick - Brunswick by 4 in OTRegion Tourney Final Pick: Franklin over BrunswickSemifinals at UVA-WiseHogo #3 Patrick Henry-Glade Spring (19-9) vs. Hogo #2 Chilhowie (16-9)Hat's Pick - Chilhowie by 3Black Diamond #1 Grundy (17-8) vs. Hogo #1 Honaker (19-7)Hat's Pick - Honaker by 11Region Tourney Final Pick: Hoanker over Chilhowie