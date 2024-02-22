matthew328826
Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
-
- Jul 20, 2004
-
- 14,616
-
- 742
-
- 113
As far as the games on Wednesday, most went according to form in terms of the higher seeds advancing. Of the seven regional playoff games on the guys side, four were decided by single-digits and literally finished with a margin of four points or fewer. That included Maury edging King's Fork by a point in Region 5B, unbeaten Potomac Falls outlasting Harrisonburg by two in Region 5D, Massaponax holding off Riverside by four in Region 5D, and No. 7 seed Dinwiddie toppling No. 3 seed COurtland by three.
Two of the defending State Champs - Woodside in Class 5 and Varina in Class 4 - cruised by 24 and 18 points, respectively.
In the middle of blowouts and nail-biting finishes was Charlottesville, the top seed in Region 4D that beat Handley by 12, thanks in large part to the 30-point effort from 6-foot-4 senior guard/forward Aidan Yates [pictured above], who went 19-of-23 from the free-throw line.
Make Sure You Save This Link Here with our VHSL Playoff Brackets / Landing Page OR the direct link below...
VHSL 2024 Hoops Playoff Brackets Here
A quick recap of how the Picks did on Wednesday 2/21/24...
5B = 2-0
5D = 2-0
4B = 1=1 (missed on Dinwiddie/Courtland)
4D = 1-0
Wednesday's 2/21/24 Total: 6-1 (85.7%)
Hatfield's Region Playoff Record: 103-21 (83.1%)
Most noteworthy is that the exact predicted margins for Massaponax and Maury were on the button. Dinwiddie kept me from a perfect mark as the Generals are not only the last Central District team standing, but have taken down a No. 2 seed in Henrico and now a No. 3 seed Courtland to punch their State Tournament ticket.
REGION PLAYOFF ACTION for THURSDAY 2/22/24:
Region 6A: Finals
#3 Landstown (20-4) at #1 Oscar Smith (21-2)
Hat's Pick - Landstown by 2
Region 6B: Semifinals
Cardinal #1 Potomac (23-2) at Commonwealth #1 Brooke Point (16-10)
Hat's Pick - Potomac by 6
Cardinal #2 Freedom-Woodbridge (16-9) at Cedar Run #1 Patriot (20-4)
Hat's Pick - Patriot by 10
Region Tourney Final Pick: Patriot over Potomac
Region 6C: Semifinals at Robinson
Patriot #1 Fairfax (19-7) vs. Patriot #3 West Potomac (18-7)
Hat's Pick - West Potomac by 4
National #1 Hayfield (20-6) vs. Patriot #2 Alexandria City (19-6)
Hat's Pick - Alexandria City by 2
Region Tourney Final Pick: Alexandria City over West Potomac
Region 6D: Semifinals
Concorde #3 Chantilly (13-12) at Concorde #1 South Lakes (21-2)
Hat's Pick - South Lakes by 20
Concorde #2 Madison (14-11) at Liberty #1 Wakefield (21-4)
Hat's Pick - Wakefield by 7
Region Tourney Final Pick: South Lakes over Wakefield
Region 5A: Semifinals at Kempsville
#5 Cox (15-7) at #1 Kempsville (19-4)
Hat's Pick - Kempsville by 12
#6 Indian River (12-10) vs. #2 Green Run (16-7)
Hat's Pick - Green Run by 10
Revised Region Tourney Final Pick: Kempsville over Green Run
Region 4C: Finals
Dulles #2 Loudoun Valley (16-9) at Dulles #1 Tuscarora (23-2)
Hat's Pick - Tuscarora by 8
Region 3A: Semifinals at Norfolk State
#12 Lakeland (6-18) vs. #1 Lake Taylor (23-2; 21-1)
Hat's Pick - Lake Taylor by 28
#2 Grafton (19-3) vs. #6 Booker T. Washington (16-10; 15-9)
Hat's Pick - Grafton by 5
Region Tourney Final Pick: Lake Taylor over Grafton
Region 3C: Finals
#2 Western Albemarle (20-5) at #1 Spotswood (26-0)
Hat's Pick - Spotswood by 6
Region 2A: Semifinals
#4 Amelia (16-7) at #1 John Marshall (20-3)
Hat's Pick - John Marshall by 48
#6 Nandua (13-9) at #2 Bruton (17-6)
Hat's Pick - Bruton by 9
Region Tourney Final Pick: John Marshall over Bruton
Region 2C: Semifinals at Bassett High School
#1 Martinsville (16-8) vs. #4 Radford (11-12)
Hat's Pick - Martinsville by 7
#3 Gretna (14-9) vs. #7 Chatham (10-13)
Hat's Pick - Gretna by 13
Revised Region Tourney Final Pick: Martinsville over Gretna
Region 2D: Semifinals at Gate City Middle School
Southwest #2 Graham (16-6) vs. Mountain 7 #1 Gate City (20-4)
Hat's Pick - Gate City by 8
Southwest #1 Virginia High (19-5) vs. Mountain 7 #2 Union (18-9)
Hat's Pick - Virginia High by 6
Region Tourney Final Pick: Gate City over Virginia High in OT
Region 1A: Semifinals
#4 Westmoreland (13-8) at #1 Lancaster (21-2)
Hat's Pick - Lancaster by 19
#3 Middlesex (17-4) at #2 Northampton (16-7)
Hat's Pick - Northampton by 6
Region Tourney Final Pick: Lancaster over Northampton
Region 1B: Semifinals
#5 Franklin (19-8) vs. #1 Carver Academy (21-2) at Meadowbrook HS
Hat's Pick - Franklin by 1
#3 Brunswick (22-5) at #2 Altavista (18-5)
Hat's Pick - Brunswick by 4 in OT
Region Tourney Final Pick: Franklin over Brunswick
Region 1D: Semifinals at UVA-Wise
Hogo #3 Patrick Henry-Glade Spring (19-9) vs. Hogo #2 Chilhowie (16-9)
Hat's Pick - Chilhowie by 3
Black Diamond #1 Grundy (17-8) vs. Hogo #1 Honaker (19-7)
Hat's Pick - Honaker by 11
Region Tourney Final Pick: Hoanker over Chilhowie