What a night this Tuesday figures to be with 21 of the 24 regions across the state in Virginia High School Basketball in action. It almost is like that Round of 64 Thursday or Friday we'll get for College Basketball with the NCAA Tournament next month, so chalk this up to our version of March Madness. Only 5B, 5D and 4B are sitting this night out.Our short slate of Monday was not nearly as action-packed, although Riverside rallied from a half-time deficit to beat Stone Bridge in the Region 5D Quarterfinals and an upset was pulled with #7 seed Dinwiddie toppling #2 seed Henrico, 66-62, behind 19 points form Jordan Clayton on a night where the Generals finished +8 on the backboards. Dinwiddie claimed a 33-23 half-time lead. Make Sure You Save This Link Here with our VHSL Playoff Brackets / Landing Page OR the direct link below...Let's review how the selections did for Monday 2/19/24 action...5D = 2-04B = 2-2 (missed on Atlee/Eastern View and Dinwiddie/Henrico)1D = 1-0No time to waste - - let's get right to it!Semifinals#5 Highland Springs (16-7) at #1 Oscar Smith (20-2)Hat's Pick - Oscar Smith by 8#3 Landstown (19-4) at #2 Manchester (20-3)Hat's Pick - Landstown by 5Region Tourney Final Pick: Landstown over Oscar SmithQuarterfinalsCedar Run #3 Freedom-South Riding (12-12) at Commonwealth #1 Brooke Point (15-10)Hat's Pick - Brooke Point by 11Cedar Run #2 Gainesville (17-7) at Cardinal #1 Potomac (22-2)Hat's Pick - Potomac by 14Cardinal #3 Woodbridge (12-13) at Cedar Run #1 Patriot (19-4)Hat's Pick - Patriot by 21Cardinal #2 Freedom-Woodbridge (15-9) at Commonwealth #2 Colonial Forge (15-10)Hat's Pick - Freedom-Woodbridge by 6Region Tourney Final Pick: Patriot over PotomacQuarterfinalsPatriot #5 South County (16-9) at Patriot #1 Fairfax (18-7)Hat's Pick - South County by 2 in OTPatriot #3 West Potomac (17-7) at National #2 Thomas Edison (17-9)Hat's Pick - West Potomac by 7Patriot #4 W.T. Woodson (16-9) at National #1 Hayfield (19-6)Hat's Pick - W.T. Woodson by 1National #3 Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria (15-9) at Patriot #2 Alexandria City (18-6)Hat's Pick - Alexandria City by 17Region Tourney Final Pick: Alexandria City over West PotomacQuarterfinalsLiberty #4 Yorktown (13-11) at Concorde #1 South Lakes (20-2)Hat's Pick - South Lakes by 22Concorde #3 Chantilly (12-12) at Liberty #2 George Marshall (19-6)Hat's Pick - George Marshall by 8Concorde #4 Westfield (12-12) at Liberty #1 Wakefield (20-4)Hat's Pick - Wakefield by 4Liberty #3 McLean (15-9) at Concorde #2 Madison (13-11)Hat's Pick - Madison by 3 in OTRegion Tourney Final Pick: South Lakes over WakefieldQuarterfinals at No. 1 and No. 2 Seeds#8 Deep Creek (8-14) at #1 Kempsville (18-4)Hat's Pick - Kempsville by 25#5 Cox (14-7) vs. #4 Kellam (14-7) at KempsvilleHat's Pick - Kellam by 3#6 Indian River (11-10) vs. #3 Salem-VB (15-7) at Green RunHat's Pick - Salem-VB by 9#7 Princess Anne (11-11) at #2 Green Run (15-7)Hat's Pick - Princess Anne by 2Region Tourney Final Pick: Kempsville over SalemSemifinals at Douglas Freeman#5 William Fleming (17-6) vs. #1 L.C. Bird (20-2)Hat's Pick - L.C. Bird by 6#6 Patrick Henry-Roanoke (18-5) vs. #2 Albemarle (22-3)Hat's Pick - Albemarle by 10Region Tourney Final Pick: Albemarle over L.C. BirdSemifinals at Hampton High#4 Denbigh (8-15) at #1 Hampton (20-2)Hat's Pick - Hampton by 30#3 Smithfield (13-10) vs. #2 Churchland (16-7; 16-6)Hat's Pick - Churchland by 12Region Tourney Final Pick: Hampton over ChurchlandSemifinalsCatoctin #2 Broad Run (14-9) at Dulles #1 Tuscarora (22-2)Hat's Pick - Tuscarora by 15Dulles #2 Loudoun Valley (15-9) at Catoctin #1 Woodgrove (21-3)Hat's Pick - Woodgrove by 5 in OTRegion Tourney Final Pick: Tuscarora over WoodgroveSemifinals#2 Handley (18-5) at #1 Charlottesville (21-4)Hat's Pick - Charlottesville by 4#2 E.C. Glass (15-8) at #1 Jefferson Forest (17-6)Hat's Pick - E.C. Glass by 3Region Tourney Final Pick: Charlottesville over E.C. GlassQuarterfinals#8 Heritage-Newport News (13-10) at #1 Lake Taylor (22-2; 20-1)Hat's Pick - Lake Taylor by 22#12 Lakeland (5-18) at #4 Hopewell (15-6)Hat's Pick - Hopewell by 17#7 Colonial Heights (13-9) at #2 Grafton (18-3)Hat's Pick - Grafton by 13#6 Booker T. Washington (15-10; 14-9) at #3 Lafayette (19-3)Hat's Pick - Booker T. Washington by 1Region Tourney Final Pick: Lake Taylor over GraftonSemifinals#4 Kettle Run (14-9) at #1 Meridian (21-2)Hat's Pick - Meridian by 14#3 Skyline (18-6) at #2 James Monroe (20-5)Hat's Pick - James Monroe by 8Region Tourney Final Pick: James Monroe over MeridianSemifinals#4 Staunton (17-6) at #1 Spotswood (25-0)Hat's Pick - Spotswood by 16#3 Rustburg (19-3) at #2 Western Albemarle (19-5)Hat's Pick - Western Albemarle by 2 in OTRegion Tourney Final Pick: Spotswood over Western AlbemarleQuarterfinals#8 Hidden Valley (9-14) at #1 Tunstall (24-1)Hat's Pick - Tunstall by 23#5 Lord Botetourt (11-12) at #4 Cave Spring (14-9)Hat's Pick - Cave Spring by 11#6 Abingdon (14-11) at #3 Carroll County (21-2)Hat's Pick - Carroll County by 10#10 Magna Vista (8-16) at #2 Northside (22-3)Hat's Pick - Northside by 28Region Tourney Final Pick: Northside over Tunstall in 2OTQuarterfinals#8 Nottoway (8-12) at #1 John Marshall (19-3)Hat's Pick - John Marshall by 41#5 Arcadia (12-10) at #4 Amelia (15-7)Hat's Pick - Amelia by 4#6 Nandua (12-9) at #3 Greensville (19-5)Hat's Pick - Greensville by 12#7 King William (9-12) at #2 Bruton (16-6)Hat's Pick - Bruton by 14Region Tourney Final Pick: John Marshall over BrutonQuarterfinals#8 Central-Woodstock (5-18) at #1 Madison County (18-7)Hat's Pick - Madison County by 15#5 Luray (15-7) at #4 Fort Defiance (11-11)Hat's Pick - Luray by 6#6 Stuarts Draft (15-7) at #3 Clarke County (18-7)Hat's Pick - Clarke County by 2#7 Strasburg (12-12) at #2 Buckingham (17-5)Hat's Pick - Strasburg by 3Region Tourney Final Pick: Madison County over Clarke CountyQuarterfinals#8 Dan River (8-14) at #1 Martinsville (15-8)Hat's Pick - Martinsville by 19#5 Glenvar (9-13) at #4 Radford (10-12)Hat's Pick - Radford by 5#6 Appomattox (10-10) at #3 Gretna (13-9)Hat's Pick - Gretna by 11#7 Chatham (9-13) at #2 Floyd County (17-6)Hat's Pick - Floyd County by 16Region Tourney Final Pick: Floyd County over MartinsvilleQuarterfinalsSouthwest #4 Marion (15-10) at Mountain 7 #1 Gate City (19-4)Hat's Pick - Gate City by 18Mountain 7 #3 Central-Wise (14-11) at Southwest #2 Graham (15-6)Hat's Pick - Graham by 3Mountain 7 #4 Ridgeview (10-13) at Southwest #1 Virginia High (18-5)Hat's Pick - Virginia High by 18Southwest #3 Lebanon (16-9) at Mountain 7 #2 Union (17-9)Hat's Pick - Union by 8Region Tourney Final Pick: Gate City over Virginia High in OTQuarterfinals#8 Colonial Beach (7-13) at #1 Lancaster (20-2)Hat's Pick - Lancaster by 30#5 Northumberland (13-7) at #4 Westmoreland (12-8)Hat's Pick - Westmoreland by 2#6 Chincoteague (5-10) at #3 Middlesex (16-4)Hat's Pick - Middlesex by 15#7 Charles City (9-13) at #2 Northampton (15-7)Hat's Pick - Northampton by 20Region Tourney Final Pick: Lancaster over NorthamptonQuarterfinals#8 Cumberland (10-10) at #1 Carver Academy (20-2)Hat's Pick - Carver Academy by 23#5 Franklin (18-8) at #4 Rappahannock County (14-9)Hat's Pick - Franklin by 12#6 William Campbell (9-10) at #3 Brunswick (21-5)Hat's Pick - Brunswick by 16#7 Buffalo Gap (10-12) at #2 Altavista (17-5)Hat's Pick - Altavista by 15Region Tourney Final Pick: Franklin over BrunswickQuarterfinalsPioneer #4 Eastern Montgomery (7-16) at Mountain Empire #1 Auburn (18-6)Hat's Pick - Auburn by 32Mountain Empire #3 Grayson County (10-14) at Pioneer #2 Narrows (20-5)Hat's Pick - Narrows by 22Mountain Empire #4 Galax (9-14) at Pioneer #1 Parry McCluer (21-4)Hat's Pick - Parry McCluer by 14Pioneer #3 Bath County (13-13) at Mountain Empire #2 George Wythe (18-6)Hat's Pick - George Wythe by 29Region Tourney Final Pick: George Wythe over AuburnQuarterfinalsHogo #3 Patrick Henry-Glade Spring (18-9) at Cumberland #1 Eastside (14-11)Hat's Pick - Patrick Henry-GS by 3Black Diamond #2 Hurley (7-18) at Hogo #2 Chilhowie (15-9)Hat's Pick - Chilhowie by 20Cumberland #2 Twin Springs (14-10) at Hogo #1 Honaker (18-7)Hat's Pick - Honaker by 26Cumberland #3 Thomas Walker (12-14) at Black Diamond #1 Grundy (16-8)Hat's Pick - Grundy by 15Region Tourney Final Pick: Honaker over Chilhowie