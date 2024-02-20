matthew328826
What a night this Tuesday figures to be with 21 of the 24 regions across the state in Virginia High School Basketball in action. It almost is like that Round of 64 Thursday or Friday we'll get for College Basketball with the NCAA Tournament next month, so chalk this up to our version of March Madness. Only 5B, 5D and 4B are sitting this night out.
Our short slate of Monday was not nearly as action-packed, although Riverside rallied from a half-time deficit to beat Stone Bridge in the Region 5D Quarterfinals and an upset was pulled with #7 seed Dinwiddie toppling #2 seed Henrico, 66-62, behind 19 points form Jordan Clayton on a night where the Generals finished +8 on the backboards. Dinwiddie claimed a 33-23 half-time lead.
Make Sure You Save This Link Here with our VHSL Playoff Brackets / Landing Page OR the direct link below...
VHSL 2024 Hoops Playoff Brackets Here
Let's review how the selections did for Monday 2/19/24 action...
5D = 2-0
4B = 2-2 (missed on Atlee/Eastern View and Dinwiddie/Henrico)
1D = 1-0
Monday's 2/19/24 Total: 5-2 (71.4%)
Hatfield's Region Playoff Record: 43-7 (86%)
No time to waste - - let's get right to it!
REGION PLAYOFF ACTION for TUESDAY 2/20/24:
Region 6A: Semifinals
#5 Highland Springs (16-7) at #1 Oscar Smith (20-2)
Hat's Pick - Oscar Smith by 8
#3 Landstown (19-4) at #2 Manchester (20-3)
Hat's Pick - Landstown by 5
Region Tourney Final Pick: Landstown over Oscar Smith
Region 6B: Quarterfinals
Cedar Run #3 Freedom-South Riding (12-12) at Commonwealth #1 Brooke Point (15-10)
Hat's Pick - Brooke Point by 11
Cedar Run #2 Gainesville (17-7) at Cardinal #1 Potomac (22-2)
Hat's Pick - Potomac by 14
Cardinal #3 Woodbridge (12-13) at Cedar Run #1 Patriot (19-4)
Hat's Pick - Patriot by 21
Cardinal #2 Freedom-Woodbridge (15-9) at Commonwealth #2 Colonial Forge (15-10)
Hat's Pick - Freedom-Woodbridge by 6
Region Tourney Final Pick: Patriot over Potomac
Occoquan Region 6C: Quarterfinals
Patriot #5 South County (16-9) at Patriot #1 Fairfax (18-7)
Hat's Pick - South County by 2 in OT
Patriot #3 West Potomac (17-7) at National #2 Thomas Edison (17-9)
Hat's Pick - West Potomac by 7
Patriot #4 W.T. Woodson (16-9) at National #1 Hayfield (19-6)
Hat's Pick - W.T. Woodson by 1
National #3 Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria (15-9) at Patriot #2 Alexandria City (18-6)
Hat's Pick - Alexandria City by 17
Region Tourney Final Pick: Alexandria City over West Potomac
Region 6D: Quarterfinals
Liberty #4 Yorktown (13-11) at Concorde #1 South Lakes (20-2)
Hat's Pick - South Lakes by 22
Concorde #3 Chantilly (12-12) at Liberty #2 George Marshall (19-6)
Hat's Pick - George Marshall by 8
Concorde #4 Westfield (12-12) at Liberty #1 Wakefield (20-4)
Hat's Pick - Wakefield by 4
Liberty #3 McLean (15-9) at Concorde #2 Madison (13-11)
Hat's Pick - Madison by 3 in OT
Region Tourney Final Pick: South Lakes over Wakefield
Region 5A: Quarterfinals at No. 1 and No. 2 Seeds
#8 Deep Creek (8-14) at #1 Kempsville (18-4)
Hat's Pick - Kempsville by 25
#5 Cox (14-7) vs. #4 Kellam (14-7) at Kempsville
Hat's Pick - Kellam by 3
#6 Indian River (11-10) vs. #3 Salem-VB (15-7) at Green Run
Hat's Pick - Salem-VB by 9
#7 Princess Anne (11-11) at #2 Green Run (15-7)
Hat's Pick - Princess Anne by 2
Region Tourney Final Pick: Kempsville over Salem
Region 5C: Semifinals at Douglas Freeman
#5 William Fleming (17-6) vs. #1 L.C. Bird (20-2)
Hat's Pick - L.C. Bird by 6
#6 Patrick Henry-Roanoke (18-5) vs. #2 Albemarle (22-3)
Hat's Pick - Albemarle by 10
Region Tourney Final Pick: Albemarle over L.C. Bird
Region 4A: Semifinals at Hampton High
#4 Denbigh (8-15) at #1 Hampton (20-2)
Hat's Pick - Hampton by 30
#3 Smithfield (13-10) vs. #2 Churchland (16-7; 16-6)
Hat's Pick - Churchland by 12
Region Tourney Final Pick: Hampton over Churchland
Region 4C: Semifinals
Catoctin #2 Broad Run (14-9) at Dulles #1 Tuscarora (22-2)
Hat's Pick - Tuscarora by 15
Dulles #2 Loudoun Valley (15-9) at Catoctin #1 Woodgrove (21-3)
Hat's Pick - Woodgrove by 5 in OT
Region Tourney Final Pick: Tuscarora over Woodgrove
Region 4D: Semifinals
#2 Handley (18-5) at #1 Charlottesville (21-4)
Hat's Pick - Charlottesville by 4
#2 E.C. Glass (15-8) at #1 Jefferson Forest (17-6)
Hat's Pick - E.C. Glass by 3
Region Tourney Final Pick: Charlottesville over E.C. Glass
Region 3A: Quarterfinals
#8 Heritage-Newport News (13-10) at #1 Lake Taylor (22-2; 20-1)
Hat's Pick - Lake Taylor by 22
#12 Lakeland (5-18) at #4 Hopewell (15-6)
Hat's Pick - Hopewell by 17
#7 Colonial Heights (13-9) at #2 Grafton (18-3)
Hat's Pick - Grafton by 13
#6 Booker T. Washington (15-10; 14-9) at #3 Lafayette (19-3)
Hat's Pick - Booker T. Washington by 1
Region Tourney Final Pick: Lake Taylor over Grafton
Region 3B: Semifinals
#4 Kettle Run (14-9) at #1 Meridian (21-2)
Hat's Pick - Meridian by 14
#3 Skyline (18-6) at #2 James Monroe (20-5)
Hat's Pick - James Monroe by 8
Region Tourney Final Pick: James Monroe over Meridian
Region 3C: Semifinals
#4 Staunton (17-6) at #1 Spotswood (25-0)
Hat's Pick - Spotswood by 16
#3 Rustburg (19-3) at #2 Western Albemarle (19-5)
Hat's Pick - Western Albemarle by 2 in OT
Region Tourney Final Pick: Spotswood over Western Albemarle
Region 3D: Quarterfinals
#8 Hidden Valley (9-14) at #1 Tunstall (24-1)
Hat's Pick - Tunstall by 23
#5 Lord Botetourt (11-12) at #4 Cave Spring (14-9)
Hat's Pick - Cave Spring by 11
#6 Abingdon (14-11) at #3 Carroll County (21-2)
Hat's Pick - Carroll County by 10
#10 Magna Vista (8-16) at #2 Northside (22-3)
Hat's Pick - Northside by 28
Region Tourney Final Pick: Northside over Tunstall in 2OT
Region 2A: Quarterfinals
#8 Nottoway (8-12) at #1 John Marshall (19-3)
Hat's Pick - John Marshall by 41
#5 Arcadia (12-10) at #4 Amelia (15-7)
Hat's Pick - Amelia by 4
#6 Nandua (12-9) at #3 Greensville (19-5)
Hat's Pick - Greensville by 12
#7 King William (9-12) at #2 Bruton (16-6)
Hat's Pick - Bruton by 14
Region Tourney Final Pick: John Marshall over Bruton
Region 2B: Quarterfinals
#8 Central-Woodstock (5-18) at #1 Madison County (18-7)
Hat's Pick - Madison County by 15
#5 Luray (15-7) at #4 Fort Defiance (11-11)
Hat's Pick - Luray by 6
#6 Stuarts Draft (15-7) at #3 Clarke County (18-7)
Hat's Pick - Clarke County by 2
#7 Strasburg (12-12) at #2 Buckingham (17-5)
Hat's Pick - Strasburg by 3
Region Tourney Final Pick: Madison County over Clarke County
Region 2C: Quarterfinals
#8 Dan River (8-14) at #1 Martinsville (15-8)
Hat's Pick - Martinsville by 19
#5 Glenvar (9-13) at #4 Radford (10-12)
Hat's Pick - Radford by 5
#6 Appomattox (10-10) at #3 Gretna (13-9)
Hat's Pick - Gretna by 11
#7 Chatham (9-13) at #2 Floyd County (17-6)
Hat's Pick - Floyd County by 16
Region Tourney Final Pick: Floyd County over Martinsville
Region 2D: Quarterfinals
Southwest #4 Marion (15-10) at Mountain 7 #1 Gate City (19-4)
Hat's Pick - Gate City by 18
Mountain 7 #3 Central-Wise (14-11) at Southwest #2 Graham (15-6)
Hat's Pick - Graham by 3
Mountain 7 #4 Ridgeview (10-13) at Southwest #1 Virginia High (18-5)
Hat's Pick - Virginia High by 18
Southwest #3 Lebanon (16-9) at Mountain 7 #2 Union (17-9)
Hat's Pick - Union by 8
Region Tourney Final Pick: Gate City over Virginia High in OT
Region 1A: Quarterfinals
#8 Colonial Beach (7-13) at #1 Lancaster (20-2)
Hat's Pick - Lancaster by 30
#5 Northumberland (13-7) at #4 Westmoreland (12-8)
Hat's Pick - Westmoreland by 2
#6 Chincoteague (5-10) at #3 Middlesex (16-4)
Hat's Pick - Middlesex by 15
#7 Charles City (9-13) at #2 Northampton (15-7)
Hat's Pick - Northampton by 20
Region Tourney Final Pick: Lancaster over Northampton
Region 1B: Quarterfinals
#8 Cumberland (10-10) at #1 Carver Academy (20-2)
Hat's Pick - Carver Academy by 23
#5 Franklin (18-8) at #4 Rappahannock County (14-9)
Hat's Pick - Franklin by 12
#6 William Campbell (9-10) at #3 Brunswick (21-5)
Hat's Pick - Brunswick by 16
#7 Buffalo Gap (10-12) at #2 Altavista (17-5)
Hat's Pick - Altavista by 15
Region Tourney Final Pick: Franklin over Brunswick
Region 1C: Quarterfinals
Pioneer #4 Eastern Montgomery (7-16) at Mountain Empire #1 Auburn (18-6)
Hat's Pick - Auburn by 32
Mountain Empire #3 Grayson County (10-14) at Pioneer #2 Narrows (20-5)
Hat's Pick - Narrows by 22
Mountain Empire #4 Galax (9-14) at Pioneer #1 Parry McCluer (21-4)
Hat's Pick - Parry McCluer by 14
Pioneer #3 Bath County (13-13) at Mountain Empire #2 George Wythe (18-6)
Hat's Pick - George Wythe by 29
Region Tourney Final Pick: George Wythe over Auburn
Region 1D: Quarterfinals
Hogo #3 Patrick Henry-Glade Spring (18-9) at Cumberland #1 Eastside (14-11)
Hat's Pick - Patrick Henry-GS by 3
Black Diamond #2 Hurley (7-18) at Hogo #2 Chilhowie (15-9)
Hat's Pick - Chilhowie by 20
Cumberland #2 Twin Springs (14-10) at Hogo #1 Honaker (18-7)
Hat's Pick - Honaker by 26
Cumberland #3 Thomas Walker (12-14) at Black Diamond #1 Grundy (16-8)
Hat's Pick - Grundy by 15
Region Tourney Final Pick: Honaker over Chilhowie
