VHSL State Semifinals - Friday 3/1/24:

The quarterfinals were completed on Tuesday for the 2024 VHSL State Basketball Tournament and interestingly enough there was just one overtime game of the 48 played - 24 apiece boys and girls. That came in Virginia Beach, where two-time reigning Class 6 State Champ Hayfield recovered from coughing up a 17-point second half lead to defeat host Landstown, 58-53, and end the 17-game winning streak of the Region 6A Champion Eagles.But that wasn't the only photo finish. There were a total of 12 games decided by five points of fewer, seven of which were on the guys side and five others on the girls side. Class 5 featured the most nail-biting endings as Albemarle knocked off the lone unbeaten in VHSL Boys Hoops, Potomac Falls, as they erased a double-digit deficit to prevail 61-58 on a night when Ben Wesson eclipsed 1000 career points. Other close finishes saw L.C. Bird hold off Massaponax 40-38 and Green Run edge Maury, 38-36, on a pair of free-throws from Sorrell Straker with less than two seconds to play.Not only did the lone unbeaten boys team fall, but two undefeated girls teams went down as Essex was beaten by Brunswick, 56-52, and Charlottesville got nipped by Tuscarora, 44-42. The Tuscarora boys also were victorious, 72-58 over Charlottesville, to set up a fifth meeting with Dulles District rival Loudoun Valley, who they beat the first three times this season before a 58-55 loss to Chad Dawson's Vikings in the Region 4C Final.We were denied a fifth encounter between Mountain Empire District rivals Auburn and George Wythe. That's because the Maroons of George Wythe fell to Honaker, a team they beat 76-48 at the FriendshipCars Virginia Invitational in January. This time, unlike the previous encounter, the Tigers had Peyton Musick and the star QB from the football team delivered with 28 points in a 64-62 squeaker that has his basketball team on the cusp of playing for a state title. Honaker has now won 16 in a row.For the complete schedule, you can visit the VHSL's web site and / or check out Our Master 2024 VHSL Playoff Hoops Brackets Here that we regularly update.Below, you can get a look at how my Predictions have done this postseason + in recent years before my pick selections on each quarterfinal.Region C #2 Hayfield (22-7) vs. Region D #1 South Lakes (24-2) at Westfield HSHat's Pick - South Lakes 70-60Region A #2 Oscar Smith (22-3) vs. Region B #1 Patriot (23-4) at C.D. Hylton HSHat's Pick - Patriot 53-45Revised State Final Pick: Patriot over South LakesRegion C #2 Albemarle (24-4) vs. Region C #1 L.C. Bird (23-2) at Thomas Dale HSHat's Pick - L.C. Bird 58-56Region A #1 Green Run (19-7) vs. Region B #1 Woodside (25-1) at Norfolk StateHat's Pick - Woodside 52-36State Final Pick: Woodside over L.C. BirdRegion C #2 Tuscarora (24-3) vs. Region C #1 Loudoun Valley (18-9) at Woodgrove HSHat's Pick - Tuscarora 66-59Region A #1 Hampton (23-2) vs. Region B #1 Varina (22-1) at Heritage HSHat's Pick - Varina 68-62State Final Pick: Varina over TuscaroraRegion D #1 Northside (26-3) vs. Region D #2 Tunstall (27-2) at Roanoke CollegeHat's Pick - Northside 60-57Region A #1 Lake Taylor (26-2; 24-1) vs. Region B #1 James Monroe (23-5) at Norfolk StateHat's Pick - Lake Taylor 73-61State Final Pick: Lake Taylor over NorthsideRegion D #1 Virginia High (22-5) vs. Region D #2 Graham (18-7) at Lebanon HSHat's Pick - Virginia High 59-56Region A #1 John Marshall (23-3) vs. Region A #2 Bruton (19-7) at Huguenot HSHat's Pick - John Marshall 93-57State Final Pick: John Marshall over Virginia HighRegion D #1 Honaker (22-7) vs. Region C #1 Auburn (22-6) at Lebanon HSHat's Pick - Auburn 53-52Region A #1 Lancaster (24-2) vs. Region A #2 Middlesex (19-5) at New Kent HSHat's Pick - Lancaster 64-57Revised State Final Pick: Auburn over Lancaster in OT[no score picks on these, just winners]Region A #1 Manchester (25-2) vs. Region D #1 Centreville (23-3) at Cosby HSHat's Pick - ManchesterRegion A #2 Thomas Dale (23-1) vs. Region B #1 Osbourn Park (24-3) at C.D. Hylton HSHat's Pick - Thomas DaleState Final Pick: Manchester over Thomas Dale in OTRegion C #2 Patrick Henry-Roanoke (23-5) vs. Region C #1 James River-Midlothian (24-3) at Midlothian HSHat's Pick - James RiverRegion A #1 Princess Anne (23-2) vs. Region A #2 Deep Creek (23-2) at Norfolk StateHat's Pick - Princess AnneState Final Pick: Princess Anne over James RiverRegion C #2 Tuscarora (20-7) vs. Region C #1 Woodgrove (27-1) at Loudoun Valley HSHat's Pick - WoodgroveRegion A #1 Hampton (22-3) vs. Region B #1 Monacan (21-5) at Heritage HSHat's Pick - Monacan in OTState Final Pick: Woodgrove over MonacanRegion D #1 Abingdon (23-6) vs. Region C #1 Liberty Christian (25-0) at Virginia HighHat's Pick - Liberty ChristianRegion B #2 Meridian (21-5) vs. Region A #2 Lake Taylor (18-7; 17-6) at Alexandria CityHat's Pick - MeridianState Final Pick: Liberty Christian over MeridianRegion D #1 Central-Wise (24-4) vs. Region D #2 Ridgeview (21-7) at UVA-WiseHat's Pick - Central-Wise in 2 OT'sRegion A #1 John Marshall (19-8) vs. Region B #1 Strasburg (25-4) at HuguenotHat's Pick - John MarshallState Final Pick: Central-Wise over John MarshallRegion D #1 Eastside (20-8) vs. Region D #2 Honaker (24-4) at UVA-WiseHat's Pick - EastsideRegion A #2 Brunswick (24-1) vs. Region B #1 Buffalo Gap (24-3) at Harrisonburg HSHat's Pick - Buffalo GapState Final Pick: Buffalo Gap over Eastside