Football Scores - 10/24/23 through 10/30/23 (WEEK 10 of 2023 Season)

WEEK 10:
Final Scores from the tenth full week of the 2023 Virginia High School Football season - from Tuesday, October 24, 2023 through Monday, October 30, 2023 - can be seen below...
Tuesday, October 24, 2023:
IMG Academy, Fla. def. Life Christian, forfeit (2-0)
Montcalm, W.Va. 35, Craig County 0
Varina 7, Hermitage 6
Thursday, October 26, 2023:
Bluefield, W.Va. 47, Giles 13
Colonial Heights 28, Petersburg 7
Heritage-Newport News 34, Kecoughtan 7
Kenston Forest 34, Fuqua 15
Lafayette 42, York 0
Menchville 39, Denbigh 28
Nandua 33, Washington, Md. 0
Powhatan 44, Clover Hill 8
Prince Edward 48, Nottoway 42
Friday, October 27, 2023:
Alleghany 57, James River-Buchanan 0
Altavista 50, Nelson County 26
Amelia County 28, Central of Lunenburg 21
Atlee 28, Mechanicsville 3
Bassett 46, Martinsville 0
Bath County 55, Parry McCluer 0
Battlefield 49, Osbourn 0
Bayside 55, Princess Anne 14
Benedictine 42, St. Michael Catholic 13
Brentsville 37, Skyline 0
Broadway 35, East Rockingham 7
Buckingham County 49, Cumberland 0
Clarke County 30, Luray 0
Collegiate-Richmond 38, Norfolk Academy 7
Courtland 45, Caroline 7
Culpeper 42, James Monroe 35
Dinwiddie 56, Meadowbrook 12
E.C. Glass 17, Heritage (Lynchburg) 6
Eastern View 58, Chancellor 15
Eastside 40, Auburn 0
Edison 42, Falls Church 0
Essex 38, Lancaster 28
Forest Park 17, Colgan 0
Fort Defiance 21, Staunton 13
Frank Cox 22, Kempsville 21
Freedom-PW 73, C.D. Hylton 0
Galax 42, Fort Chiswell 27
Gate City 43, Central-Wise 6
George Marshall 35, Yorktown 33
George Wythe 23, Grayson County 0
Glen Allen 42, J.R. Tucker 0
Glenvar 49, Floyd County 15
Gloucester 15, Woodside 14
Grafton 62, Jamestown 0
Graham 49, Tazewell 6
Granby 30, Manor 8
Green Run 47, Tallwood 7
Gretna 44, Chatham 7
Grundy 32, Tolsia, W.Va. 12
Hanover 38, Douglas Freeman 35
Hayfield 48, Justice 0
Heritage 41, Rock Ridge 27
Holston 29, Rural Retreat 28
Honaker 48, Northwood 7
Huguenot 30, Midlothian 15
Hurley 60, Castlewood 20
Independence 21, Potomac Falls 20
Indian River 33, Great Bridge 13
James Madison 38, Oakton 12
James River-Midlothian 21, Monacan 7
Jefferson Forest 42, Amherst County 7
John Battle 42, Lee High 34
John Champe 55, Broad Run 54
King & Queen Central 48, Middlesex 13
Kettle Run 56, Fauquier 6
King George 48, Spotsylvania 6
King William 48, West Point 8
King's Fork 48, Deep Creek 7
Lake Taylor 34, Norcom 28
Landstown 56, First Colonial 17
Liberty Christian 49, Brookville 6
Liberty-Bealeton 35, James Wood 29, OT
Lightridge 35, Riverside 7
Lord Botetourt 48, Northside 21
Loudoun County 49, Park View-Sterling 7
Louisa 28, Albemarle 13
Magna Vista 54, Halifax County 25
Manchester 61, Richmond City School of the Arts 8
Marion 47, Richlands 28
Massaponax 28, Stafford 7
Matoaca 45, Prince George 0
Maury 81, Churchland 0
McLean 14, Wakefield 11
Meridian 28, Warren County 7
Mills Godwin 35, Deep Run 15
Monticello 27, Orange County 22
Mountain View 42, North Stafford 7
Narrows 54, Craig County 0
Norfolk Christian 42, Roanoke Catholic 6
North Cross 71, Hargrave Military 6
Northumberland 50, Colonial Beach 18
Oscar Smith 41, Hickory 14
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 35, Chilhowie 13
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 62, Blacksburg 0
Patriot 55, Gar-Field 7
Poquoson 42, Bruton 7
Portsmouth Christian 42, Catholic 32
Potomac 13, Woodbridge 0
Pulaski County 41, Hidden Valley 19
Radford 56, Carroll County 0
Riverbend 41, Brooke Point 6
Riverheads 60, Waynesboro 35
Rustburg 74, Liberty-Bedford 0
Rye Cove 46, J.I. Burton 0
St. Anne’s-Belfield 49, Isle of Wight Academy 0
Salem 49, Christiansburg 10
Salem-Va. Beach 17, Kellam 13
Smithfield 27, New Kent 24, OT
South County 28, Lake Braddock 20
South Lakes 45, Centreville 3
Southampton 49, Windsor 0
Stone Bridge 29, Briar Woods 12
Strasburg 30, Madison County 21
Sussex Central 22, Brunswick 20
TJ-Richmond 28, Armstrong 12
Thomas Dale 28, Hopewell 24
Turner Ashby 55, Rockbridge County 0
Tuscarora 28, Woodgrove 12
Twin Springs 73, Thomas Walker 29
Union 37, Abingdon 20
Unity Reed 47, Osbourn Park 0
Va. Episcopal 46, Rappahannock County 16
Virginia High 20, Lebanon 12
Warhill 37, Tabb 6
Washington-Liberty 35, Langley 21
West Potomac 46, W.T. Woodson 19
West Springfield 44, Fairfax 20
Western Albemarle 35, Charlottesville 14
Western Branch 20, Grassfield 14, OT
Westfield 56, Chantilly 12
William Byrd 34, Staunton River 6
William Campbell 24, Dan River 22
William Fleming 21, Franklin County 0
Wilson Memorial 14, Stuarts Draft 12
Woodstock Central 57, Page County 0
Saturday, October 28, 2023:
Bishop Ireton 30, Bishop O’Connell 6
Blue Ridge 56, Fork Union Prep 27
Booker T. Washington 70, John Marshall 0
Brunswick Academy 56, Broadwater Academy 6
Episcopal 24, Georgetown Prep, Md. 17
Hampton 20, Bethel 14
Highland Springs 20, Varina 19
John Handley 27, Millbrook 22
Nansemond-Suffolk 29, Fredericksburg Christian 21
Paul VI 45, St. John Paul the Great 7
Perkiomen School, Pa. 48, Randolph-Macon Academy 12
Phoebus 10, Warwick 2
Rappahannock 45, Westmoreland County 12
Saint James, Md. 37, Potomac School 28
Trinity Episcopal 33, Woodberry Forest 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Christchurch vs. Massanutten Military, ccd.
Monday, October 30, 2023:
Armstrong 54, Manassas Park 0
Eastern Montgomery 46, Twin Valley 20
Scores compiled by Associated Press, Score Stream, VirginiaPreps posters (a big thanks to pizzzzza), Twitter and other various news sources.
... See a missing score or result reported incorrectly? Please post a replay here on this thread and/or shoot an e-mail to hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
