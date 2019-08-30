Football Scores - 8/29/19 through 8/31/19 (WEEK 1)

    Final Scores from the opening week of the 2019 High School Football season in Virginia...

    Thursday, August 29, 2019:
    Broad Run 28, Tuscarora 26
    Colonial Forge 27, Grassfield 7
    Concordia Prep, Md. 57, St. John Paul the Great 0
    Deep Run 37, Lee-Davis 7
    E.C. Glass 58, Charlottesville 0
    Eastern View 28, Culpeper 0
    Edison 31, Langley 28
    Falls Church 14, George Mason 7
    Freedom (Woodbridge) 50, Hayfield 14
    Gar-Field 41, Justice High School 14
    Gretna 46, Brunswick 8
    Hampton 34, Kecoughtan 0
    Henrico 49, Meadowbrook 0
    Hopewell 40, Tabb 7
    James Monroe 21, Stafford 7
    James Robinson 40, Colgan 14
    John Champe 45, Booker T. Washington 12
    Kellam 21, First Colonial 15, OT
    King George 31, Orange County 27
    Lake Braddock 34, West Potomac 21
    Loudoun County 31, Fauquier 0
    Manchester 45, Varina 38, 2OT
    McLean 12, Osbourn Park 6
    Midlothian 21, Glen Allen 17
    North Stafford 32, Potomac 30
    Ocean Lakes 31, Frank Cox 27
    Patrick Henry-Ashland 42, Osbourn 34
    Patriot 35, Riverbend 6
    Potomac Falls 33, Dominion 0
    Prince George 16, Douglas Freeman 13
    Princess Anne 54, Kempsville 21
    Rappahannock 59, Nandua 21
    Ridgeview 40, J.I. Burton 13
    Riverside 6, Heritage (Leesburg) 0
    Rock Ridge 14, Freedom (South Riding) 6
    Salem-Va. Beach 28, Landstown 0
    Skyline 53, Independence 42
    South County 28, Woodbridge 6
    Tallwood 27, Green Run 24
    W.T. Woodson 35, Annandale 34
    Warhill 24, Heritage-Newport News 13
    Warwick 34, Denbigh 0
    West Springfield 33, Forest Park 27
    Windsor 51, Chincoteague 21
    Woodgrove 20, Loudoun Valley 0

    Friday, August 30, 2019:


    Scores compiled by Associated Press, Score Stream, VirginiaPreps posters (a big thanks to pizzzzza), Twitter and other various news sources.

    .... See a missing score or result reported incorrectly? Please post a reply here on this thread and/or shoot an e-mail to hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
     
