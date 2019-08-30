Football Scores - 8/29/19 through 8/31/19 (WEEK 1)

Final Scores from the opening week of the 2019 High School Football season in Virginia... Thursday, August 29, 2019: Broad Run 28, Tuscarora 26 Colonial Forge 27, Grassfield 7 Concordia Prep, Md. 57, St. John Paul the Great 0 Deep Run 37, Lee-Davis 7 E.C. Glass 58, Charlottesville 0 Eastern View 28, Culpeper 0 Edison 31, Langley 28 Falls Church 14, George Mason 7 Freedom (Woodbridge) 50, Hayfield 14 Gar-Field 41, Justice High School 14 Gretna 46, Brunswick 8 Hampton 34, Kecoughtan 0 Henrico 49, Meadowbrook 0 Hopewell 40, Tabb 7 James Monroe 21, Stafford 7 James Robinson 40, Colgan 14 John Champe 45, Booker T. Washington 12 Kellam 21, First Colonial 15, OT King George 31, Orange County 27 Lake Braddock 34, West Potomac 21 Loudoun County 31, Fauquier 0 Manchester 45, Varina 38, 2OT McLean 12, Osbourn Park 6 Midlothian 21, Glen Allen 17 North Stafford 32, Potomac 30 Ocean Lakes 31, Frank Cox 27 Patrick Henry-Ashland 42, Osbourn 34 Patriot 35, Riverbend 6 Potomac Falls 33, Dominion 0 Prince George 16, Douglas Freeman 13 Princess Anne 54, Kempsville 21 Rappahannock 59, Nandua 21 Ridgeview 40, J.I. Burton 13 Riverside 6, Heritage (Leesburg) 0 Rock Ridge 14, Freedom (South Riding) 6 Salem-Va. Beach 28, Landstown 0 Skyline 53, Independence 42 South County 28, Woodbridge 6 Tallwood 27, Green Run 24 W.T. Woodson 35, Annandale 34 Warhill 24, Heritage-Newport News 13 Warwick 34, Denbigh 0 West Springfield 33, Forest Park 27 Windsor 51, Chincoteague 21 Woodgrove 20, Loudoun Valley 0 Friday, August 30, 2019: Scores compiled by Associated Press, Score Stream, VirginiaPreps posters (a big thanks to pizzzzza), Twitter and other various news sources. .... See a missing score or result reported incorrectly? Please post a reply here on this thread and/or shoot an e-mail to hatfieldsports@gmail.com.