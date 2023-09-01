Football Scores - 8/31/23 through 9/4/23 (WEEK 2 of 2023 Season)

matthew328826
WEEK 2:
Final Scores from the second full week of the 2023 Virginia High School Football season - from Thursday, August 31, 2023 through Monday, September 4, 2023 - can be seen below...
Thursday, August 31, 2023:
Amelia County 18, Franklin 0
Battlefield 56, Potomac 14
Bayside 43, Tallwood 26
Benedictine 31, Western Branch 13
Briar Woods 27, Loudoun County 14
Broad Run 49, Park View-Sterling 0
Broadway 21, Strasburg 20
Brooke Point 58, Spotsylvania 7
Bruton 27, Nandua 26
C.D. Hylton 27, Osbourn Park 0
Chantilly 31, W.T. Woodson 21
Colgan 26, Osbourn 0
Colonial Forge 48, Alexandria City 13
Colonial Heights 40, New Kent 0
Dinwiddie 58, North Stafford 8
Douglas Freeman 36, James River 6
Eastern View 76, Westmoreland County 6
Essex 13, Jamestown 0
Fairfax 41, Oakton 0
Freedom 35, Varina 27
George Marshall 51, Falls Church 6
Gloucester 17, York 14
Granby 26, Kecoughtan 24
Grassfield 20, Woodside 7
Grayson County 12, Carroll County 7
Green Run 51, Frank Cox 17
Hanover 26, Monacan 0
Hayfield 35, Wakefield 14
Hermitage 19, Henrico 14
Hickory 20, Manor 0
Hopewell 44, Mecklenburg County 0
James Madison 31, Lake Braddock 7
John Champe 24, Lightridge 22
Kellam 17, Kempsville 14
King George 42, Hampton 13
Landstown 28, Princess Anne 14
Langley 21, Herndon 0
McLean 50, John R. Lewis 9
Menchville 21, Heritage-NN 20
Meridian 14, Dominion 0
Midlothian 27, Prince George 13
Mills Godwin 14, Patrick Henry 13
Mountain View 49, Woodgrove 12
Northern Virginia HomeSchool 62, TJ-Alexandria 0
Orange County 18, Culpeper 8
Potomac Falls 21, Freedom-South Riding 7
Powhatan 43, Mechanicsville 23
Riverside 35, Heritage-Leesburg 28, 2OT
Salem-Va. Beach 23, Ocean Lakes 22
Sherando 34, Jefferson, W.Va. 28, 3OT
South Lakes 42, James Robinson 0
Stafford 41, Chancellor 0
Sussex Central 38, Lancaster 16
TJ-Richmond 32, Meadowbrook 7
Thomas Dale 17, Lloyd Bird 0
Tuscarora 42, Independence 13
Warhill 21, Matoaca 7
Washington-Liberty 49, Annandale 20
West Point 26, Rappahannock 21
West Potomac 35, Centreville 32
Westfield 42, Mount Vernon 0
Windsor 41, King & Queen Central 14
Woodbridge 41, Unity Reed 6
Yorktown 37, Jackson-Reed, D.C. 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Currituck County, N.C. vs. Deep Creek, ppd. to Sep 2nd.
Friday, September 1, 2023:
Alleghany 34, Fort Defiance 6
Altavista 67, Prince Edward County 8
Amherst County 26, GW-Danville 20
Arcadia 49, Charles City County 6
Armstrong 21, Petersburg 8
Atlantic Shores Christian 49, Roanoke Catholic 6
Atlee 42, Deep Run 35
Bassett 34, Patrick County 10
Bath County 52, Page County 38
Brentsville 41, James Wood 7
Brookville 46, Halifax County 20
Brunswick Academy 55, The Covenant School 26
Brunswick, Md. 39, Rock Ridge 0
Buckingham County 22, Madison County 7
C. H. Flowers, Md. 41, Norcom 0
Central of Lunenburg 41, William Campbell 34
Chatham 30, Tunstall 6
Chilhowie 56, J.I. Burton 20
Christiansburg 45, Abingdon 7
Churchland 26, Smithfield 0
Clarke County 34, King William 6
Dematha, Md. 48, St. Michael Catholic 7
Eastside 38, Hurley 32, OT
Fork Union Prep 26, St. John Paul the Great 24, 4OT
Fort Chiswell 20, Floyd County 12
Gainesville 27, Gar-Field 20
Gate City 24, Middlesboro, Ky. 18
Glen Allen 10, Massaponax 7
Glenvar 63, Liberty-Bedford 0
Graham 42, Galax 13
Greensville County 50, Nottoway 44, 6 OT
Gretna 27, Martinsville 9
Highland Springs 41, Manchester 35
Honaker 60, Castlewood 8
Indian River 53, Lakeland 0
James Monroe 29, Charlottesville 13
James River 34, Randolph-Henry 16
Jefferson Forest 27, Staunton River 15
Lee High 41, Thomas Walker 7
Liberty-Bealeton 38, Fauquier 6
Lord Botetourt 83, Blacksburg 6
Louisa 30, Courtland 27
Luray 28, Buffalo Gap 22
Magna Vista 53, Dan River 6
Marion 27, Central-Wise 12
Martinsburg, W.Va. 41, Stone Bridge 7
Maury 34, Wise, Md. 14
Millbrook 44, Warren County 12
Montcalm, W.Va. 54, Twin Valley 0
Monticello 27, Waynesboro 17
Mt. Carmel, Md. 22, Bishop Ireton 16, OT
Musselman, W.Va. 22, Loudoun Valley 15, OT
Narrows 31, Holston 30
Nelson County 27, Mountain View-Quicksburg 6
Northside 30, Cave Spring 27
Northumberland 63, Middlesex 13
Oxon Hill, Md. 0, Potomac School 0
Parry McCluer 44, Cumberland 8
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 31, E.C. Glass 21
Patrick Henry 37, Lebanon 24
Phoebus 16, Oscar Smith 2
Portsmouth Christian 14, Isle of Wight Academy 11
Radford 35, Giles 0
Ridgeview 56, Grundy 7
Riverbend 44, Forest Park 15
Rural Retreat 40, Eastern Montgomery 0
Rustburg 22, Appomattox 7
Rye Cove 42, Northwood 0
Salem 48, Franklin County 7
Smith Mountain Lake Christian def. Bland County, forfeit (2-0)
Southampton Academy 42, Rappahannock County 40
Spotswood 52, Western Albemarle 14
St. Anne’s-Belfield 64, Hargrave Military 14
St. Christopher's 16, Lafayette 14
St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes 31, Bishop O'Connell 14
Staunton 42, Rockbridge County 0
Stuarts Draft 62, Surry 21
Turner Ashby 26, Wilson Memorial 0
Twin Springs 42, Unaka, Tenn. 0
Union 41, Richlands 0
Virginia High 13, John Battle 6
Warwick 42, Bethel 0
William Byrd 47, Hidden Valley 7
William Fleming 15, Albemarle 9
William Monroe 61, Manassas Park 0
Woodstock Central 40, East Rockingham 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Great Bridge vs. Norview, ppd. to Sep 5th. (Norview leads 21-13 with 6:36 left 3rdQ)
Saturday, September 2, 2023:
Akron Hoban, Ohio 34, Trinity Episcopal 6
Chincoteague 61, Fuqua School 10
Christchurch 50, Broadwater Academy 12
Currituck County, N.C. 24, Deep Creek 20
Flint Hill 53, Woodberry Forest 13
Fredericksburg Christian 31, Norfolk Christian School 6
John Handley 49, Harrisonburg 0
John Marshall 12, Richmond 0
Kenston Forest 68, Massanutten Military 12
Norfolk Academy 56, Potomac School 35
North Cross 51, Saint James, Md. 6
Quince Orchard, Md. 33, South County 0
Richmond Christian 28, Quantico 0
Riverheads 35, Tazewell 7
Virginia Episcopal 22, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 12
Monday, September 4, 2023:
Norview 35, Great Bridge 19
Scores compiled by Associated Press, Score Stream, VirginiaPreps posters (a big thanks to pizzzzza), Twitter and other various news sources.
... See a missing score or result reported incorrectly? Please post a replay here on this thread and/or shoot an e-mail to hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
