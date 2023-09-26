Grafton 21 Bruton 10 Final

Sophomorerushed for nearly 200 yards to send Grafton to a 21-10 win over Bruton in a penalty filled Bay Rivers District matchup. Barnett scored on a 63-yard touchdown run on the Clippers 1st offensive play from scrimmag.Bruton had taken the early lead after a 12-play drive put the Panthers at the Grafton 5-yard line but they had to settled for a field goal fromJuniorextended the Clippers lead to 14-3 with a quarterback keeper from four yards out. The touchdown capped off 10-play 78 yard scoring drive.Grafton needed only two plays to score a few minutes before the end of the 1st half. A 44-yard run by Barnett was followed by a 41 yard run from Snyder and the score was now 21-3. However, the touchdown would be the final points for Grafton who possibly set a school record for penalties in quarter.The teams combined for 14 penalties in the 3rd quarter alone.Bruton cut the lead in half whenthrew to the endzone where the pass was caught for a touchdown byNeither team scored in the final period. Grafton improves to 3-1 but will face defending district champ Lafayette on Friday. Bruton lost their 1st game to fall to 4-1 and will have a week off before facing Tabb next week.