Highland Springs 28 Oscar Smith 7

Sophomore running back Eric Byrd scored two touchdowns to help Highland Springs to a 28-7 win over Oscar Smith in the Region A, Class 6 semi-finals. Byrd scored from 31-yards on the Springers 1st possession then converted a turnover pick by Tomondrey Braxton into another touchdown.
Byrd covered all 53 yards including a 45-yard run that setup a 4-yard touchdown that gave Highland Springs a 21-7 lead with 4:19 remaining in the 3rd quarter. Byrd finished with 21 carries for 175 yards and running mate Cole Varner added 71 yards for the Springers who never trailed.
Oscar Smith tied the game at 7-7 in the 2nd quarter when junior Brandon Nesbit ended an 8-play, 86 yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run. Nesbit finished with 86 yards on 19 carries.
University of Maryland commit Khristian Martin added a 1-yard quarterback sneak that put Highland Springs back in front 14-7 before halftime.
The Tigers were able to move the ball but had two 4th quarter drives stalled in Springer territory. Junior middle linebacker Brennan Johnson had several tackles and a sack. Junior Jayden Shuler and senior Joshua Clayton combned for a big stop late in the 4th quarter.
Highland Springs added a late touchdown with under a minutes to go for the final margin.
