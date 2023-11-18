ADVERTISEMENT

Highland Springs 28 Oscar Smith 7

Sophomore running back Eric Byrd scored two touchdowns to help Highland Springs to a 28-7 win over Oscar Smith in the Region A, Class 6 semi-finals. Byrd scored from 31-yards on the Springers 1st possession then converted a turnover pick by Tomondrey Braxton into another touchdown.

Byrd covered all 53 yards including a 45-yard run that setup a 4-yard touchdown that gave Highland Springs a 21-7 lead with 4:19 remaining in the 3rd quarter. Byrd finished with 21 carries for 175 yards and running mate Cole Varner added 71 yards for the Springers who never trailed.

DSC04164_edited.JPG

Oscar Smith tied the game at 7-7 in the 2nd quarter when junior Brandon Nesbit ended an 8-play, 86 yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run. Nesbit finished with 86 yards on 19 carries.

University of Maryland commit Khristian Martin added a 1-yard quarterback sneak that put Highland Springs back in front 14-7 before halftime.

The Tigers were able to move the ball but had two 4th quarter drives stalled in Springer territory. Junior middle linebacker Brennan Johnson had several tackles and a sack. Junior Jayden Shuler and senior Joshua Clayton combned for a big stop late in the 4th quarter.

Highland Springs added a late touchdown with under a minutes to go for the final margin.
 
