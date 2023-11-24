VirginiaPreps.com's Danny Lewis is on hand at Highland Springs as the top-seeded Springers (11-1) under Coach Loren Johnson play host to the second-seeded Lancers of Manchester (11-1) under Coach Tom Hall.



Our Snapshot Preview and Picks can be seen below here as well as ALL 24 regional title games on the VIP Board...



#3 Manchester (11-1) at #1 Highland Springs (11-1) . . . These are two of the most successful programs in the entire Richmond area over the past several seasons. Loren Johnson’s Springers have won five state titles since 2015 and this team is well-stocked with talent, headlined by reigning Class 5 State Offensive Player of the Year and Maryland commit Khristian Martin (84 of 158 for 1337 yards, 11-2 TD/Int. ratio) at quarterback. They also have junior linebacker Brennan Johnson, the Class 5 State Defensive Player of the Year as a sophomore who has collected 76 total tackles on the campaign.



Manchester is not hurting for talent either to go with QB Landen Abernethy and RB Devin Bryant, who ran for 129 yards and 3 TD’s on just 13 carries in an opening round playoff win over Landstown. The defense is headed up by West Virginia commit Makai Byerson, last year’s Region 6A Defensive Player of the Year, from his defensive end spot. East Carolina commit Kenny Walz leads the o-line and WR/DB Kyree Richardson, a Richmond pledge, is one of a host of playmakers for them.



The Springers won a classic early in the regular season, 41-35, thanks to Martin’s 69-yard game-winning touchdown pass to George Lovelace. Another tight battle is expected between these two powers, and if the Lancers can contain Highland Springs sophomore Eric Byrd (134Att. 1310Yds. 18 TD’s) and ground attack, this is a very winnable game for Tom Hall’s Lancers.



Matt Hatfield Says – Highland Springs 28-20

Coach Ed Young Says – Highland Springs 21-16



We're watching online via YouTube and RVA Sportrs Productions and will pass along stats, tidibts and more...



