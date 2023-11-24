ADVERTISEMENT

Blog VHSL Region 6A Football Championship - #3 Manchester (11-1) at #1 Highland Springs (11-1)

VirginiaPreps.com's Danny Lewis is on hand at Highland Springs as the top-seeded Springers (11-1) under Coach Loren Johnson play host to the second-seeded Lancers of Manchester (11-1) under Coach Tom Hall.

Our Snapshot Preview and Picks can be seen below here as well as ALL 24 regional title games on the VIP Board...

#3 Manchester (11-1) at #1 Highland Springs (11-1) . . . These are two of the most successful programs in the entire Richmond area over the past several seasons. Loren Johnson’s Springers have won five state titles since 2015 and this team is well-stocked with talent, headlined by reigning Class 5 State Offensive Player of the Year and Maryland commit Khristian Martin (84 of 158 for 1337 yards, 11-2 TD/Int. ratio) at quarterback. They also have junior linebacker Brennan Johnson, the Class 5 State Defensive Player of the Year as a sophomore who has collected 76 total tackles on the campaign.

Manchester is not hurting for talent either to go with QB Landen Abernethy and RB Devin Bryant, who ran for 129 yards and 3 TD’s on just 13 carries in an opening round playoff win over Landstown. The defense is headed up by West Virginia commit Makai Byerson, last year’s Region 6A Defensive Player of the Year, from his defensive end spot. East Carolina commit Kenny Walz leads the o-line and WR/DB Kyree Richardson, a Richmond pledge, is one of a host of playmakers for them.

The Springers won a classic early in the regular season, 41-35, thanks to Martin’s 69-yard game-winning touchdown pass to George Lovelace. Another tight battle is expected between these two powers, and if the Lancers can contain Highland Springs sophomore Eric Byrd (134Att. 1310Yds. 18 TD’s) and ground attack, this is a very winnable game for Tom Hall’s Lancers.

Matt Hatfield Says – Highland Springs 28-20
Coach Ed Young Says – Highland Springs 21-16

We're watching online via YouTube and RVA Sportrs Productions and will pass along stats, tidibts and more...

 
Highland Springs has possession at their own 21. Two runs from Eric Byrd net very little. The Manchester defense has come ready behind Myles Cobbs-Bradley, Miki'al Elliott. They hold Byrd to just four yards on his first two runs, and on 3rd & 6, it's a pass by Khristian Martin that is incomplete.

So Manchester forces a 3 & out.

The Lancers get the ball at their own 42 and go Pistol formation to start. Devin Bryant fights ahead for eight yards on his first two runs. They keep it on the ground for 3rd & 2, where Bryant powers ahead for five yards to the Highland Springs 45. After a run of a couple by QB Landen Abernethy, he then tosses it down the field 19 yards to an open Makai Byerson, the West Virginia commit.

Kasim Drumgole and the Springers make a couple good stops versus the run game to bring up a 3rd & 4 from the 8. The pass is incomplete, so the Lancers settle for a 25-yard field goal from Marvin Nolasco Hernandez to cap a 10-play, 51-yard drive in 3:52.

6:26 to go 1stQ - Manchester 3, Highland Springs 0
 
Jaymon Lewis with a great kickoff to the 50. The Springers go to the running game and Eric Byrd, the sophomore, takes off with a vengeance for 13 yards and then rips off a 23-yard burst, showing the speed to go with the power displayed earlier.

In the red area, the Highland Springers offense stalls as Makai Byerson makes a great tackle on Elijah Williams, keeping him to no gain. On 3rd & 4, it's Elijah Candia making a firm stuff, so Harvey Anderson comes on for a 25-yard field goal that he drills.

3:51 to go 1stQ - Highland Springs 3, Manchester 3
 
A superb kickoff by Corey Holland measuring 56 yards down to the Highland Springs 24 puts the Lancers in business again. However, the Highland Springs defense forces three straight incomplete passes and another field goal try for Marvin Nolasco Hernandez, who drills the 41-yarder. That surpasses his previous season long of 36 and puts the Lancers back in the lead, even though they would've preferred a touchdown there with the excellent field position.

3:21 to go 1stQ - Manchester 6, Highland Springs 3.
 
Highland Springs begins their third possession at their own 30 with just over three minutes to go in the first period. Khristian Martin's pass over the middle is incomplete, intended for Noah Jenkins with senior DB Jaden Plantin playing solid coverage. A minimal gain of about two on a run brings up 3rd & 8, where Martin drops back to throw and he's stripped by Byerson, but fortunately for Highland Springs Tomondrey Braxton recovers it after a loss of 19.

The short punt puts Manchester at the Highland Springs 38. Devin Bryant is halted immediately, gaining no yards. Landen Abernethy then finds Hugh Spencer, his h-back / tight end for a gain of about 10 to 12 yards, but he is stripped by Braxton of the Springers. It is recovered by Vosean Street of the Springers.

So Highland Springs has the ball at their own 26 late in the first quarter.
 


Highland Springs goes 3 & out to end the first period. Manchester's fourth offensive possession will begin at their own 47 to start the second quarter. The first accepted penalty of the day is an illegal procedure on the Lancers, backing them up five yards. Devyn Simmons makes a tackle for loss on a quick screen pass to Kyree Richardson. On the next play though, it's the Richmond commit Richardson making a catch over the middle and scooting away for 23 yards.

Credit QB Landen Abernethy for standing in there against the rush and delivering a big-time completion as the pocket was collapsing. After a penalty, it's a quick 4-yard catch by Donovan Artis. But a big catch by Jayden Ballard, who made a nice open field tackle earlier, hauls in a pass of 15 yards down to the Springers 22.

Demontez Bullock-Coles makes a splendid INT over the middle for the Springers on defense to get the Manchester offense ff the field on 2nd & 10 from the 22. He returns it to their own 24, trailing 6-3 approaching the midway point of this second quarter.
 
Manchester will burns a time-out just a few plays after the turnover and one play after an old-school option run from QB Khristian Martin, who was patient to let the 48-yard run develop before Elijah Candia stopped him at the 16-yard line of the Lancers. Momentum has quickly swung in favor of the host Springers.

An outside zone run with Byrd out of the time-out gains nine yards to about the 7 of Manchester. After Byrd runs again, the Springers get to the edge with Jakyre Henley and he scoots into the end zone with ease.

 


That was a quick 5-play, 56-yard drive in 1:13 as Highland Springs showed the ability to strike in a hurry off the game's first turnover.

Manchester has had success throwing the ball with six completions for 72 yards, but it'll be interesting to see what Tom Hall does in terms of going back to the air or using the ground attack more on this next series.
 
From their own 31, Manchester hands it off to Devin Bryant. He gains two. The next run nets another two yards. On 3rd & 6, it's QB Landen Abernethy hitting 6'1" junior tight end Brandon Phillips getting free for a 60-yard gain, but at about the 5 of Highland Springs, he is stripped by Tomondrey Braxton, a savvy senior that simply ripped them ball away.

A penalty on Manchester was declined, giving the Springers the ball at their own 3. That's two enormous turnovers for the Lancers in the red area. Instead of a 10-6 deficit, they could be ahead 20-10 or 13-10.
 
On 3rd & 12 from their own 11, Highland Springs comes up with a clutch conversion through the passing game as Khristian Martin finds Virginia Tech commit Noah Jenkins on a screen and he escapes tacklers for 33 yards near midfield. Eric Byrd then runs with power for 22 yards down to the Manchester 34.

After Byrd comes out, the Springers go to the stretch run with Elijah Williams and the senior gains 10 after a solid pickup of four yards on the play before. The Highland Springs offense is starting to solve the Manchester defense, particularly through the run game and that can open up some play-action shots down the field as we move along if they load the box in an effort to contain the ground attack.

A Highland Springs penalty makes it 1st & 20 from the 30 of Manchester with 37 seconds to go in the first half. Still plenty of time to get another score on the board before intermission.

While Miki'al Elliott sacks Martin after a penalty, the Springers are backed up to the 45 of Manchester. A quick pass to Noah Jenkins gains 14 yards with 15.8 seconds to go. George Lovelace, the hero of the previous meeting, catches a pass for 12 yards and fumbles, but time runs out in the half.

Good one in this showdown in Richmond for the Region 6A crown between two proven title contenders that are both 11-1 overall.
 
Key Stats at the Half:

Highland Springs 10:
Khristian Martin - 4-8 for 65Yds; 2Car. 29Yds.
Eric Byrd - 10Car. 87Yds.
Noah Jenkins - 3Rec. 53Yds.
Jakyre Henley - 3Car. 19Yds. TD

Springers - 28 plays for 216 total yards ( 20 rushes for 151 yards; 4-8 for 65 yards passing);

Manchester 6:
Landen Abernethy - 7-13 for 132Yds. 0-1 TD/Int. ratio
Devin Bryant - 10Car. 32Yds.
Brandon Phillips - 1Rec. 60Yds.
Kyree Richardson - 2Rec. 22Yds.

Lancers - 23 plays for 166 total yards (7-12 for 132 yards passing; 11 rushes for 34 yards)
 
Manchester starts with the football at their own 38, but they go 3 & out with an incomplete pass on 3rd & 6 from their own 42. Tomondrey Braxton runs the punt back for a score, though it gets called back by on a blindside block penalty.

That backs Highland Springs inside their own 5 at the 3. The Springers end up going 3 & out as Eric Byrd was twice dropped behind the line of scrimmage. Elijah Candia (6-4, 236 pound senior d-lineman) has been a terror and given the Highland Springs o-line fits trying to get him blocked. He came through the A-gap like a monster twice.

Manchester has good field position at the Highland Springs 32 with 7:59 showing on the third period clock. However, the Springers step up once again defensively. Kasim Drumgole and Vosean Street keep Corey Holland to a gain of just a yard or two. Faced with 3rd & 15, it's QB Landen Abernethy dropping back to throw and junior DE Vosean Street sacks him for a loss of 10.

After the punt, Highland Springs has it at their own 4 with 5:39 to go in the third quarter and ahead by a slim 10-6 margin.
 
Two strong runs from Eric Byrd brings the Springers up to the 27. A few plays later, it's Byrd delivering on 3rd & 2 from the 31 and he breaks off a run of 11. Loren Johnson and company are mixing it up with the ground game, also using Jakyre Henley and his speed to get to the outside so that it isn't exclusively Byrd carrying the rock every time.

After Makai Byerson gets tended to with a minor injury before returning, the Springers go to the air for the first time today. Carson Martel, a junior linebacker that made a tackle for loss on the play prior, applies the pressure on the throw that is incomplete to bring up 3rd & 12.

Martel forces a fumble and senior LB Alazha Lewis recovers the loose pigskin after Martel made another play, creating the turnover. The Lancers are in business at the Highland Springs 25 with 53.1 seconds to go in the third period.
 


Devin Bryant gained eight yards on first down before no gain with LB Brennan Johnson making a tough tackle.

To begin the fourth quarter, Bryant gains five yards and then another eight to bring up 1st & Goal at the 4. The next two runs go nowhere, in fact, backwards on second down.

Rikieh Hopkins forces a fumble and D'Kai Logan recovers as Landen Abernethy could not make a clean handoff on 3rd & Goal from the 6.

Turnovers, especially in the red area, continue to plague Manchester. Highland Springs has the ball now with about 10 minutes to go in regulation at their own 9. Turning it over three or four times is never a recpie for success against the Springers.
 


Highland Springs has capitalized right away off the miscues by Manchester. Jakyre Henley made one cut to shake a defender and then used the jets to break away from everyone wearing white with orange numerals and gray pants.
 
Corey Holland gains 11 yards on two runs to take Manchester from its own 20 to the 31, but Brennan Johnson shows why he's one of the best linebackers in all of Virginia. He comes up with a timely tackle for loss, dropping the Lancers backwards four yards.

Devin Bryant gains eight yards to bring up 3rd & 2 from their own 35. Play is stopped for an injury time-out with 7:39 left. Bryant moves the sticks and then comes up with a great 28-yard scamper down to the Springers 33.

However, the Highland Springs defense buckles down like it has done time and time again this afternoon.

On fourth down, the Lancers leave the offense on the field and it's incomplete. Manchester started 7 of 12 through the air for 132 yards, but their last five tosses have been incomplete. Credit to the Highland Springs secondary for making the necessary adjustments. Noah Jenkins was superb in coverage on one of the plays.

The Springers take over at their own 31 and the sweep with Jakyre Henley is effective enough to gain 16 yards as he's out of bounds with 5:36 to go. Unofficially, I've got Henley with 131 yards rushing on eight attempts.
 
Makai Byerson and Elijah Candia, two significant forces on the Manchester defense up front, limit Eric Byrd on his latest carry. A screen pass is prevented from being completed. On 3rd & 10 from their own 47, it'll be Khristian Martin keeping it on QB power for a gain of seven.

Before going for it on 4th & 3 from the Manchester 46, it's Loren Johnson using a time-out with 3:59 to play and his team ahead by a 17-6 margin. Quite a job today by his defense to keep a Manchester offense that hadn't scored less than 22 points in a game all year and was averaging 35.2 PPG to single-digits.
 
Khristian Martin is met right away on a run to the right on 4th & 3 by Manchester defensive lineman Elijah Candia, who has been extremely impressive in this game with unofficially by my count at least 9 total tackles and a couple behind the line of scrimmage.

So Manchester will run to the left from their own 45 with Devin Bryant, who gains 16 yards. That puts him at roughly 110 yards on 21 attempts. However, a false start backs them up five yards. Landen Abernethy gets his first completion of the second half and it's a short one of just four yards to Kyree Richardson. On 2nd & 11, it's a coverage sack as Abernethy getting dropped for a loss of 10 by Rikieh Hopkins.

A 3rd & 21 is coming from midfield with 2:33 to play after Tom Hall burns a time-out.
 
Darryl Harris makes the INT for the Highland Springs defense. Believe that is their 5th takeaway of the day and second via an interception.

Runs of +6 by Khristian Martin and +12 from Eric Byrd will move the chains for the Springers. Another run by Byrd should end his day with something in the ballpark of 21 atetmpts for 142 yards on the ground to go with the eight rushes for 131 yards and 2 TD's by Henley.

In total, Highland Springs wins this football game with approximately 322 yards on the ground and no second half completions. All four completions came in the first half for 65 yards, three to Virginia Tech commit Noah Jenkins, a key component to that secondary for the Springers.
 


All three phases contributed to the win for Highland Springs with special teams early, the offense finding its groove before half-time, establishing the run, and the defense throughout as they were opportunistic and really made it hard on Manchester around the red zone.

 


Needless to say, moving up from Class 5 to Class 6 did not prove to be an insurmountable task for Highland Springs in its quest to win a sixth state title since 2015.

Of course, the matchup many are craving - potentially with the Springers and a Freedom of Woodbridge team that set the VHSL record for points scored in a season in 2022 - at UVA could be an epic clash.
 
