After a run of 8 by Eric Byrd on 3rd & 9, the Springers leave the offense on the field. Khristian Martin, the Terps commit, converts the 4th & 1 from the Maury 25 with his legs, picking up 3 to move the sticks.



Martin has been making many of his passes off his back foot tonight and so far a 2 for 10 showing with 21 yards is hard to keep pace with Maury's quick-strike attack.



Nonetheless, there is no panic being shown by the Springers, even without RB Elijah Williams and DB/RB Noah Jenkins. Martin makes a pass right on the money in the back of the end zone on 3rd & 7, but Christian Forrest watches it bounces off his mits.



The Springers are going for it on 4th & 7 from the Maury 19 and Martin comes through in the clutch with pinpoint accuracy and textbook technique as he finds Tomondrey Braxton for a 10-yard completion on an out route right by the Highland Springs sideline.



A time-out is caled by Maury with 7:01 to go in the third period. It feels like the Commodores are getting antsy to get out there with their offense.