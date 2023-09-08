ADVERTISEMENT

Blog LIVE Game Blog - Highland Springs (2-0) at Maury (1-0)

Greetings from sunny Norfolk, VA and Powhatan Field on this Friday, September 8, 2023.

We will be providing updates of a re-match of last year's Class 5 State Football Championship, right down the street at Old Dominion University, as the Highland Springs Springers (2-0) take on the Maury Commodores (1-0).

Maury pulled away from Wise in Maryland last week after a 14-all tie, prevailing 34-14. Highland Springs, winners of 17 straight, beat both Miramar in Florida and nearby Richmond foe Manchester by six points apiece.

Loren Johnson's Springers are a perfect 11-0 against teams from the Tidewater area, also known as the '757' area code, in his career.

Will that continue tonight?

Updates shortly after 7 PM on here via X, once known as Twitter, @hatfieldsports
 
It'll be Maury receiving to start this one off tonight. Most excited I've been probably for a game since last year's State Championships. Been looking forward to this one for a while!

Highland Springs kicks it into the end zone for a touchback, so the Commodores begin at their own 20.
 


Great opening drive for a TD by Dyrri McCain's Commodores. The Highland Springs corner bit and it left Wiggins wide open on the wheel route for a touchdown.

Just a couple plays prior, Maury QB Autori Newkirk was nearly picked on a screen by Demontez Bullock-Coles, who almost intercepted the pass. He was a split second late.

Two conversions on third down on that drive for Maury as they also got a 3rd & 3 pass to Josh Powell to move the sticks. The big play on the drive was a run where Melvin Lowe stretched it outside for a gain of 32.
 
A 10-yard penalty assessed on the kickoff helps Highland Springs out on the return as Jakyre Henley, already dangerous, returns it 20 yards to their own 42. The first play from scrimmage moves the sticks with QB and Maryland commit Khristian Martin hitting George Lovelace - the hero in last week's thrilling win over Manchester - for a gain of 10 on a quick screen.

Big defensive stop comes on 2nd & 6, where South Carolina commit Fred 'Jay-R' Johnson sacks Martin for a loss of 4. On 3rd & 10, Martin's pass is incomplete with sticky coverage from the Maury secondary.

Josh Powell fair catches the punt with 6:56 to go in the opening period at the Commodores' 12-yard line.
 
We're seeing the impact of not having Noah Jenkins, Virginia Tech commit, in the secondary for Highland Springs. He's out anywhere from 2-6 weeks and ditto for Springers RB Elijah Williams, I am told.

Jahvon Wiggins gets his second grab of 20+ yards as his reception of 24 helps move Maury into Highland Springs territory. But it's only briefly. A wonderful LeBron Bond catch and spin move that gained 37 yards down to the Springers 10 is brought back on a penalty. After another tough tackle by Brennan Johnson - who has at least three in this ppening period Carter Reid makes a sack and suddenly the Commodores are facing 3rd & 24 from their own 38.
 
What a big grab on 3rd & 24 from their own 38 by LeBron Bond on a deep post, thrown beautifully by Autori Newkirk. Bond gains 34 yards and shows why he's a coveted prospect in the Class of 2025.

Another holding penalty hurts Maury, wiping away what would've been a 28-yard TD pass by Newkirk to Fred Johnson. However, they get it back on runs from Leon 'Fatman' Clark worth 9 and 15 to put Maury at the 14 of Highland Springs.

The Springers burn a time-out with 48 seconds to go in the opening stanza, an exciting one full of highlight plays to say the least.
 
So far, Maury has 4 penalties for 35 yards and they've all been costly. Highland Springs has yet to be flagged, until an encroachment following a 4-yard run by Leon Clark. That moves it from 2nd & 11 at the Springers 15 to 2nd & 6 at the 10. Autori Newkirk runs up the middle for about 8. That will end the opening period with Maury inside the 5.
 


What won't show up in the stat sheet, but we'll shout out is the nice block by sophomore Corey Sanderlin (6-3, 235) on the left side to help Newkirk scoot his way into the end zone.

That has to really please Head Coach Dyrri McCain and his entire staff, including line coach Tevis Terrell, the job the big men up front are doing for them to execute so many of these pass and run plays so effectively.
 
Wisely, Highland Springs Head Coach Loren Johnson is looking to slow down the Maury confidence and momentum here with the running game between the tackles. They hand it off five straight times to the sophomore Eric Byrd, moving the chains once, but then they go to th air on 3rd & 3 from their own 40.

Khristian Martin's pass is out of the reach of his intended target with good coverage on the outside by Lavontay Bond.

The Springers punt it away and Maury's third possession will come with 8:52 to go in the second quarter. Maury has it at their own 35 with decent field position here to put together another solid drive.
 
Leon 'Fatman' Clark is really accelerating through the hole on his runs up the middle tonight for the Commodores. The Churchland transfer is up to 51 yards rushing on five attempts. Maury's interior o-line is continuing to move forward with excellent blocking.

The Highland Springs defense makes a stop with Raymond Varner and then on 4th & 5 from the Springers 33, Maury leaves the offense on the field. Autori Newkirk nearly has his pass picked off by Demontez Bullock-Coles, and from my first look up here, it was picked.

Nonetheless, Highland Springs will get the ball, and actually up a few yards from what would've been called the INT, at their own 33 with 5:23 to go until half-time.
 
The third possession of the night pays off with a touchdown for HighlanD Springs. After a couple of runs by Raymond Varner moves the sticks and then Khristian Martin gains 3 on an option run, the Springers bust a big play. They run towards Ari Watford's side, the stud newcomer on defense or Maury, and his teammate Fred Johnson happened to over pursue a tad. Eric Byrd breaks off an incredible 56-yard TD run.

Easy to see why there's so much buzz about this Class of 2026 talent.



As my Rivals.com colleague and National Analyst Adam Friedman pointed out, Byrd showed the juice off on that run.

Now the officials discussed it before calling it a TD as there was an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on both sides, and it appeared to be totally away from the play. They end up letting the TD stand and I think it was the right call.

It is worth noting that the big run came not long after Ike Simmons, Class of 2026 standout for Maury on defense at linebacker and an All-State performer, went out with an injury. Their defense got a little unsettled for a few plays there.
 
Maury's fourth possession of the night begins at their own 35 with 3:50 before half. Coach Dyrri McCain would love to get points out of this, but most importantly, he does not want to give it back to Loren Johnson's Springers before the break with a chance to cut into the deficit further.

The Commodores go 3 & out as Melvin Lowe gains 2, then it's an incomplete pass on a screen pass and the lefty Autori Newkirk cannot connect with his intended target on the next attempt underneath. So Maury punts it away on 4th 8 from their own 37 with 2:46 till the half.

An outstanding punt by Maury's Andrew McClung of 53 yards, pinning Highland Springs at its own 10 with 1:27 to go in the half.
 
The Maury defense steps up and forces a 3 & out, much to the delight of d-coordinator Mike Privott. Leslie Hines and Ari Watford made a big stop on 2nd & 8 from the Springers 12, dropping Eric Byrd for a loss of 3. That came after a gain of a couple by QB Khristian Martin out of the option. The bad news for Highland Springs was that Byrd came out of the pile limping a bit to the sideline.

Surprised there was no call for defensive holding on the 3rd & 11 pass that was incomplete. The Springers punt it away from their own 9 and it's fair caught by Maury's Josh Powell. The Commodores have very good field position at the 30 of the Springers.
 


Some impressive running by Newkirk as he doesn't wow you with his speed, yet is difficult to bring down and keeps the legs moving.

Maury decided to go for 2 after a penalty by Highland Springs moved them a yard closer, but Rikieh Hopkins is able to sniff it out for the Springers.
 
Tomondrey Braxton returns the ensuing kickoff for Highland Springs 10 yards to their own 33, where Melvin Lowe meets him right away. A quick completion to George Lovelace, slipping out of a tackle, nets 11 yards and moves the chains.

Consecutive incomplete passes by Springers QB Khristian Maritn brings uup 3rd & 10 from their own 44 with 8 seconds to go in the half. The 3rd down pass is deflected by Ari Watford, getting his long wingspan and frame at 6-6, 230 pounds in the way.

Maury will use a time-out here with 4 ticks to get organized for the final play of the half and try to prevent a successful Hail Mary for the visiting Springers.

Thus far, Martin - who was the Class 5 State Offensive Player of the Year and simply brilliant a season ago with a 30-1 TD/Int. ratio - has not had his best night. Just 2 of 8 for 21 yards with both completions to Lovelace. He's playing tonight in front of one of his future coaches in Maryland assistant Latrell Scott, once the Head Coach at Norfolk State.

Cameron Simmons tackles Martin after a gain of 4 on a run to end the half.
 
Stats at the Half:

Maury 20:
Autori Newkirk - 7-11 for 103Yds. 1-0 TD/Int. ratio; 7Car. 41Yds. 2TD's
Leon Clark - 5Car. 51Yds.
Melvin Lowe - 6Car. 47Yds.
Josh Powell - 3Rec. 14Yds.
Jahvon Wiggins - 2Rec. 53Yds. TD
LeBron Bond - 2Rec. 36Yds.
Ari Watford - 4 Tackles (2 Solo), 0.5 TFL

Commodores - 34 plays for 256 total yards (23 attempts for 153 yards rushing; 7-11 for 103 yards passing); 0 turnovers; 5 penalties for 40 yards


Highland Springs 7:
Khristian Martin - 2-8 for 21Yds; 4Car. 5Yds.
Eric Byrd - 7Car. 73Yds. TD
Raymond Varner - 2Car. 10Yds.
George Lovelace - 2Rec. 21Yds.
Jaymon Lewis - 9 Tackles (5 Solo)

Springers - 31 plays for 109 total yards (23 attempts for 88 yards rushing; 2-8 for 21 yards passing); 0 turnover; 2 penalties for 6 yards
 
It'll be Highland Springs ball to begin the 3rd quarter. The second half kickoff goes out of bounds, so the Springers will start at their own 35.

A terrific play call coming out of the half as the Springers use Jakyre Henley for the first time this evening on an end around that gains significant yardage. However, as Henley is being strung out of bounds at the end of the play. It's a gain of 33, but a 15-yard penalty for face-mask brings them back to the 47.

The Springers get creative with another run play as Tomondrey Braxton is able to break off 11 yards to the Maury 34. Loren Johnson's crew has a very good drive going, and if they cash in with points, this one will get really interesting.
 
After a run of 8 by Eric Byrd on 3rd & 9, the Springers leave the offense on the field. Khristian Martin, the Terps commit, converts the 4th & 1 from the Maury 25 with his legs, picking up 3 to move the sticks.

Martin has been making many of his passes off his back foot tonight and so far a 2 for 10 showing with 21 yards is hard to keep pace with Maury's quick-strike attack.

Nonetheless, there is no panic being shown by the Springers, even without RB Elijah Williams and DB/RB Noah Jenkins. Martin makes a pass right on the money in the back of the end zone on 3rd & 7, but Christian Forrest watches it bounces off his mits.

The Springers are going for it on 4th & 7 from the Maury 19 and Martin comes through in the clutch with pinpoint accuracy and textbook technique as he finds Tomondrey Braxton for a 10-yard completion on an out route right by the Highland Springs sideline.

A time-out is caled by Maury with 7:01 to go in the third period. It feels like the Commodores are getting antsy to get out there with their offense.
 


So much resiliency shown by Highland Springs on that series, particularly with the running game getting movement behind that offensive line. From left to right - that group is working with T'Khi Alexander, Rae'Qwon Taylor, Demari Lassiter, Dominic Washington and Jayvier Frazier (the Morgan State commit).

Maury will take over after the kickoff goes out of bounds at its own 35 with 5:08 remaining in the third quarter. They need a response here.
 
After gains of 9 by LeBron Bond on a reception and 5 from Damari Palmer on a run, the Maury offense hits a bad spot as a pass to Elijah Moss ends up losing yards when he reverses field, plus the Commodores get hit with a personal foul penalty.

That brings up 2nd & 30 from their own 30. Damari Palmer runs for 12. But on 3rd & 18, Rikieh Hopkins pressures Autori Newkirk as he throws and it falls short of his intended target. That incomplete pass means the Commodores are punting it away with 2:39 left in in the third quarter.
 
Oh my, what a turn of events as Highland Springs was prepared to get the football back with under three minutes to go in the third period, trailing Maury 20-14, a muffed punt gives the ball back to the host Commodores. Cam SImmons recovers the loose pigskin for Maury at the 18-yard line of the Springers.

That is a HUGE momentum swing back towards Maury, breathing a sigh of relief... for now.

Demari Lassiter levels Autori Newkirk, but not before he moves the chains on 3rd & 4 to the 7 of Highland Springs for a 5-yard pick up he will feel all weekend long.
 


Andrew McClung has a great leg and without him tonight this might not be a 9-point Maury lead. The snap was a bit high, but they get the hold down and McClung got it through with plenty of room to spare.
 
A short kickoff by Maury gives Highland Springs very solid field position at their own 45 with 10:50 remaining in regulation.

Runs by Raymond Varner and Jakyre Henley bring up 3rd & 1 for the Springers at the Maury 46. But on 3rd & 1, linebacker Isaiah 'Ike' Simmons comes through and hits the other No. 14, Varner, like a mack truck. It's a loss of 2. On 4th & 3, it's Leslie Hines coming through free to drop Eric Byrd for a loss of 1.

What a stand by the Maury defense there. They get it back at their own 49 with 9:10 left, looking to bleed some clock and finally end the '757' drought against the Springers.
 


It was a quick completion by Maury's Autori Newkirk to Fred Johnson, who tried to extend for more yards, and he got stripped by the always reliable Brennan Johnson.

This is the perfect opportunity to take a shot down the field here for the Springers.
 


As we thought they might do, Highland Springs took a shot down the field on the first down following the Maury fumble. Jakyre Henley beat his man and Khristian Martin put it right to him down the seam, but he's unable to haul in what would've been a touchdown that could've pulled them within three points (two with a successful PAT of course).

They go to a screen to Eric Byrd, who rumbles his way 33 yards into the red zone. However, Martin and Byrd are unable to connect on the option pitch, which looked like it bounced off Byrd's hands. Waiting there for it was Ari Watford, the Rivals 4-Star talent.

It's Maury ball at their own 20 with 6:32 left.
 
Leon 'Fatman' Clark is the engine for the Maury offense here in the 4rh quarter. Clark is up to 85 yards rushing on 12 attempts, converting a very crucial 3rd & 7 moments ago from their own 33. His acceleration and burst to the second level of the defense should lead to some long touchdown scampers this season against defenses that are far less equipped to handle him than Highland Springs.

As good as the Springers are, they are having a hard time getting off the field. But they will use a time-out with 3;01 left, knowing this is probably the game before 3rd & 2 from their own 48 for Maury.
 
Autori Newkirk runs up the middle for 3 on 3rd & 2. Four different Commodores have at least 39 yards rushing, diversifying their ground attack with a host of players behind an o-line that has been up for the challenge tonight.

Another 3rd down conversion comes with Newkirk gaining 5 and that will be victory formation for Dyrri McCain's bunch tonight in a hard-fought, gritty performance.
 
Postgame Video Interview with Maury Coach Dyrri McCain after win over Highland Springs:



Maury Head Football Coach Dyrri McCain chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield following his team's 23-14 victory over reigning State Champion Highland Springs at Powhatan Field in Norfolk on Friday, September 8, 2023.

McCain's Commodores, now 2-0 overall on the season, avenged three playoff defeats to the Springers since 2018. They ended the 17-game winning streak of Highland Springs as well as their string of 11 consecutive victories over teams from the '757' area code dating back to 2015.

In the win, Maury rushed for 228 yards on 43 attempts. They also completed 11 of 17 pass attempts for another 106 yards. Meanwhile, the Commodores limited the Springers to 222 total yards with just 64 yards passing on 4 of 14 through the air.

Up next for Maury (2-0) is a trip to Dinwiddie, the defending Class 4 State Champs.
 
Postgame Video Interview with Maury RB Leon Clark after win over Highland Springs:



Maury Class of 2025 running back Leon 'Fatman' Clark chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield following their 23-14 win over reigning State Champ Highland Springs on Friday, September 8, 2023 at Powhatan Field in Norfolk.

Clark, who came to the Commodores after playing last season at Churchland, rushed for 85 yards on 12 attempts. He was part of a sterling Maury ground attack that racked up 228 yards on 43 attempts.

Maury finished with a 334-222 advantage in total yards on the night.

At 2-0 on the season, the Commodores get set to travel to Dinwiddie on September 15, 2023. It's their second straight game against a team that won a state title in 2022.
 
Latest posts

