Greetings from sunny Norfolk, VA and Powhatan Field on this Friday, September 8, 2023.
We will be providing updates of a re-match of last year's Class 5 State Football Championship, right down the street at Old Dominion University, as the Highland Springs Springers (2-0) take on the Maury Commodores (1-0).
Maury pulled away from Wise in Maryland last week after a 14-all tie, prevailing 34-14. Highland Springs, winners of 17 straight, beat both Miramar in Florida and nearby Richmond foe Manchester by six points apiece.
Loren Johnson's Springers are a perfect 11-0 against teams from the Tidewater area, also known as the '757' area code, in his career.
Will that continue tonight?
Updates shortly after 7 PM on here via X, once known as Twitter, @hatfieldsports
