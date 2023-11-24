ADVERTISEMENT

Blog LIVE VHSL Region 5B Football Championship Blog - #3 Warwick (11-1) at #1 Maury (12-0)

Greetings from Powhatan Field in Norfolk on this Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. It's 50 degrees and clear of rain on this night for the Region 5B Football Championship as Dyrri McCain's top-seeded Maury Commodores with a record of 12-0 overall play host to the third-seeded Warwick Raiders of Newport News with a record of 11-1 overall under the direction of Corey Hairston.

We'll have updates here on the Blog and via Twitter or 'X' @hatfieldsports throughout the night...

This one is set to kick-off at 7 PM. Below, you can check out our Preview with Predictions...


Region 5B:

#3 Warwick (11-1) at #1 Maury (12-0) . . . This marks the 24th time that the Raiders and Commodores square off on the gridiron. Maury has won the past four meetings, which includes a 48-14 victory as recent as 2018 in the playoffs.

The Warwick defense has allowed a mere 36 points on the season, just three per contest. They pitched eight straight shutouts before a 10-2 loss to Phoebus, and given that the first touchdown scored on them was a kickoff return by Grassfield in the season opener, it took until the fourth quarter of the regular season finale vs. the Phantoms for their defense to surrender a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the Maury offense is one of the state’s most prolific outfits seen in recent years, piling up a staggering 59.7 points per game. Their lowest output was 23 in a win over Highland Springs, who beat them a season ago in the Class 5 State Championship at ODU.

Au’tori Newkirk has flourished in the move up from junior varsity to varsity as the starting quarterback for the Commodores this year. The junior has connected on 147 of 213 passes for 2978 yards and a 34-4 TD/Int. ratio, plus has rushed for another 612 yards and 10 TD’s. His receiving core is a deep and skilled one with South Carolina commit Fred ‘Jay-R’ Johnson, Duke pledge Da’Vontae Floyd, LeBron Bond, Josh Powell and Jahvon Wiggins all making a profound impact. Furthermore, the backfield trio of Melvin Lowe, Leon ‘Fatman’ Clark and Damari Palmer come in with a combined 2428 yards and 37 TD’s rushing.

Warwick is equipped to making Maury have to work extra hard for its usual numbers with what they present defensively, led by hard-hitting linebacker Iziah Emery (127 stops), flanked by Xavier Carter and Niz’john Humphrey. Up front, Duwuane Skipwith, Adonus Watson, Antwone Vasquez and Dashaun Jackson are excellent at breaking down protection for offenses. Then there is the difference maker on the back end in Messiah Delhomme, who has returned a pair of his six interceptions for touchdowns and has only continued to blossom after earning Region 4A Defensive Player of the Year honors as a sophomore.

This is a game where Delhomme should be more of a focal point on offense to get the ball in his hands, through runs or quick screens, than seen during the second half of their 10-2 loss to Phoebus. While Warwick can engineer drives with Ri’jon Hammond (1016 yards, 12 TD’s), Ian Bacon and Cameron Glenn carrying the rock, it’s Delhomme that strikes fear in the heart of the opposition. Raiders QB Eduardo Rios Jr. (25 TD’s total) can stretch out defenses with a very formidable core of receivers that include Keon Batts, Mike Alleyne, Julio Carrecter and Dakota Brodus.

In putting up 43.3 PPG, the Warwick offense probably goes under appreciated to an extent, but this is chance to really open some eyes against a top-notch defense because the Commodores are yielding just 8.2 PPG and pitched six straight shutouts of Eastern District foes. Johnson, junior FS Kendall Daniels, sophomore LB Ike Simmons and DE Ari Watford (7 sacks) are four intimidating pieces to the defense, all destined for Power 5 schools, plus then you throw in Floyd as an ACC corner, Lavontay Bond as an All-State level defender on the opposite side, and it doesn’t end there. Linebacker Dylan Goad and DE Leslie Hines have combined for 129 tackles, feasting when blockers are overly concerned about the others.

Matt Hatfield Says – Maury 28-13
Coach Ed Young Says – Maury 21-14
 
Warwick has won the toss and deferred to the second half, so it'll be Maury football to get us started.

Maury has returned the opening kickoff for touchdowns each of the past two weeks, and while they came close to breaking this one, Warwick stops them at their own 35 where they will start with 11:52 to go in the first period.
 


Well now, that's a statement start for the host Commodores. Au'tori Newkirk completes the first two passes to Josh Powell - beginning with a stop route and then a completion in the flat. Then they got a one-on-one matchup on the outside and LeBron Bond was able to get behind DB Jeshon Simmons for the TD.

Warwick's first possession will start at their own 35 against the 4-3 Maury defensive front.
 
After a pass towards the Maury sideline is nearly caught and then almost intercepted by a fast breaking safety in Kendall Daniels Jr. - one of the nation's top prospects in the Class of 2025 - the Raiders don't get discouraged. Quarterback Eduardo Rios Jr. complets a crossing pattern over the middle to Mike Alleyne, who is able to slices his way upfield 19 yards to the Maury 46.

They then hand itoff to Messiah Delhomme and he's able to plow ahead for a gain of 11. At the 35, the next run is stuffed right away. On 2nd & 10, another pass over the middle to Alleyne for half the yards needed for a first down. On 3rd & 5, a pass to Delhomme in the flat only gains a yard as he's unable to make LB Dylan Goad miss.

Warwick Coach Corey Hairston is leaving the offense on the field for fourth down it appears. Maury is in a Cover 1 look and likely bringing pressure for this 4th & 4 from the 29. Rios steps up and tries to run and he's stopped by a pair of Commodores in Mar'Quaveon Morris and Dylan Goad for just a gain of a yard.

So Maury's second series starts at their own 28 with 8:12 to go in the opening stanza.
 


Maury went 3 & out offensively as Damari Palmer gained three on the first run of the night, then a completion to Da'Vontae Floyd gains very little. Au'tori Newkirk's first pass of the night is incomplete. That brings out the punting unit on 4th & 7 and it's blocked by Julio Carrecter, where the Raiders recover at the 14.

Right away, Warwick makes a good read and Eduardo Rios throws an accurate ball to Dakota Broadus, who also runs a precise route to get a one-on-one matcup in the end zone.
 
Maury is in the midst of a nice drive with 3:57 to go in the first period, clinging to a 7-6 lead. It started at their own 11 with a scramble of +5 by QB Au'tori Newkirk. He then finds Duke commit Da'Vontae Floyd for a completion of 10 yards. The Commodores are mixing up the running backs, using some I-Formation even as they bring in Leon Clark to complement the likes of Melvin Lowe and Damari Palmer.

On a 3rd & 2, they complete a pass to LeBron Bond near the sideline and a 15-yard personal foul moves them deeper into Warwick territory.

Now it's another key 3rd & 2 coming up from the 25 of the Raiders.
 


Dyrri McCain's Commodores are clicking offensively and Au'tori Newkirk has such a firm grasp and command of the attack, knowing when to hand it off and take off and run when they go looks like that one. They're also moving with great tempo and pace.

Warwick starts their third possession of the night at their own 28 with 3:48 left in the opening stanza. A nice throw over the middle by Eduardo Rios Jr. is juggled by Ian Bacon and incomplete. Cameron Glenn pops off a run of about seven yards. But on 3rd & 3 from their own 35, South Carolina commit Fred 'Jay-R' Johnson Jr. comes off the edge and drops Glenn for a loss of a couple.

So Warwick punts it away and Maury will take over at their own 29 with 2:18 remaining in this action-packed first quarter.
 
Consecutive false start penalties push Maury back to its own 19. Adonus Watson is clearly giving the Maury right side of the o-line issues and maybe in their head a bit.

Au'tori Newkirk scrambles for a nifty gain of 14 yards to the Warwick sideline, alertly getting out of bounds. Warwick bats down the pass at the line of scrimmage on 2nd & 6. On 3rd & 6, Maury goes back to the air.

Newkirk is unable to connect with Da'Vontae Floyd on the flood route near the sideline. That brings out the Maury punting with 2:00 exactly on the first quarter clock. Might Dyrri McCain try a fake here?

He won't and they punt it away with Warwick taking over at their own 26 with 1:49 left in the opening period.
 
Warwick goes 3 & out as a run by Cam Glenn is stuffed right away. They have an incomplete pass on second down. Then on 3rd & 10, it's Eduardo Rios Jr. being sacked by Mar'Quaveon Morris, making his presence felt off the edge as a speed rusher.

Maury takes over at the Warwick 35 with 8 seconds left in the opening period after a less than stellar 25-yard punt by the Raiders. LeBron Bond is unable to catch the bubble screen and that concludes the first quarter.

 


The first third down conversion on that possession was a 3rd & 10 from the Raiders 35 where Au'tori Newkirk rolled left and found Da'Vontae Floyd, who made a sliding grab. Later with a 3rd & 3 from the Warwick 9, it's Newkirk rolling to his left and hitting Fred Johnson, popping out on like a waggle play from the tight end spot.

For the TD, it was simply moving to the right for the southpaw Newkirk and getting it to LeBron Bond, who ran a sharp route and showed the concentration for the scoring play.

I wouldn't say it's panic time for Warwick, but they need a really effective, time-consuming drive here because Maury is starting to roll with some momentum.
 
Warwick burns a time-out with 6:50 to go in the first half before a crucial 3rd & 5 from their own 30. Run plays by Cameron Glenn and QB Eduardo Rios Jr. couldn't shake free the likes of Mar'Quaveon Morris, mammoth d-tackle Frank Floyd and the Commodores defensive front.

Protection starts to break down for Rios, who just gets rid of the ball and does so in a way where he does not pick up an intentional grounding call. A little surprised we haven't seen them run Messiah Delhomme more or even Ri'jon Hammond.

Right now, the Maury defensive line is beginning to take charge and make it tough for Warwick to generate offense. The Commodores will start their sixth series at their own 28 with 6:31 to go until half-time.
 
Out of an empty set, Maury lets Au'tori Newkirk take off up the middle and another beautiful design allows him to gain 12 yards to move the sticks. Warwick's defense was spread out on that play, but one thing that jumps out to me is that junior DB Messiah Delhomme made the play. He's already up to 8 total tackles by my count, making a bunch of key plays and showing why he's coveted by so many Power 5 schools.

A 10-yard penalty on Maury wipes out what wou;d've been a 27-yard pass to Josh Powell on a deep post. However, Dyrri McCain's crew came right back with a daring throw over the middle on a cross and it's sophomore Elijah Moss stepping up and making a play to move the sticks for 23 yards down to the Warwick 47.

That has to be demoralizing for this stingy Warwick defense.
 


Fans are beginning chants of "Let's go Norfolk," as the Commodores have put up nearly as many points in this first half - 28 - as Warwick has given up in the previous 12 games COMBINED (that would be 36).

When sophomore slot receiver Jahvon Wiggins went down with an injury in the Highland Springs game, it left a void for someone to step in and be that x-factor, which Elijah Moss is starting to become.

Warwick goes 3 & out quickly on offense, beginning with stud 2025 edge rusher Ari Watford making a tackle for loss on RB Ri'jon Hammond (who is no slouch... this guy had 1000+ all-purpose yards last year at Woodside and has made an impact on the Raiders offensively this year). Leslie Hines makes the sack for a loss of about four on second down. Eduardo Rios tries to get it down the field to Julio Carrecter on 3rd & 15 and it is deflected away by corner Lavontay Bond.

So Maury gets it back at the Warwick 39 with 3:06 to go in the first half, giving them plenty of time to strike again.
 


Outstanding run by Melvin Lowe on first down, going up the gut with a full head of steam and then cutting to the left for a big gainer. They then reward Leon 'Fatman' Clark with a carry to get a touchdown and add to this lead.

Warwick gave up just 36 points in the previous 12 games combined, but it really was just 29 since the opening kickoff of the year by Grassfield was returned for a score (so that falls on special teams, not the defense).

Amazing how easy the Maury offense is making this look against a top-notch defense. It should not make whoever wins the Region 5A Championship - Green Run or Indian River - that optimistic about slowing them down. Nor do I feel like Region 5D Champ Stone Bridge and Region 5C expected entry - which looks like Matoaca up big on William Fleming - should be very confident about its chances of bottling them up.
 
The game's first turnover of the night comes with 1:24 left in the first half and it's Maury coming up with a fumble as Eduardo Rios Jr. tried to get down on a run of about nine yards into Commodores territory. However, he fumbled and Ari Watford came up with the loose football.

The drive was starting to look like the best of the night for Warwick as on 3rd & 10, Rios found Messiah Delhomme for a first down completion near midfield.

Au'tori Newkirk breaks off a 17-yard run towards the Warwick sideline with 1:13 left in this second quarter. He's such a threat with his legs running that it opens up chunk plays in the passing game.
 


Josh Powell made it look like he's playing the Madden video game with the difficult slider on rookie mode. The move he made on the defender was silly and this offense has kicked it into another gear.

The Commodores go for an onside kick before the half, and with 1:02 left in the second quarter, they recover it at the Warwick 40. Immediately, it's Au'tori Newkirk to LeBron Bond for a 40-yard TD pass... but the holding penalty wipes out that score.

We're seeing that Warwick never saw an offense anywhere near this in the Peninsula District as most of those teams are run-based. The Commodores are feasting on this Friday after Thanksgiving.
 
Stats at the Half:

Maury 41:
Au'tori Newkirk - 12-17 for 222Yds. 4-0 TD/Int. ratio; 9Car. 73Yds. TD
Melvin Lowe - 4Car. 41Yds.
Leon Clark - 5Car. 27Yds. TD
Josh Powell - 3Rec. 69Yds. TD
Elijah Moss - 2Rec. 66Yds. 2 TD's
LeBron Bond - 3Rec. 46Yds. 2 TD's
Da'Vontae Floyd - 2Rec. 29Yds.
Isaiah 'Ike' Simmons - 4 Tackles

Commodores - 36 plays for 366 total yards (12-17 for 222 yards passing; 19 rushes for 144 yards); 0 turnovers; 6 penalties for 55 yards


Warwick 6:
Eduardo Rios Jr. - 5-14 for 60Yds. 1-0 TD/Int. ratio
Mike Alleyne - 2Rec. 24Yds.
Messiah Delhomme - 2Rec. 22Yds; 2Car. 11Yds; 10 Tackles (8 Solo)
Cameron Glenn - 4Car. 7Yds.
Izaiah Emery - 5 Tackles, TFL

Raiders - 25 plays for 61 total yards (5-14 for 60 yards passing; 11 rushes for 1 yard, 1 lost fumble); 1 turnover; 3 penalties for 25 yards
 
Warwick begins the second half with the football at their own 29. Corey Hairston's Raiders show some pride and get behind their large o-line and try to play some power football in hopes of slowing this onslaught down. Eduardo Rios Jr. runs for four yards, then gains of +4 and +5 by Cameron Glenn gives them a fresh set of downs.

Another scamper by Rios moves the sticks to the Maury 49. An option pitch out to Ian Bacon that would've normally gained at least five yards or more against most PD foes ends up only picking up a yard.

Messiah Delhomme gains just three yards to the Maury 45, bringing up a 3rd & 6 with 6:32 showing as a lot of time is evaporating due to the running clock. A pass by Rios down the seam is incomplete. It looks like Warwick will leave the offense on the field for 4th & 6 as we tick under six minutes to go in this third quarter.
 
Lavontay Bond makes what would've been a fantastic interception on fourth down along the sideline, but a roughing the passer penalty on the Commodores gives Warwick a first down at the 30-yard line.

A big hit is delivered by enforcer safety Kendall Daniels Jr. on 2nd & 8. The pass is incomplete. We tick under four minutes to go in the third period as Warwick snaps its on 3rd & 8 from the Maury 28. Messiah Delhomme, who has done so many impactful things this evening, broke off his route and now a 4th & 8 is coming up after the incomplete. We have ticked under three minutes with this quick running clock (which I am not compalining about in case you're wondering).

Maury gets hit with a bit of a questionable pass interference penalty on a throw over the middle that ordinarily would not have been called in my opinion. Warwick has it at the Maury 14 with the clock still running and they snap it at 2:18. Ian Bacon runs for a few yards after a run of a ytard.

On 3rd & 6 from the 10, it's Rios finding Bacon in the flat for a touchdown. What a drive by the Raiders, helped out by a couple of defensive miscues from the Commodores.
 


Here comes a 2nd & 4 from the 28 to begin this 2nd period. Don't see a Warwick comeback, so the Commodores are 12 minutes away I'd say from punching their ticket to the State Semis and claiming their 6th straight regional title. They will host either Green Run for a third straight year or Indian River. Those two teams - the Stallions and Braves - are deadlocked at 7-apiece entering the fourth quarter.
 
If you thought Maury was getting stale or stagnant offensively, guess again. Au'tori Newkirk finds Melvin Lowe in the flat for a 15-yard pass. The Commodores also get a 44-yard run with Lowe.

Big props to Messiah Delhomme, who makes his 11th total tackles of the night just moments ago. Dyrri McCain will use a time-out with 9:23 to go in regulation before a 3rd & 16 from the Raiders 16.

Newkirk scrambles for a gain of about nine to set up 4th & 2 from the 7 with 91!4 to go. The clock stops as junior offensive lineman Javon Wynn is helped off the field with an inury for the Commodores.
 
Warwick gets a stop as the Maury pass is incomplete on 4th & 7 from the 12. The Commodores got backed up five yards due to a false start penalty.

On this latest possession, Warwick is using the width of the field well with Keon Batts, Ian Bacon and Julio Carrecter to get near midfield. With 6:23 to play, they're facing a 3rd & 10 from their own 47 after an incomplete pass down the sideline. Another incomplete brings up fourth down and they keep the offense out there.

Eduardo Rios connects with Bacon over the middle for 11 yards to move the chains down to the Maury 42. So the Raiders have a chance to make the final tally look more respectable than what it was headed towards after an ugly second quarter.
 
An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty - the 11th flag for 115 yards on Maury - gets Warwick closer to the end zone at the 24 of the Commodores. However, the drive would eventually stall again. On 4th & 3 from the 17-yard line, a pass by Eduardo Rios Jr. is a bit late in the flat area and Kendall Daniels reads it well to keep Julio Carrecter from gaining any positive yardage.

Maury takes over at hteir own 17 with 3:37 to play and leading comfortably by 27 points at 41-14.
 
Julio Carrecter returns a kickoff 62 yards to put Warwick at the 5 of Maury with 1:29 to go.

We just got word that Indian River kicked a field goal in the closing seconds to defeat Green Run 10-7 in the Region 5A Championship.

So that means the Braves (10-3) will travel to take on Maury (13-0) at Powhatan Field in the VHSL Class 5 State Semis at 2 PM next Saturday, December 2nd.
 
