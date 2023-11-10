Green Run 17 Deep Creek 12

Green Run fought off a slugish 1st half start against Deep Creek but remained undefeated with a hard fought 17-12 win over Deep Creek. The Stallions, who are the #1 seed in the Region 5A playoffs, were shutout in the 1st half and trailed 6-0 at halftime.In the 2nd half Green Run turned to their running game to provide a spark and pounding the ball led to two touchdown runs by Rivals 4-star and Virginia Tech commit. He ended the 1st Stallion scoring drive with a 3-yard run after an 8-play, 62-yard drive. The next time Green Run got the ball, Adams explded threw the middle of the Deep Creek defense for a 55-yard touchdon run to give the Stallions a 14-6 lead with seven minutes remaining in the 3rd quarter.The Hornets reach the Stallions 11-yard line but the drive was halted with an interception by Eastern Michigan University commit. Also coming up big for the Green Run defense was linebackerGreen Run made the turnover count by adding a field goal with 2:29 remaining to make it a 2-score margin 17-6.Deep Creek drove 70 yards and seniorended the drive with a 6-yard touchdown run with 20 seconds remaining. Barnes also scored the Hornets 1st touchdown in the 2nd quarter. The Hornets tried an onside kick but it was recovered by Green Run.