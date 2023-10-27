Greetings from Tallwood High School in Virginia Beach, where the Lions at 5-3 overall play host to a Green Run Stallions (8-0) team that has dominated the Beach District the past couple of years.



Both of these teams look playoff-bound in Region 5A and we'll have updates for you here on the Game Blog as well as via Twitter or 'X' as it is now referred to these days @hatfieldsports



Below is our snapshot Preview of the game along with Predictions, sometimes sure to go wrong... stay tuned!





Green Run (8-0) at Tallwood (5-3) . . . Entering this contest, the Green Run Stallions have won 31 consecutive regular season Beach District games and done so by an average of 37.5 points per contest. On the season this year, they are putting up 48.9 PPG and giving up 7.4 PPG with their closest call being a 28-14 triumph over Bayside at the start of October. The offense is sizzling behind junior QB K’Saan Farrar (2138 yards passing, 30-2 TD/Int. ratio) and a cast of talented receivers, headed up by 4-Star Virginia Tech commit Keylen ‘Brodie’ Adams (32Rec. 784Yds. 12 TD’s) alongside juniors Jayden Anderson (30Rec. 624Yds. 11 TD’s) and Quali Price.



Tallwood is no slouch as they are putting up 33.4 PPG and in position to grab a top four seed in the Region 5A playoffs, where they could certainly run into Green Run at some point. Junior QB Jacob Rojas has set the school single-season touchdown pass record with 16 to go with just two interceptions while connecting on 92 of 165 passes for 1266 yards. Pass catchers Amari Harmon (28Rec. 345Yds. 2 TD’s) and Nate Getz (15Rec. 329Yds. 8 TD’s) have been reliable weapons for him. Up front, Tavin Whitehead is a force on the line of scrimmage with seven sacks on the year. But the Lions, who are giving up 24.6 PPG, will need to tackle well in space and play their best defensive game of the year to win.



Matt Hatfield Says – Green Run 46-15

Coach Ed Young Says – Green Run 44-8