Blog LIVE Game Blog - 2023 Opener with Green Run at Kempsville

Greetings from Kempsville High School as the Chiefs play host to the visiting Green Run Stallions in a re-match of the past two Region 5A Championships.

Green Run won both of those, the 2022 encounter more convincingly than the 2021 clash.

Below is a Preview... follow updates here and via Twitter (or X as they now call it) @hatfieldsports ....


Green Run at Kempsville . . . The Chiefs are at home in this series for the first time since 2019, believe it or not, as the past five meetings, two coming in the Region 5A Championship, have been on Dahlia Drive at Green Run. Throwing out a forfeit win from the 2020-21 abbreviated COVID school-year, Green Run has won 12 consecutive meetings on the field between these two teams with the last triumph on the field over the Stallions for the Chiefs coming by a 7-6 margin in 2012. In last year’s season opener, it was Eastern Michigan commit Caleb Turner icing the 27-14 victory for Green Run with a pick-six.

In last November’s region title game, Green Run wasted no time striking with a 65-yard touchdown pass to Tasean Young-Stieff on the first play from scrimmage. Kempsville answered with an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on the ensuing play, but the Stallions scored the next 43 points in a 50-8 romp.

Young-Stieff, Virginia Tech four-star recruit Keylen ‘Brodie’ Adams (97 catches for 2073 yards, 32 TD's the last two seasons) and Jayden Anderson headline a dazzling Green Run receiving core that will test the Kempsville secondary, led by Marshall commit Ryley McIntosh and fellow senior Darius Johnson. Keep an eye on the talent in the trenches, too. Green Run’s o-line is bolstered by 6’6” sophomore tackle Thomas Wilder, while Kempsville has 6’5” tackle and JMU commit Deacon Rawls.

Matt Hatfield Says – Green Run 41-20
Coach Ed Young Says – Green Run 30-18
 
Kempsville returns the opening kickoff 13 yards to their own 29, where they begin with 11:54. The first play from scrimmage is a run of six yards by senior tailbakc Darius Johnson. On 2nd & 4, it's new starting QB Sawyer Whitmore, a junior, scrambling for about a gain of two.

Johnson then goes up the gut for a gain of 9 to move the sticks on 3rd & 2, putting the Chiefs at their own 46. That gets the home fans on their fan and making some noise.

Marshall commit Ryley McIntosh then makes a catch worth 10 yards into Green Run territory to the 44-yard line of the Stallions.

Nice drive to begin here for Daryl Cherry's host Chiefs.
 
Ocean Lakes transfer Zhykeem Rogers picks up eight yards on a reception for Kempsville following a holding penalty. On 2nd & 6 from the Green Run 40, it's Whitmore finding sophomore sensation Xavier Clark for a completion of eight yards, plus a personal foul penalty on the Stallions.

That puts Kempsville all the way at the Green Run 17-yard line as we hit 8:19 to go in the opening period.

An initial good cut-back run for Darius Johnson, but then he makes an unncessary cut that prevents him from gaining more yards. Nonetheless, it's a pick up of 6 to bring up 3rd & 4 from the Green Run 11. But a false starts backs them up 5.
 


Beautiful connection by Whitmore - who has opened up 4 of 5 for 42 yards and has found three different receivers. McIntosh, a terrific talent, just got great position on an inside slant and made it an easy catch like it was 7 on 7 passing league.

Morgan Hurst successfully booted through the PAT.

We have a ballgame here, folks. Stay tuned and buckle up!
 
Green Run's first possession starts in Kempsville territory at the 49-yard line with 7:06 to go in the opening period. They quickly go to work with new QB Ksaan Farrar, a 6-foot-3 junior and transfer from Menchville.

After a 2-yard run by Quran Reames-Jones, it's Farrar completing a pair of passes for 16 yards to Keylen 'Brodie' Adams, the Virginia Tech commit, and Quali Price. A penalty on 2nd & 8 from the 29 puts the Stallions in the red zone. They have it at the 14.
 


That came after two runs that went nowhere basically for Green Run, including a tackle for loss by Chiefs sophomore defender Elijah McDaniel.

After the TD pass - which was a splendid catch by Price, a two-sport athlete who also excels in basketball - a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty was called on Green Run. Very surprised the Kempsville coaching staff elected to take it on the kickoff, rather than make the PAT tougher. Green Run made the PAT with ease.
 
Second series for Kempsville starts at the Green Run 49 with 3:36 to go in the opening frame after Xavier Clark returned the kickoff 14 yards.

Sawyer Whitmore evades the rush and finds Darius Johnson for a screen pass to his left for 5 yards. On 2nd & 5, it's Johnson rushing for 3 to bring up a pivotla 3rd & 2. Instead of handing it off, Whitmore keeps it and is dragged down for no gain by Stallions junior LB Kamren Johnson.

Kempsville is leaving the offense on the field for 4th & 2 at the Green Run 41. A time-out is called by Green Run Coach Brandon Williams with 1:24 remaining in the first quarter.
 


The Green Run defense was ready for that and simply engulfed Johnson, who had nowhere to go.

Smith was an impact defender a season ago as a freshman for Kempsville. Now he's wearing the other colors, trying to help Green Run three-peat as Region 5A Champs this year.
 
While we've got a really competitive battle here so far with a lively atmosphere and good crowd, we're starting to see some sloppy play from both sides. With 1:09 to go in the opening period, the two teams here have combined for nine penalties and 89 yards.

Offsetting personal fouls were just called. To end the first quarter, it's Ksaan Farrar finding Jayden Anderson, a top-flight 2025 prospect, for a completion of 12 yards to bring up 3rd & 9 from the Kempsville 49.
 


Not a shabby start for Ksaan Farrar in his first start at QB as he's 5 of 5 for 62 yards in the opening period, finding four different receivers. He's following up lofty numbers put up by previous signal callers Kevin White (North Carolina A&T) and Xavier Davis under this offense, schemed by OC Qutrell Payton.
 


It's the first start at tailback for senior Quran Reames-Jones, a position that was a bit of a question mark for the Stallions after Zyron Bacote graduated and Damari Palmer, a standout last season as a sophomore, transferred to Maury.

Brandon Williams has to be feeling - and probably breathing - a tad bit easier right now than he was say 15-20 minutes ago when the Chiefs were giving the Stallions all they could handle.

That stop on fourth down might've been a game-changer.
 
Kempsville's third possession begins at their own 25 with 11:24 to go until half-time. Following an incompletion, the Chiefs get back to their formula of running the ball between the tackles. Darius Johnson breaks off a run of 18 yards to the 43 and would've been gone potentially if not for Tyler Baker bringing him down.

Just when Kempsville thought it had momentum, a sack by Kamren Johnson and quick stuff of the run game from Jha'lre Ricks, a junior LB who had a breakout season last year, halts the Chiefs. It puts them on 3rd & 17, where Darius Johnson rushes for 10 yards.

Kempsville punts it away on 4th & 7 from their own 46. It's a solid punt by Morgan Hurst with no return.

They down it at the 18-yard line of Green Run, where the Stallions begin their third possession with 8:21 till half-time.
 
Farrar shows he's human and finally throws an incomplete. Then Green Run tries to stretch out a run to the left side and it only gains a yard. Before snapping on 3rd & 9 from the Chiefs 38 with 6:05 to go in the second quarter, Head Coach Brandon Williams of Green Run will burn a time-out.
 
Ksaan Farrar is picked off by Kempsville's Ryley McIntosh, who had about eight or intercepts a year ago,

It might not be the worst thing in the world for Green Run, though. That's because it acts almost like a punt. Kempsville starts at their own 3. Even though Darius Johnson scampers for 8 on 2nd & 9, the Stallions come up in a big way with Devin Wright and Kamren Johnson to send him backwards for a loss on third down.

They have to punt it away and junior Jayden Anderson shows his burst with a 19-yard return to the Kempsville 24. That sets Green Run up in business with 3:29 to go in the half, leading 14-7 and well positioned to add to that lead before intermission.
 
The fifth series of the night for Kempsville begins at their own 15 with 2:53 to go in the firs half, trailing by two touchdowns. It's very important that QB Sawyer Whitmore and the rest of his offensive mates show composure and not get frustrated.

A sweep with Ryley McIntosh loses a couple on first down.

Some creativity from the Green Run defense and coordinator Terrell Whitehead, a former standout at Kempsville who also was an All-American at Norfolk State before a short stint in the NFL. They stunt up front on 2nd & 12 and it confuses Kempsville's blockers a bit. Whitmore's pass is incomplete. Now they are in 3rd & long.

Two plays after he had a tackle for loss, sophomore Darion Spence comes up with a sack. Kempsville punts it away on 4th & 23 from their own 10.

Green Run takes over at the Kempsville 42 with 1:05 to go in the second period.
 
The Kempsville defense loses contain and Ksaan Farrar escapes with a run of 37 yards down to the Chiefs 5 with 45 ticks left in the half.

Here comes the fade for the future Hokies wide receiver Keylen 'Brodie' Adams...


 
Stats at the Half:

Green Run 27:
Ksaan Farrar - 9-11 for 146Yds. 3-1 TD/Int. ratio; 2Car. 37Yds.
Quran Reames-Jones - 6Car. 31Yds. TD; 1Rec. 24Yds.
Jayden Anderson - 2Rec. 48Yds.
Keylen 'Brodie' Adams - 3Rec. 40Yds. TD
Quali Price - 3Rec. 34Yds. 2TD's
Jha'lre Ricks - 4 Solo Tackles

Stallions - 22 plays for 224 total yards (9-11 for 146 yards passing, 1 intercept; 11 rushes for 77 yards); 5 penalties for 65 yards; 1 turnover


Kempsville 7:
Sawyer Whitmore - 5-8 for 47Yds. 1-0 TD/Int. ratio
Darius Johnson - 13Car. 58Yds; 1Rec. 5Yds.
Ryley McIntosh - 2Rec. 26Yds. TD; INT
Xavier Clark - 1Rec. 8Yds.

Chiefs - 25 plays for 86 total yards (5-8 for 47 yards passing; 17 rushes for 39 yards); 5 penalties for 39 yards; 0 turnovers
 
Green Run starts with the football to begin the third quarter, from their own 35.

Three plays for the Stallions result in no yards gained as the Kempsville defense stiffens and does a good job of keeping the fleet-footed receivers in front of them.

This could force a punt on the first 3 & out of the night.
 
Kempsvile's first possession of the second half will come at their own 34 with 10:05 to go in the third period, trailing 27-7. No need to abandon the run game, but they will need to hit a couple of pass plays to loosen up the defense and keep them honest.
 
On 3rd & 9 from their own 35, Xavier Clark makes a tremendous play after the catch, bouncing / spinning off a defender and gaining plenty of real estate. However, a penalty will back them up to the 35 and they have 3rd & 9 again essentially.

Sawyer Whitmore, who made that pass to Clark, is able to tuck and run for 14 yards to get them right near midfield. Just two plays later, Darius Johnson breaks away from multiple Green Run tackles and gets 41 yards on a screen pass down to the Stallions 15. Whitmore scrambles for nine. Kempsville is in business, inside the 10.
 


Daryl Cherry has to be proud of his Chiefs to show some fight and punch back against this high-octane, talented Stallions squad that oblitterated them in last year's playoffs.

Curtis is just a ninth grader and one to watch in years to come, where he and Xavier Clark have the makings to be a formidable tandem with the ball in their hands.
 
Momentum is beginning to shift towards Kempsville and Green Run is getting the free releases off the line of scrimmage or the cushion to set off their passing game. A penalty hurts them on a couple of occasions, with a 14-yard completion from Ksaan Farrar to Quali Price - sandwiched in between. That brings up 3rd & 13 from their own 29.

With Price appearing to be wide open, Farrar ends up taking off and running his direction, getting out of bounds right near the first down marker. Whether he gets it or not, Green Run will go for it, but it does look like he got just enough to move the sticks if they don't measure this one.

Turns out Farrar got 12 and then it's a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty on Green Run, which was the worst thing that could've happened for Brandon Williams and the Stallions there. They are forced to punt it away now, backed up inside their own 30.
 
What a turn of events as Green Run gets the ball back on the punt because Kempsville is called for what we think in the pressbox was 12 men on the field. But we're unsure. They somehow award the Stallions an automatic first down, which is not the case I believe if it's a dead ball foul. Strange.

Anyhow, the Stallions are glad to get it back and run for about 7 yards to bring up 2nd & 3, although one of their offensive starters - QB Ksaan Farrar - is being checked on with hopefully nothing more serious than just cramps.
 
With Ksaan Farrar off the field, it puts Jayden Anderson in at Wildcat QB for Green Run and he dashes 51 yards for a beautiful touchdown. However, another penalty - this one on a holding - wipes it away for the Stallions. Their fans have to be livid right now. After the 10-yard infraction (and Green Run has 10 flags for 108 yards), they go to Keylen 'Brodie' Adams in at Wildcat QB. He gains just 2 yards.

On 3rd & 11, it's the more traditional run with Quran Reames-Jones and he powers ahead for 8. On 4th & 3 from their own 49, the Stallions lunge forward with Tyler Baker as the time ticks under a minute to go in the third period. However, an 11th penalty pushes them back 5 yards and Adams is on to punt it away.

Kempsville takes over with 25 seconds to go in the third period and a chance to draw closer here as we near the fourth quarter. The Chiefs have to feel like they have a shot, even if it's a longshot.
 
On 3rd & 12 from their own 33, the Chiefs stick to the run game and Darius Johnson rushes up the gut for exactly 12 to move the chains. Now can the passing game hit a big play to make things tighter and put them in scoring range?

Sawyer Whitmore stares down the receiver and his pass near the sideline is incomplete with De'zhawn Smith reading it well in coverage. The Chiefs will use a time-out with 10:26 to go.
 
A third straight incomplete pass comes for Kempsville on 3rd & 10 from their own 45 as Sawyer Whitmore misses an open Darius Johnson on a wheel route near the Green Run sideline. The Chiefs have to be careful not to get a penalty of 12 men on the field - like earlier - and they're able to get the punt off just in time and not have it blocked by Eastern Michigan commit Caleb Turner flying in to try to get to it for a spark play.

With 10:03 to go, Green Run takes over at their own 17-yard line.
 
Facing 2nd & 7 from their own 37, the Greem Run run game delivers a huge blow thanks to Quran Reames-Jones racing off 53 yards down the left sideline before he's caught by Ryley McIntosh.

Props to that offensive line, especially the left side with massive sophomore LT Tommy Wilder, LG Allen Miller and sophomore center Jaden Santos.

The Stallions are inside the 10 now looking to delivering the knockout.
 
