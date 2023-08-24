Greetings from Kempsville High School as the Chiefs play host to the visiting Green Run Stallions in a re-match of the past two Region 5A Championships.



Green Run won both of those, the 2022 encounter more convincingly than the 2021 clash.



Below is a Preview... follow updates here and via Twitter (or X as they now call it) @hatfieldsports ....





Green Run at Kempsville . . . The Chiefs are at home in this series for the first time since 2019, believe it or not, as the past five meetings, two coming in the Region 5A Championship, have been on Dahlia Drive at Green Run. Throwing out a forfeit win from the 2020-21 abbreviated COVID school-year, Green Run has won 12 consecutive meetings on the field between these two teams with the last triumph on the field over the Stallions for the Chiefs coming by a 7-6 margin in 2012. In last year’s season opener, it was Eastern Michigan commit Caleb Turner icing the 27-14 victory for Green Run with a pick-six.



In last November’s region title game, Green Run wasted no time striking with a 65-yard touchdown pass to Tasean Young-Stieff on the first play from scrimmage. Kempsville answered with an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on the ensuing play, but the Stallions scored the next 43 points in a 50-8 romp.



Young-Stieff, Virginia Tech four-star recruit Keylen ‘Brodie’ Adams (97 catches for 2073 yards, 32 TD's the last two seasons) and Jayden Anderson headline a dazzling Green Run receiving core that will test the Kempsville secondary, led by Marshall commit Ryley McIntosh and fellow senior Darius Johnson. Keep an eye on the talent in the trenches, too. Green Run’s o-line is bolstered by 6’6” sophomore tackle Thomas Wilder, while Kempsville has 6’5” tackle and JMU commit Deacon Rawls.



Matt Hatfield Says – Green Run 41-20

Coach Ed Young Says – Green Run 30-18