Blog LIVE Blog - Heritage-Lynchburg (7-1) vs. E.C. Glass (8-0)

City Stadium is the place to be tonight as the annual Jug Bowl Classic features two title contenders with the unbeaten E.C. Glass Hilltoppers (8-0), ranked atop our Class 4 State Top Ten, taking on the defending Class 3 State Champion Heritage Pioneers (7-1) of Lynchburg, checking in at No. 3 in our latest Top Ten. Jeff Woody's Hilltoppers ended an eight-game losing streak in the series in 2017 with a 14-12 victory, but the Pioneers responded with a 25-22 win last year. This series dates back to 1976 and Glass leads it 31-25-1. Coach Brad Bradley of Heritage goes for career win No. 200 this evening. He's had stops of course at William Campbell and Patrick Henry-Roanoke before his arrival at Heritage, where he's guided the Pioneers to back-to-back State Final appearances. Some records could be set tonight as Glass QB DreSean Kednrick is 29 yards away of the school rushing record of 4206 set by Scott Dovel in 1977. In addition, he's 177 yards shy of the all-purpose mark of 6947 that his father, Andre Kendrick, set before going on to play at Virginia Tech, where he was a Hokies teammate of one Michael Vick on their way to reaching the National Championship Game against Florida State. We'll have updates here and via Twitter @ hatfieldsports throughout the night ...