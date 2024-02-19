Not much on the docket on this President's Day, officially now known as Washington's Birthday at the federal government level.



This past weekend, there were four games in Occoquan Region 6C and four in Region 5B with some blowouts and close finishes. The Occoquan saw three teams win by at least 18 with South County taking care of business against Mount Vernon in the closest battle, 49-43. Junior Elija Eccleston finished with 14 points on 10-of-13 from the free-throw line to propel the Stallions.



Meanwhile, in Region 5B, it was mostly chalk with reigning State Champ Woodside draining 11 three-pointers on its way to a 75-49 victory over eighth-seeded Kecoughtan, but the other three games were decided by 10 points or fewer with the closest being Norview's late comeback at home against fourth-seeded Nansemond River, 52-49, as 6'6" junior forward Joshua Feagin posted a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds. Maury beat Menchville by 10 in a re-match of a State Semifinal from two years ago, while second-seeded King's Fork successfully rallied past upset-minded Bethel, 53-47.



There will be LOTS of action on Tuesday, so that will keep us busy and on our toes. Three regions are in play with the most interesting games likely featuring Potomac District rivals Stone Bridge and Riverside squaring off in 5D, while Atlee visits Eastern View in a battle of 15-8 teams at the 4B level, where the victor is likely to get rewarded with a trip to defending two-time Class 4 State Champ Varina in the semifinal round.



Before tonight's selections come your way, let's review how the Picks did for Saturday 2/17/24 below...



6C = 4-0

5B = 4-0



Region Picks for Sat. 2/17/24 for Hatfield: 8-0 (100%)

Hatfield's Playoff Record: 38-5 (88.3%)





Region Picks for Fri. 2/16/24 for Hatfield: 30-5 (85.7%)





REGION PLAYOFF ACTION for MONDAY 2/19/24:



Region 5D:

#5 Briar Woods (10-14) at #4 Harrisonburg (15-9)

Hat's Pick - Harrisonburg by 7



#6 Stone Bridge (13-10) at #3 Riverside (15-10) . . . Sophomore forward Mason Ridgeway (13.6 PPG) scored 19 points in the last meeting, an 83-74 win over the Bulldogs on Wed. Feb. 14 in the Potomac District Tournament semifinals. Ridgeway also had 22 points in the 60-56 victory the week prior to that on Feb. 7. All three losses in the series this season for Stone Bridge have been by single-digits, including 79-74 back on Jan. 22, so if Stone Bridge can get hot from deep late and limit Riverside's second chance opportunities, a different outcome could come their way. Senior Omar Abushaban (9.3 PPG, 10.2 RPG) will need a strong game in the paint for the Bulldogs.



Hat's Pick - Riverside by 2



Region Tourney Final Pick: Potomac Falls over Massaponax





Region 4B:

#8 Patrick Henry-Ashland (14-9) at #1 Varina (18-1)

Hat's Pick - Varina by 32



#5 Atlee (15-8) at #4 Eastern View (14-8) . . . Amaree Robinson set a new single-game record for points at Eastern View with 41 in their recent 80-75 triumph over Caroline, surpassing the previous mark of 38 set by Anias Saunders in 2016. So it's clear that the strategy for Rally Axselle's will be contain Robinson from getting hot to have a chance at advancing.



Hat's Pick - Eastern View by 3



#6 Chancellor (15-9) at #3 Courtland (16-7)

Hat's Pick - Courtland by 8



#7 Dinwiddie (15-8) at #2 Henrico (18-4)



Hat's Pick - Henrico by 3



Region Tourney Final Pick: Varina over Henrico





Region 1D: Play-In

Cumberland #3 Twin Valley (5-15) at Hogoheegee #3 Patrick Henry-Glade Spring (17-9)

Hat's Pick - Patrick Henry-GS by 23



Region Tourney Final Pick - Honaker over Chilhowie