Greetings from a warm and sunny Lake Taylor High School in Norfolk as the Titans play host to the Camden Panthers out of New Jersey, who won 10 games a season ago.



Interesting to note that Camden Head Coach Rob Hinson used to be an assistant at Norview in 1998 when the Pilots went to the playoffs. So he's familiar with football in the Eastern District.



Camden (NJ) at Lake Taylor . . . Hearts are heavy over at Lake Taylor with the recent passing of Head Coach Hank Sawyer’s mother as well as one of his best friends, longtime assistant Theo Ford. Sawyer, who is 229-58 in 24 seasons, has a tough task in the opener against a talent-rich Camden squad that is one of New Jersey’s finest.



At quarterback, 2025 prospect Deante Ruffin is a three-star for Camden with offers from Boston College, Pitt, Syracuse, Temple and West Virginia. On the defensive line are two next-level studs in DE Dylan Seay (6-5, 235) and DT Richard ‘Wink’ James (6-1, 265), a West Virginia commit. Braheem Long is a three-star corner with offers from Akron, BC, Kent State and others. Long could be given that tricky assignment of having to cover Titans monster 6’7” wideout Elijah ‘Moss’ Washington, who earlier this summer gave a pledge to Syracuse after hauling in 43 balls for 877 yards and 16 TD’s as a junior.



This game probably comes down to a couple of things. Camden has to be able to contain the run game, and the Titans twin-veer is tricky with QB Jamir ‘Sporty’ Freeman a threat to break a long run in addition to the backs. Like Lake Taylor, Camden wants to blitz on defense, but their offense is going to have to hit some big pass plays when they are there against the Titans. The matchup that most intrigues me is how Lake Taylor’s o-line with Roy Norfleet, Keyonte Arrington (6-8, 355), Trevor Hesson and company do against that d-line of Camden that collapses the pocket well.



Matt Hatfield Says – Camden (NJ) 34-30

Coach Ed Young Says – Lake Taylor 21-12