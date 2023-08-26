ADVERTISEMENT

Blog LIVE Game Blog - Camden (NJ) at Lake Taylor

Greetings from a warm and sunny Lake Taylor High School in Norfolk as the Titans play host to the Camden Panthers out of New Jersey, who won 10 games a season ago.

Interesting to note that Camden Head Coach Rob Hinson used to be an assistant at Norview in 1998 when the Pilots went to the playoffs. So he's familiar with football in the Eastern District.

Below is our Preview with Picks. We'll have updates here + on Twitter / X on my feed @hatfieldsports


Camden (NJ) at Lake Taylor . . . Hearts are heavy over at Lake Taylor with the recent passing of Head Coach Hank Sawyer’s mother as well as one of his best friends, longtime assistant Theo Ford. Sawyer, who is 229-58 in 24 seasons, has a tough task in the opener against a talent-rich Camden squad that is one of New Jersey’s finest.

At quarterback, 2025 prospect Deante Ruffin is a three-star for Camden with offers from Boston College, Pitt, Syracuse, Temple and West Virginia. On the defensive line are two next-level studs in DE Dylan Seay (6-5, 235) and DT Richard ‘Wink’ James (6-1, 265), a West Virginia commit. Braheem Long is a three-star corner with offers from Akron, BC, Kent State and others. Long could be given that tricky assignment of having to cover Titans monster 6’7” wideout Elijah ‘Moss’ Washington, who earlier this summer gave a pledge to Syracuse after hauling in 43 balls for 877 yards and 16 TD’s as a junior.

This game probably comes down to a couple of things. Camden has to be able to contain the run game, and the Titans twin-veer is tricky with QB Jamir ‘Sporty’ Freeman a threat to break a long run in addition to the backs. Like Lake Taylor, Camden wants to blitz on defense, but their offense is going to have to hit some big pass plays when they are there against the Titans. The matchup that most intrigues me is how Lake Taylor’s o-line with Roy Norfleet, Keyonte Arrington (6-8, 355), Trevor Hesson and company do against that d-line of Camden that collapses the pocket well.

Matt Hatfield Says – Camden (NJ) 34-30
Coach Ed Young Says – Lake Taylor 21-12
 


This is game No. 1103 for Bill Nettles as a public address announcer in Virginia, many of those being memorable playoff games, contests at Darling Stadium and Todd Stadium on the Peninsula, and lately quite a few here at Lake Taylor High in Norfolk.
 


Great start for Hank Sawyer's Titans. Couldn't tell who jarred the ball loose on that fumble, the game's first turnover. Think it was the jumbo-sized lineman Keyonte Arrington.

But on the other side, the defensive lineman was out of position on that great run from Mckenzie. Looked like the d-end bit down and they made them pay.
 
Camden is able to move the sticks on their second possession, thanks to a pass completion of 15 yards to Malik Redd from Jaythan Candelario on 3rd & 8 to the Lake Taylor 45-yard line. From there though, the Titans buckled down defensively and force a Panthers punt on 4th & 10 from the 45.

Lake Taylor's second drive will start on their own 29 with 9:28 to go in the opening period.
 
Twice, the Camden defense has been called for pass interference penalties trying to cover Lake Taylor's monster 6'7" 215-pound wide receiver Elijah 'Moss' Washington. Although, it is worth noting the second of the two looked more questionable to me.

Facing a 3rd & 13, following a penalty, at their own 46, the Titans go to the air with QB Jamir 'Sporty' Freeman to the side opposite Washington and Braheem Long does a good job in coverage to force an incomplete. The Titans are on to punt it away with 7:15 to go in the first quarter.
 
A holding penalty wipes away a nice punt return into Lake Taylor territory for Camden. That means the visiting Panthers from New Jersey will start at their own 29 for this third possession with 7:07 to go in the opening period.

Jayden Gaines prevents Camden's first down slant pass over the middle from being complete. However, the next play, they hit them over the top with Jaythan Candelario finding Wasi Muhammad on a go route. If Muhammad did not lose his footing, it would have been a touchdown. Instead, it's a 40-yard completion to the Titans 31.

After an incomplete, the Titans keep it with Candelario for 5. Sets up a key 3rd & 5 from the 26 of Lake Taylor.
 


Candedlario didn't see someone open in the flat and instead tried to force one, where the Lake Taylor defense capitalized for their second takeaway of the opening quarter.

Lake Taylor's third possession begins at their own 10 with 5:49 left in this first period. Marquise Drew-Rogers gains 5, the Titans then lose two yards and before 3rd & 7 a penalty - encroachment on Camden - moves the Titans closer. Then QB Jamir 'Sporty' Freeman converts the 3rd & 2 with his legs.

Another big third down coming up - 3rd & 9 from the 22 - after West Virginia commit Richard 'Wink' James makes a sack of Freeman.
 


Remarkable that Camden let Clark shake them on what basically amounted to as a safe quick screen pass and go all the way to the house. The Titans will gladly take it and not apologize whatsoever for that big play. Clark has made two immense ones in this first quarter.

Six penalties for 50 yards are not helping the Panthers and their cause. The latest is on the ensuing kickoff return, backing them up to their own 35 with 2:04 to go in the first period.
 
Roy Norfleet - No. 52 for Lake Taylor - is proving to be unblockable right now for the Camden o-line. Also hard to block is Elijah 'Moss' Washington coming off the edge as the Syracuse commit has been in on at least five total stops so far.

Before a 3rd & 1 from their own 44, Camden gets a gift with Lake Taylor jumping offsides. Shortly thereafter, Lake Taylor gets hit with a 15-yard face-mask penalty. That puts them at the Titans 36 as this opening period is ticking down.

Jaythan Candelario is not on point thus far with his passes as he tries to go over the top and it's incomplete. So far, he's 3 of 10, but he's got 65 yards through the air, so he's getting som esignificant chunks when he connects with his targets.
 


Long - who has offers from BC, Akron, Kent State, among others - was wide open in beating his defender in man-to-man on what as a basic bump-and-go. He was able to walk into the end zone.

Lake Taylor needs to make some adjustments defensively against the pass or the Panthers will continue to get great opportunities over the top.
 
Officials are huddling after a play on 3rd & 7 from the Camden 30, where we could use instant replay. Jamir 'Sporty' Freeman throws a pass along the sideline to the jump-ball master Elijah 'Moss' Washington. Initially, they signal incomplete. After discussing, they rule it a 22-yard completion. The Camden coaches disagree.

Surprised they haven't moved their most accomplished corner - Braheem Long - over to Washington's size instead of a smaller defender they have on him.
 


Caps a 6-play, 81-yard drive in 2:21 for the Titans. They're coming up with the crucial third down conversions. They try to go back to Moss on a jump-ball on the two-point conversion, but he is unable to haul it in to add to the lead.
 
Bringing heavy pressure - essentially flooding the right side - the Lake Taylor defense is giving Camden's protection major issues right now.

A flag is thrown on a pick-six, but because the pass was tipped, the officials wipe off the penalty. Another break for the Titans, who are making theirs this afternoon with three takeaways.

 


It's starting to unravel for the visiting Panthers as Lake Taylor's aggressiveness, particularly up front in the trenches.

The Titans get a 4-yard run from Darian McKenzie after an incomplete. That brings up 3rd & 6, where Jerome Brown hauls in a pass from Freeman for 4 yards. On 4th & 2, the Titans will leave the offense on the field at the 26 of Camden.
 
The scoreboard has frozen - which is not ideal for us - but we can tell you that on this hot and sunny Saturday, the host Titans have turned the football over for the first time today. Azir Lee makes an interception in the end zone as Jamir Freeman overthrows Elijah Washington.

With it being a touchback, Camden begins its possession - 7th I believe of the half - at their own 20. Time is now being kept on the field with the clock not working properly.
 
After a run of 7 by Judah Anthony, Camden surprisingly goes to the air on 2nd & 3. Candelario's pass is lobbed into the air and intercepted by Shahihde Battle - his 2nd of the half - and he returns it 16 yards to the Panthers 25.

That's the fifth takeawy of the half for the Titans defense. Two runs from Marquise Drew-Rogers and the Lake Taylor ground game produces another touchdown.

Camden is not squeezing up front defensively and instead running upfield, which is playing into Lake Taylor's hands.
 
Side note - - this has been one of the longest first halves of a football game that I can remember, at least it feels that way. Partially due to the heat, the stoppages with time-outs that the officials are allowing for the players to hydrate, and now with the scoreboard not working properly.

All that aside, Lake Taylor has looked mighty good in this one so far and like a team that can certainly challenge for the Class 3 crown.
 
Camden goes 3 & out on its latest offensive possession as they go to the air following a 4-yard run from Judah Anthony, but fail to generate another big passing play. That's because the pass on 3rd & 4 is incomplete. Good coverage by Jabari Jordan.

A bit shocking to me -- Camden calls for the fake punt on 4th & 4 from their own 31. Malik Redd only gains one as he's brought down immediately by Cameron Ervin.

That gives Lake Taylor golden field position, at the 32 of Camden, late in this second period.
 
Elijah Washington gains about 20-yard on a catch over the middle for Lake Taylor, but is stripped by Braheem Long of Camden. The Panthers recover the fumble with D'hani Cobbs.

Camden takes over at their own 16. Roy Norfleet sacks Jaythan Candelario of Camden. It's a loss of 6. No gain on the run play on 2nd & 16. Then the pass on 3rd & 16 is incomplete.

Before fourth down, it looks like the scoreboard might be fixed now, thankfully. So we will hopefully be able to pass along the time left in the game, per quarter, momentarily as we approach half-time.
 
Looks like Camden will be punting away with 25 seconds to go in the second quarter. It's nearly blocked. The Titans down it in Camden territory, at the 30-yard line of the Panthers.

Rather than take a shot in the end zone or try to score, Lake Taylor is content to take a knee and a 31-6 lead to the break.
 
Stats at the Half:

Lake Taylor 31:
Jamir 'Sporty' Freeman - 4-10 for 124Yds. 1-1 TD/Int. ratio; 7Car. 17Yds. TD
Darian McKenzie - 4Car. 88Yds. TD
Marquise Drew-Rogers - 6Car. 32Yds. TD
Magerald Clark - 1Rec. 78Yds. TD; INT
Elijah Washington - 2Rec. 42Yds; 5 Tackles (2 Solo)
Jerome Brown - 1Rec. 4Yds; 7 Tackles (2 Solo)
Shahide Battle - 2 INT's, including TD return

Titans - 261 total yards (4-10 for 124 yards passing, 1 INT; 17 rushes for 137 yards, 1 lost fumble); 2 turnovers; 7 penalties for 50 yards


Camden (NJ) 6:
Jaythan Candelario - 4-16 for 101Yds. 1-3 TD/Int. ratio
Wasi Muhammad - 1Rec. 40Yds.
Braheem Long - 1Rec. 36Yds. TD; Forced Fumble
Judah Anthony - 8Car. 13Yds.
Jeremiah Steeley - 4 Tackles

Panthers - 31 plays for 97 total yards (4-16 for 101 yards passing, 3 INT's; 15 rushes for minus 4 yards, 2 lost fumbles); 5 turnovers; 7 penalties for 55 yards
 
Lake Taylor's first possession of the third period begins at their own 17. Keeping it on the ground, the Titans are unable to move the sticks and will be punting it away on 4th & 7 from their own 20.

Camden looks re-focused to start this second half, but in order to make this a competitive game to the finish, they must take advantage with points on their opening possession.

The visiting Panthers from New Jersey will start at the Lake Taylor 34 after a punt of maybe 19 yards. There's 9:27 left on our third quarter clock.
 
The quarterback play has been too spotty for Camden to put Lake Taylor in trouble. A couple of incomplete passes sets up 4th & 10 from the 34.

Jamir Rambeau drills Jaythan Candelario as he releases the fourth down pass. It's not even close to being complete. That pass rush is really taking an effect.

Great sign for Hank Sawyer and his Titans, back with the ball at their own 34 with 8:28 to go in the third period. Totally expecting them to run the ball and chew some clock now.
 
Fans of Lake Taylor are holding their breath after QB Jamir 'Sporty' Freeman has 350+ pound lineman Nigel Cook land on him - not purposely - after a tackle. Freeman is able to walk off the field under his own power, but in some pain obviously.

Cook and his mates halt Darian McKenzie to no gain on a run play on 3rd & 8. That forces a punt.

Camden's second series of the half begins at their own 25 with 5:31 remaining in the third period.
 


Another unpleasant sight for Lake Taylor as DB Jayden Gaines was injured on the play and has to limp off the field.

Crazy stat-line for Candelario as he is 5 of 21 for 176 yards, 2 TD's and 3 intercepts. Not a great completion percentage / efficient rate, but wonderful yards per completion average there.
 
Third possession of this 3rd quarter for Lake Taylor will start at their own 29 after a minimal 4-yard kickoff return, where Haleem Muhammad wrestled down the return man with some serious force.

The big body of Nigel Cook, along with Aaron James Jr. (5 assisted stops) are starting to take control a bit. Lake Taylor is looking at 3rd & 3 from their own 36. Outside of a 7-yard run from Marquise Drew-Rogers, the Titans ground game can't get loose now because up front Camden is playing a lot better.

On 4th & 2 from their own 37, the Titans are trying to draw Camden offsides here before punting it away. They'll take the penalty and boot it away.
 
Azir Lee returns the Lake Taylor punt 17 yards into Titans territory, plus Lake Taylor is hit with a 15-yard penalty. That gives Camden some hope here if they put together a quick scoring drive, beginning at the 2:42 mark of the third period from the Lake Taylor 33.

The Titans still lead 31-12, but fatigue might be setting in to a degree here in this August heat.
 
Lake Taylor's defense was ready to get off the field, but on 3rd & 10 from the 33, the Titans get hit with a roughing the passer penalty. Another flag comes shortly thereafter to put the Camden Panthers at the LT 9. That's now 12 penalties for 99 yards, which will definitely upset Coach Hank Sawyer.

Following the 13th penalty, Judah Anthony gets the rock and finds paydirt. This game is starting to get a bit more interesting here in Norfolk...
 


Lake Taylor badly needs to put together a quality drive here, use some clock and see if they halt the momentum as well as wear out the Camden defensive front. Getting Elijah Washington involved on a lob might be the spark they are looking for to re-ignite their attack.

Another Lake Taylor player - lineman Brian Wilson - appears to be cramping up on the sideline.
 
Starting at their own 27 with 2:01 remaining in the third quarter, Lake Taylor goes to the pitch out of their twin-veer and it is read fairly well by the Camden defense, yet Darian McKenzie gains 6. However, McKenzie is being checked out as he seems to be cramping up in this heat and they are literally rolling him off the field.

Haleem Muhammad gets out to the pitch on the other side and Marquise Drew-Rogers. On 3rd & 3, it's QB Jamir 'Sporty' Freeman keeping it for two yards, just short of the first down. As the time is ticking down in the third quarter, the Titans are able to snap it before the clock hits all zeroes.

The 4th & 1 from their own 36 is a QB sneak with Freeman, who appears to get a generous spot and a first down. At first glance, it looked like Richard 'Wink' James, the West Virginia commit, and defensive front for Camden had him short or at least would require a measurement. The host Titans have to feel great to get that fresh set of down as the fourth quarter begins.
 
The Titans are punting it away now on 4th & 8 from their own 40 with 10:34 to go, leading Camden 31-18. A quick screen on 3rd & 8 was incomplete, following minimal gains with both the pass and run game, where No. 23 John Smith terrorized them with two impact hits.

Fantastic punt by Shahide Battle, fielded at their own 7-yard line - not sure why - by Camden. That's about a 53-yard boot for the Titans.

Camden has it at their own 4 with 10:25 to go in regulation.
 
After a pass interference penalty on Lake Taylor moves Camden up to their own 19, the Panthers decide to take another deep shot. This errant pass is intercepted - for the fourth time today - as Magerald Clark, the sophomore, steps up for the Titans to make a play.

Perplexed why the Camden coaching staff has decided not to run some more simplistic plays, like screens and draws, in an effort to see if the Titans over pursue and use their aggressiveness against them.

That puts Lake Taylor at their own 47. Clark then gets a toss to the left, near the Titans sideline, and it's worth 6 yards.
 


Washington got a favorable one-on-one matchup and he got his first touchdown reception of what should be many in 2023. It capped a 5-play, 53-yard drive in 2:03 for the Titans, and even though the two-point try failed, they have to feel much better now up by three scores at 37-18.
 
Back-to-back sacks for the Lake Taylor defense brings up 4th & 23 from their own 32 for Camden. Roy Norfleet had the first sack on second down. Then it was Norfleet and Jamir Rambeau combining for the third down sack.

Lake Taylor, which nearly muffs the punts, will take over at the Camden 48 with 5:53 to go, in position to run this clock out and start this season off 1-0 before a bye week and then a key trip to Hopewell, another Region 3A contender, in early September.
 
Lake Taylor is on the move as they complete a pass to Shahide Battle, but he is stripped and Camden recovers. Azir Lee had the recovery. However, Camden is stopped on fourth down.

The Titans can pretty much run the clock down and get out of here with a win of 37-18, unless they find the end zone again.
 
Latest posts

