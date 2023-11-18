ADVERTISEMENT

Blog LIVE Game Blog - Region 3A Semis: #3 Lake Taylor (6-5) at #2 Lafayette (9-2)

Greetings from Sanford B. Wanner Stadium in Williamsburg, where we have the Region 3A Football Semis on a perfect day weather-wise for a playoff matchup.

It's two of the area and state's best programs as the #3 seed Lake Taylor Titans (6-5) under the direction of Hank Sawyer visit the #2 seed Lafayette Rams (9-2) under the direction of Andy Linn.

These two programs are no strangers to one another with the Titans winning each of the past two playoff meetings back in 2018 and 2022, both on this surface.

The winner here will host fifth-seeded Heritage of Newport News, a surprise 23-6 victor over top-seeded Hopewell from the other regional semifinal in this bracket.

Who is going to win? Well, both my 757 Saturday Sports Talk Podcast partner Coach Ed Young and I disagree on the outcome.

Matt Hatfield Says – Lake Taylor 20-18
Coach Ed Young Says – Lafayette 21-20

We'll have updates here and via Twitter or 'X' @hatfieldsports
 
Lake Taylor starts with possession at their own 35 after the opening kickoff by Lafayette goes out of bounds. A quick 6-yard screen from QB Jamir 'Sporty' Freeman to Darian McKenize will give the Titans a 2nd & 4 from their own 41. They run it on the next play with Marquis Drew-Rogers for a couple of yards. But on 3rd & 2, it's the Lafayette defense behind Sebastian Nix stiffening and dropping Freeman for a loss of close to five.

Lafayette returns the Titans punt eight yards with senior Elijah Matthews to their own 49, where they set up with 10:26 to go in the first quarter. Their first play from scrimmage is a mighty good one as Nazeer Wolmart breaks off a 28-yard run on a pitch out to the left side. However, play is stopped with 10:19 on the clock as senior RB/LB Jaiden Brown has to be helped off the field with an apparent knee / leg injury.

We'll hope for the best for Brown. The Rams have it at the Titans 23 as play resumes.
 
Some tough running inside for Lafayette as Nazeer Wolmart gains 7 to bring up 3rd & 2 and despite a good tackle by Roy Norfleet, it's James Spencer gaining just enough to move the sticks at the 12-yard line of Lake Taylor. However, the Titans really show their pride defensively on the next two plays behind tackles for loss from Elijah 'Moss' Washington, their massive Syracuse commit, and Jerome Brown. Both Washington and Brown are captains.

An incomplete pass on 3rd & 14 means Lafayette will trot out the field goal unit with just under seven minutes to go in this first quarter.
 


Canova came through with the game-winning field goals in Lafayette's 17-14 comeback win over Poquoson to conclude the regular season. Games like these that are expected to be close often go down to the wire with special teams playing a large role determining the outcome. Quite sure the Rams are glad they have Canova - and his dependable leg - on their side.

Lake Taylor will begin their second possession at the 20 following a touchback.
 
A pass completion to Shahide Battle nets nine yards, although Lake Taylor gets hit with a holding penalty. After using the perimeter to get that play, they then turn to the running game on the inside with Marquis Drew-Rogers and Darian McKenzie. Another completion, this one for five yards by Jamir 'Sporty' Freeman to Jerome Brown, brings up a 3rd & 5 from their own 39. Freeman uses his legs to scoot out of the pocket to get to the first down marker.

But on the very next play, it's Freeman and the Titans putting the ball on the carpet. Lafayette recovers the fumble with Obrian Canady, at the 46 of Lake Taylor, with 4:12 to go in the opening period.
 


A well-thrown ball by Oleksy, the senior, finding Wolmart down the sideline as he slips behind the corner covering him on a go route to the end zone. That's the perfect time to dial up a pass against the high-pressure Lake Taylor defense when it's second or third and short.

Another touchback means Lake Taylor begins at their own 20, needing to go 80 yards to get their first touchdown of the afternoon.
 
Jamir 'Sporty' Freeman scrambles for just a few yards on 1st & 10 with Eric Zeledon stopping him. On 2nd & 7, it's a handoff out of that twin-veer that Lake Taylor so loves to run and Breon Stokes, a stud defensive lineman for the Rams all year, hits Darian Mckenzie for a loss of a couple. On 3rd & 9, a pass by Freeman is out of bounds and not anywhere close to his intended receiver. However, the Titans get a gift with a pass interference call.

That gives the Titans a fresh set of downs at their own 36. That can be a game-changer. Lake Taylor then takes a shot and Freeman lofts it down the middle of the field with three defenders in the area. Elijah 'Moss' Washington uses his 6-foot-7, 215-pound frame to go make a jump-ball play that turns into a 39-yard reception down to the Lafayette 25.

Now the Titans are in business.
 


Lake Taylor took a chance on 3rd & 8 in the end zone for Shahide Battle, but the pass was incomplete. That came after two run plays were limited to short gains by a stingy Lafayette defense that came in allowing just 7 points per game on the year.

Looks like Lake Taylor is going for it on 4th down to start the second period.
 
Peter Cook makes the sack of Lake Taylor QB Jamir 'Sporty' Freeman on 4th & 8, dropping him for a loss of nine. That gives Lafayette the football at their own 32 with 11:53 to go in the second quarter.

The Rams end up going 3 & out after runs with James Spencer and Nazeer Wolmart leave them wit ha 4th & 1 from their own 41. They attempted to go for it, but a false start - one that has Coach Andy Linn extremely upset - backs them up five yards and forces them to punt. Even worse than the penalty is the fact the punt is only a 5-yarder, heading out of bounds as it hung up in the air with the wind.

So Lake Taylor has a golden opportunity again, beginning at the Lafayette 41 with 9:29 to go in the first half and trailing by 10.
 
On 2nd & 10 from the Lafayette 41 on their fourth offensive possession, the Titans go to the air and get a solid gain with Jamir 'Sporty' Freeman finding Shahide Battle, who makes the grab and spins away from a defender for a pickup of 16.

After Darian Mckenzie is halted for no gain on a run play, the Titans overthrow a pass in the end zone 2nd & 10. A holding penalty on Lake Taylor makes it 3rd & 20, where they try to target the giant Elijah 'Moss' Washington again on a fade, but the pass is far out of his reach.

If Freeman puts a little less air under some of these throws, he has the receivers to make a play in one-on-one situations against the Rams DB's. Lake Taylor will punt it away and Battle's kick lands in the end zone for a touchback.

Lafayette has it with 6:42 to go in the first half and a 10-point lead.
 
Another 3 & out forced by the Lake Taylor defense. After Nazeer Wolmart breaks off a chunk of six yards via the running game, it's Jerome Brown (which is a great name for a defender if you think back to the late great Philadelphia Eagles defender who teamed with Reggie White) sends QB Hayden Oleksy backwards. He then loses another yard on a tackle for loss by Jamir Rambeau.

That forces Lafayette to punt, and once again, the wind is hurting the special teams aspect for the Rams as it hangs up in the air and gives Lake Taylor possession at the Rams 43 with 4:29 to go in the half. Hank Sawyer knows how important it is here to get points before the break.
 


A basic screen to the far side of the field, where the Lake Taylor sideline is. It was well-designed and executed. Once Washington made the catch, you knew right away he was going to be off to the races and not be caught.

That's the sixth Lake Taylor pass completion for 118 yards. That's an average of 19.7 yards per completion, so the Lafayette defense must adjust at half-time and eliminate the big strikes through the air to stay in the lead.
 
An encroachment penalty on Lake Taylor before 2nd & 9 proved to be crucial on this latest possession because Lafayette was headed for a third consecutive 3 & out. The Titans are really hitting on defense and showing improvement on that side of the ball behind Jerome Brown, Roy Norfleet, Elijah Washington and others in their front seven. But on 3rd & 1, it's Nazeer Wolmart moving the chains.

Lake Taylor gathers itself on defense and actually uses a time-out after a tackle for loss on 2nd down brings up 3rd & 11 for the Rams from their own 31 with 1:32 to go in the second period. The Titans then bail Lafayette on a pass that didn't look catchable at all wit ha pass interference, giving the Rams a fresh set of downs at their own 46.
 


Elijah Washington (a.k.a. 'Moss' as they call him) is making plays everywhere. If Lafayette recovers the fumble there, they probably are able to run the clock out and go to half-time. Instead, the Titans have an opportunity to take the lead, which would be enormous considering Lafayette gets the ball to begin the 2nd half.
 
An incomplete pass on first down does not discourage Lake Taylor from throwing it again, where on 2nd & 10 it's QB Jamir 'Sporty' Freeman connecting with Jerome Brown. However, the Lafayette defense with senior DB Tripp Hassell is ready and keeps him from gaining forward progress. On 3rd & 10, the pass intended for Elijah 'Moss' Washington is a bit off the mark and deflected by him, then Lafayette sophomore DB Josh Simpson.

On 4th & 10, the Titans try to get the first down and Shahide Battle is right there on a pretty accurate pass, but it goes off his hands and is intercepted by Lafayette freshman DB Jael Love.

Andy Linn will take a couple of kneel downs and take a 10-7 lead to the locker room at half-time.
 


Each of the final four possessions of the first half for Lake Taylor ended in Lafayette territory. However, they only have 7 points to show for it, and in some ways, the Rams probably feel fortunate to be in front, especially after that injury to Jaiden Brown early in our contest.

Some half-time numbers forthcoming... stay tuned!
 
Stats at the Half:

Lafayette 10:
Hayden Oleksy - 1-2 for 38Yds. 1-0 TD/Int. ratio
Nazeer Wolmart - 8Car. 50Yds; 1Rec. 38Yds. TD; 5 Tackles
James Spencer - 8Car. 14Yds.
Tripp Hassell - 4 Tackles
Daniel Jackson - 3 Tackles, 0.5 TFL
Josh Simpson - 2 Pass Breakups

Rams - 22 plays for 98 total yards (1-2 for 38 yards passing; 20 rushes for 60 yards, 1 lost fumble); 1 turnover; 2 penalties for 20 yards


Lake Taylor 7:
Jamir 'Sporty' Freeman - 6-14 for 118Yds. 1-1 TD/Int. ratio
Elijah 'Moss' Washington - 2Rec. 82Yds. TD;
Marquis Drews-Rogers - 4Car. 12Yds.
Darian Mckenzie - 5Car. 8Yds; 1Rec. 6Yds.
Shahide Battle - 2Rec. 25Yds.
Jerome Brown - 1Rec. 5Yds; 8 Tackles (4 Solo), 2 TFL

Titans - 28 plays (6-14 for 118 yards passing, 1 intercept; 14 rushes for 16 yards, 1 lost fumble); 2 turnovers; 3 penalties for 25 yards
 
Brayden Smalls returns the opening kickoff of the third quarter for Lafayette 34 yards to the Lake Taylor 42, putting the Rams in great shape to extend their 10-7 lead. After a three-yard run with Nazeer Wolmart, the Rams miss what could've been a 39-yard TD pass. Quarterback Hayden Oleksy just overshot his intended target.

On a 3rd & 7 run play, James Spencer gets outside and appears to get a gain of 12, but as he heads to the ground, the ruling is he fumbled and it's recovered by Lake Taylor's Shahide Battle. The Titans have the ball at their own 37 with 10:17 remaining in the third quarter.
 


I'm not positive that the Lafayette fumble that Lake Taylor recovered was a turnover. Nor am I positive that should've been a turnover for Lake Taylor that the Rams scooped up. Both were calls you'd love to have instant replay to see. It looked like Freeman might've been coming forward and an incomplete could've been called. Just like Spencer perhaps might've had his progress stopped on the run.

Nonetheless, it may even itself in a way (unless you are a fan of the Titans or Rams and feel you should've gotten both calls in your favor).

I will give credit to Breon Stokes, a sophomore nose guard who came into the playoffs with 7 sacks. He's been a disruptive force all year on the d-line for Andy Linn's Rams.

Big swing here as now the Titans are losing the turnover battle - 3 giveaways to the 2 by the Rams - and they need to respond with a score.
 
Facing 3rd & 4 from their own 26, the LakE Taylor offense tries a quick pass on a curl and the throw by Jamir Freeman is a tad behind Shahide Battle. That brings out the punting unit for the Titans and one has to wonder about the wind playing against them here as it is blowing in that direction.

Speaking of which, the punt goes out of bounds to the 30 of the Titans - a net of just 4 yards. Super field position for Lafayette, which has to feel like a score here with 7:22 to go in the third quarter can create the type of separation they are looking for in this tough semifinal clash.
 
Hayden Oleksy puts a pass right on the money, but Daniel Jackson is unable to haul it in for what would've been a walk-in TD. It lets Lake Taylor breathe a sigh of relief. James Spencer gains four yards on a run, then it's Elijah Washington and Jerome Brown dropping Nazeer Wolmart for a loss of a yard.

With the wind at his back, Lafayette Coach Andy Linn will send out the field goal unit on 4th & 7 from the Lake Taylor 27. As they get the snap off and try the field goal, a whistle blows with a delay of game penalty. The field goal wouldn't have been good. Now Coach Linn will bring his offense back out with 5:30 to go in the third period before 4th & 12 from the Titans 32.

They try a pass on the outside in a one-on-one situation and Shahide Battle gets his second takeaway of the quarter with an INT. Battle might've been better off not catching it because the Titans have it at their own 9 with 5:23 left in the quarter instead of their own 32.
 
On 2nd & 10 from their own 9, it's Lake Taylor QB Jamir 'Sporty' Freeman getting intercepted at the 13-yard line by Lafayette DB Elijah Matthews. During the return a blinside block penalty will back the Rams up.

Bad news for the Titans is a couple of plays later, senior MLB/TE Jerome Brown has to be helped off the field. Without him, it will make things tougher for the Titans on defense because he's got 12 total tackles in this game.
 


Elijah Matthews has been clutch on both sides of the ball for Lafayette in this third quarter, helping them gain their largest lead of the day. Meanwhile, the Titans have a major uphill climb. It will be very hard, though not impossible, to erase this 17-point deficit on a day where they've already turned it over four times.
 
It's starting unravel for the Lake Taylor offense, backed up at their own 4 after a penalty on the kickoff return. A quick three-yard run with Marquis Drew-Rogers gives them a tad bit of breathing room, but only briefly. They then see Daniel Jackson get a sack of Freeman, and on the next play, it's Tripp Hassell deflecting a pass. That means Lake Taylor has to punt from its own end zone.

Lafayette takes the punt back a few yards on the return to the Titans 27 with 2:11 to go in the third period. Another score for the Rams can probably put this out of reach for the visitors from Norfolk here at Wanner Stadium.
 
The Lake Taylor defense buckles down on 3rd & 2, keeping Nazeer Wolmart to a gain of one as the third quarter comes to a close. That means Lafayette will have 4th & 1 from the Lake Taylor 18, certainly expected to go for it, as we begin the final stanza.



Just 48 yards rushing for Lake Taylor on the day compared to 88 for the Rams.
 
Eric Zeledon converted the 4th & 1 for Lafayette. They were able to bleed the clock some before Elijah 'Moss' Washington made a tackle for loss on 2nd & 8, forcing the Rams to be conservative, or better yet, cautious with a 17-point lead.



Lake Taylor's next offensive series looks to get off to a good start from their own 37 with QB Jamir 'Sporty' Freeman firing a 12-yard completion to Shahide Battle. However, a holding penalty will back them up 10 yards to their own 27.

Another holding wipes out what would've been a 19-yard connection to Washingrton as the Lafayette defensive front with Daniel Jackson and Breon Stokes continues to cause the o-line of the Titans issues. Now back to their own 17 for 1st & 30.
 
On 3rd & 15 from their own 32, the Lake Taylor offense is unable to generate a big play. Eric Zeledon and Nazeer Wolmart, who has been all over the field, limit QB Jamir Freeman to a gain of just a yard..

They keep the offense on the field for 4th & 14 and Freeman finds Washington, but it's short of the sticks for a first fown, gaining just 11.

Lafayette takes over at the Titans 44, in prime position to score and salt this one away. Nazeer Wolmart gets a run of about five and then James Spencer rips off a 17-yard run, his longest of the day, down to the 22 of Lake Taylor. Coach Andy Linn will burn a time-out with 5:47 remaining.
 


Lafayette has really stepped up its play in the second half. It does not feel like a 34-7 margin, but the Rams responded from a crucial turnover by creating a turnover.

The Rams are closing in on a date with Heritage of Newport News next week in the Region 3A Finals. That game will be played here at Wanner Stadium.
 
Moments after Jamir 'Sporty' Freeman connects on a pass with Elijah 'Moss' Washington to move the chains for Lake Taylor into Lafayette territory (and give Washington over 100 yards receiving on the day), it's Sebastian Nix coming up with an interception for the Rams on defense.

Brayden Smalls then is off to the races following a Titans penalty. Now, the Rams have a chance to go for 2 and make it a running clock margin, which is wild to think considering Lake Taylor had the ball not even two minutes into the third period near midfield and momentum on its side while only trailing by a field goal.
 
Latest posts

