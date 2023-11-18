Hayden Oleksy puts a pass right on the money, but Daniel Jackson is unable to haul it in for what would've been a walk-in TD. It lets Lake Taylor breathe a sigh of relief. James Spencer gains four yards on a run, then it's Elijah Washington and Jerome Brown dropping Nazeer Wolmart for a loss of a yard.



With the wind at his back, Lafayette Coach Andy Linn will send out the field goal unit on 4th & 7 from the Lake Taylor 27. As they get the snap off and try the field goal, a whistle blows with a delay of game penalty. The field goal wouldn't have been good. Now Coach Linn will bring his offense back out with 5:30 to go in the third period before 4th & 12 from the Titans 32.



They try a pass on the outside in a one-on-one situation and Shahide Battle gets his second takeaway of the quarter with an INT. Battle might've been better off not catching it because the Titans have it at their own 9 with 5:23 left in the quarter instead of their own 32.