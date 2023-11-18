matthew328826
Greetings from Sanford B. Wanner Stadium in Williamsburg, where we have the Region 3A Football Semis on a perfect day weather-wise for a playoff matchup.
It's two of the area and state's best programs as the #3 seed Lake Taylor Titans (6-5) under the direction of Hank Sawyer visit the #2 seed Lafayette Rams (9-2) under the direction of Andy Linn.
These two programs are no strangers to one another with the Titans winning each of the past two playoff meetings back in 2018 and 2022, both on this surface.
The winner here will host fifth-seeded Heritage of Newport News, a surprise 23-6 victor over top-seeded Hopewell from the other regional semifinal in this bracket.
Who is going to win? Well, both my 757 Saturday Sports Talk Podcast partner Coach Ed Young and I disagree on the outcome.
Matt Hatfield Says – Lake Taylor 20-18
Coach Ed Young Says – Lafayette 21-20
We'll have updates here and via Twitter or 'X' @hatfieldsports
