Surprised Bayside decided to try another pooch kick, perhaps due to concern of the speedsters that can take it the distance for Indian River. Nonetheless, the Braves have it at their own 38 with 6:04 to go in the opening period with their third offensive possession of the night.



After an ineligible man downfield penalty on Indian River, the Braves go back to the running game with Kekoa Benavente for a pair of runs that turn 1st & 15 into 3rd & 2 from their own 46. Benavente continues to do damage between the tackles and it moves the chains into Bayside territory, at the 44.



Isaiah Merritt is able to curl his way through from the Bayside defense to drop Benvante for a loss of 1. A quick slant over the middle from QB Tyler Allison to WR Davion Turns nets six yards. That brings up 3rd & 5 from the Bayside 39. There is movement up front and it looks to be a false start that will back the Braves up five yards.



Interesting play on 3rd & 10 as Indian River goes Trips right and it's a completion at the marker by Allison to Jason Preston. At first, the official signal he fumbles and it's recovered by Ralph Parker of Bayside. But after they huddle up, they say he was down before the ball came loose, which to me from the pressbox, probably was the right call.



The gain was for 11 and the Braves are on the move, at the Bayside 33.