Blog LIVE Region 5A Quarterfinal Game Blog - #6 Bayside (5-5) at #3 Indian River (7-3)

Kick-off is set for 7 PM from James L. Frye Stadium in Chesapeake as the No. 3 seed Indian River Braves (7-3) play host to the visiting No. 6 seed Bayside Marlins (5-5) in the opening round of the Region 5A Playoffs.

This is a re-match from two years ago, when as a #5 seed won 35-6 at #4 seed Bayside, in the opening round of the playoffs.

Braves Head Coach Brandon Carr in his second year at the helm is looking for his first playoff win after falling short a year ago to Salem of Virginia Beach, 10-9, in the opening round. Meanwhile, Bayside Coach Jon White is in his 11th season at the helm and seeking just his second playoff win and first since 2016. He was on the staff as an assistant to Darnell Moore when the Marlins had a run to a regional title in 2010.

Here's what we have for Predictions with yours truly, Matt Hatfield, and Coach Ed Young from 757 Saturday Sports Talk at the PLEX...

Matt Hatfield Says - Indian River 20-9
Coach Ed Young Says – Indian River 20-14....possible upset

We'll have updates for you via Twitter or 'X' as folks know it now @hatfieldsports and here throughout the evening - stay tuned!
 
Bayside wins the toss and they chose to defer, meaning Indian River will receive the opening kickoff.

Nice November night for playoff football action as our present temperature here is 67 degrees.

Bayside tries a pooch kick to start and Indian River successfully fields it at their own 40 with 11:58 showing on the game clock. We'll see a Braves offense averaging 27.4 points per game to start, out of a four-wide formation.

Malachi Hinton, who was a Chicho's Pizza 757 Football Player of the Week recipient for his monster performance against Nansemond River that started a four-game winning streak, takes the game's first carry for a gain fof +4.
 


Just a busted coverage for Bayside as Anthony Morris got deep and Tyler Allison bought enough time in the pocket to find him and launch it down the field on the money.

Great start for Brandon Carr and the host Braves, who now can lean on a defense with a trio of devastating pass rushers - Jordan Harris, Johnny Shaw and Jonathan Horton - with a combined 35 sacks.
 
Breon Hardnett returns the ensuing kickoff 19 yards to the Marlins 45 for Bayside, which starts on offense with 11:04 to go in the opening stanza and in a quick 7-0 hole. Bayside is putting up 21.9 PPG and coming off a season-high of 55 vs. winless Princess Anne before their bey week.

After a 3-yard gain on the run by sophomore QB Kam Kirby, he's dropped for a loss of 1. On 3rd & 8, Kirby's pass is way off the mark as Tra'vion Slaughter gets credited with a deflection.

So a quick 3 & out and Bayside punts it away. Indian River returns the punt five yards to their own 23, where they have it up 7-0 with 9:55 to go in the opening period.
 
Bayside gets a gift, thanks to a bad snap from the Indian River offense and a fumble recovered by Marlins defender Martrez Chavious-Fenner at the Braves 23 with 8:47 to go in the first quarter.

On the previous two plays, the Braves got runs of +2 and 10 - up the middle - from Ravon Moore to move the sticks. We'll see if the Braves buckle down here defensively with Bayside near the red zone.

After two short runs by Lamar Haywood to bring up 3rd & 8, it's Kam Kirby scrambling near the Bayside sideline to move the chains. Zavion Guidry, more of the bulldozing type of back for Bayside, comes in and nearly gets in the end zone. He is tripped up a yard short of the goal-line. Then the Indian River defense with Trey Voskanyan - who has 6 INT's and 2 for TD's on the year - along with Hyson Gordon drop Guidry backwards two yards.

Coach Jon White of Bayside will burn a time-out before 2nd & Goal from the Indian River 3 with 6:10 to go in the first quarter.
 


Bayside badly needed that takeaway and to finish the drive with 7 instead of 3. Now we might be looking at a battle here, whereas Indian River was thinking about getting a quick double-digit lead, like they did two years ago, and pulling away.

The Braves now get a chance to answer the score with a score of their own. Would expect QB Tyler Allison to take another shot down the field here very soon.
 
Surprised Bayside decided to try another pooch kick, perhaps due to concern of the speedsters that can take it the distance for Indian River. Nonetheless, the Braves have it at their own 38 with 6:04 to go in the opening period with their third offensive possession of the night.

After an ineligible man downfield penalty on Indian River, the Braves go back to the running game with Kekoa Benavente for a pair of runs that turn 1st & 15 into 3rd & 2 from their own 46. Benavente continues to do damage between the tackles and it moves the chains into Bayside territory, at the 44.

Isaiah Merritt is able to curl his way through from the Bayside defense to drop Benvante for a loss of 1. A quick slant over the middle from QB Tyler Allison to WR Davion Turns nets six yards. That brings up 3rd & 5 from the Bayside 39. There is movement up front and it looks to be a false start that will back the Braves up five yards.

Interesting play on 3rd & 10 as Indian River goes Trips right and it's a completion at the marker by Allison to Jason Preston. At first, the official signal he fumbles and it's recovered by Ralph Parker of Bayside. But after they huddle up, they say he was down before the ball came loose, which to me from the pressbox, probably was the right call.

The gain was for 11 and the Braves are on the move, at the Bayside 33.
 


A 113-26 advantage in total yards for Indian River, but a 10-yard penalty and the sack to end the opening period has kept them from re-claiming the lead just yet. They then get their fourth penalty of the half, a false start, to begin the 2nd quarter. So far, no penalties called yet on Bayside in this one.

Tyler Allison with a 39-yard punt to the Bayside 7, where the Marlins have it for 1st & 10 with 11:51 to go in the second quarter.
 
After a gain of 1 by Lamar Haywood, where the Indian River defense crashed down real hard and effectively behind senior lineman Andrew Hines, disaster hits for Bayside. Sophomore QB Kam Kirby tries to roll to his left, out of the end zone, looks to slip and fumbles the ball. Instead of it being a safety, the ball comes loose and it is recovered by senior defensive lineman Anthony Torres of Indian River.

Brandon Carr will use a time-out with 11:08 to go in the second quarter before either going for 2 or trying the extra point.
 


As the case is in most all football games, the turnover margin can loom largely. Bayside won it in the first quarter, but by getting one back early in the second quarter, the host Braves re-claim the lead. Now we'll see if the Marlins can respond with decent field position and put together a drive offensively, which they've yet to do this evening.

Up front, it looks very clear that the Indian River defensive front - led by Jordan Harris (18 sacks on the year) - is posing some serious challenges for Bayside's protection scheme.

The kick goes out of bounds, meaning Bayside has it at their own 35 with 11:08 to go in the second quarter.
 
After Jordan Harris makes two terrific tackles for the Indian River defense - the first coming on a sweep to keep the speedy Halim Hardnett from breaking loose and the second to halt QB Kam Kirby to no gain on a run in the other direction - the Bayside offense comes up with its longest play of the night from scrimmage.

Kirby delivers a missile over the middle to freshman WR Daequan Howard, who is drilled as he catches the ball by Marquise Claiborne and he somehow hangs on for a catch worth 18 yards into Braves territory. Lamar Haywood on the next play makes an equally, if not more impressive play as he slips away from multiple tackles, reverses field and races 22 yards down to the Braves 23.

A delay of game penalty on Bayside - their first flag of the night - makes it 1st & 15 from the 28. But Kirby shows off his athleticism and ability to scoot out of the pocket with a scramble for 12. The Indian River sideline has seen enough and will burn a time-out with 7:34 to go till half-time before a crucial 2nd & 3 from the 16.
 
Bayside junior RB Amir Lyde, who was hurt earlier in the season, gets a 5-yard run to move the chains. After he loses four, it is Kam Kirby scrambling for 12 on 2nd & 14. Kirby is able to scramble for 12 on 3rd & 2 to move the chains. It's Kirby able to get to the outside on the other side of the field to the 1. And he finishes it off with a TD run.

Big response from Jon White's Marlins with a lengthy and productive drive there.

 


Indian River got two nice gains of 6 on the ground with Malachi Hinton and a 5-yard pass from QB Tyler Allison to Davion Turns. Then Hinton showcases his elite speed, sprinting up the middle untouched to paydirt.

Can Bayside get another solid drive going is the big question?

The answer is a quick and resounding no as the Indian River defense forces a 3 & out. It is John Horton II sacking QB Kam Kirby on 3rd & 11 for a loss of 1. Indian River will have just over three minutes till half-time after the punt with decent field position, at their own 42. to try to expand this 20-13 lead of theirs.
 


The Braves are really flexing their muscles offensively right now and taking advantage of some favorable matchups against the Bayside secondary.

Most surprising is the fact that the highest point total allowed by Bayside this year - 28 to Green Run with 14 coming in each half - has nearly been matched by the Braves in less than 24 minutes of play.

Bayside will take over with 2:49 to go in the first half, needing to respond with a score here as they take over at their own 33.
 
Consecutive incomplete passes by Bayside QB Kam Kirby, the ladder going off the fingertips of intended receiver and freshman Daequan Howard, brings up 3rd & 10 from their own 33. Not converting here really hurts Bayside because it gives the ball back to Indian River with time to do something again on offense.

Kirby shows off his quickness to the edge and runs for 17 yards. He also wisely gets out of bounds at midfield to stop the clock. A c ompletion of seven to Howard gets them to the Braves 43. On the next play, it looks like another completion and nearly a fumble, rolling towards the sideline, but the officials say he did not complete the process and rule incomplete.

Another key 3rd down - this one on 3rd & 3 - and Kirby avoids the rush to find Martrez Chavious-Fenner along the sideline for a gain of 5 to the 38 of Indian River.
Moments after an illegal forward pass penalty on Bayside, the Marlins get another completion to Chavious-Fenner. On 3rd & 5, it's Halim Hardnett making a spectacular leaping catch for 21 yards to the Braves 12. Hardnett is shaken up after the play with 31 seconds till half-time.
 


Bayside had chances for a touchdown, but kudos to the Indian River defense as Anthony Morris rung the bell of QB Kam Kirby trying to escape the pocket and get to the sideline. On 3rd & 11 from the 12, Kirby rolled to his left and the pass was incomplete.

Also props to Diabagatae for getting that field goal to go through because the snap and hold were anything but clean.
 
Stats at the Half:

Indian River 27:
Tyler Allison - 5-6 for 136Yds. 2-0 TD/Int. ratio
Malachi Hinton - 4Car. 81Yds. TD
Kekova Benavente - 4Car. 22Yds.
Davion Turns - 3Rec. 69Yds. TD
Anthony Morris - 1Rec. 50Yds. TD
Ravon Moore - 2Car. 12Yds.
Jordan Harris - 4 Tackles
Marquise Claiborne - 4 Tackles

Braves - 241 total yards (5-6 for 136 yards passing; 11 rushes for 105 yards, 1 lost fumble); 1 turnover; 4 penalties for 25 yards


Bayside 16:
Kam Kirby - 5-12 for 59Yds; 13Car. 50Yds. 2 TD's
Lamar Haywood - 4Car. 25Yds.
Halim Hardnett - 1Rec. 21Yds.
Martrez Chavious-Fenner - 2Rec. 13Yds; 2 Tackles, Fumble Recovery
Isaiah Merritt - 5 Tackles, 1.5 TFL, Sack
Ralph Parker - 5 Solo Tackles

Marlins - 144 total yards (5-12 for 59 yards passing; 23 rushes for 85 yards, 1 lost fumble); 1 turnover; 2 penalties for 8 yards
 
After Halim Hardnett returns the kickoff for Bayside to their own 35 to begin the 2nd half, the Marlins find themselves in another 3rd down situation that is important they convert. It comes after a run of +2 by Lamar Haywood and incomplete pass that goes out of bounds.

Kam Kirby throws the quick screen on 3rd & 8 from their own 37 to Daequan Howard, who slips out of one tackle, but is eventually stoped a yard short. Instead of going for it on 4th & 1 from their own 44, Bayside will punt it away. Thought they might try to convert with the power running in Zavion Guidry.

Indian River will take over at their own 26 following the punt with 10:17 remaining in the third quarter.
 
Zavion Guidry and Isaiah Merritt combine to stop Kekoa Benavente behind the line of scrimmage on first down. Indian River QB Tyler Allison sees pressure come from his blindside with Amari Noble and the aforementioned Merritt. Allison nearly completes an inside slant to Davion Turns that would've been a house call - in the form of a 77-yard TD - but the second straight incomplete results in the Braves punting it away with 9:28 to go in the third period. Guidry applied the heat on the third down throw.

So Bayside's decision to punt instead of go for it on 4th & 1 might've worked out for them, if and only if, their offense can strike soon with possession at their own 38 with 9:17 to go in the period and behind by 11.
 
A potential game-alterting penalty is called when QB Kam Kirby os Baysied drops back to throw on 3rd & 9 from the 50 and appears to be strip-sacked by Chris Billingslea, who recovers the fumble for Indian River. However, the officials call a 15-yard face-mask penalty on the Braves, allowing Bayside to move into Indian River territory at the 35.

Bayside is unable to convert another third down as Jordan Harris wrestles Kirby down on 3rd & 6 from the 31 back to the 41. That's his 19th sack of the year. Bayside will probably punt it away on 4th & 16 from the Indian River 41, considering they decided to not go for it on 4th & 1 close to midfield earlier in the quarter.
 
Extremely surprised that Jon White of Bayside decided, out of a time-out, to go for it on 4th & 16 from the Indian River 41 after electing to punt on 4th & 1 from their own 44.

Kam Kirby rolls to his right and has a good one-on-one matchup with Halim Hardnett. Howeber, the pass is just a bit high and out of his reach.

This now gives Indian River a chance to put together a scoring drive and go up three possessions to effectively end this one in terms of the outcome if you will.

Two runs by Malachi Hinton, gaining 11 and 14, move the sticks down to the Bayside 34 as they have momentum back on their side.
 
Two straight incomplete passes by Indian River, the latest being broken up by Bayside senior DB Octavian Young, beings up 3rd & 10 from the Marlisn 34. A high snap forces Allison to run up the middle and he gains more than enough to move the chains. Allison is not known for his mobility, but he turned something out of nothing there.

If Indian River sticks with the running game, they'll turn a red zone trip into another end zone visit. The Bayside defense is starting to look a bit tired.
 


That is probably going to be the early dagger as the Braves are closing in one their fifth consecutive win and a spot in the regional semifinals against either Kempsville or Cox.

Halim Hardnett's ensuing kickoff return puts it at the Bayside 39 with 1:20 to go in the third quarter.
 


Halim Hardnett is unable to haul in the pass thrown his direction by Kam Kirby. So Indian River takes over in great position to chew some clock here.

The Braves have been better defensively and really taken away the edge as far as Kirby's ability to squrt out of the pocket and use his legs as a threat.
 


That's the fourth TD of 40+ yards on the night for the Braves, who are starting to really click on offense. It's a much better looking outfit on that side of the ball than back in the opener when they lost to a very good Varina team 13-0 in the late August heat.
 
A pass interference on 3rd & 6 is called on the Indian River defense, enabling Bayide to cross midfield. Braves corner Deontre Shedrick makes a really good stick on the outside. On 3rd & 1, it's Jordan Harris making his 10th total tackle of the night, keeping Lamar Haywood of Bayside from moving the chains. However, on the next play, it's Kam Kirby getting it to Martrez Chavious-Fenner on a pass for a gain of +4 to extend the drive.

Bayside has hit another third down - this one 3rd & 11 from the Indian River 18 - with 7:11 to go in the game. An incomplete pass in the end zone brings up fourth down.

With the fourth down pass by Bayside being incomplete, Indian River takes over at their own 18 with 6:52 to play and the Braves comfortably ahead 41-16.
 
Kekoa Benavente's 52-yard run puts Indian River back in Bayside territory. The Bayside defense has no answers for the run game of the Braves at this point, and mix in a couple of Tyler Allison completions, and they're suddenly back in the red zone after an 11-yard grab on 3rd & 7 from Jason Preston.
 
