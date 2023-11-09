matthew328826
Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
-
- Jul 20, 2004
-
- 14,616
-
- 742
-
- 113
Kick-off is set for 7 PM from James L. Frye Stadium in Chesapeake as the No. 3 seed Indian River Braves (7-3) play host to the visiting No. 6 seed Bayside Marlins (5-5) in the opening round of the Region 5A Playoffs.
This is a re-match from two years ago, when as a #5 seed won 35-6 at #4 seed Bayside, in the opening round of the playoffs.
Braves Head Coach Brandon Carr in his second year at the helm is looking for his first playoff win after falling short a year ago to Salem of Virginia Beach, 10-9, in the opening round. Meanwhile, Bayside Coach Jon White is in his 11th season at the helm and seeking just his second playoff win and first since 2016. He was on the staff as an assistant to Darnell Moore when the Marlins had a run to a regional title in 2010.
Here's what we have for Predictions with yours truly, Matt Hatfield, and Coach Ed Young from 757 Saturday Sports Talk at the PLEX...
Matt Hatfield Says - Indian River 20-9
Coach Ed Young Says – Indian River 20-14....possible upset
We'll have updates for you via Twitter or 'X' as folks know it now @hatfieldsports and here throughout the evening - stay tuned!
This is a re-match from two years ago, when as a #5 seed won 35-6 at #4 seed Bayside, in the opening round of the playoffs.
Braves Head Coach Brandon Carr in his second year at the helm is looking for his first playoff win after falling short a year ago to Salem of Virginia Beach, 10-9, in the opening round. Meanwhile, Bayside Coach Jon White is in his 11th season at the helm and seeking just his second playoff win and first since 2016. He was on the staff as an assistant to Darnell Moore when the Marlins had a run to a regional title in 2010.
Here's what we have for Predictions with yours truly, Matt Hatfield, and Coach Ed Young from 757 Saturday Sports Talk at the PLEX...
Matt Hatfield Says - Indian River 20-9
Coach Ed Young Says – Indian River 20-14....possible upset
We'll have updates for you via Twitter or 'X' as folks know it now @hatfieldsports and here throughout the evening - stay tuned!