ADVERTISEMENT

Blog LIVE Blog - Granby (5-2) at Norcom (3-4)

matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
14,616
742
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Greetings from Joe Langston Stadium in Portsmouth, where we have quite a Homecoming celebration as the I.C. Norcom Greyhounds (3-4) play host to the Granby Comets (5-2).

Unfortunately for Norcom, which was third in the VHSL Region 3A power ratings, they have been ruled ineligible for the playoffs due to a sportsmanship violation stemming from last year's scuffle at the end of their regional semifinal loss to Phoebus.

Meanwhile, Granby is playoff-bound in Region 5B, which is quite the story for a Comets program that had fallen on hard times. First-year Head Coach Kendal Jefferson has turned them around in a quick manner, securing their first .500 or better regular season finish since 2017. In fact, they had won just two games in the previous five seasons combined. A win today can potentially enable Granby to leap Menchville for the No. 5 seed in the power ratings for next week.

Who's winning? Well, yours truly and my 757 Saturday Sports Talk Podcast partner differ on the outcome in our predictions...

Matt Hatfield Says – Granby 21-19
Coach Ed Young Says – Norcom 21-19

We'll have updates here + on Twitter or 'X' @hatfieldsports ... stay tuned!
 
The opening kickoff appears to be returned 90 yards for a touchdown by Norcom talented junior Matthew Outten, who Virginia Tech Head Coach Brent Pry was in to see earlier this month. However, an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during the return on the Greyhounds will wipe it out, much to the dismay of this large home crowd filing in here in Portsmouth on this Homecoming weekend celebration.

So instead, the ball will be placed at Norcom's 25-yard line with 11:46 to go in the opening period.

Three straight runs up the middle wih junior tailback Nakeem Sholtz-Jones results in the Greyhounds having to punt it away on 4th & 5 from their own 30. Credit Granby's Cameron Harris on that first play from scrimmage for dropping Sholtz-Jones for a loss of 4. A false start penalty means Norcom has to punt it away from their own 25.

The punt is downed at the Granby 30-yard line, where the Comets begin on offense with 9:32 left in this first quarter.
 
Good opening drive on offense for Granby. Senior quarterback Christian Post has completed his first two passes, one over the middle to Eamon Cuffee for 29 yards and another underneath to Shaineek Wright for a gain of 4. Sandwiched in between were a couple of runs from Drevyon Tharrington, who actually began the possession with a 13-yard first down run to the right side.

Key 3rd & 2 coming up for the Comets from the Norcom 20-yard line, where Christian Post is sacked by Rhamir Schoolfield, coming off the blindside to get to him.

On 4th & 10 from the Greyhounds 28, it's Post escaping the pocket and rolling to his right, but he will be just short of the sticks by a yard at the 19. That's where Norcom starts its second offensive possession with 6:33 remaining in our opening quarter. Tre Cannon-Rodgers made the firm tackle to get Post down short of the first down.
 
Norcom's second possession lasts less than two minutes. Two runs with Nakeem Sholtz-Jones end up gaining only yard, bringing up a 3rd & 9 from their own 20. The first pass of the contest for QB Tyrell Grant falls incomplete near their sideline. That brings out the punting unit.

Granby takes over at the Norcom 27 with 4:56 to go in the first period following a 7-yard punt by the Greyhounds with Jones, where the snap seemed to be a bit high.

Tre Cannon-Rodgers sack Christian Post on first down, then the next play is an incomplete. The Comets get stuck on 3rd & 17 from the Norcom 29 and a pass that would've been easily incomplete turns out to be a pass interference with a Norcom defensive back grabbing too much of Eamon Cuffee on the outside. They actually just it's a defensive hold and move the ball up ten yards closer for 3rd & 7 from the Greyhounds 24.
 


That is Christian Post's 13th touchdown pass of the season, versus just four interceptions, and for Eamon Cuffee it is his 5th TD reception of the year. Cuffee also has a pick-six and a total of five interceptions on the season.

The short kickoff is fielded by Norcom just barely in time before Granby can recover. So that Greyhounds start their third possession at their own 32 with 3:51 left in the first quarter.
 
Norcom is starting to get the running game going with Nakeem Sholtz-Jones as he has ripped off gians of 21 and 12 yards to get the Greyhounds in Granby territory. However, a couple of penalties have hurt Norcom a bit as they are up to six flags for 55 yards.

Matthew Outten, who showed his electric ability to begin the game, has been inserted into the offensive backfield with direct snaps a la Wildcat formation and it is paying off with three rushes for 21 yards. Following a Granby penalty, Norcom will have it with 1st & 10 from the Comets 14-yard line to start the second quarter.
 


The running game really gave Granby's defensive front trouble on that series, but Norcom will need their offensive linemen to hold their blockers a bit longer and allow some of these natural athletes to do what they're capable of in front of the home faithful. Do like the incorporation of Matthew Outten, though. Some quick screens with him moving forward could pay dividends as well.

A very good ensuing kickoff return from sophomore Genesis Rhodes near midfield gives Granby excellent field position, which is aided by a late hit out of bounds on Norcom. That 15-yard infraction has the comets at the NHS 38 with 9:34 to go until half-time, leading by a point.
 
Granby gets another crucial third down conversion, thanks to the steady play of QB Christian Post. You wouldn't think of him as a dual-threat, but after a solid six-yard completion to Eamon Cuffee on an underneath pattern, he uses his legs on a read-option play on 3rd & 2 and is able to pick up five yards to move the chains.

Facing 1st & 15 from the Norcom 30 following a penalty, both teams get called for off-setting penalties. Thus far in this contest, the Greyhounds have had seven accepted penalties by my count for 70 yards.

I know Coach Anthony Hawkins has his team playing for pride - with the postseason no longer a possibility - but he knows they have to clean up some of the little things and miscues as they look to build for 2024. Keep an eye on them in Class 3 next year with only about six seniors I think it is on the roster and much of the team coming back.
 
Sophomore LB Jahri Whitfield comes through on a blitz up the middle and sacks Granby QB Christian Post for a loss of 7. On 2nd & 22 from the 37 of Norcom, it's a short completion to Taevon Ricks for a couiple yards.

Post makes his first mistake of the game as on 3rd & long he is intercepted by Norcom junior DB Frederico Staton Jr. at the 6 and returns it six yards to the Norcom 12.

Prior to that pass, Post was 5 of 6 for 65 yards with a touchdown through the air.

But a swing right back towards the Comets as Nakeem Jones rips off a run of more than 15 yards, yet he fumbles it away. Jones runs the ball high and able to get to him and rip the ball out was junior DB Marques Jenkins, making a terrific play.

So Granby has the ball back, atthe Norcom 28, with 5:12 till intermission.
 
On their fourth offensive series of the afternoon, Granby tries to stick with the running game, but the surprisingly go away from Drevyon Tharrington after his gain of five on first down. A delay of game penalty, along with an incomplete pass on 3rd & 15, brings up a field goal try from just inside the red zone with 2:31 to go in the second quarter.

Brock Johnson's 36-yard field goal try sails wide in the wind, so the lead remains 7-6 in favor of the Comets with 2:25 to go in the first half.
 
Norcom's fifth offensive possession with 2:25 to go in the first half gets started well on an 8-yard run from Matthew Outten. On 2nd & 2, they take a shot down the sideline to Frederico Staton Jr. and it is out of bounds, over his head. I like that play call, though. Tyrell Grant has a solid enough arm to take a shot and there is speed at the receiver position as well.
 


Youl could tell once he got a crease, Outten was gone. Much like that kickoff return to start the game that got called back. Maximizing his touches in space would be an optimal move for the Greyhounds.

Solid return on the ensuing kickoff by Eamon Cuffe, right to the 50, gives Granby a chance to get on the board before the break here.
 
Justin Eaton and Rhamir Schoolfield combine to sack Christian Post on 2nd & 7, but a holding of ten yards will bring them back. Shainkeek Wright hauls in a reception worth seven yards.

On 3rd & 10, Eaton officially gets a sack as he brings down Post and time expires in the first half.

The Granby o-line will have to make a couple of adjustments in pass protection at the break as their QB has been sacked three times - four if you count the one that technically did not count due to a penalty - and Norcom will likely bring heavy pressure in the second half instead of sitting back in a zone coverage-wise against some formidable receivers in Wright and Eamon Cuffee.
 
Stats at the Half:

Norcom 12:
Nakeem Jones - 13Car. 70Yds. TD
Matthew Outten - 5Car. 101Yds. TD; 2 Solo Tackles
Frederico Staton Jr. - 3 Solo Tackles, INT
Tre Cannon-Rodgers - 3 Tackles, Sack

Greyhounds - - 20 plays for 171 total yards (18 rushes for 171 yards, 1 lost fumble; 0-2 passing); 1 turnover; 8 penalties for 75 yards


Granby 7:
Christian Post - 7-10 for 75Yds. 1-1 TD/Int. ratio
Drevyon Tharrington - 5Car. 28Yds.
Eamon Cuffee - 3Rec. 59Yds. TD
Shaineek Wright - 2Rec. 11Yds.

Comets - - 92 total yards (13 rushes for 17 yards; 7-10 for 75 yards passing, 1 intercept); 1 turnover; 6 penalties for 44 yards
 
Drevyon Tharrington returns the 2nd half kickoff for Granby to their 41-yard line. The Comets go to the air on first down and Christian Post is short on his pass, resulting in an incomplete. He then does a nice job on a fake, and tosses it in the direction of Taevon Ricks, who is unable to complete the catch. So now they're looking at 3rd & 10. Once again, the ball hits Ricks right in the hands, but he is unable to pull in the reception.

Not what first-year Head Coach Kendal Jefferson wanted to see on their opening possession of the third period. Granby punts it away.

Matthew Outten receives the line-drive punt at about his own 23 and returns it roughly six yards. Would not be surprised to see Norcom take a deep shot throgh the iar here early in this quarter.
 
After a 9-yard run from Nakeem Sholtz-Jones, the Greyhounds fumble the ball away and Granby's Taevon Ricks recovers at the 45-yard line of the Greyhounds with 10:57 to go in the third period.

That may be a game-altering turnover if Granby can cash in with points.
 


Granby was on the move, with nice pace as they went up-tempo on that drive, but they end up getting too predictable with the ground game. Credit Norcom's defense with Justin Eaton, Nakeem Sholtz-Jones and a host of others not giving Drevyon Tharrington much running room.

The Greyhounds take over at their own 5 with 8:09 to go in the third quarter. The Greyhounds convert a 2nd & 12 from their own 3 with a big pass play from QB Tyrell Grant to Marquell Johnson for 37 yards. Just a few plays later though, it's the third takeaway of the day by the Granby defense with Eamon Cuffee intercepting Grant.

Grant overthrew his intended target on that play, the dynamic Matthew Outten, and the comets take over at their own 20 with 5:21 to go in this fast-moving third period after a block in the back penalty on the play.
 
Another takeaway, this time from the Norcom defense, as Frederico Staton Jr. makes his second interception of the day. It comes on 3rd & 8 with Granby taking a shot down the field in a one-on-one situation to the 'field' side near their sideline.

The Greyhounds have it at their own 45 with 4:39 to go in the third period. The Granby offense is having a hard time getting the running game on track in this one as the blocking issues in pass protection earlier have bled over to the ground attack to keep these fierce defensive linemen and linebackers off the ball carriers.

Coach Anthony Hawkins watches his group keep it on the ground with Nakeem Sholtz-Jones to chew some clock before a pivotal 4th & 1 from the Granby 46. This time, it's QB Tyrell Grant on the keeper and picking up nine yards to move the chains as we move under two minutes to go in the third period.
 
A 10-yard holding penalty pushes Norcom back to face a 2nd & 20 from the 47 of Granby. Not long after, the Greyhounds go to the air with Tyrell Grant completing a pass to Matthew Outten, who looked to be down when the officials say he fumbled on a hit from Cameron Harris - the Granby tacklng macking with 87 total stops on the year coming in - jarring the ball loose as he headed to the ground. It is recovered by Granby's Trievon Hooker at the 44-yard line.

With 16.4 seconds to go, the Comets get one play off before the quarter expires and it is a quick screen with QB Christian Post to Taevon Ricks for 15 yards into Norcom territory.
 


A penalty - two in fact on Granby - puts them in an unenivable 3rd & 9 situation from the Norcom 40 when they could've had a fresh set of downs at the Greyhounds 25-yard line following a completion from QB Christian Post to Cameron Harris. Jordan Cross sacks Post on third down, forcing the Comets to punt it away from the Norco m45.

The punt is downed at the 11 of Norcom with 9:58 to go and the Greyhounds are likely to use the running game here and chew clock.
 
Norcom's fourth offensive possession of the second half actually begins at their own 5 due to a penalty - their 11th of the game for 98 yards. Granby has caught up with the pink flags today as they have been penalized 10 times for 79 yards.

No gain on a run, followed by an incomplete pass where Norcom QB Tyrell Grant missed seeing an open receiver fly up the seam brings up 3rd & 10 from the 5. This is where Norcom has to be extra careful not to get a penalty or a negative play that results in a safety, turnover or punting from the end zone.

The Greyhounds play it safe on third down with a run up the middle with Nakeem Jones, who gains four yards to bring his total on the day to 88 yards on 24 attempts. Their punt is downed at the 39 of the Greyhounds - a net of 30 - and Granby has a chance to go in front with a touchdown. The Comets have plenty of time as well with 8:26 left in regulation.
 
Even though Granby has very good field position, they seem to be in a bit of a pickle or dilemma offensively in terms of what they want to do identity-wise. Drevyon Tharrington was running the ball well early in this contest and during the season, but they have struggled in tight space around the red zone to do so effectively.

It's easy to say go to the air, but they've had a couple of interceptions and giving Christian Post enough time has been an issue at times. Quick screen action along with a draw and some option keeper might work best.

Speaking of option, it is Post keeping it on a fake handoff and gaining 12 two plays after Shaineek Wright had a 16-yard reception from Post. Granby is knocking on the door at the 15 of the Greyhounds with under seven minutes to go.
 


Granby finally comes up with the right mix of pass and run balance on that series and did not shoot themselves in the foot with multiple miscues or penalties. In fact, Norcom had a penalty after a 9-yard run from Drevyon Tharrington put the Comets inside the 10 before Taevon Ricks finished the drive with a touchdown run on a sweep play.

This game does have a combined 24 penalties - 12 apiece - for 190 yards.

Norcom will still get an opportunity to win this game, but it will likely take a big play coming from Matthew Outten or Frederico Staton with make-you-miss ability to put them in scoring position.
 
Can't recall ever seeing a team kicking off, with a lead in the fourth quarter, get called for back-to-back offsides penalties. It just happened for Granby, now having to send it away ten yards further than they would've liked.

Matthew Outten returns the kickoff 22 yards to midfield. Consecutive runs by Nakeem Jones brings up 3rd & 5 from the 45 of Granby, and with some confusion at the line of scrimmage, second-year Head Coach Anthony Hawkins of the Greyhounds will burn a time-out with 4:36 to go in regulation.

It looks to me with both Outten and Frederico Staton lined up on the same side as receivers - to the right by the Granby sideline - that go the slot man might be the way to go if the perimeter option can execute a block and spring him free. Or they can try another formation and look for some type of tunnel screen action perhaps.

Anyways, here we go out of the time-out now...
 
Out of the time-out, Matthew Outten goes in motion from the far side to the near, they fake the give to him and try a throw over the middle that is incomplete. Tyrell Grant - just 2 of 7 on the day for 40 yards - will need to come up clutch here for this 4th & 5 from the 45 of Granby with 4:27 remaining.

Norcom goes with an option pitch as Grant tosses it out to Nakeem Jones, who breaks away from a tackle on the short side of the field and then gets out of bounds, but is a yard short. Cameron Harris got to him as neared the first down marker.

So Granby takes over at their own 41 with 4:23 to go, leading the host Greyhounds 13-12.
 
Drevyon Tharrington bulls ahead for nine yards to bring up 2nd & 1. When it looks like the Norcom defense had him stopped short of the first down, the referees give Tharrington and the Comets a first down after his second down run. Granby is now able to burn more clock.

Even though a penalty comes Granby's way, the Greyhounds are out of time-outs - according to the scoreboard - with 1:58 left and the Comets facing a 3rd & 18 from their own 43.
 
It's a safe, short pass on 3rd & 18 by QB Christian Post to Taevon Ricks - almost like a shovel toss a couple yards ahead - and that means Granby will be punting away with just a little over a minute to go in regulation, clinging to a 13-12 lead here in Portsmouth.

Matthew Outten returns the punt he fields at his own 22 for Norcom to about the 38 of the Greyhounds. However, there appears to be a holding penalty on the Greyhounds during the return with exactly 1:00 showing on the clock.

The holding will put Norcom back at its own 25 without a time-out. They need a miraculous play to pull this one out and keep Granby from improving to 6-2 overall.
 
Heady play as Norcom QB Tyrell Grant finds Nakeem Jones on a dump off pass and he gets out of bounds after a gain of 10 to stop the clock with 53.8 seconds to go at their own 35.

What makes this comeback try even harder, besides the Granby defense, for the Norcom offense is that we have a bright sun shining right in the direction of the Greyhounds offense, so it cannot be easy at all for Grant to fire down the field.
 
Tyrell Grant goes for Raeshawn Williams down the field and he almost hauls in a deep ball with two defenders draped over him. The officials throw the pink flag and it is a pass interference on Granby with 41.9 seconds to go. That puts the ball at the 50 exactly.

Marquell Johnson hauls in the quick out / stop route and gets out of bounds with 37.8 seconds to go after a gain of about 8 to the Granby 42. At some point, a heave into the end zone for Matthew Outten could be the call.
 
Granby is called for another pass interference. Check that, it's actually a defensive holding, meaning it's a 10-yard infraction instead of the 15-yard variety. They now have been flagged 16 times for 129 yards. Norcom is not much better in that department with 13 penalties for 111 yards.

So Norcom has life still, with 32.8 seconds to go, after the penalty. They have it at the Granby 33.

Do they have faith in the kicker to try a field goal with the sun glaring down?
 
Tyrell Grant takes a shot for Marquell Johnson towards the end zone and it's incomplete, out of bounds, with 27.3 seconds to go. Here comes 2nd & 10 from the Granby 33 for the Norcom offense. Granby needs a stop to move to 6-2 as they cling to a tenuous 13-12 lead here at rowdy Joe Langston Stadium in Portsmouth.

On 2nd & 10, it's Grant dropping back to throw and he rolls to his left, where Trievon Hooker sacks the QB and without time-outs, the Greyhounds are in trouble. However, an injured lineman makes them stop the clock with 11.6 seconds to go from the 41. They're not in field goal range, so they have to take a couple deep shots toward the end zone.
 
With some confusion about when the injury stopped and the clock operator unable to get official time since the assistant coaches aren't in the pressbox to communicate the message from the referees on the field to the coaches on the sideline.

Anyways, the clock starts as we snap a 3rd & 11 from the 41 and QB Tyrell Grant is sacked by Davontae Brown at the 50 to end the game.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

matthew328826

Blog LIVE Game Blog - Region 3A Semis: #3 Lake Taylor (6-5) at #2 Lafayette (9-2)

Replies
31
Views
939
SCOREBOARD
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

Blog LIVE Blog - Kellam (4-5) at Cox (7-2)

Replies
23
Views
561
SCOREBOARD
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

Blog LIVE Game Blog - Region 2A Semis: #4 King William (6-5) at #1 Poquoson (8-3)

Replies
22
Views
779
SCOREBOARD
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

Blog LIVE Region 5A Quarterfinal Game Blog - #6 Bayside (5-5) at #3 Indian River (7-3)

Replies
30
Views
924
SCOREBOARD
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

Blog LIVE VHSL Region 5B Football Championship Blog - #3 Warwick (11-1) at #1 Maury (12-0)

Replies
28
Views
976
SCOREBOARD
matthew328826
matthew328826
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back