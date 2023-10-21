Granby gets another crucial third down conversion, thanks to the steady play of QB Christian Post. You wouldn't think of him as a dual-threat, but after a solid six-yard completion to Eamon Cuffee on an underneath pattern, he uses his legs on a read-option play on 3rd & 2 and is able to pick up five yards to move the chains.



Facing 1st & 15 from the Norcom 30 following a penalty, both teams get called for off-setting penalties. Thus far in this contest, the Greyhounds have had seven accepted penalties by my count for 70 yards.



I know Coach Anthony Hawkins has his team playing for pride - with the postseason no longer a possibility - but he knows they have to clean up some of the little things and miscues as they look to build for 2024. Keep an eye on them in Class 3 next year with only about six seniors I think it is on the roster and much of the team coming back.