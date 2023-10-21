matthew328826
Greetings from Joe Langston Stadium in Portsmouth, where we have quite a Homecoming celebration as the I.C. Norcom Greyhounds (3-4) play host to the Granby Comets (5-2).
Unfortunately for Norcom, which was third in the VHSL Region 3A power ratings, they have been ruled ineligible for the playoffs due to a sportsmanship violation stemming from last year's scuffle at the end of their regional semifinal loss to Phoebus.
Meanwhile, Granby is playoff-bound in Region 5B, which is quite the story for a Comets program that had fallen on hard times. First-year Head Coach Kendal Jefferson has turned them around in a quick manner, securing their first .500 or better regular season finish since 2017. In fact, they had won just two games in the previous five seasons combined. A win today can potentially enable Granby to leap Menchville for the No. 5 seed in the power ratings for next week.
Who's winning? Well, yours truly and my 757 Saturday Sports Talk Podcast partner differ on the outcome in our predictions...
Matt Hatfield Says – Granby 21-19
Coach Ed Young Says – Norcom 21-19
We'll have updates here + on Twitter or 'X' @hatfieldsports ... stay tuned!
