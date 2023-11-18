Starting at their own 49, Poquoson hands it off to Baker Green twice and he gets a total of six yards to make it 3rd & 4 from the King William 45. This time it's James Stewart making another splendid tackle, this one for a loss of yardage as Khaleo Smith loses about four. It appeared

to be an attacking 5-4 type of look defensively for King William.



Josh Mitchell booms a 48-yard punt and it forces King William to start at their own 6 with 6:30 left in the second quarter. The Cavaliers run it five straight times, most of which came between the tackles, and convert a 3rd & 2 with the aforementioned Stewart on the ground. However, a holding penalty wipes away a first down run, and on 3rd & 14 from their own 14, the Cavs are unable to get their first pass completion of the night.



Poquoson has nice field position here with 2:47 to go in the second period at the King William 47.