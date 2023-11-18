matthew328826
Greetings from Poquoson Middle School, where the top-seeded Bull Islanders with a record of 8-3 overall play host to the No. 4 seed King William Cavaliers (6-5) in a re-match of last year's Region 2A Championship here in the semifinals.
This game kicked off about 25 minute after it was scheduled to due to the King William bus getting stuck behind a traffic accident on their way here.
We are underway and you can follow updates here + on our Twitter 'X' feed @hatfieldsports
