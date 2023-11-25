Paul Stephen Davis makes a very solid catch over the middle on 3rd & 6 for 17 yards. Once again, Maurikus Banks makes a really accurate throw with his receiver being covered. Davion Roberts then gets a full head of steam on a 17-yard burst to the 1. That's where the freshman signal caller Banks will easily run in for the score.



We have an injured Warhill player, presumably a lineman, down with 8:25 left in regulation and word is an ambulance could be coming to transport him to the hospital. Let's hope he is OK as there are several coaches huddled around the injured young man at the goal-line before the PAT try.



The stretcher is on the field. We'll keep the Warhill player in our thoughts and prayers. It has been an awesome season for the Lions, but today just isn't their day against a really tough Phantoms squad that will need just two more wins in the month of December to complet a state title three-peat.