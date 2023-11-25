ADVERTISEMENT

Blog LIVE Game Blog - Region 4A Football Championship: #2 Warhill (12-0) at #1 Phoebus (12-0)

matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
14,616
742
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Greetings from a very chilly Darling Stadium in Hampton on this final Saturday of November 2023 foe the VHSL Region 4A Football Championship.

It's the top-seeded Phoebus Phantoms with a record of 12-0 overall under the direction of Coach Jeremy Blunt hosting the second-seeded Warhill Lions, who are also 12-0 overall and under the guidance of Coach Jerome Rhodes.

Updates forthcoming here and via Twitter or 'X' @hatfieldsports
 
Phoebus begins with the football at their own 30 after a 10-yard penalty and this drive starts at the 11:51 mark. Paul Stephen Davis runs for seven yards, then a false start comes. On 2nd & 8, it's a loss of one as Warhill LB Ashton Gardner brings Davion Roberts down behind the line of scrimmage. But on 3rd & 9, freshman QB Maurikus Banks complets a pass to Keyontae Gray, good for 17 yards to move the sticks.

Another false start backs Phoebus up five before a 3-yard run from Roberts. On 2nd & 12, it's a quick completion by Banks to Ricardo Underwood. Of note, North Dakota St. commit Taylen Eady already has been in on about three or four tackles. Out of an empty formation with Trips left, the Phantoms appear to see their 3rd & 8 pass fall incomplete. However, a pass interference penalty on Warhill gives them a fresh set of downs, at the Lions 35.
 
After a run of four yards with Davion Roberts, the Phantoms burn their first time-out with 6:51 to go in the opening stanza before 2nd & 6. Maurikus Banks gets three yards on the QB keeper. The Phantoms then get the 3rd & 3 converted with a runs of four yarsd by Davion Roberts to the Warhill 24.

A run of +2 by Roberts and +5 by Keyontae Gray sets up another key third down. This is 3rd & 3 from the 17. Roberts is held to a yard as Ashton Gardner and another Lions defender keeps him short of the sticks. However, Phoebus will go for it on 4th & 2 from the 16 it appears.
 


Quick correction - - it was actually a 16-yard TD pass, not 15. Nice throw over the middle by the ninth grader Banks as Paul Stephen Davis is pretty sure-handed over the middle in traffic or down the field.
 
On their first play from scrimmage with 3:13 to go in the opening quarter, Warhill shows no fear from their own 9-yard line. It's Bay Rivers District Offensive Player of the Year Liam Francisque launching a 26-yard pass to Taylen Eady down the far sideline. After that though, a 5-yard false start penalty puts the Lions in an unenviable position. ODU commit Taysean Stevenson and hard-hitting linebacker Brenden Thompson making a tackle for loss.

After a 5-yard completion to Eady, the Lions are looking at 3rd & 13 from their own 32, where junior RB Isaiah Rembert is dropped for a loss of five by Nijay Gay. That has Warhill punting it away as we hit about a minute left in this opening quarter.
 


The punt return was a thing of beauty by Paul Stephen Davis, the former Woodside standout who is making quite the impact in his first year with the Phantoms. He caught it near the Phoebus sideline, almost out of bounds, was able to turn the other way and got a crease down the far sideline. It looked like he would take it all the way, except Taylen Eady made the TD-saving tackle.

So the Phantoms have gotten it done in all three phases - offense, defense and special teams - in this first quarter.

Actually, there will be 43 seconds left in this first quarter for Warhill to try to get in scoring range.
 


Pressure applied by the All-State LB Kaleb Tillery and the Phantoms take over after the first incomplete pass of the day by Warhill at their own 14 with 10:38 to go in the second period.

Liam Francisque started 4 of 4 through the air for 88 yards with Taylen Eady making three of those catches for 78 yards.
 


A very methodical, yet productive drive for Jeremy Blunt's Phantoms. They mixed in the pass well during the drive as it started with Trenton Mitchell making a catch. Keyontae Gray had a 3-yard catch and Anthony Reddick had an 8-yard reception, plus they got Gray involved on some sweeps. And of course, the run was established with Davion Roberts.

Roberts bounced off multiple tacklers during the TD play. Gray converted a 3rd & 2 and Roberts moved the sticks on a 3rd & 4 during the series.

Warhill will have it at their own 28 with 2:49 left in the first period on its next series.
 


Anthony Reddick is wreaking havoc off the edge. He absolutely blew up the option play on first down. Getting help from Taysean Stevenson and LB Brenden Thompson doesn't hurt either.

Keyontae Gray returns the Warhill punt to the 12-yard line of the Lions with 1:04 to go in the half. The Phantoms are in prime position to score again.
 


Maurikus Banks is showing such poise for a ninth grader. He rolled to the right, then came back left and saw a wide open Keyontae Gray, putting it on the button for him for an easy TD. A lot of QB's might've rushed that throw or not put it on target. Gray is such a nifty weapon to have, too. Both he and Paul Stephen Davis really open the whole field up for the Phantoms because of their ability to get in space.
 
Warhill tried to piece together a drive before the half, but Anthony Reddick made a tackle for loss (again), and even after a 7-yard catch by Isaiah Rembert from Liam Francisque, the Lions were unable to generate a big play to get in field goal range as time ran out in the half.



Some stats forthcoming... stay tuned.
 
Stats at the Half:

Phoebus 27:
Maurikus Banks - 7-8 for 63Yds. 1-0 TD/Int. ratio; 1Car. 3Yds.
Davion Roberts - 13Car. 74Yds. 2 TD's
Keyontae Gray - 3Rec. 32Yds. TD; 3Car. 13Yds; 2 Solo Tackles
Paul Stephen Davis - 1Rec. 16Yds. TD; 1Car. 7Yds.
Anthony Reddick - 4 Tackles, 3 TFL, Sack
Brenden Thompson - 4 Tackles, 0.5 TFL

Phantoms - - 27 plays for 162 total yards (7-8 for 63 yards passing; 19 rushes for 99 yards); 0 turnovers; 4 penalties for 25 yards


Warhill 0:
Liam Francisque - 5-6 for 95Yds; 6Car. Minus 16Yds.
Taylen Eady - 3Rec. 78Yds; 5 Tackles
Isaiah Rembert - 2Rec. 17Yds.
Ashton Gardner - 10 Tackles (4 Solo), TFL
X'Zavian Mason - 6 Tackles (4 Solo)

Lions - 16 plays for 75 total yards (5-6 for 95 yards passing; 10 rushes for minus 20 yards); 0 turnovers; 1 penalty for 5 yards
 


Not the way Jerome Rhodes and the Lions wanted to begin the 2nd half after a 1st half they'd like to forget.

That's the game's first turnover, and when you think about the fact that Warhill came in averaging 46.3 points per game and they've crossed the 50 just once on the afternoon, it makes you marvel at the greatness of the Phoebus defense.

Coming in, the Phantoms have allowed just 18 points all year, 1.5 per contest, with the only two touchdowns score don them courtesy of archrival Hampton.
 
Another 3 & out forced by the Phoebus defense as LB Kaleb Tillery makes a sack, Isaiah Rembert makes a catch for just rhree yards and the Warhill pass on 3rd & 12 falls incomplete.

Phoebus gets generous field position again, this time a the Warhill 46 with 10:33 to go in the third period and a point away from a running clock lead. A run by Davion Roberts gains four, then a holding backs them up ten. After an incomplete, the Phantoms will burn a time-out with 9:12 to go in the third quarter before 3rd & 16 from their own 48.

Considering the freezing temperatures - in the low to mid 40's with a stiff wind - it's a good crowd here at Darling on both sides.
 
Phoebus inserts Trenton Mitchell at QB and he almost had a 52-yard TD pass, but his intended target let it go through his hands. That forces Phoebus to punt it away.

Warhill takes over at their own 22 with 8:53 remaining in the third quarter.
 


Isaac Lipkins nearly forced a fumble on a run play by Isaiah Rembert, who gained six yards. Liam Francisque then completed a 52-yard pass to an open Henry Houberg, who popped up out from his tight end spot uncovered.

As dominant as the Phoebus defense is, they have given up three pass plays of 25+ yards uncharacteristically. That's something Jeremy Blunt will be dissecting in film study I'm sure. They definitely want to clean it up before the Statae Semis, whether it's King George or Varina in the next round, assuming they don't cough up a 34-point lead here (which I highly doubt happens).

Warhill then recovers the onside kick with Eric Crane (no relation to Frasier) at the Phoebus 49 with 5:54 to go in the third period.
 
Give some props to Warhill for not hanging their heads and quitting or pouting because they've stayed patient offensively with the screen game and it's starting to find htem some succes along with the running of Liam Francisque from the QB spot.

Taylen Eady had a pair of five-yard gains on the receptions, plus a 15-yard Phoebus penalty gives the Lions the ball at the 25 of the opposition. As far as the running game goes, the Lions are still having a hard time between the tackles of moving forward, but have gotten a couple of decent gains on the perimeter. Nonetheless, it's now 3rd & 15 from the Phoebus 30 as a holding penalty may have derailed this drive.

Nice pass deflection on third down by Noah Jefferson. Looks like Warhill will use a time-out with 3:16 to go in the third quarter to try and draw up a play that extends the drive.
 
The snap on 4th & 15 is not handled cleanly by Liam Francisque, thus it is fumbled and recovered by Phoebus with Nijay Gay. That gives the PHantoms the ball at their own 30. Meanwhile, the Phantoms get a bad snap that results in a loss of eight yards. They get seven of those back on a QB run from freshman Maurikus Banks.

A Warhill defensive lineman tips the 3rd & 11 pass at the line of scrimmage and it falls incomplete. The subsequent Phoebus punt sails out of bounds and goes just 11 yards, hanging up in the wind.

Warhill gets the ball back at the 40 of the Phantoms with 1:18 remaining in the third period.
 
On the very first play after getting the ball back, Warhill's fourth possession of the half ends immediately. That's because Liam Francisque tries to dart away from defenders and fumbles the ball. It is forced by LB Kaleb Tillery and recovered by two-way lineman Markus Hopson, who has two takeaways in the quarter.

The Phantoms take over at their own 31. Despite an incomplete pass and a penalty, Noah Jefferson makes a quality catch for 24 yards on a tunnel screen as he gets near midfield. Davion Roberts breaks off a sizeable run, but some of it is brought back on a hold as we finish the third quarter.
 


To begin the fourth quarter, Phoebus gets back to its roots with power football as Davion Roberts break off a 16-yard run. Really fine blocking up front to help him power it into Warhill territory. Runs of three yards by Keyontae Gray, nearly slipping out of a tackle and breaking a long one, and a yard from Christian Wilson brings up a 3rd & 6 from the Warhill 35.

Jeremy Blunt of Phoebus uses a time-out with 9:43 left in regulation.
 
Paul Stephen Davis makes a very solid catch over the middle on 3rd & 6 for 17 yards. Once again, Maurikus Banks makes a really accurate throw with his receiver being covered. Davion Roberts then gets a full head of steam on a 17-yard burst to the 1. That's where the freshman signal caller Banks will easily run in for the score.

We have an injured Warhill player, presumably a lineman, down with 8:25 left in regulation and word is an ambulance could be coming to transport him to the hospital. Let's hope he is OK as there are several coaches huddled around the injured young man at the goal-line before the PAT try.

The stretcher is on the field. We'll keep the Warhill player in our thoughts and prayers. It has been an awesome season for the Lions, but today just isn't their day against a really tough Phantoms squad that will need just two more wins in the month of December to complet a state title three-peat.
 
Play is aboute to resume after Leland Hudik, the injured Warhill lineman, was carted off the field. They're giving both teams about 2-3 minutes a chance to warm-up after the interruption in play.

An update in the Region 4B Finals - King George leads Varina 10-0 at the break. If that score holds, it'll be the Foxes coming here to Darling Stadium to take on the Phantoms in the State Semis.

 
ODU commit Taysean Stevenson comes up with a sack on third down for the Phoebus defense. Then on 4th & long, it's Liam Francisque dropping back to throw and he's intercepted by linebacker Kaleb Tillery.

That's the fourth takeaway of the half for the Phoebus defense, stymying this Warhill attack that entered putting up 46.3 PPG.

Phoebus gets the ball back at their own 46 with 6:43 to go and up comfortably to the tune of 41-7.
 
Penalties - now 11 for 95 yards on the day - push Phoebus back to 3rd & 35 from their own 29. A pass falls incomplete. Some snapping issues have plagued the Phantoms a bit here in this second half as well. The Phantoms punt it away and Warhill will take over at the 47-yard line of Phoebus with 3:29 to play.

Another scary situation as the punter for Phoebus - Labon Thomas-Taylor - was run into on that play, and remarkably, no flag was called. Coach Jeremy Blunt, along with one of his assistants, are giving the officials an earful, as they should in my opinion. How that was not flagged is beyond my comprehension.
 
Wondering how many regional titles Phoebus has won?

By my count, this is their 14th in 23 seasons dating back to 2001.

The Phantoms have won regional titles in these years during the 2000's: 01, 02, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 15, 16, 18, 21, 22 and 23.

For Head Coach Jeremy Blunt, a former state title winning player with the Phantoms, he now has captured regional titles six times at the helm of his alma mater. Those years in the 2000's are: 15, 16, 18, 21, 22 and now 23.

Phoebus has won nine state titles since capturing their first in 2001. Those were in 01, 02, 06, 08, 09, 10, 11, 21 and 22.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

matthew328826

Blog LIVE VHSL Region 5B Football Championship Blog - #3 Warwick (11-1) at #1 Maury (12-0)

Replies
28
Views
1K
SCOREBOARD
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

Blog LIVE Game Blog - Region 2A Semis: #4 King William (6-5) at #1 Poquoson (8-3)

Replies
22
Views
841
SCOREBOARD
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

VHSL Region 5D Football Championship - #2 Briar Woods (8-3) at #1 Stone Bridge (7-4)

Replies
5
Views
817
SCOREBOARD
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

Blog LIVE Game Blog - Region 3A Semis: #3 Lake Taylor (6-5) at #2 Lafayette (9-2)

Replies
31
Views
1K
SCOREBOARD
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

Blog LIVE Blog - Kellam (4-5) at Cox (7-2)

Replies
23
Views
628
SCOREBOARD
matthew328826
matthew328826
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back